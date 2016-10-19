Updated: Legals October 19, 2016 Part 1
Wednesday, October 19. 2016
Updated: 2 hours ago
DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
All creditors of the Estate of STEVE WELSLEY COUEY, late of Dodge County, Georgia, deceased, are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment.
This 6th day of October, 2016.
VANESSA R. COUEY
893 Roddy Highway
Eastman, Georgia 31023
c/o RITA J. LLOP
Attorney at Law
Rita J. Llop, P.C.
5007 9th Avenue, N.E.
Eastman, Georgia 31023
NOTICE TO CREDITORS AND DEBTORS
All creditors of the Estate of EVA R. PITTMAN, deceased, late of Dodge County, Georgia, are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said Estate are required to make immediate payment to me.
This the 30th day of September, 2016.
ELAINE PITTMAN
Administrator,
Estate of EVA R. PITTMAN
5343 Page Street
Eastman, Ga. 31023
THE CANNON LAW FIRM, LLC
P O Box 270
McRae, GA 31055
229-868-6065
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
All creditors of the Estate of JULIUS ALLEN TAYLOR, late of Dodge County, Georgia, deceased, are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment.
This 6th day of October, 2016.
GWEN J. FORDHAM
1208 4th Avenue
Eastman, Georgia 31023
c/o RITA J. LLOP
Attorney at Law
Rita J. Llop, P.C.
5007 9th Avenue, N.E.
Eastman, Georgia 31023
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
STATE OF GEORGIA
COUNTY OF DODGE
IN RE: ESTATE OF RAY LAMAR HUTCHINSON
All creditors of the Estate of RAY LAMAR HUTCHINSON are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned in accordance with the law, and all persons indebted to said Estate are required to make immediate payment to me.
This the 17th day of October, 2016.
PHYLLIS JANE HUTCHINSON,
Executor of the
Estate of RAY LAMAR
HUTCHINSON, Deceased
PHYLLIS JANE HUTCHINSON
580 Nicholson Carr Road
Chester, Georgia 31012
JOSEPH I. MARCHANT, LLC
Attorney at Law
303 Main Street
P.O. Box 4218
Eastman, GA 31023
478-374-1505
Fax: 478-374-1512
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
All creditors of the Estate of MICHAEL WAYNE GAY, late of Dodge County, Georgia, deceased, are hereby notified to render their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment.
This the 11th day of July, 2016.
JEFFERY DILLION SPIRES,
Administrator
Estate of MICHAEL WAYNE GAY
CANNON LAW FIRM, LLC
Attorneys for said Estate
P. O. Box 547
Eastman, GA 31023
Phone: 478-374-3056
Facsimile: 478-374-3066
State of Georgia
County of Dodge
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
All creditors of the Estate of OPAL JEAN ROWLAND, late of Dodge County, Georgia, deceased, are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned according to law; and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment.
This 28th day of September 2016.
Estate of OPAL JEAN ROWLAND
GLINDA R. CRANFORD, Executrix
1730 Old Rebie Rd.
Chester, GA 31012
JOHNNY W. WARREN
Attorney at Law
State Bar No. 0738418
4778-272-2885
ELECTION NOTICES
SUMMARIES OF PROPOSED CONSTITUTIONAL
AMENDMENTS
Pursuant to requirements of the Geor-
gia Constitution, Attorney General Samuel S. Olens, Secretary of State Brian P. Kemp, and Legislative Counsel Wayne R. Allen hereby provide the summaries of the proposed constitutional amendments that will appear on the November 8, 2016, general election ballot for consideration by the people of Georgia (short captions are those adopted by the Constitutional Amendments Publication Board):
- 1 -
Provides greater flexibility and state accountability to fix failing schools through increasing community involvement.
Senate Resolution No. 287
Resolution Act No. 309
Ga. L. 2015, p. 1498
( ) YES
( ) NO
“Shall the Constitution of Georgia be amended to allow the state to intervene in chronically failing public schools in order to improve student performance?”
Summary
This proposal authorizes the General Assembly to provide for the creation of an Opportunity School District and authorizes the state to assume the supervision, management, and operation of failing public elementary and secondary schools, including the power to receive, control, and expend appropriated funds for such purposes. It amends Article VIII, Section V of the Georgia Constitution by adding a new Paragraph VIII.
A copy of this entire proposed constitutional amendment is on file in the office of the judge of the probate court and is available for public inspection.
- 2 -
Authorizes penalties for sexual exploitation and assessments on adult entertainment to fund child victims’ services.
Senate Resolution No. 7
Resolution Act No. 306
Ga. L. 2015, p. 1497
( ) YES
( ) NO
“Shall the Constitution of Georgia be amended to allow additional penalties for criminal cases in which a person is adjudged guilty of keeping a place of prostitution, pimping, pandering, pandering by compulsion, solicitation of sodomy, masturbation for hire, trafficking of persons for sexual servitude, or sexual exploitation of children and to allow assessments on adult entertainment establishments to fund the Safe Harbor for Sexually Exploited Children Fund to pay for care and rehabilitative and social services for individuals in this state who have been or may be sexually exploited?”
Summary
This proposal authorizes the General Assembly to provide for additional penalties for various criminal sexual exploitation offenses and assessments on adult entertainment establishments and to dedicate revenue derived therefrom to the Safe Harbor for Sexually Exploited Children Fund for the purpose of providing care and rehabilitative and social services to sexually exploited persons. It amends Article III, Section IX, Paragraph VI of the Georgia Constitution.
A copy of this entire proposed constitutional amendment is on file in the office of the judge of the probate court and is available for public inspection.
- 3 -
Reforms and re-establishes the Judicial Qualifications Commission and provides for its composition, governance, and powers.
House Resolution No. 1113
Resolution Act No. 537
Ga. L. 2016, p. 896
( ) YES
( ) NO
“Shall the Constitution of Georgia be amended so as to abolish the existing Judicial Qualifications Commission; require the General Assembly to create and provide by general law for the composition, manner of appointment, and governance of a new Judicial Qualifications Commission, with such commission having the power to discipline, remove, and cause involuntary retirement of judges; require the Judicial Qualifications Commission to have procedures that provide for due process of law and review by the Supreme Court of its advisory opinions; and allow the Judicial Qualifications Commission to be open to the public in some manner?”
Summary
This proposal abolishes the existing Judicial Qualifications Commission and requires the General Assembly to replace it with a new Judicial Qualifications Commission and provide for the composition, manner of appointment, governance, powers and duties, procedures, and open meetings of such reformed commission, with such commission having the power to discipline, remove, and cause involuntary retirement of judges as provided in the Constitution, and for Supreme Court review of the commission’s opinions and procedures. It amends Article VI, Section VII, Paragraph VI and Article VI, Section VII, Paragraph VII of the Georgia Constitution.
A copy of this entire proposed constitutional amendment is on file in the office of the judge of the probate court and is available for public inspection.
- 4 -
Dedicates revenue from existing taxes on fireworks to trauma care, fire
services, and public safety.
Senate Resolution No. 558
Resolution Act No. 530
Ga. L. 2016, p. 895
( ) YES
( ) NO
“Shall the Constitution of Georgia be amended so as to provide that the proceeds of excise taxes on the sale of fireworks or consumer fireworks be dedicated to the funding of trauma care, firefighter equipping and training, and local public safety purposes?”
Summary
This proposal provides that the proceeds of excise taxes on the sale of fireworks or consumer fireworks be dedicated to funding trauma care, fire services, and local public safety purposes. It amends Article III, Section IX, Paragraph VI of the Georgia Constitution.
A copy of this entire proposed constitutional amendment is on file in the office of the judge of the probate court and is available for public inspection.
FORECLOSURES
NOTICE OF SALE
UNDER POWER
STATE OF GEORGIA
COUNTY OF DODGE
Under and by virtue of the power of sale (the “Power of Sale”) contained in that certain Deed to Secure Debt (the “Security Deed”) given by RAYMOND MULLIS, SR. AND MARY J. MULLIS to COLONY BANK dated April 3, 2015, recorded in Deed Book 781, Page 86, Clerk’s Office, Dodge Superior Court, conveying the after-described property to secure those certain Promissory Notes (the “Notes”) from COLD FIRE, LLC to COLONY BANK the first of which is dated February 13, 2015 in the principal sum of Fifty Thousand Two Hundred Ninety-One and 43/100 Dollars ($50,291.43); the second of which is dated March 18, 2015 in the principal sum of Twenty-Seven Thousand One Hundred Eighty and 08/100 Dollars ($27,180.08); the third of which is dated April 3, 2015 in the principal sum of Thirty Thousand Eight Hundred Ninety and 08/100 Dollars ($30,890.08); and the fourth of which is dated May 20, 2015 in the principal sum of Thirty Two Thousand Seven Hundred Fifty-Eight and 08/100 Dollars ($32,758.08), with interest thereon as set forth therein, Colony Bank being the current holder thereof, there will be a sale at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the courthouse door of Dodge County, Georgia, within the legal hours of sale on the first Tuesday of November, 2016, the following described property (the “Property”):
ALL THAT TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND LYING AND BEING IN THE CITY OF EASTMAN, AND BEING A PART OF ORIGINAL LAND LOT NUMBER SEVEN (7) IN THE 15TH LAND DISTRICT OF DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA, BEING LOT NUMBER TWELVE (12) OF BLOCK “B” OF THAT CERTAIN SUBDIVISION OF SAID CITY KNOWN AS MINTER RIDGE, WHICH SAID LOT IS MORE PARTICULARLY SHOWN AND DELINEATED IN THAT CERTAIN PLAT OF SURVEY OF SAID SUBDIVISION BY CAREY E. TREADWELL, SURVEYOR, DATED JANUARY 18, 1972, WHICH PLAT, RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK 11, PAGE 52, IN THE OFFICE OF THE CLERK OF SUPERIOR COURT OF DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA, IS BY REFERENCE INCORPORATED HEREIN AND MADE A PART HEREOF. SAID LANDS ARE THE IDENTICAL LANDS DESCRIBED IN AND CONVEYED BY THAT CERTAIN DEED FROM PAUL M. LOTT AND BETTY M. LOTT, DATED DECEMBER 16, 1983, RECORDED IN DEED BOOK 179, PAGE 336, IN THE OFFICE OF THE CLERK OF SUPERIOR COURT OF DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA.
SUBJECT TO EXISTING EASEMENTS FOR PUBLIC ROADS AND UTILITIES.
The debts secured by said Security Deed have been and are hereby declared due because of, among other possible events of default, failure to pay the indebtedness as and when due and in the manner provided in the Notes and Security Deed. The debts remaining in default, this sale will be made for the purpose of paying same and, additionally, all expenses of this sale, as provided in the Security Deed and by law, including without limitation attorney fees (the statutory notice of intent to collect attorney fees having been served).
Said Property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes that are a lien, but not yet due and payable); matters that may be disclosed by an accurate survey and/or inspection of the property; assessments, liens, encumbrances, zoning ordinances, restrictions, covenants; and matters of record superior to the Security Deed.
Additionally, this sale will be conducted subject to (1) confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) final confirmation and audit of the status of the loans with the holder of the Security Deed.
Notice to the debtor as required by O.C.G.A. § 44-14-162.2 has been given. Please note that COLONY BANK, located at the business address of 115 SOUTH GRANT STREET, FITZGERALD, GEORGIA 31750, is the entity that has the full authority to ne-
gotiate, amend or modify the terms of the loan documents. Colony Bank can be contacted through the following representative: MICHAEL N. WHITE, ESQ., JAMES-BATES-BRANNAN-GROOVER-LLP, 231 RIVERSIDE DRIVE, MACON, GEORGIA, 31201; TEL: 478-742-4280.
COLONY BANK
as Attorney-in-Fact for
RAYMOND MULLIS, SR. AND MARY J. MULLIS
MICHAEL N. WHITE, ESQ.
JAMES-BATES-BRANNAN
GROOVER-LLP
231 Riverside Drive
P.O. Box 4283
Macon, Georgia 31208-4283
This Law Firm is acting as a debt collector and is attempting to collect a debt. Any information obtained will be used for that purpose.
STATE OF GEORGIA
COUNTY OF DODGE
NOTICE OF SALE
UNDER POWER
Because of a default under the terms of the Security Deed executed by ROGER KEVIN HESTER to MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS, INC., AS NOMINEE FOR FRANKLIN BANK, SSB, its successors and assigns dated August 11, 2004, and recorded in Deed Book 483, Page 184, Dodge County Records, said Security Deed having been last sold, assigned, transferred and conveyed to CARRINGTON MORTGAGE SERVICES, LLC, securing a Note in the original principal amount of $93,263.00, the holder thereof pursuant to said Deed and Note thereby secured has declared the entire amount of said indebtedness due and payable and, pursuant to the power of sale contained in said Deed, will on the first Tuesday, November 1, 2016, during the legal hours of sale, before the Courthouse door in said County, sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, the property described in said Deed, to-wit:
ALL THAT TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND SITUATE, LYING AND BEING IN LAND LOT 177 OF THE 20TH LAND DISTRICT OF DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA, CONTAINING 11.007 ACRES AND BEING MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS TRACT I ON A PLAT OF SURVEY PREPARED BY JESSE DANIEL PRIEST, SURVEYOR, ON DECEMBER 15, 2003, WHICH PLAT, OF RECORD IN PLAT BOOK 33, PAGE 71, CLERK’S OFFICE, DODGE COUNTY SUPERIOR COURT, IS INCORPORATED HEREIN IN AID OF THIS DESCRIPTION AND FOR ALL LEGAL PURPOSES. REFER TO SAID PLAT FOR THE METES, COURSES AND DISTANCES OF SAID TRACT WHICH IS BOUND NOW OR FORMERLY AS FOLLOWS: SOUTHWEST BY TRACT II DEPICTED ON SAID PLAT; SOUTHEAST BY PROPERTY OF HAROLD LANCASTER; NORTHEAST BY PROPERTY OF MARY HARRELL, AND NORTHWEST BY PROPERTY OF LOCKWOOD WHIGAM. ALSO CONVEYED HEREBY AS A APPURTENANT TO THE SUBJECT PROPERTY IS A 20 FT. EGRESS—INGRESS EASEMENT; FROM THE EAST RIGHT OF WAY MARGIN OF A COUNTY PUBLIC ROAD KNOWN AS “LANCASTER ROAD”, SAME EXTENDING ALONG AND ADJACENT TO, THE SOUTHEAST LINE OF TRACT II AS DEPICTED ON THE ABOVE REFERENCED PLAT, SHOWN THEREON AS “20 EGRESS-INGRESS EASEMENT”, WHICH DESCRIPTION IS EXPRESSLY INCORPORATED HEREIN IN AID OF THE DESCRIPTION OF SUCH EASEMENT.
Said property is known as 121 MAPLE LEAF LANE, EASTMAN, GA 31023, together with all fixtures and personal property attached to and constituting a part of said property, if any.
Said property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, whether or not now due and payable), the right of redemption of any taxing authority, any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments, liens, encumbrances, zoning ordinances, restrictions, covenants, and matters of record superior to the Security Deed first set out above.
The proceeds of said sale will be applied to the payment of said indebtedness and all expenses of said sale as provided in said Deed, and the balance, if any, will be distributed as provided by law.
The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the secured creditor.
The property is or may be in the possession of ROGER KEVIN HESTER, SUCCESSOR IN INTEREST OR TENANT(S).
CARRINGTON MORTGAGE SERVICES, LLC
as Attorney-in-Fact for
ROGER KEVIN HESTER
File no. 16-061217
SHAPIRO PENDERGAST &
HASTY, LLP*
Attorneys and Counselors at Law
211 Perimeter Center Parkway
Suite 300
Atlanta, GA 30346
770-220-2535/KMM
shapiroandhasty.com
*THE LAW FIRM IS ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE
NOTICE OF SALE
UNDER POWER
GEORGIA, DODGE COUNTY
THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
Under and by virtue of the Power of Sale contained in a Security Deed given by RICHARD ELLIOTT BRADHAM, JR. to MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS, INC. as nominee for QUICKEN LOANS, INC., its successors and assigns, dated September 10, 2009, recorded in Deed Book 642, Page 208, Dodge County, Georgia Records, as last transferred to LAKEVIEW LOAN SERVICING, LLC by assignment recorded in Deed Book 809, Page 324, Dodge County, Georgia Records, conveying the after-described property to secure a Note in the original principal amount of SEVENTY-SEVEN THOUSAND EIGHT HUNDRED THIRTY-EIGHT AND 0/100 DOLLARS ($77,838.00), with interest thereon as set forth therein, there will be sold at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the courthouse door of Dodge County, Georgia, or at such place as may be lawfully designated as an alternative, within the legal hours of sale on the first Tuesday in November, 2016, the following described property:
SEE EXHIBIT “A” ATTACHED HERETO AND MADE A PART HEREOF
The debt secured by said Security Deed has been and is hereby declared due because of, among other possible events of default, failure to pay the indebtedness as and when due and in the manner provided in the Note and Security Deed. The debt remaining in default, this sale will be made for the purpose of paying the same and all expenses of this sale, as provided in Security Deed and by law, including attorney’s fees (notice of intent to collect attorney’s fees having been given). Said property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but not yet due and payable), any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments, liens, encumbrances, zoning ordinances, restrictions, covenants, and matters of record superior to the Security Deed first set out above.
LAKEVIEW LOAN SERVICING, LLC is the holder of the Security Deed to the property in accordance with OCGA § 44-14-162.2. The entity that has full authority to negotiate, amend, and modify all terms of the mortgage with the debtor is: M&T BANK, P.O. BOX 1288, BUFFALO, NY 14240 800-724-1633. TO THE BEST KNOWLEDGE AND BELIEF OF THE UNDERSIGNED, THE PARTY IN POSSESSION OF THE PROPERTY IS KINSLEY RAE BRADHAM, ABBEY KATE BRADHAM, LINDSEY RAE BRADHAM, THE ESTATE OF RICHARD ELLIOT BRADHAM, JR. AND RICHARD TREY BRADHAM OR A TENANT OR TENANTS AND SAID PROPERTY IS MORE COMMONLY KNOWN AS 225 LAWNDALE DR, EASTMAN, GEORGIA 31023.
The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the security deed.
LAKEVIEW LOAN SERVICING, LLC
as Attorney in Fact for
RICHARD ELLIOTT
BRADHAM, JR.
MCCALLA RAYMER PIERCE, LLC
1544 Old Alabama Road
Roswell, Georgia 30076
www.foreclosurehotline.net
EXHIBIT “A” Tax ID Number(s): E16 001 Land situated in the County of Dodge in the State of GA
ALL THAT TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND LYING AND BEING IN LAND LOT NO. 11 IN THE 15TH LAND DISTRICT OF DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA, AND BEING ALL OF LOT NO. 4 OF A SUBDIVISION IN SAID LOT OF LAND KNOWN AS THE STEELE ACRES SUBDIVISION, ACCORDING TO A PLAT THEREOF WHICH IS RECORDED IN THE OFFICE OF THE CLERK OF DODGE SUPERIOR COURT IN PLAT BOOK 6, PAGE 154, AND BEING MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: BEGINNING AT A POINT ON THE SOUTHEASTERLY SIDE OF LAWNDALE DRIVE, WHICH POINT IS LOCATED 180 FEET SOUTHWEST FROM THE SOUTHERLY CORNER OF THE INTERSECTION OF
LAWNDALE DRIVE WITH U.S. HIGHWAY NO. 23, AND FROM SAID POINT OF BEGINNING, RUNNING IN A DIRECTION OF SOUTH 80 DEGREES 40 MINUTES EAST A DISTANCE OF 138 FEET; THENCE RUNNING IN A DIRECTION OF SOUTH 10 DEGREES WEST A DISTANCE OF 150 FEET; THENCE RUNNING IN A DIRECTION OF NORTH 80 DEGREES 40 MINUTES WEST A DISTANCE OF 178.5 FEET TO THE SOUTHEAST SIDE OF LAWNDALE DRIVE; THENCE RUNNING ALONG SAID SIDE OF LAWNDALE DRIVE IN A DIRECTION OF NORTH 27 DEGREES EAST A DISTANCE OF 134 FEET AND IN A DIRECTION OF NORTH 19 DEGREES EAST A DISTANCE OF 20 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING, AND BEING THE SAME PROPERTY SHOWN ON THE PLAT OF SURVEY MADE BY JIM H. ROSS, SURVEYOR, ON DECEMBER 23, 1965, AND WHICH IS ALSO RECORDED IN SAID CLERK’S OFFICE IN PLAT BOOK 6, PAGE 287, AND WHICH PLAT IS ALSO BY REFERENCE INCORPORATED HEREIN AND MADE A PART HEREOF.
Commonly known as: 225 LAWNDALE DRIVE, EASTMAN, GA 31023
MR/crp1 11/1/16
Our file no. 5181316 - FT1
STATE OF GEORGIA
COUNTY OF DODGE
NOTICE OF SALE
UNDER POWER
Because of a default under the terms of the Security Deed executed by BERNICE KING CUMMINGS AKA BERNICE CUMMINGS TO WELLS FARGO BANK, N.A. dated May 23, 2008, and recorded in Deed Book 607, Page 140, Dodge County Records, securing a Note in the original principal amount of $177,000.00, the holder thereof pursuant to said Deed and Note thereby secured has declared the entire amount of said indebtedness due and payable and, pursuant to the power of sale contained in said Deed, will on the first Tuesday, November 1, 2016, during the legal hours of sale, before the Courthouse door in said County, sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, the property described in said Deed, to-wit:
ALL THAT TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND SITUATE AND BEING IN THE CITY OF EASTMAN, DODGE COUNTY. GEORGIA, AND KNOWN AS THE HOMEPLACE OF HENRIETTA C. BUSSEY, CONSISTING OF LOTS NUMBERS 1 AND 2, EACH FRONTING 30 FEET ON BETHEL STREET AND LOTS 3, 4 AND 5 EACH FRONTING 25 FEET ON BETHEL STREET, ALL IN SECTION 46 AND RUNNING BACK ALONG FOURTH AVENUE A DISTANCE OF 115 FEET, AND BEING THE SAME LANDS DESCRIBED IN A DEED FROM ANNIE MAE JOHNSON TO HENRIETTA C. BUSSEY AND GERTRUDE C. HARRELL, RECORDED IN DEED BOOK 59, PAGE 30-31, CLERK’S OFFICE, DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA, MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: BEGIN AT AN IRON PIN LOCATED AT THE POINT OF INTERSECTION OF THE SOUTHEAST SIDEWALK LINE OF FOURTH AVENUE WITH THE SOUTHWEST SIDEWALK LINE OF BETHEL STREET AND FROM SAID POINT OF BEGINNING RUN ALONG THE SOUTHWEST SIDEWALK LINE OF BETHEL STREET IN A DIRECTION OF SOUTH 45 DEGREES EAST A DISTANCE OF 135 FEET TO AN IRON PIN; THENCE RUN IN A DIRECTION OF SOUTH 45 DEGREES WEST A DISTANCE OF 115 FEET TO AN IRON PIN; THENCE RUN IN A DIRECTION OF NORTH 45 DEGREES WEST A DISTANCE OF 135 FEET TO AN IRON PIN LOCATED ON THE SOUTHEAST SIDEWALK LINE OF FOURTH AVENUE; THENCE RUN ALONG SAID SIDEWALK LINE OF FOURTH AVENUE; THENCE RUN ALONG SAID SIDEWALK LINE OF FOURTH AVENUE IN A DIRECTION OF NORTH 45 DEGREES EAST A DISTANCE OF 115 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING AND BEING THE SAME PROPERTY AS SHOWN ON A PLAT OF A SURVEY MADE BY F. B. FLOURNOY WHICH IS RECORDED IN SAID CLERK’S OFFICE IN PLAT BOOK 22, PAGE 105, SAID PLAT TOGETHER WITH THE RECORD THEREOF BEING BY REFERENCE INCORPORATED HEREIN AND MADE A PART HEREOF.
SAID PROPERTY IS KNOWN AS 5424 4TH AVE, EASTMAN, GA 31023, TOGETHER WITH ALL FIXTURES AND PERSONAL PROPERTY ATTACHED TO AND CON-
STITUTING A PART OF SAID PROPERTY, IF ANY.
Said property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, whether or not now due and payable), the right of redemption of any taxing authority, any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments, liens, encumbrances, zoning ordinances, restrictions, covenants, and matters of record superior to the Security Deed first set out above.
The proceeds of said sale will be applied to the payment of said indebtedness and all expenses of said sale as provided in said Deed, and the balance, if any, will be distributed as provided by law.
The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the secured creditor.
THE PROPERTY IS OR MAY BE IN THE POSSESSION OF BERNICE CUMMINGS, A/K/A BERNICE KING CUMMINGS A/K/A BERNICE K. CUMMINGS, SUCCESSOR IN INTEREST OR TENANT(S).
WELLS FARGO BANK, N.A.
as Attorney-in-Fact for
BERNICE KING CUMMINGS AKA BERNICE CUMMINGS
File no. 15-053357
SHAPIRO PENDERGAST &
HASTY, LLP*
Attorneys and Counselors at Law
211 Perimeter Center Parkway
Suite 300
Atlanta, GA 30346
770-220-2535/KMM
shapiroandhasty.com
*THE LAW FIRM IS ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
