Legals October 26, 2016 Part 2

NO­TICE OF SALE
UN­DER POW­ER
STATE OF GEOR­GIA
COUN­TY OF DODGE
Un­der and by vir­tue of the pow­er of sale (the “Pow­er of Sale”) con­tained in that cer­tain Deed to Se­cure Debt (the “Se­cur­i­ty Deed”) given by JO­NATHAN BRY­ANT to BANK OF EAST­MAN dat­ed March 28, 2013, record­ed in Deed Book 729, Page 237, Clerk’s Of­fice, Dodge Su­pe­ri­or Court as modi­fied by those cer­tain Mod­i­fi­ca­tions of Deed to Se­cure Debt record­ed in Deed Book 737, Page 57 and Deed Book 747, Page 241, said Clerk’s Of­fice, con­vey­ing the af­ter-de­scribed prop­er­ty, through the open-end pro­vi­sions there­in, to se­cure that cer­tain Prom­is­sory Note (the “Note”) from JO­NATHAN WIL­LIAM BRY­ANT to BANK OF EAST­MAN dat­ed Au­gust 27, 2015 in the origi­nal prin­ci­pal amount of Six­ty-Six Thou­sand Six Hundred Eighty-Five and 26/100 Dol­lars ($66,685.26) with in­ter­est there­on as set forth there­in, Bank of East­man be­ing the cur­rent hold­er there­of, there will be a sale at pub­lic out­cry to the high­est bid­der for cash be­fore the court­house door of Dodge Coun­ty, Geor­gia, with­in the le­gal hours of sale on the first Tues­day of No­vem­ber, 2016, the fol­low­ing de­scribed prop­er­ty (the “Prop­er­ty”):
ALL THAT TRACT OR PAR­CEL OF LAND SITU­ATE, LY­ING AND BE­ING IN THE CITY OF EAST­MAN, DODGE COUN­TY, GEOR­GIA, AND BE­ING A POR­TION OF THE HILL­CREST SUB­DI­VI­SION IN SAID CITY DE­SCRIBED AS FOL­LOWS: BE­GIN­NING AT A POW­ER POLE LO­CAT­ED IN THE NORTH­EAST SIDE OF JES­SUP STREET WHICH POW­ER POLE IS ONE HUNDRED FOUR (104) FEET NORTH­WEST OF THE NORTH­ER­LY CORN­ER OF THE IN­TER­SEC­TION OF EIGHTH AVE­NUE AND JES­SUP STREET (SAID POW­ER POLE BE­ING LO­CAT­ED ONE HUNDRED FIVE (105) FEET AND FOUR (4) INCH­ES FROM EIGHTH AVE­NUE PRI­OR TO THE TIME THAT EIGHTH AVE­NUE WAS WI­DENED AND CURB AND GUT­TER IN­STALLED) SAID POW­ER POLE BE­ING LO­CAT­ED AT THE WEST­ER­LY CORN­ER OF LANDS CON­VEYED BY S. H. HAR­DIN, JR. TO M. C. HAR­RELL, AND FROM THE POINT OF BE­GIN­NING RUN­NING ALONG SAID HAR­RELL PROP­ER­TY IN A DI­REC­TION OF NORTH FOR­TY-THREE DE­GREES (43°) EAST A DIS­TANCE OF ONE HUNDRED TWEN­TY (120) FEET TO A STAKE; THENCE RUN­NING IN A DI­REC­TION OF NORTH FOR­TY-FOUR DE­GREES FOR­TY-SIX MINUTES (44° 46’) WEST A DIS­TANCE OF ONE HUNDRED TWELVE (112) FEET TO A STAKE; THENCE RUN­NING IN A DI­REC­TION OF SOUTH FOR­TY DE­GREES (40°) WEST A DIS­TANCE OF ONE HUNDRED TWEN­TY (120) FEET TO STAKE ON THE NORTH­EAST SIDE OF JES­SUP STREET; THENCE RUN­NING ALONG SAID SIDE OF JES­SUP STREET IN A DI­REC­TION OF SOUTH FOR­TY-FOUR (44°) EAST A DIS­TANCE OF ONE HUNDRED SIX (106) FEET TO THE POINT OF BE­GIN­NING; AND BE­ING THE SAME PROP­ER­TY SHOWN ON A PLAT OF SUR­VEY MADE FE­BRU­ARY 28, 1964, BY HAR­RELL AND ROSS, SUR­VEYORS, WHICH PLAT IS RECORD­ED IN THE OF­FICE OF THE CLERK OF DODGE COUN­TY SU­PE­RI­OR COURT IN PLAT BOOK 6, PAGE 2, WHICH SAID PLAT, TO­GETH­ER WITH THE RECORD THERE­OF, IS BY REF­ER­ENCE IN­COR­PO­RAT­ED HERE­IN AND MADE A PART HERE­OF.
HERE­IN DE­SCRIBED PROP­ER­TY BE­ING THE SAME LAND AS CON­VEYED TO BOB­BY B. SCHELL AND JOYCE K. SCHELL IN WAR­RAN­TY DEED RECORD­ED IN THE OF­FICE OF CLERK IN DODGE SU­PE­RI­OR COURT IN DEED BOOK 119, PAG­-
ES 373-374.
THIS BE­ING THE SAME PROP­ER­TY DE­SCRIBED IN WAR­RAN­TY DEED DAT­ED MARCH 31, 1973 BET­WEEN JIM­MY A. YAWN AND GLO­RIA D. YAWN TO MICHAEL E. PRUETT AND PA­TRI­CIA H. PRUETT FILED IN THE OF­FICE OF SU­PE­RI­OR COURT IN DODGE COUN­TY, GEOR­GIA ON MARCH 31, 1973 IN DEED BOOK 130, PAG­ES 170-171.
The debts se­cured by said Se­cur­i­ty Deed have been and are here­by de­clared due be­cause of, among oth­er pos­si­ble ev­ents of de­fault, fai­lure to pay the in­debt­ed­ness as and when due and in the man­ner pro­vid­ed in the Note and Se­cur­i­ty Deed. The debt re­main­ing in de­fault, this sale will be made for the pur­pose of pay­ing same and, ad­di­tion­al­ly, all ex­pens­es of this sale, as pro­vid­ed in the Se­cur­i­ty Deed and by law, in­clud­ing with­out lim­i­ta­tion at­tor­ney fees (the sta­tu­tory no­tice of int­ent to col­lect at­tor­ney fees hav­ing been served).
Said Prop­er­ty will be sold sub­ject to any out­stand­ing ad valor­em tax­es (in­clud­ing tax­es that are a lien, but not yet due and pay­able); mat­ters that may be dis­closed by an ac­cu­rate sur­vey and/or in­spec­tion of the prop­er­ty; as­sess­ments, liens, en­cum­branc­es, zon­ing or­di­nanc­es, re­stric­tions, cov­en­ants; and mat­ters of record su­pe­ri­or to the Se­cur­i­ty Deed.
Ad­di­tion­al­ly, this sale will be con­duct­ed sub­ject to (1) con­fir­ma­tion that the sale is not pro­hibi­ted un­der the U.S. Bank­rupt­cy Code and (2) fin­al con­fir­ma­tion and au­dit of the sta­tus of the loans with the hold­er of the Se­cur­i­ty Deed.
No­tice to the debtor as re­quired by O.C.G.A. § 44-14-162.2 has been given. Please note that BANK OF EAST­MAN, lo­cat­ed at the busi­ness ad­dress of 130 OAK STREET, EAST­MAN, GEOR­GIA 31023, is the ent­i­ty that has the full au­thor­i­ty to ne­go­tiate, amend or mod­i­fy the terms of the loan docu­ments. Bank of East­man can be con­tact­ed through the fol­low­ing rep­re­sen­ta­tive: ROSS S. SCHELL, ESQ., JAMES-BATES-BRAN­NAN-GRO­O­VER-LLP, 231 RIV­ER­SIDE DRIVE, MAC­ON, GEOR­GIA, 31201; TEL: 478-742-4280.
BANK OF EAST­MAN
as At­tor­ney-in-Fact for
JO­NATHAN BRY­ANT
ROSS S. SCHELL, ESQ.
JAMES-BATES-BRAN­NAN-GRO­O­VER-LLP
231 Riv­er­side Drive
P.O. Box 4283
Mac­on, Geor­gia 31208-4283
This Law Firm is act­ing as a debt col­lec­tor and is at­tempt­ing to col­lect a debt. Any in­for­ma­tion ob­tained will be used for that pur­pose.
gpn 11
STATE OF GEOR­GIA
COUN­TY OF DODGE
NO­TICE OF SALE
UN­DER POW­ER
Be­cause of a de­fault un­der the terms of the Se­cur­i­ty Deed ex­e­cut­ed by BER­NICE KING CUM­MINGS AKA BER­NICE CUM­MINGS TO WELLS FAR­GO BANK, N.A. dat­ed May 23, 2008, and record­ed in Deed Book 607, Page 140, Dodge Coun­ty Records, se­cur­ing a Note in the origi­nal prin­ci­pal amount of $177,000.00, the hold­er there­of pur­su­ant to said Deed and Note there­by se­cured has de­clared the en­tire amount of said in­debt­ed­ness due and pay­able and, pur­su­ant to the pow­er of sale con­tained in said Deed, will on the first Tues­day, No­vem­ber 1, 2016, dur­ing the le­gal hours of sale, be­fore the Court­house door in said Coun­ty, sell at pub­lic out­cry to the high­est bid­der for cash, the prop­er­ty de­scribed in said Deed, to-wit:
ALL THAT TRACT OR PAR­CEL OF LAND SITU­ATE AND BE­ING IN THE CITY OF EAST­MAN, DODGE COUN­TY. GEOR­GIA, AND KNOWN AS THE HOME­PLACE OF HEN­RIET­TA C. BUS­SEY, CON­SIST­ING OF LOTS NUMBERS 1 AND 2, EACH FRONT­ING 30 FEET ON BETHEL STREET AND LOTS 3, 4 AND 5 EACH FRONT­ING 25 FEET ON BETHEL STREET, ALL IN SEC­TION 46 AND RUN­NING BACK ALONG FOURTH AVE­NUE A DIS­TANCE OF 115 FEET, AND BE­ING THE SAME LANDS DE­SCRIBED IN A DEED FROM AN­NIE MAE JOHN­SON TO HEN­RIET­TA C. BUS­SEY AND GER­TRUDE C. HAR­RELL, RECORD­ED IN DEED BOOK 59, PAGE 30-31, CLERK’S OF­FICE, DODGE COUN­TY, GEOR­GIA, MORE PAR­TICU­LAR­LY DE­SCRIBED AS FOL­LOWS: BE­GIN AT AN IRON PIN LO­CAT­ED AT THE POINT OF IN­TER­SEC­TION OF THE SOUTH­EAST SIDE­WALK LINE OF FOURTH AVE­NUE WITH THE SOUTH­WEST SIDE­WALK LINE OF BETHEL STREET AND FROM SAID POINT OF BE­GIN­NING RUN ALONG THE
SOUTH­WEST SIDE­WALK LINE OF BETHEL STREET IN A DI­REC­TION OF SOUTH 45 DE­GREES EAST A DIS­TANCE OF 135 FEET TO AN IRON PIN; THENCE RUN IN A DI­REC­TION OF SOUTH 45 DE­GREES WEST A DIS­TANCE OF 115 FEET TO AN IRON PIN; THENCE RUN IN A DI­REC­TION OF NORTH 45 DE­GREES WEST A DIS­TANCE OF 135 FEET TO AN IRON PIN LO­CAT­ED ON THE SOUTH­EAST SIDE­WALK LINE OF FOURTH AVE­NUE; THENCE RUN ALONG SAID SIDE­WALK LINE OF FOURTH AVE­NUE; THENCE RUN ALONG SAID SIDE­WALK LINE OF FOURTH AVE­NUE IN A DI­REC­TION OF NORTH 45 DE­GREES EAST A DIS­TANCE OF 115 FEET TO THE POINT OF BE­GIN­NING AND BE­ING THE SAME PROP­ER­TY AS SHOWN ON A PLAT OF A SUR­VEY MADE BY F. B. FLOUR­NOY WHICH IS RECORD­ED IN SAID CLERK’S OF­FICE IN PLAT BOOK 22, PAGE 105, SAID PLAT TO­GETH­ER WITH THE RECORD THERE­OF BE­ING BY REF­ER­ENCE IN­COR­PO­RAT­ED HERE­IN AND MADE A PART HERE­OF.
SAID PROP­ER­TY IS KNOWN AS 5424 4TH AVE, EAST­MAN, GA 31023, TO­GETH­ER WITH ALL FIX­TURES AND PER­SON­AL PROP­ER­TY AT­TACHED TO AND CON­STI­TUT­ING A PART OF SAID PROP­ER­TY, IF ANY.
Said prop­er­ty will be sold sub­ject to any out­stand­ing ad valor­em tax­es (in­clud­ing tax­es which are a lien, wheth­er or not now due and pay­able), the right of re­demp­tion of any tax­ing au­thor­i­ty, any mat­ters which might be dis­closed by an ac­cu­rate sur­vey and in­spec­tion of the prop­er­ty, any as­sess­ments, liens, en­cum­branc­es, zon­ing or­di­nanc­es, re­stric­tions, cov­en­ants, and mat­ters of record su­pe­ri­or to the Se­cur­i­ty Deed first set out above.
The pro­ceeds of said sale will be ap­plied to the pay­ment of said in­debt­ed­ness and all ex­pens­es of said sale as pro­vid­ed in said Deed, and the bal­ance, if any, will be dis­trib­ut­ed as pro­vid­ed by law.
The sale will be con­duct­ed sub­ject (1) to con­fir­ma­tion that the sale is not pro­hibi­ted un­der the U.S. Bank­rupt­cy Code and (2) to fin­al con­fir­ma­tion and au­dit of the sta­tus of the loan with the se­cured credi­tor.
THE PROP­ER­TY IS OR MAY BE IN THE POS­SES­SION OF BER­NICE CUM­MINGS, A/K/A BER­NICE KING CUM­MINGS A/K/A BER­NICE K. CUM­MINGS, SUC­CES­SOR IN IN­TER­EST OR TEN­ANT(S).
WELLS FAR­GO BANK, N.A.
as At­tor­ney-in-Fact for
BER­NICE KING CUM­MINGS AKA BER­NICE CUM­MINGS
File no. 15-053357
SHAPIRO PEN­DER­GAST &
HAS­TY, LLP*
At­tor­neys and Coun­selors at Law
211 Per­i­met­er Cen­ter Park­way,
Su­ite 300
Atlan­ta, GA 30346
770-220-2535/KMM
shapir­oand­has­ty.com
*THE LAW FIRM IS ACT­ING AS A DEBT COL­LEC­TOR. ANY IN­FOR­MA­TION OB­TAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PUR­POSE.
gpn 11
NO­TICE OF SALE
UN­DER POW­ER
GEOR­GIA, DODGE COUN­TY
THIS IS AN AT­TEMPT TO COL­LECT A DEBT. ANY IN­FOR­MA­TION OB­TAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PUR­POSE.
Un­der and by vir­tue of the Pow­er of Sale con­tained in a Se­cur­i­ty Deed given by RICHARD EL­LIOTT BRAD­HAM, JR. to MORT­GAGE ELEC­TRON­IC REG­IS­TRA­TION SYS­TEMS, INC. as no­mi­nee for QUICK­EN LOANS, INC., its suc­ces­sors and as­signs, dat­ed Sep­tem­ber 10, 2009, record­ed in Deed Book 642, Page 208, Dodge Coun­ty, Geor­gia Records, as last trans­ferred to LAKE­VIEW LOAN SERV­IC­ING, LLC by as­sign­ment record­ed in Deed Book 809, Page 324, Dodge Coun­ty, Geor­gia Records, con­vey­ing the af­ter-de­scribed prop­er­ty to se­cure a Note in the origi­nal prin­ci­pal amount of SEV­EN­TY-SEV­EN THOU­SAND EIGHT HUNDRED THIR­TY-EIGHT AND 0/100 DOL­LARS ($77,838.00), with in­ter­est there­on as set forth there­in, there will be sold at pub­lic out­cry to the high­est bid­der for cash be­fore the court­house door of Dodge Coun­ty, Geor­gia, or at such place as may be law­ful­ly des­ig­nat­ed as an al­ter­na­tive, with­in the le­gal hours of sale on the first Tues­day in No­vem­ber, 2016, the fol­low­ing de­scribed prop­er­ty:
SEE EX­HIB­IT “A” AT­TACHED HERE­TO AND MADE A PART HERE­OF
The debt se­cured by said Se­cur­i­ty Deed has been and is here­by de­clared due be­cause of, among oth­er pos­si­ble ev­ents of de­fault, fai­lure to pay the in­debt­ed­ness as and when due and in
the man­ner pro­vid­ed in the Note and Se­cur­i­ty Deed. The debt re­main­ing in de­fault, this sale will be made for the pur­pose of pay­ing the same and all ex­pens­es of this sale, as pro­vid­ed in Se­cur­i­ty Deed and by law, in­clud­ing at­tor­ney’s fees (no­tice of int­ent to col­lect at­tor­ney’s fees hav­ing been given). Said prop­er­ty will be sold sub­ject to any out­stand­ing ad valor­em tax­es (in­clud­ing tax­es which are a lien, but not yet due and pay­able), any mat­ters which might be dis­closed by an ac­cu­rate sur­vey and in­spec­tion of the prop­er­ty, any as­sess­ments, liens, en­cum­branc­es, zon­ing or­di­nanc­es, re­stric­tions, cov­en­ants, and mat­ters of record su­pe­ri­or to the Se­cur­i­ty Deed first set out above.
LAKE­VIEW LOAN SERV­IC­ING, LLC is the hold­er of the Se­cur­i­ty Deed to the prop­er­ty in ac­cor­dance with OCGA § 44-14-162.2. The ent­i­ty that has full au­thor­i­ty to ne­go­tiate, amend, and mod­i­fy all terms of the mort­gage with the debtor is: M&T BANK, P.O. BOX 1288, BUF­FA­LO, NY 14240 800-724-1633. TO THE BEST KNOWL­EDGE AND BE­LIEF OF THE UN­DER­SIGNED, THE PAR­TY IN POS­SES­SION OF THE PROP­ER­TY IS KINS­LEY RAE BRAD­HAM, AB­BEY KATE BRAD­HAM, LIND­SEY RAE BRAD­HAM, THE ES­TATE OF RICHARD EL­LIOT BRAD­HAM, JR. AND RICHARD TREY BRAD­HAM OR A TEN­ANT OR TEN­ANTS AND SAID PROP­ER­TY IS MORE COM­MON­LY KNOWN AS 225 LAWN­DALE DR, EAST­MAN, GEOR­GIA 31023.
The sale will be con­duct­ed sub­ject (1) to con­fir­ma­tion that the sale is not pro­hibi­ted un­der the U.S. Bank­rupt­cy Code and (2) to fin­al con­fir­ma­tion and au­dit of the sta­tus of the loan with the hold­er of the se­cur­i­ty deed.
LAKE­VIEW LOAN SERV­IC­ING, LLC
as At­tor­ney in Fact for
RICHARD EL­LIOTT BRAD­HAM, JR.
MCCAL­LA RAYM­ER PIERCE, LLC
1544 Old Ala­ba­ma Road
Ros­well, Geor­gia 30076
www.fore­clo­sur­e­ho­tline.net

EX­HIB­IT “A”
Tax ID Number(s): E16 001 L and sit­u­at­ed in the Coun­ty of Dodge in the State of GA ALL THAT TRACT OR PAR­CEL OF LAND LY­ING AND BE­ING IN LAND LOT NO. 11 IN THE 15TH LAND DIS­TRICT OF DODGE COUN­TY, GEOR­GIA, AND BE­ING ALL OF LOT NO. 4 OF A SUB­DI­VI­SION IN SAID LOT OF LAND KNOWN AS THE STEELE ACR­ES SUB­DI­VI­SION, AC­CORD­ING TO A PLAT THERE­OF WHICH IS RECORD­ED IN THE OF­FICE OF THE CLERK OF DODGE SU­PE­RI­OR COURT IN PLAT BOOK 6, PAGE 154, AND BE­ING MORE PAR­TICU­LAR­LY DE­SCRIBED AS FOL­LOWS: BE­GIN­NING AT A POINT ON THE SOUTH­EAST­ER­LY SIDE OF LAWN­DALE DRIVE, WHICH POINT IS LO­CAT­ED 180 FEET SOUTH­WEST FROM THE SOUTH­ER­LY CORN­ER OF THE IN­TER­SEC­TION OF LAWN­DALE DRIVE WITH U.S. HIGH­WAY NO. 23, AND FROM SAID POINT OF BE­GIN­NING, RUN­NING IN A DI­REC­TION OF SOUTH 80 DE­GREES 40 MINUTES EAST A DIS­TANCE OF 138 FEET; THENCE RUN­NING IN A DI­REC­TION OF SOUTH 10 DE­GREES WEST A DIS­TANCE OF 150 FEET; THENCE RUN­NING IN A DI­REC­TION OF NORTH 80 DE­GREES 40 MINUTES WEST A DIS­TANCE OF 178.5 FEET TO THE SOUTH­EAST SIDE OF LAWN­DALE DRIVE; THENCE RUN­NING ALONG SAID SIDE OF LAWN­DALE DRIVE IN A DI­REC­TION OF NORTH 27 DE­GREES EAST A DIS­TANCE OF 134 FEET AND IN A DI­REC­TION OF NORTH 19 DE­GREES EAST A DIS­TANCE OF 20 FEET TO THE POINT OF BE­GIN­NING, AND BE­ING THE SAME PROP­ER­TY SHOWN ON THE PLAT OF SUR­VEY MADE BY JIM H. ROSS, SUR­VEYOR, ON DE­CEM­BER 23, 1965, AND WHICH IS ALSO RECORD­ED IN SAID CLERK’S OF­FICE IN PLAT BOOK 6, PAGE 287, AND WHICH PLAT IS ALSO BY REF­ER­ENCE IN­COR­PO­RAT­ED HERE­IN AND MADE A PART HERE­OF.
Com­mon­ly known as: 225 LAWN­DALE DRIVE, EAST­MAN, GA 31023
MR/crp1 11/1/16
Our file no. 5181316 - FT1
gpn 11
STATE OF GEOR­GIA
COUN­TY OF DODGE
NO­TICE OF SALE
UN­DER POW­ER
Be­cause of a de­fault un­der the terms of the Se­cur­i­ty Deed ex­e­cut­ed by ROG­ER KE­VIN HESTER to MORT­GAGE ELEC­TRON­IC REG­IS­TRA­TION SYS­TEMS, INC., AS NO­MI­NEE FOR FRANK­LIN BANK, SSB, its suc­ces­sors and as­signs dat­ed Au­gust 11,
2004, and record­ed in Deed Book 483, Page 184, Dodge Coun­ty Records, said Se­cur­i­ty Deed hav­ing been last sold, as­signed, trans­ferred and con­veyed to CAR­RING­TON MORT­GAGE SERV­IC­ES, LLC, se­cur­ing a Note in the origi­nal prin­ci­pal amount of $93,263.00, the hold­er there­of pur­su­ant to said Deed and Note there­by se­cured has de­clared the en­tire amount of said in­debt­ed­ness due and pay­able and, pur­su­ant to the pow­er of sale con­tained in said Deed, will on the first Tues­day, No­vem­ber 1, 2016, dur­ing the le­gal hours of sale, be­fore the Court­house door in said Coun­ty, sell at pub­lic out­cry to the high­est bid­der for cash, the prop­er­ty de­scribed in said Deed, to-wit:
ALL THAT TRACT OR PAR­CEL OF LAND SITU­ATE, LY­ING AND BE­ING IN LAND LOT 177 OF THE 20TH LAND DIS­TRICT OF DODGE COUN­TY, GEOR­GIA, CON­TAIN­ING 11.007 ACR­ES AND BE­ING MORE PAR­TICU­LAR­LY DE­SCRIBED AS TRACT I ON A PLAT OF SUR­VEY PRE­PARED BY JESSE DAN­IEL PRI­EST, SUR­VEYOR, ON DE­CEM­BER 15, 2003, WHICH PLAT, OF RECORD IN PLAT BOOK 33, PAGE 71, CLERK’S OF­FICE, DODGE COUN­TY SU­PE­RI­OR COURT, IS IN­COR­PO­RAT­ED HERE­IN IN AID OF THIS DE­SCRIP­TION AND FOR ALL LE­GAL PUR­POS­ES. REF­ER TO SAID PLAT FOR THE METES, COURS­ES AND DIS­TANC­ES OF SAID TRACT WHICH IS BOUND NOW OR FOR­MER­LY AS FOL­LOWS: SOUTH­WEST BY TRACT II DE­PICT­ED ON SAID PLAT; SOUTH­EAST BY PROP­ER­TY OF HAR­OLD LAN­CASTER; NORTH­EAST BY PROP­ER­TY OF MARY HAR­RELL, AND NORTH­WEST BY PROP­ER­TY OF LOCK­WOOD WHI­GAM. ALSO CON­VEYED HERE­BY AS A AP­PUR­TEN­ANT TO THE SUB­JECT PROP­ER­TY IS A 20 FT. EGRESS—IN­GRESS EASE­MENT; FROM THE EAST RIGHT OF WAY MAR­GIN OF A COUN­TY PUB­LIC ROAD KNOWN AS “LAN­CASTER ROAD”, SAME EX­TEND­ING ALONG AND AD­JA­CENT TO, THE SOUTH­EAST LINE OF TRACT II AS DE­PICT­ED ON THE ABOVE REF­ER­ENCED PLAT, SHOWN THERE­ON AS “20 EGRESS-IN­GRESS EASE­MENT”, WHICH DE­SCRIP­TION IS EX­PRESS­LY IN­COR­PO­RAT­ED HERE­IN IN AID OF THE DE­SCRIP­TION OF SUCH EASE­MENT.
Said prop­er­ty is known as 121 MA­PLE LEAF LANE, EAST­MAN, GA 31023, to­geth­er with all fix­tures and per­son­al prop­er­ty at­tached to and con­sti­tut­ing a part of said prop­er­ty, if any.
Said prop­er­ty will be sold sub­ject to any out­stand­ing ad valor­em tax­es (in­clud­ing tax­es which are a lien, wheth­er or not now due and pay­able), the right of re­demp­tion of any tax­ing au­thor­i­ty, any mat­ters which might be dis­closed by an ac­cu­rate sur­vey and in­spec­tion of the prop­er­ty, any as­sess­ments, liens, en­cum­branc­es, zon­ing or­di­nanc­es, re­stric­tions, cov­en­ants, and mat­ters of record su­pe­ri­or to the Se­cur­i­ty Deed first set out above.
The pro­ceeds of said sale will be ap­plied to the pay­ment of said in­debt­ed­ness and all ex­pens­es of said sale as pro­vid­ed in said Deed, and the bal­ance, if any, will be dis­trib­ut­ed as pro­vid­ed by law.
The sale will be con­duct­ed sub­ject (1) to con­fir­ma­tion that the sale is not pro­hibi­ted un­der the U.S. Bank­rupt­cy Code and (2) to fin­al con­fir­ma­tion and au­dit of the sta­tus of the loan with the se­cured credi­tor.
The prop­er­ty is or may be in the pos­ses­sion of ROG­ER KE­VIN HESTER, SUC­CES­SOR IN IN­TER­EST OR TEN­ANT(S).
CAR­RING­TON MORT­GAGE SERV­IC­ES, LLC
as At­tor­ney-in-Fact for
ROG­ER KE­VIN HESTER
File no. 16-061217
SHAPIRO PEN­DER­GAST &
HAS­TY, LLP*
At­tor­neys and Coun­selors at Law
211 Per­i­met­er Cen­ter Park­way,
Su­ite 300
Atlan­ta, GA 30346
770-220-2535/KMM
shapir­oand­has­ty.com
*THE LAW FIRM IS ACT­ING AS A DEBT COL­LEC­TOR. ANY IN­FOR­MA­TION OB­TAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PUR­POSE

1014
MISCELLANEOUS LEGALS
gpn 14
IN THE SU­PE­RI­OR COURT OF DODGE COUN­TY
STATE OF GEOR­GIA
MACY J. SMITH, Plain­tiff
vs
CLAUDE B. GOD­FREY, De­fend­ant
CIVIL AC­TION: File No. 16V-7869
NO­TICE OF SUM­MONS
TO: CLAUDE B. GOD­FREY:
You are here­by no­ti­fied that the above-styled ac­tion seek­ing dam­ag­es was filed against you in said Court on June 13, 2016, and that by rea­son of an Or­der for Serv­ice of Sum­mons by Pub­li­ca­tion en­tered by the Court on SEP­TEM­BER 28, 2016, you are here­by com­mand­ed and re­quired to file with the Clerk of said Court and serve upon BLAKE TIL­LERY, Plain­tiff’s at­tor­ney, whose ad­dress is: 404 Dur­den Street; Vi­da­lia, Geor­gia 30474, an An­swer to the Com­plaint for Neg­li­gence with­in (60) days of the date of the or­der by serv­ice by pub­li­ca­tion.
Wit­ness the Hon­or­able Sar­ah F. Wall, Judge of said Court.
This the 28th day of Sep­tem­ber, 2016.
RHETT WALK­ER
Clerk
Dodge Su­pe­ri­or Court

1018
PROBATE NOTICES
gpn 18
IN THE PROBATE COURT
COUN­TY OF DODGE
STATE OF GEOR­GIA
IN RE: ES­TATE OF BREN­DA FAYE JONES, DE­CEASED
ES­TATE NO. P-16-9021
PE­TI­TION FOR LET­TERS OF AD­MIN­IS­TRA­TION NO­TICE
TO: WHOM IT MAY CON­CERN
STA­CY ANN NO­BLES has pe­ti­tioned for Let­ters of Ad­min­is­tra­tion to be ap­point­ed Ad­min­is­tra­tor of the Es­tate of BREN­DA FAYE JONES, de­ceased, of said Coun­ty. The pe­ti­tion­er has also ap­plied for waiv­er of bond and/or grant of cer­tain pow­ers con­tained in O.C.G.A. § 53-12-261. All in­ter­est­ed par­ties are here­by no­ti­fied to show cause why said pe­ti­tion should not be grant­ed. All ob­jec­tions to the pe­ti­tion must be in writ­ing, set­ting forth the grounds of any such ob­jec­tions, and must be filed with the court on or be­fore No­vem­ber 21, 202016.
BE FUR­THER NO­TI­FIED: All ob­jec­tions to the Pe­ti­tion must be in writ­ing, set­ting forth the grounds of any such ob­jec­tions. All ob­jec­tions should be sworn to be­fore a no­tary pub­lic or be­fore a Probate Court Clerk, and fil­ing fees must be ten­dered with your ob­jec­tions, un­less you qual­i­fy to file as an in­di­gent par­ty. Con­tact Probate Court per­son­nel for the re­quired amount of fil­ing fees. If any ob­jec­tions are filed a hear­ing will be sched­uled at a lat­er date. If no ob­jec­tions are filed, the pe­ti­tion may be grant­ed with­out a hear­ing.
HON. AL MCCRA­NIE
Judge of the Probate Court
5491 An­son Ave­nue
East­man, GA 31023
478-374-3775
gpn 18
IN THE PROBATE COURT
COUN­TY OF DODGE
STATE OF GEOR­GIA
IN RE: ES­TATE OF
FRED­DIE C. HAR­RELL,
De­ceased
ES­TATE NO. P.16-9020
NO­TICE OF PE­TI­TION TO FILE FOR YEAR’S SUP­PORT
The Pe­ti­tion of EDNA MATHIS HAR­RELL, for a year’s sup­port from the Es­tate of FRED­DIE C. HAR­RELL, De­ceased, for De­ced­ent’s Sur­viv­ing Spouse, hav­ing been duly filed, all in­ter­est­ed per­sons are here­by no­ti­fied to show cause, if any they have, on or be­fore No­vem­ber 21, 2016, why said Pe­ti­tion should not be grant­ed.
All ob­jec­tions to the Pe­ti­tion must be in writ­ing, set­ting forth the grounds of any such ob­jec­tions, and must be filed on or be­fore the time stated in the pre­ced­ing sen­tence. All ob­jec­tions should be sworn to be­fore a no­tary pub­lic or be­fore a probate court clerk, and fil­ing fees must be ten­dered with your ob­jec­tions, un­less you qual­i­fy to file as an in­di­gent par­ty.
Con­tact probate court per­son­nel for the re­quired amount of fil­ing fees. If any ob­jec­tions are filed, a hear­ing will be De­cem­ber 6, 2016, in the Probate Court of the above named Coun­ty, court­room, 5401 An­son Ave­nue; East­man, GA 31023. If no ob­jec­tions are filed the Pe­ti­tion may be grant­ed with­out a hear­ing.
HON. AL MCCRA­NIE
Judge of the Probate Court
5491 An­son Ave­nue
East­man, GA 31023
478-374-3775
