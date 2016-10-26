It’s time for the 17th annual Fall for Dodge Festival. Downtown Main Street is decorated beautifully with fall decorations to help get us in the spirit. A big thank you to everyone who participated in the lamppost-decorating contest; everyone did an amazing job. The winners will be announced the evening of the festival.
This Saturday, October 29, from 12:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m., downtown Eastman will be filled with rides, games and activities that will excite kids of all ages! This year’s festival will feature excellent local, live entertainment, which includes the Georgia Peach Dance Academy, Southern Pride Cloggers, Messengers, Destiny Fitness Zumba demonstrations, Spoken For, and more.
Trick-or-treat will take place at the Fall for Dodge Festival from 5:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m., and this year we are proud to announce the first ever helicopter candy drop sponsored by MGSU during trick-or-treat downtown. Trick-or-treat will take place in participating neighborhoods following the festival. Please make sure trick-or-treaters are of appropriate age (no adults, please).
Fall for Dodge Festival set for Saturday
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)