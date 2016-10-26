Random thoughts

According to the medialeft windbags, Donald Trump should agree in advance to accept bogus election outcomes, no matter how crooked the results are. People are crazy if they fault him for not going along with vote fraud.
They now try to make this a big issue that he is an “obstructionist” for not buying the demands of liberals that he ignore obvious election tampering. He merely says he will reserve judgment. What’s wrong with that? Alabama Senator Jeff Sessions, America’s Senator, says Trump figures you should never give up any right you have – agreed!
“The Democrats do everything they can to ensure that people who are dead or illegal immigrants or whatever are on voter registration rolls. That alone rigs the game.”
Rush Limbaugh
On Trump’s taxes: “Trump is accused of not parting with enough of his private property taxes, which he was supposed to hand over to a shakedown agency; to what is essentially an engorged, voracious organ called government. But put it this way: Whatever Trump did with his funds is better than what the government would have done with them.”
Ilana Mercer on IlanaMercer.com
CNN (Clinton News Nitwits) Demoleft mouthpiece Brian Stelter blames – you guessed it – Donald Trump. His “Overheated Rhetoric” caused the fire-bombing of the North Carolina Republican office. Donald made ‘em do it!
Wealthier counties in the U.S. are around Washington, D.C., America’s biggest growth industry, the government itself.
What do Vince Dooley, Herschel Walker, Bobby Knight, Mike Ditka, Kid Rock, Larry the Cable Guy and Clint Eastwood have in common? All endorsed Trump 2016. So have many others. I’m all for him. Save America – don’t buy the lies of the medialeft. TRUMP 2016!
Don’t forget – Hideous Hillary has been endorsed by the Communist Party USA (CPUSA.org). So was Obama, both elections, 2008 and 2012. The Communists stopped running their own candidate. They like what the Democrats are offering.
“Anything called a ‘program’ is unconstitutional.”
Joseph Sobran Sobran.com
Random thoughts
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)