Dodge County Indians lose to Washington County Golden Hawks

A few minutes later, with 4:54 left in the quarter, another Washington player completed a pass to a teammate, who scored a touchdown. Yet again, the PAT attempt was no good, so the score went to 0-12.
In an attempt to fight back, the Indians made the most of what little time remained in the first quarter. With 1:13 left on the clock, R.J. Carr ran the ball for a touchdown. Unlike the Golden Hawks, however, the Indians had success in Peyton Bush, whose following kick proved successful. The quarter ended with a score of 7-12.
Following up this bit of success, midway through the second quarter – with 7:44 left on the clock – Nick Cummings ran the ball for 41 yards, scoring the Indians yet another touchdown. Again, Bush’s PAT was good, so the Indians gained the lead with a score of 14-12.
Just when things were looking up, Washington managed to strike back. With 2:57 left in the first half, a player ran the ball for the game’s final touchdown. With no success in more traditional one-point kick PATs, the Golden Hawks elected to attempt a two-point conversion, which also proved unsuccessful.
Because the second half saw no points scored by either team, the game ended with a score of 14-18 in favor of the Washington County Golden Hawks.
Washington’s total offensive yards, 355, outnumbered Dodge’s own, 283. In addition, the Golden Hawks’ corresponding time of possession was greater than the Indians’ – 27:13 versus 20:47, respectively.
Washington passed and received the ball over a sum of 74 yards while Dodge did the same over just 31 yards. The Golden Hawks also outrushed the Indians, as Dodge’s 252 yards from rushing did not quite match up to Washington’s 281.
Dodge also had more turnovers throughout the game – all three in the form of pass interceptions. Washington’s sole turnover was a lost ball due to a fumble. The opposing team’s penalties, however, were greater; Washington’s 12 lost the team 95 yards, but the Indians’ 11 penalties lost them just 80 yards.
Cummings was Dodge’s top passing player, completing two of his seven attempted passes. Larry Johnson was the receiver for both passes.
Carr proved to be the team’s top rusher, gaining the Indians 123 yards with his 18 rush attempts. Cummings’s 17 attempts added 103 yards while Johnson’s three attempts gained 26 yards.
Cameron Coleman’s three punts spanned 90 total yards, and his kickoff return was over nine yards. Johnson’s two kickoff returns totaled 68 yards.
The Indians’ top defensemen were Noah Wilcox and Tyler Munford, who each had four solo tackles with six assists. Jadin Johnson had five solo tackles with three assists, and Martavious Griffin had three solo tackles with five assists. Coleman has credit for four solo tackles and three assists while Vincent Mann made three solo tackles with four assists. Multiple other players made solo tackles and assists throughout the game.
The Indians’ next game, which is in East Dublin and against the East Laurens High School Falcons, will take place at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, October 21.