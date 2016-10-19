Updated: Legals October 19, 2016 Part 1

DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
NO­TICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDI­TORS
All credi­tors of the Es­tate of STEVE WELSLEY COUEY, late of Dodge Coun­ty, Geor­gia, de­ceased, are here­by no­ti­fied to render in their de­mands to the un­der­signed ac­cord­ing to law, and all per­sons in­debt­ed to said es­tate are re­quired to make im­me­diate pay­ment.
This 6th day of October, 2016.
VANESSA R. COUEY
893 Roddy High­way
East­man, Geor­gia 31023
c/o RITA J. LLOP
Attorney at Law
Rita J. Llop, P.C.
5007 9th Ave­nue, N.E.
East­man, Geor­gia 31023
NO­TICE TO CREDI­TORS AND DEBTORS
All credi­tors of the Es­tate of EVA R. PIT­TMAN, de­ceased, late of Dodge Coun­ty, Geor­gia, are here­by no­ti­fied to render in their de­mands to the un­der­signed ac­cord­ing to law, and all per­sons in­debt­ed to said Es­tate are re­quired to make im­me­diate pay­ment to me.
This the 30th day of Sep­tem­ber, 2016.
ELAINE PIT­TMAN
Ad­min­is­tra­tor,
Es­tate of EVA R. PIT­TMAN
5343 Page Street
East­man, Ga. 31023
THE CAN­NON LAW FIRM, LLC
P O Box 270
Mc­Rae, GA 31055
229-868-6065
NO­TICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDI­TORS
All credi­tors of the Es­tate of JU­LIUS AL­LEN TAYLOR, late of Dodge Coun­ty, Geor­gia, de­ceased, are here­by no­ti­fied to render in their de­mands to the un­der­signed ac­cord­ing to law, and all per­sons in­debt­ed to said es­tate are re­quired to make im­me­diate pay­ment.
This 6th day of Oc­tob­er, 2016.
GWEN J. FORD­HAM
1208 4th Ave­nue
East­man, Geor­gia 31023
c/o RITA J. LLOP
At­tor­ney at Law
Rita J. Llop, P.C.
5007 9th Ave­nue, N.E.
East­man, Geor­gia 31023
NO­TICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDI­TORS
STATE OF GEOR­GIA
COUN­TY OF DODGE
IN RE: ES­TATE OF RAY LA­MAR HUTCHIN­SON
All credi­tors of the Es­tate of RAY LA­MAR HUTCHIN­SON are here­by no­ti­fied to render in their de­mands to the un­der­signed in ac­cor­dance with the law, and all per­sons in­debt­ed to said Es­tate are re­quired to make im­me­diate pay­ment to me.
This the 17th day of Oc­tob­er, 2016.
PHYL­LIS JANE HUTCHIN­SON,
Ex­ec­u­tor of the
Es­tate of RAY LA­MAR
HUTCHIN­SON, De­ceased
PHYL­LIS JANE HUTCHIN­SON
580 Nichol­son Carr Road
Chester, Geor­gia 31012

JO­SEPH I. MARCH­ANT, LLC
At­tor­ney at Law
303 Main Street
P.O. Box 4218
East­man, GA 31023
478-374-1505
Fax: 478-374-1512
NO­TICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDI­TORS
All credi­tors of the Es­tate of MICHAEL WAYNE GAY, late of Dodge Coun­ty, Geor­gia, de­ceased, are here­by no­ti­fied to render their de­mands to the un­der­signed ac­cord­ing to law, and all per­sons in­debt­ed to said es­tate are re­quired to make im­me­diate pay­ment.
This the 11th day of July, 2016.
JEF­FERY DIL­LION SPIRES,
Ad­min­is­tra­tor
Es­tate of MICHAEL WAYNE GAY
CAN­NON LAW FIRM, LLC
At­tor­neys for said Es­tate
P. O. Box 547
East­man, GA 31023
Phone: 478-374-3056
Fac­si­mile: 478-374-3066
State of Geor­gia
Coun­ty of Dodge
NO­TICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDI­TORS
All credi­tors of the Es­tate of OPAL JEAN ROW­LAND, late of Dodge Coun­ty, Geor­gia, de­ceased, are here­by no­ti­fied to render in their de­mands to the un­der­signed ac­cord­ing to law; and all per­sons in­debt­ed to said es­tate are re­quired to make im­me­diate pay­ment.
This 28th day of Sep­tem­ber 2016.
Es­tate of OPAL JEAN ROW­LAND
GLIN­DA R. CRAN­FORD, Ex­e­cu­trix
1730 Old Re­bie Rd.
Chester, GA 31012
JOHN­NY W. WAR­REN
At­tor­ney at Law
State Bar No. 0738418
4778-272-2885

ELECTION NOTICES
SUMMARIES OF PROPOSED CONSTITUTIONAL
AMENDMENTS
Pursuant to requirements of the Geor-
gia Constitution, Attorney General Samuel S. Olens, Secretary of State Brian P. Kemp, and Legislative Counsel Wayne R. Allen hereby provide the summaries of the proposed constitutional amendments that will appear on the November 8, 2016, general election ballot for consideration by the people of Georgia (short captions are those adopted by the Constitutional Amendments Publication Board):

Provides greater flexibility and state accountability to fix failing schools through increasing community involvement.
Senate Resolution No. 287
Resolution Act No. 309
Ga. L. 2015, p. 1498
( ) YES
( ) NO
“Shall the Constitution of Georgia be amended to allow the state to intervene in chronically failing public schools in order to improve student performance?”

Summary
This proposal authorizes the General Assembly to provide for the creation of an Opportunity School District and authorizes the state to assume the supervision, management, and operation of failing public elementary and secondary schools, including the power to receive, control, and expend appropriated funds for such purposes. It amends Article VIII, Section V of the Georgia Constitution by adding a new Paragraph VIII.
A copy of this entire proposed constitutional amendment is on file in the office of the judge of the probate court and is available for public inspection.

Authorizes penalties for sexual exploitation and assessments on adult entertainment to fund child victims’ services.
Senate Resolution No. 7
Resolution Act No. 306
Ga. L. 2015, p. 1497
( ) YES
( ) NO
“Shall the Constitution of Georgia be amended to allow additional penalties for criminal cases in which a person is adjudged guilty of keeping a place of prostitution, pimping, pandering, pandering by compulsion, solicitation of sodomy, masturbation for hire, trafficking of persons for sexual servitude, or sexual exploitation of children and to allow assessments on adult entertainment establishments to fund the Safe Harbor for Sexually Exploited Children Fund to pay for care and rehabilitative and social services for individuals in this state who have been or may be sexually exploited?”

Summary
This proposal authorizes the General Assembly to provide for additional penalties for various criminal sexual exploitation offenses and assessments on adult entertainment establishments and to dedicate revenue derived therefrom to the Safe Harbor for Sexually Exploited Children Fund for the purpose of providing care and rehabilitative and social services to sexually exploited persons. It amends Article III, Section IX, Paragraph VI of the Georgia Constitution.
A copy of this entire proposed constitutional amendment is on file in the office of the judge of the probate court and is available for public inspection.

Reforms and re-establishes the Judicial Qualifications Commission and provides for its composition, governance, and powers.
House Resolution No. 1113
Resolution Act No. 537
Ga. L. 2016, p. 896
( ) YES
( ) NO
“Shall the Constitution of Georgia be amended so as to abolish the existing Judicial Qualifications Commission; require the General Assembly to create and provide by general law for the composition, manner of appointment, and governance of a new Judicial Qualifications Commission, with such commission having the power to discipline, remove, and cause involuntary retirement of judges; require the Judicial Qualifications Commission to have procedures that provide for due process of law and review by the Supreme Court of its advisory opinions; and allow the Judicial Qualifications Commission to be open to the public in some manner?”

Summary
This proposal abolishes the existing Judicial Qualifications Commission and requires the General Assembly to replace it with a new Judicial Qualifications Commission and provide for the composition, manner of appointment, governance, powers and duties, procedures, and open meetings of such reformed commission, with such commission having the power to discipline, remove, and cause involuntary retirement of judges as provided in the Constitution, and for Supreme Court review of the commission’s opinions and procedures. It amends Article VI, Section VII, Paragraph VI and Article VI, Section VII, Paragraph VII of the Georgia Constitution.
A copy of this entire proposed constitutional amendment is on file in the office of the judge of the probate court and is available for public inspection.

Dedicates revenue from existing taxes on fireworks to trauma care, fire
services, and public safety.
Senate Resolution No. 558
Resolution Act No. 530
Ga. L. 2016, p. 895
( ) YES
( ) NO
“Shall the Constitution of Georgia be amended so as to provide that the proceeds of excise taxes on the sale of fireworks or consumer fireworks be dedicated to the funding of trauma care, firefighter equipping and training, and local public safety purposes?”

Summary
This proposal provides that the proceeds of excise taxes on the sale of fireworks or consumer fireworks be dedicated to funding trauma care, fire services, and local public safety purposes. It amends Article III, Section IX, Paragraph VI of the Georgia Constitution.
A copy of this entire proposed constitutional amendment is on file in the office of the judge of the probate court and is available for public inspection.

FORECLOSURES
NO­TICE OF SALE
UN­DER POW­ER
STATE OF GEOR­GIA
COUN­TY OF DODGE
Un­der and by vir­tue of the pow­er of sale (the “Pow­er of Sale”) con­tained in that cer­tain Deed to Se­cure Debt (the “Se­cur­i­ty Deed”) given by RAY­MOND MUL­LIS, SR. AND MARY J. MUL­LIS to CO­LO­NY BANK dat­ed April 3, 2015, record­ed in Deed Book 781, Page 86, Clerk’s Of­fice, Dodge Su­pe­ri­or Court, con­vey­ing the af­ter-de­scribed prop­er­ty to se­cure those cer­tain Prom­is­sory Notes (the “Notes”) from COLD FIRE, LLC to CO­LO­NY BANK the first of which is dat­ed Fe­bru­ary 13, 2015 in the prin­ci­pal sum of Fif­ty Thou­sand Two Hundred Nine­ty-One and 43/100 Dol­lars ($50,291.43); the sec­ond of which is dat­ed March 18, 2015 in the prin­ci­pal sum of Twen­ty-Sev­en Thou­sand One Hundred Eighty and 08/100 Dol­lars ($27,180.08); the third of which is dat­ed April 3, 2015 in the prin­ci­pal sum of Thir­ty Thou­sand Eight Hundred Nine­ty and 08/100 Dol­lars ($30,890.08); and the fourth of which is dat­ed May 20, 2015 in the prin­ci­pal sum of Thir­ty Two Thou­sand Sev­en Hundred Fif­ty-Eight and 08/100 Dol­lars ($32,758.08), with in­ter­est there­on as set forth there­in, Co­lo­ny Bank be­ing the cur­rent hold­er there­of, there will be a sale at pub­lic out­cry to the high­est bid­der for cash be­fore the court­house door of Dodge Coun­ty, Geor­gia, with­in the le­gal hours of sale on the first Tues­day of No­vem­ber, 2016, the fol­low­ing de­scribed prop­er­ty (the “Prop­er­ty”):
ALL THAT TRACT OR PAR­CEL OF LAND LY­ING AND BE­ING IN THE CITY OF EAST­MAN, AND BE­ING A PART OF ORIGI­NAL LAND LOT NUMBER SEV­EN (7) IN THE 15TH LAND DIS­TRICT OF DODGE COUN­TY, GEOR­GIA, BE­ING LOT NUMBER TWELVE (12) OF BLOCK “B” OF THAT CER­TAIN SUB­DI­VI­SION OF SAID CITY KNOWN AS MINT­ER RIDGE, WHICH SAID LOT IS MORE PAR­TICU­LAR­LY SHOWN AND DE­LIN­E­AT­ED IN THAT CER­TAIN PLAT OF SUR­VEY OF SAID SUB­DI­VI­SION BY CAREY E. TREAD­WELL, SUR­VEYOR, DAT­ED JANU­ARY 18, 1972, WHICH PLAT, RECORD­ED IN PLAT BOOK 11, PAGE 52, IN THE OF­FICE OF THE CLERK OF SU­PE­RI­OR COURT OF DODGE COUN­TY, GEOR­GIA, IS BY REF­ER­ENCE IN­COR­PO­RAT­ED HERE­IN AND MADE A PART HERE­OF. SAID LANDS ARE THE IDEN­TI­CAL LANDS DE­SCRIBED IN AND CON­VEYED BY THAT CER­TAIN DEED FROM PAUL M. LOTT AND BET­TY M. LOTT, DAT­ED DE­CEM­BER 16, 1983, RECORD­ED IN DEED BOOK 179, PAGE 336, IN THE OF­FICE OF THE CLERK OF SU­PE­RI­OR COURT OF DODGE COUN­TY, GEOR­GIA.
SUB­JECT TO EX­IST­ING EASE­MENTS FOR PUB­LIC ROADS AND UTIL­I­TIES.
The debts se­cured by said Se­cur­i­ty Deed have been and are here­by de­clared due be­cause of, among oth­er pos­si­ble ev­ents of de­fault, fai­lure to pay the in­debt­ed­ness as and when due and in the man­ner pro­vid­ed in the Notes and Se­cur­i­ty Deed. The debts re­main­ing in de­fault, this sale will be made for the pur­pose of pay­ing same and, ad­di­tion­al­ly, all ex­pens­es of this sale, as pro­vid­ed in the Se­cur­i­ty Deed and by law, in­clud­ing with­out lim­i­ta­tion at­tor­ney fees (the sta­tu­tory no­tice of int­ent to col­lect at­tor­ney fees hav­ing been served).
Said Prop­er­ty will be sold sub­ject to any out­stand­ing ad valor­em tax­es (in­clud­ing tax­es that are a lien, but not yet due and pay­able); mat­ters that may be dis­closed by an ac­cu­rate sur­vey and/or in­spec­tion of the prop­er­ty; as­sess­ments, liens, en­cum­branc­es, zon­ing or­di­nanc­es, re­stric­tions, cov­en­ants; and mat­ters of record su­pe­ri­or to the Se­cur­i­ty Deed.
Ad­di­tion­al­ly, this sale will be con­duct­ed sub­ject to (1) con­fir­ma­tion that the sale is not pro­hibi­ted un­der the U.S. Bank­rupt­cy Code and (2) fin­al con­fir­ma­tion and au­dit of the sta­tus of the loans with the hold­er of the Se­cur­i­ty Deed.
No­tice to the debtor as re­quired by O.C.G.A. § 44-14-162.2 has been given. Please note that CO­LO­NY BANK, lo­cat­ed at the busi­ness ad­dress of 115 SOUTH GRANT STREET, FITZ­GER­ALD, GEOR­GIA 31750, is the ent­i­ty that has the full au­thor­i­ty to ne-­
go­tiate, amend or mod­i­fy the terms of the loan docu­ments. Co­lo­ny Bank can be con­tact­ed through the fol­low­ing rep­re­sen­ta­tive: MICHAEL N. WHITE, ESQ., JAMES-BATES-BRAN­NAN-GRO­O­VER-LLP, 231 RIV­ER­SIDE DRIVE, MAC­ON, GEOR­GIA, 31201; TEL: 478-742-4280.
CO­LO­NY BANK
as At­tor­ney-in-Fact for
RAY­MOND MUL­LIS, SR. AND MARY J. MUL­LIS
MICHAEL N. WHITE, ESQ.
JAMES-BATES-BRAN­NAN
GRO­O­VER-LLP
231 Riv­er­side Drive
P.O. Box 4283
Mac­on, Geor­gia 31208-4283
This Law Firm is act­ing as a debt col­lec­tor and is at­tempt­ing to col­lect a debt. Any in­for­ma­tion ob­tained will be used for that pur­pose.
STATE OF GEOR­GIA
COUN­TY OF DODGE
NO­TICE OF SALE
UN­DER POW­ER
Be­cause of a de­fault un­der the terms of the Se­cur­i­ty Deed ex­e­cut­ed by ROG­ER KE­VIN HESTER to MORT­GAGE ELEC­TRON­IC REG­IS­TRA­TION SYS­TEMS, INC., AS NO­MI­NEE FOR FRANK­LIN BANK, SSB, its suc­ces­sors and as­signs dat­ed Au­gust 11, 2004, and record­ed in Deed Book 483, Page 184, Dodge Coun­ty Records, said Se­cur­i­ty Deed hav­ing been last sold, as­signed, trans­ferred and con­veyed to CAR­RING­TON MORT­GAGE SERV­IC­ES, LLC, se­cur­ing a Note in the origi­nal prin­ci­pal amount of $93,263.00, the hold­er there­of pur­su­ant to said Deed and Note there­by se­cured has de­clared the en­tire amount of said in­debt­ed­ness due and pay­able and, pur­su­ant to the pow­er of sale con­tained in said Deed, will on the first Tues­day, No­vem­ber 1, 2016, dur­ing the le­gal hours of sale, be­fore the Court­house door in said Coun­ty, sell at pub­lic out­cry to the high­est bid­der for cash, the prop­er­ty de­scribed in said Deed, to-wit:
ALL THAT TRACT OR PAR­CEL OF LAND SITU­ATE, LY­ING AND BE­ING IN LAND LOT 177 OF THE 20TH LAND DIS­TRICT OF DODGE COUN­TY, GEOR­GIA, CON­TAIN­ING 11.007 ACR­ES AND BE­ING MORE PAR­TICU­LAR­LY DE­SCRIBED AS TRACT I ON A PLAT OF SUR­VEY PRE­PARED BY JESSE DAN­IEL PRI­EST, SUR­VEYOR, ON DE­CEM­BER 15, 2003, WHICH PLAT, OF RECORD IN PLAT BOOK 33, PAGE 71, CLERK’S OF­FICE, DODGE COUN­TY SU­PE­RI­OR COURT, IS IN­COR­PO­RAT­ED HERE­IN IN AID OF THIS DE­SCRIP­TION AND FOR ALL LE­GAL PUR­POS­ES. REF­ER TO SAID PLAT FOR THE METES, COURS­ES AND DIS­TANC­ES OF SAID TRACT WHICH IS BOUND NOW OR FOR­MER­LY AS FOL­LOWS: SOUTH­WEST BY TRACT II DE­PICT­ED ON SAID PLAT; SOUTH­EAST BY PROP­ER­TY OF HAR­OLD LAN­CASTER; NORTH­EAST BY PROP­ER­TY OF MARY HAR­RELL, AND NORTH­WEST BY PROP­ER­TY OF LOCK­WOOD WHI­GAM. ALSO CON­VEYED HERE­BY AS A AP­PUR­TEN­ANT TO THE SUB­JECT PROP­ER­TY IS A 20 FT. EGRESS—IN­GRESS EASE­MENT; FROM THE EAST RIGHT OF WAY MAR­GIN OF A COUN­TY PUB­LIC ROAD KNOWN AS “LAN­CASTER ROAD”, SAME EX­TEND­ING ALONG AND AD­JA­CENT TO, THE SOUTH­EAST LINE OF TRACT II AS DE­PICT­ED ON THE ABOVE REF­ER­ENCED PLAT, SHOWN THERE­ON AS “20 EGRESS-IN­GRESS EASE­MENT”, WHICH DE­SCRIP­TION IS EX­PRESS­LY IN­COR­PO­RAT­ED HERE­IN IN AID OF THE DE­SCRIP­TION OF SUCH EASE­MENT.
Said prop­er­ty is known as 121 MA­PLE LEAF LANE, EAST­MAN, GA 31023, to­geth­er with all fix­tures and per­son­al prop­er­ty at­tached to and con­sti­tut­ing a part of said prop­er­ty, if any.
Said prop­er­ty will be sold sub­ject to any out­stand­ing ad valor­em tax­es (in­clud­ing tax­es which are a lien, wheth­er or not now due and pay­able), the right of re­demp­tion of any tax­ing au­thor­i­ty, any mat­ters which might be dis­closed by an ac­cu­rate sur­vey and in­spec­tion of the prop­er­ty, any as­sess­ments, liens, en­cum­branc­es, zon­ing or­di­nanc­es, re­stric­tions, cov­en­ants, and mat­ters of record su­pe­ri­or to the Se­cur­i­ty Deed first set out above.
The pro­ceeds of said sale will be ap­plied to the pay­ment of said in­debt­ed­ness and all ex­pens­es of said sale as pro­vid­ed in said Deed, and the bal­ance, if any, will be dis­trib­ut­ed as pro­vid­ed by law.
The sale will be con­duct­ed sub­ject (1) to con­fir­ma­tion that the sale is not pro­hibi­ted un­der the U.S. Bank­rupt­cy Code and (2) to fin­al con­fir­ma­tion and au­dit of the sta­tus of the loan with the se­cured credi­tor.
The prop­er­ty is or may be in the pos­ses­sion of ROG­ER KE­VIN HESTER, SUC­CES­SOR IN IN­TER­EST OR TEN­ANT(S).
CAR­RING­TON MORT­GAGE SERV­IC­ES, LLC
as At­tor­ney-in-Fact for
ROG­ER KE­VIN HESTER
File no. 16-061217
SHAPIRO PEN­DER­GAST &
HAS­TY, LLP*
At­tor­neys and Coun­selors at Law
211 Per­i­met­er Cen­ter Park­way
Su­ite 300
Atlan­ta, GA 30346
770-220-2535/KMM
shapir­oand­has­ty.com
*THE LAW FIRM IS ACT­ING AS A DEBT COL­LEC­TOR. ANY IN­FOR­MA­TION OB­TAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PUR­POSE
NO­TICE OF SALE
UN­DER POW­ER
GEOR­GIA, DODGE COUN­TY
THIS IS AN AT­TEMPT TO COL­LECT A DEBT. ANY IN­FOR­MA­TION OB­TAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PUR­POSE.
Un­der and by vir­tue of the Pow­er of Sale con­tained in a Se­cur­i­ty Deed given by RICHARD EL­LIOTT BRAD­HAM, JR. to MORT­GAGE ELEC­TRON­IC REG­IS­TRA­TION SYS­TEMS, INC. as no­mi­nee for QUICK­EN LOANS, INC., its suc­ces­sors and as­signs, dat­ed Sep­tem­ber 10, 2009, record­ed in Deed Book 642, Page 208, Dodge Coun­ty, Geor­gia Records, as last trans­ferred to LAKE­VIEW LOAN SERV­IC­ING, LLC by as­sign­ment record­ed in Deed Book 809, Page 324, Dodge Coun­ty, Geor­gia Records, con­vey­ing the af­ter-de­scribed prop­er­ty to se­cure a Note in the origi­nal prin­ci­pal amount of SEV­EN­TY-SEV­EN THOU­SAND EIGHT HUNDRED THIR­TY-EIGHT AND 0/100 DOL­LARS ($77,838.00), with in­ter­est there­on as set forth there­in, there will be sold at pub­lic out­cry to the high­est bid­der for cash be­fore the court­house door of Dodge Coun­ty, Geor­gia, or at such place as may be law­ful­ly des­ig­nat­ed as an al­ter­na­tive, with­in the le­gal hours of sale on the first Tues­day in No­vem­ber, 2016, the fol­low­ing de­scribed prop­er­ty:
SEE EX­HIB­IT “A” AT­TACHED HERE­TO AND MADE A PART HERE­OF
The debt se­cured by said Se­cur­i­ty Deed has been and is here­by de­clared due be­cause of, among oth­er pos­si­ble ev­ents of de­fault, fai­lure to pay the in­debt­ed­ness as and when due and in the man­ner pro­vid­ed in the Note and Se­cur­i­ty Deed. The debt re­main­ing in de­fault, this sale will be made for the pur­pose of pay­ing the same and all ex­pens­es of this sale, as pro­vid­ed in Se­cur­i­ty Deed and by law, in­clud­ing at­tor­ney’s fees (no­tice of int­ent to col­lect at­tor­ney’s fees hav­ing been given). Said prop­er­ty will be sold sub­ject to any out­stand­ing ad valor­em tax­es (in­clud­ing tax­es which are a lien, but not yet due and pay­able), any mat­ters which might be dis­closed by an ac­cu­rate sur­vey and in­spec­tion of the prop­er­ty, any as­sess­ments, liens, en­cum­branc­es, zon­ing or­di­nanc­es, re­stric­tions, cov­en­ants, and mat­ters of record su­pe­ri­or to the Se­cur­i­ty Deed first set out above.
LAKE­VIEW LOAN SERV­IC­ING, LLC is the hold­er of the Se­cur­i­ty Deed to the prop­er­ty in ac­cor­dance with OCGA § 44-14-162.2. The ent­i­ty that has full au­thor­i­ty to ne­go­tiate, amend, and mod­i­fy all terms of the mort­gage with the debtor is: M&T BANK, P.O. BOX 1288, BUF­FA­LO, NY 14240 800-724-1633. TO THE BEST KNOWL­EDGE AND BE­LIEF OF THE UN­DER­SIGNED, THE PAR­TY IN POS­SES­SION OF THE PROP­ER­TY IS KINS­LEY RAE BRAD­HAM, AB­BEY KATE BRAD­HAM, LIND­SEY RAE BRAD­HAM, THE ES­TATE OF RICHARD EL­LIOT BRAD­HAM, JR. AND RICHARD TREY BRAD­HAM OR A TEN­ANT OR TEN­ANTS AND SAID PROP­ER­TY IS MORE COM­MON­LY KNOWN AS 225 LAWN­DALE DR, EAST­MAN, GEOR­GIA 31023.
The sale will be con­duct­ed sub­ject (1) to con­fir­ma­tion that the sale is not pro­hibi­ted un­der the U.S. Bank­rupt­cy Code and (2) to fin­al con­fir­ma­tion and au­dit of the sta­tus of the loan with the hold­er of the se­cur­i­ty deed.
LAKE­VIEW LOAN SERV­IC­ING, LLC
as At­tor­ney in Fact for
RICHARD EL­LIOTT
BRAD­HAM, JR.
MCCAL­LA RAYM­ER PIERCE, LLC
1544 Old Ala­ba­ma Road
Ros­well, Geor­gia 30076
www.fore­clo­sur­e­ho­tline.net
EX­HIB­IT “A” Tax ID Number(s): E16 001 Land sit­u­at­ed in the Coun­ty of Dodge in the State of GA
ALL THAT TRACT OR PAR­CEL OF LAND LY­ING AND BE­ING IN LAND LOT NO. 11 IN THE 15TH LAND DIS­TRICT OF DODGE COUN­TY, GEOR­GIA, AND BE­ING ALL OF LOT NO. 4 OF A SUB­DI­VI­SION IN SAID LOT OF LAND KNOWN AS THE STEELE ACR­ES SUB­DI­VI­SION, AC­CORD­ING TO A PLAT THERE­OF WHICH IS RECORD­ED IN THE OF­FICE OF THE CLERK OF DODGE SU­PE­RI­OR COURT IN PLAT BOOK 6, PAGE 154, AND BE­ING MORE PAR­TICU­LAR­LY DE­SCRIBED AS FOL­LOWS: BE­GIN­NING AT A POINT ON THE SOUTH­EAST­ER­LY SIDE OF LAWN­DALE DRIVE, WHICH POINT IS LO­CAT­ED 180 FEET SOUTH­WEST FROM THE SOUTH­ER­LY CORN­ER OF THE IN­TER­SEC­TION OF
LAWN­DALE DRIVE WITH U.S. HIGH­WAY NO. 23, AND FROM SAID POINT OF BE­GIN­NING, RUN­NING IN A DI­REC­TION OF SOUTH 80 DE­GREES 40 MINUTES EAST A DIS­TANCE OF 138 FEET; THENCE RUN­NING IN A DI­REC­TION OF SOUTH 10 DE­GREES WEST A DIS­TANCE OF 150 FEET; THENCE RUN­NING IN A DI­REC­TION OF NORTH 80 DE­GREES 40 MINUTES WEST A DIS­TANCE OF 178.5 FEET TO THE SOUTH­EAST SIDE OF LAWN­DALE DRIVE; THENCE RUN­NING ALONG SAID SIDE OF LAWN­DALE DRIVE IN A DI­REC­TION OF NORTH 27 DE­GREES EAST A DIS­TANCE OF 134 FEET AND IN A DI­REC­TION OF NORTH 19 DE­GREES EAST A DIS­TANCE OF 20 FEET TO THE POINT OF BE­GIN­NING, AND BE­ING THE SAME PROP­ER­TY SHOWN ON THE PLAT OF SUR­VEY MADE BY JIM H. ROSS, SUR­VEYOR, ON DE­CEM­BER 23, 1965, AND WHICH IS ALSO RECORD­ED IN SAID CLERK’S OF­FICE IN PLAT BOOK 6, PAGE 287, AND WHICH PLAT IS ALSO BY REF­ER­ENCE IN­COR­PO­RAT­ED HERE­IN AND MADE A PART HERE­OF.
Com­mon­ly known as: 225 LAWN­DALE DRIVE, EAST­MAN, GA 31023
MR/crp1 11/1/16
Our file no. 5181316 - FT1
STATE OF GEOR­GIA
COUN­TY OF DODGE
NO­TICE OF SALE
UN­DER POW­ER
Be­cause of a de­fault un­der the terms of the Se­cur­i­ty Deed ex­e­cut­ed by BER­NICE KING CUM­MINGS AKA BER­NICE CUM­MINGS TO WELLS FAR­GO BANK, N.A. dat­ed May 23, 2008, and record­ed in Deed Book 607, Page 140, Dodge Coun­ty Records, se­cur­ing a Note in the origi­nal prin­ci­pal amount of $177,000.00, the hold­er there­of pur­su­ant to said Deed and Note there­by se­cured has de­clared the en­tire amount of said in­debt­ed­ness due and pay­able and, pur­su­ant to the pow­er of sale con­tained in said Deed, will on the first Tues­day, No­vem­ber 1, 2016, dur­ing the le­gal hours of sale, be­fore the Court­house door in said Coun­ty, sell at pub­lic out­cry to the high­est bid­der for cash, the prop­er­ty de­scribed in said Deed, to-wit:
ALL THAT TRACT OR PAR­CEL OF LAND SITU­ATE AND BE­ING IN THE CITY OF EAST­MAN, DODGE COUN­TY. GEOR­GIA, AND KNOWN AS THE HOME­PLACE OF HEN­RIET­TA C. BUS­SEY, CON­SIST­ING OF LOTS NUMBERS 1 AND 2, EACH FRONT­ING 30 FEET ON BETHEL STREET AND LOTS 3, 4 AND 5 EACH FRONT­ING 25 FEET ON BETHEL STREET, ALL IN SEC­TION 46 AND RUN­NING BACK ALONG FOURTH AVE­NUE A DIS­TANCE OF 115 FEET, AND BE­ING THE SAME LANDS DE­SCRIBED IN A DEED FROM AN­NIE MAE JOHN­SON TO HEN­RIET­TA C. BUS­SEY AND GER­TRUDE C. HAR­RELL, RECORD­ED IN DEED BOOK 59, PAGE 30-31, CLERK’S OF­FICE, DODGE COUN­TY, GEOR­GIA, MORE PAR­TICU­LAR­LY DE­SCRIBED AS FOL­LOWS: BE­GIN AT AN IRON PIN LO­CAT­ED AT THE POINT OF IN­TER­SEC­TION OF THE SOUTH­EAST SIDE­WALK LINE OF FOURTH AVE­NUE WITH THE SOUTH­WEST SIDE­WALK LINE OF BETHEL STREET AND FROM SAID POINT OF BE­GIN­NING RUN ALONG THE SOUTH­WEST SIDE­WALK LINE OF BETHEL STREET IN A DI­REC­TION OF SOUTH 45 DE­GREES EAST A DIS­TANCE OF 135 FEET TO AN IRON PIN; THENCE RUN IN A DI­REC­TION OF SOUTH 45 DE­GREES WEST A DIS­TANCE OF 115 FEET TO AN IRON PIN; THENCE RUN IN A DI­REC­TION OF NORTH 45 DE­GREES WEST A DIS­TANCE OF 135 FEET TO AN IRON PIN LO­CAT­ED ON THE SOUTH­EAST SIDE­WALK LINE OF FOURTH AVE­NUE; THENCE RUN ALONG SAID SIDE­WALK LINE OF FOURTH AVE­NUE; THENCE RUN ALONG SAID SIDE­WALK LINE OF FOURTH AVE­NUE IN A DI­REC­TION OF NORTH 45 DE­GREES EAST A DIS­TANCE OF 115 FEET TO THE POINT OF BE­GIN­NING AND BE­ING THE SAME PROP­ER­TY AS SHOWN ON A PLAT OF A SUR­VEY MADE BY F. B. FLOUR­NOY WHICH IS RECORD­ED IN SAID CLERK’S OF­FICE IN PLAT BOOK 22, PAGE 105, SAID PLAT TO­GETH­ER WITH THE RECORD THERE­OF BE­ING BY REF­ER­ENCE IN­COR­PO­RAT­ED HERE­IN AND MADE A PART HERE­OF.
SAID PROP­ER­TY IS KNOWN AS 5424 4TH AVE, EAST­MAN, GA 31023, TO­GETH­ER WITH ALL FIX­TURES AND PER­SON­AL PROP­ER­TY AT­TACHED TO AND CON­-
STI­TUT­ING A PART OF SAID PROP­ER­TY, IF ANY.
Said prop­er­ty will be sold sub­ject to any out­stand­ing ad valor­em tax­es (in­clud­ing tax­es which are a lien, wheth­er or not now due and pay­able), the right of re­demp­tion of any tax­ing au­thor­i­ty, any mat­ters which might be dis­closed by an ac­cu­rate sur­vey and in­spec­tion of the prop­er­ty, any as­sess­ments, liens, en­cum­branc­es, zon­ing or­di­nanc­es, re­stric­tions, cov­en­ants, and mat­ters of record su­pe­ri­or to the Se­cur­i­ty Deed first set out above.
The pro­ceeds of said sale will be ap­plied to the pay­ment of said in­debt­ed­ness and all ex­pens­es of said sale as pro­vid­ed in said Deed, and the bal­ance, if any, will be dis­trib­ut­ed as pro­vid­ed by law.
The sale will be con­duct­ed sub­ject (1) to con­fir­ma­tion that the sale is not pro­hibi­ted un­der the U.S. Bank­rupt­cy Code and (2) to fin­al con­fir­ma­tion and au­dit of the sta­tus of the loan with the se­cured credi­tor.
THE PROP­ER­TY IS OR MAY BE IN THE POS­SES­SION OF BER­NICE CUM­MINGS, A/K/A BER­NICE KING CUM­MINGS A/K/A BER­NICE K. CUM­MINGS, SUC­CES­SOR IN IN­TER­EST OR TEN­ANT(S).
WELLS FAR­GO BANK, N.A.
as At­tor­ney-in-Fact for
BER­NICE KING CUM­MINGS AKA BER­NICE CUM­MINGS
File no. 15-053357
SHAPIRO PEN­DER­GAST &
HAS­TY, LLP*
At­tor­neys and Coun­selors at Law
211 Per­i­met­er Cen­ter Park­way
Su­ite 300
Atlan­ta, GA 30346
770-220-2535/KMM
shapir­oand­has­ty.com
*THE LAW FIRM IS ACT­ING AS A DEBT COL­LEC­TOR. ANY IN­FOR­MA­TION OB­TAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PUR­POSE.
