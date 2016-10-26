Letter to the editor

Dear editor,
On behalf of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, I would like to thank the citizens of Dodge County for the tremendous support provided to investigators during the investigation of the murder of Eastman Police Officer Tim Smith.
For several weeks, local, state and federal officers conducted a concentrated investigation using the GBI office in Eastman as the investigative command post. During this time, a steady supply of food, drinks and other materials was provided to this command post by individual citizens, local businesses, civic organizations and churches.
This greatly reduced “down time” and gave investigators more time to focus on the business that was at hand. To see such community support also served as a great encouragement to the investigative team. In twenty-six years as a GBI Special Agent, I have seen communities graciously respond and support law enforcement during tragic times, but I have never seen anything that compares with the sustained outpouring that came from this community in the aftermath of the murder of Tim Smith, a brave and dedicated police officer.
I would also be very remiss in not thanking you for your prayers and encouragement during the course of the investigation. Thank you Eastman and Dodge County.
Sincerely,
Scott Whitley
Special Agent in Charge
GBI Region Twelve
Eastman
