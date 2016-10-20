Haley Holloway got the start on the mound for the Lady Indians. She got a pair of strikeouts and Dodge went to the plate. Faith Manning got a one out single and that brought Holloway to the plate. She hit a long homer deep over the fence in left center for a 2-0 lead. That was her first ever homer at home. Two pitches later, Margaret Simmons hit a deep drive deep over the center field fence for a 3-0 Dodge lead.
The second inning was actually worse for the overmatched Early squad. Holloway struck out the side, all swinging. Dodge went back to the plate and they got the power bats out once more. Caitlyn Gooch started the inning with a double. One out later, Jacey Dowdy hit a long homer, this one over the left field fence and it was 5-0 Dodge. Coming into this game Dodge only had one homer at home and they had three through the first time in batting order. Dodge kept the bats going as Holloway drove home Julianna Bellflower who had singled and stole second. Holloway went to second on a wild pitch and she scored on a single by Simmons for a 7-0 lead after just two innings.
Early went down in order with two more strikeouts in the third (do you see the theme here?) Jacey Dowdy scored on a wild pitch for an 8-0 lead. Faith Manning singled home Bellflower and Holloway. Holloway got her third hit and fourth RBI as she drove home Manning for a 10-0 game.
Holloway coasted through the fourth with, you guessed it, a pair of strikeouts. It is worth noting she got her first called third strike in the inning. To the bottom of the fourth we go. Jade Dowdy doubled home Abby Manning for an 11-0 lead. One out later, Faith Manning singled home Gooch to finally put the game over at 12-0. Holloway pitched a perfect game with nine strikeouts. Only three batters put the ball in play and they were not hit hard at all.
Off to game two, Dodge would be the visiting team. Dodge would score first as Abby Manning walked with the bases loaded scoring Holloway for a 1-0 game. Holloway really struggled in the bottom of the first. All three batters put the ball in play! Not even a single strikeout and that is news! It broke a streak of 14 straight innings with a strikeout. Dodge would add to the lead in the second. Bellflower would drive in Jade Dowdy for a 2-0 lead. Holloway got her seventh hit in as many at bats (going back to the region championship game) driving in Faith Manning who had walked and stole second for a 3-0 lead. Well, so much for Holloway struggles, she struck out the side in the second on 12 pitches and Dodge went back to the plate in the third. Aniyah Black doubled and Abby Manning walked to start the inning. Caitlyn Gooch singled both in for a 5-0 game. Bellflower drove in Gooch for a 6-0 lead.
The bottom of the third was quick as Holloway struck out the side (again) this time on 11 pitches. Brace yourself sports fan, Dodge actually lost the fourth inning! Dodge failed to score for the first and only time for the day. Holloway did get her third hit and number eight in a row but she was stranded.
The dreams of the double no hitter and perfect game ended in the fourth. The lead off batter tripled to deep right and it was no cheapie. One out later, a bent single scored the run for a 6-1 game. Dodge ended the inning with a well-turned double play turned by Holloway and Simmons.
Well, Dodge would dominate the fifth. Sara Lann would single home Gooch who had singled for a 7-1 game. Bellflower doubled home Jade Dowdy for an 8-1 lead. Faith Manning doubled home Lann for a 9-1 game. Holloway and Simmons went back to back again this time it was being hit by a pitch. Simmons did drive in a run for a 10-1 game. That did end Holloways plate appearance hit streak but not her at bat streak that still stays at eight. Being hit by a pitch doesn’t count as an at bat. Dodge got RBI from Black, Abby Manning, Jade Dowdy and a pair from Gooch as the lead reached 15-1.
The Lady Bobcats only needed a seven run rally off of Holloway to keep things alive. Well, believe it or not, they didn’t quite get there. I know you at home are stunned! She got strikeouts eight and nine on seven pitches. Then gasp, a three-ball count! No problem she induced a weak grounder to first that would end it and the 15-1 final. Holloway had quite the day with 18 strikeouts and no walks in the two wins. There was only one ball hit out of the infield all day and there were no putouts by the outfield all day. She had six hits including a homer. It was a good day for the Dodge team they scored 27 runs and 29 hits for the day.
This week is almost promises to be a much tougher challenge. The games should be good ones on Wednesday. Don’t miss it!