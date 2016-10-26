Fall for Dodge Festival set for Saturday

It’s time for the 17th annual Fall for Dodge Festival. Downtown Main Street is decorated beautifully with fall decorations to help get us in the spirit. A big thank you to everyone who participated in the lamppost-decorating contest; everyone did an amazing job. The winners will be announced the evening of the festival.

This Saturday, October 29, from 12:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m., downtown Eastman will be filled with rides, games and activities that will excite kids of all ages! This year’s festival will feature excellent local, live entertainment, which includes the Georgia Peach Dance Academy, Southern Pride Cloggers, Messengers, Destiny Fitness Zumba demonstrations, Spoken For, and more.

Trick-or-treat will take place at the Fall for Dodge Festival from 5:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m., and this year we are proud to announce the first ever helicopter candy drop sponsored by MGSU during trick-or-treat downtown. Trick-or-treat will take place in participating neighborhoods following the festival. Please make sure trick-or-treaters are of appropriate age (no adults, please).

Kids should all be in Halloween costumes, and should verbally say, “trick-or-treat” before receiving candy at participating houses. Please do not approach houses that do not have outside lights or door lights on, or houses that have “no candy/trick-or-treaters” as many of the elderly are not able to come to the door. Drivers, please pay attention Saturday night as kids and families may be walking through neighborhoods. If you have an emergency, please contact local law enforcement. Trick-or-treat should be fun for everyone if you make sure to follow proper etiquette!

This year, Fall for Dodge is sponsored by: City of Eastman, Alcoa, Colony Bank, Heart of Georgia Nursing and Rehabilitation, Dodge County Hospital, Georgia Military College, Middle Georgia State University, Bank of Eastman, Citizens Bank & Trust, Pine Level Free Will Baptist Church, ResCare, AAA, United Healthcare, Eastman Drugs, Ocmulgee EMC, United 1st Federal Credit Union, and The Dodge County News.
