Random thoughts

Wednesday, October 26. 2016
According to the medialeft windbags, Donald Trump should agree in advance to accept bogus election outcomes, no matter how crooked the results are. People are crazy if they fault him for not going along with vote fraud.
They now try to make this a big issue that he is an “obstructionist” for not buying the demands of liberals that he ignore obvious election tampering. He merely says he will reserve judgment. What’s wrong with that? Alabama Senator Jeff Sessions, America’s Senator, says Trump figures you should never give up any right you have – agreed!
“The Democrats do everything they can to ensure that people who are dead or illegal immigrants or whatever are on voter registration rolls. That alone rigs the game.”
Rush Limbaugh
On Trump’s taxes: “Trump is accused of not parting with enough of his private property taxes, which he was supposed to hand over to a shakedown agency; to what is essentially an engorged, voracious organ called government. But put it this way: Whatever Trump did with his funds is better than what the government would have done with them.”
Ilana Mercer on IlanaMercer.com
CNN (Clinton News Nitwits) Demoleft mouthpiece Brian Stelter blames – you guessed it – Donald Trump. His “Overheated Rhetoric” caused the fire-bombing of the North Carolina Republican office. Donald made ‘em do it!
Wealthier counties in the U.S. are around Washington, D.C., America’s biggest growth industry, the government itself.
What do Vince Dooley, Herschel Walker, Bobby Knight, Mike Ditka, Kid Rock, Larry the Cable Guy and Clint Eastwood have in common? All endorsed Trump 2016. So have many others. I’m all for him. Save America – don’t buy the lies of the medialeft. TRUMP 2016!
Don’t forget – Hideous Hillary has been endorsed by the Communist Party USA (CPUSA.org). So was Obama, both elections, 2008 and 2012. The Communists stopped running their own candidate. They like what the Democrats are offering.
“Anything called a ‘program’ is unconstitutional.”
Joseph Sobran  Sobran.com

Also endorsing Donald Trump are sports figures Terrell Owens, Mike Tyson, Nick Mangold, Rex Ryan, Dennis Rodman, Curt Schilling, Richie Incognito, Mike Ditka, John Daly, Johnny Damon, Clay Buchholz, Matt Light, Shane Merriman, Paul O’Neill, Tito Ortiz, John Rocker, Dana White, Lou Holtz, Jesse Ventura, Brian France, NASCAR drivers Ryan Newman, Dave Ragan, Chase Elliott, Bill Elliott and Michael Waltrip.
“The debate: Hillary has the media but Trump has the issues.”
Ann Coulter  AnnCoulter.com
Issues should always win. Do you actually think we can handle open borders? This will destroy America.
The U.S. Border Patrol Union with 16,000 plus members has endorsed Donald Trump. This is the first time they have endorsed a presidential candidate.
“Most Americans have long admitted to having, if nothing else, an intuitive sense that both Washington, D.C. and the media are corrupt. Trump has confirmed in spades that they have been right to trust their gut.”
Jack Kerwick on LewRockwell.com  10-17-16
Trump employs 22,450 people – just one man started this company. His opponents are mostly government hangers-on who vote for a living. His Democrat opponent employs no one, has never had a real job and simply lives off the government while shaking down companies for donations. Tim Kaine, vice presidential candidate, apparently has never worked in private enterprise.
Trump has talked a bit of terrible talk but the Clintons have engaged in years of terrible action far worse than anything Trump talked about.
Bumper sticker of the day: Vote YES on Preparation H.
Marshall Miller
Marshall Miller
