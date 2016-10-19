Updated: Legals October 19, 2016 Part 2

NO­TICE OF SALE
UN­DER POW­ER
STATE OF GEOR­GIA
COUN­TY OF DODGE
Un­der and by vir­tue of the pow­er of sale (the “Pow­er of Sale”) con­tained in that cer­tain Deed to Se­cure Debt (the “Se­cur­i­ty Deed”) given by JO­NATHAN BRY­ANT to BANK OF EAST­MAN dat­ed March 28, 2013, record­ed in Deed Book 729, Page 237, Clerk’s Of­fice, Dodge Su­pe­ri­or Court as modi­fied by those cer­tain Mod­i­fi­ca­tions of Deed to Se­cure Debt record­ed in Deed Book 737, Page 57 and Deed Book 747, Page 241, said Clerk’s Of­fice, con­vey­ing the af­ter-de­scribed prop­er­ty, through the open-end pro­vi­sions there­in, to se­cure that cer­tain Prom­is­sory Note (the “Note”) from JO­NATHAN WIL­LIAM BRY­ANT to BANK OF EAST­MAN dat­ed Au­gust 27, 2015 in the origi­nal prin­ci­pal amount of Six­ty-Six Thou­sand Six Hundred Eighty-Five and 26/100 Dol­lars ($66,685.26) with in­ter­est there­on as set forth there­in, Bank of East­man be­ing the cur­rent hold­er there­
of, there will be a sale at pub­lic out­cry to the high­est bid­der for cash be­fore the court­house door of Dodge Coun­ty, Geor­gia, with­in the le­gal hours of sale on the first Tues­day of No­vem­ber, 2016, the fol­low­ing de­scribed prop­er­ty (the “Prop­er­ty”):
ALL THAT TRACT OR PAR­CEL OF LAND SITU­ATE, LY­ING AND BE­ING IN THE CITY OF EAST­MAN, DODGE COUN­TY, GEOR­GIA, AND BE­ING A POR­TION OF THE HILL­CREST SUB­DI­VI­SION IN SAID CITY DE­SCRIBED AS FOL­LOWS: BE­GIN­NING AT A POW­ER POLE LO­CAT­ED IN THE NORTH­EAST SIDE OF JES­SUP STREET WHICH POW­ER POLE IS ONE HUNDRED FOUR (104) FEET NORTH­WEST OF THE NORTH­ER­LY CORN­ER OF THE IN­TER­SEC­TION OF EIGHTH AVE­NUE AND JES­SUP STREET (SAID POW­ER POLE BE­ING LO­CAT­ED ONE HUNDRED FIVE (105) FEET AND FOUR (4) INCH­ES FROM EIGHTH AVE­NUE PRI­OR TO THE TIME THAT EIGHTH AVE­NUE WAS WI­DENED AND CURB AND GUT­TER IN­STALLED) SAID POW­ER POLE BE­ING LO­CAT­ED AT THE WEST­ER­LY CORN­ER OF LANDS CON­VEYED BY S. H. HAR­DIN, JR. TO M. C. HAR­RELL, AND FROM THE POINT OF BE­GIN­NING RUN­NING ALONG SAID HAR­RELL PROP­ER­TY IN A DI­REC­TION OF NORTH FOR­TY-THREE DE­GREES (43°) EAST A DIS­TANCE OF ONE HUNDRED TWEN­TY (120) FEET TO A STAKE; THENCE RUN­NING IN A DI­REC­TION OF NORTH FOR­TY-FOUR DE­GREES FOR­TY-SIX MINUTES (44° 46’) WEST A DIS­TANCE OF ONE HUNDRED TWELVE (112) FEET TO A STAKE; THENCE RUN­NING IN A DI­REC­TION OF SOUTH FOR­TY DE­GREES (40°) WEST A DIS­TANCE OF ONE HUNDRED TWEN­TY (120) FEET TO STAKE ON THE NORTH­EAST SIDE OF JES­SUP STREET; THENCE RUN­NING ALONG SAID SIDE OF JES­SUP STREET IN A DI­REC­TION OF SOUTH FOR­TY-FOUR (44°) EAST A DIS­TANCE OF ONE HUNDRED SIX (106) FEET TO THE POINT OF BE­GIN­NING; AND BE­ING THE SAME PROP­ER­TY SHOWN ON A PLAT OF SUR­VEY MADE FE­BRU­ARY 28, 1964, BY HAR­RELL AND ROSS, SUR­VEYORS, WHICH PLAT IS RECORD­ED IN THE OF­FICE OF THE CLERK OF DODGE COUN­TY SU­PE­RI­OR COURT IN PLAT BOOK 6, PAGE 2, WHICH SAID PLAT, TO­GETH­ER WITH THE RECORD THERE­OF, IS BY REF­ER­ENCE IN­COR­PO­RAT­ED HERE­IN AND MADE A PART HERE­OF.
HERE­IN DE­SCRIBED PROP­ER­TY BE­ING THE SAME LAND AS CON­VEYED TO BOB­BY B. SCHELL AND JOYCE K. SCHELL IN WAR­RAN­TY DEED RECORD­ED IN THE OF­FICE OF CLERK IN DODGE SU­PE­RI­OR COURT IN DEED BOOK 119, PAG­ES 373-374.
THIS BE­ING THE SAME PROP­ER­-
TY DE­SCRIBED IN WAR­RAN­TY DEED DAT­ED MARCH 31, 1973 BET­WEEN JIM­MY A. YAWN AND GLO­RIA D. YAWN TO MICHAEL E. PRUETT AND PA­TRI­CIA H. PRUETT FILED IN THE OF­FICE OF SU­PE­RI­OR COURT IN DODGE COUN­TY, GEOR­GIA ON MARCH 31, 1973 IN DEED BOOK 130, PAG­ES 170-171.
The debts se­cured by said Se­cur­i­ty Deed have been and are here­by de­clared due be­cause of, among oth­er pos­si­ble ev­ents of de­fault, fai­lure to pay the in­debt­ed­ness as and when due and in the man­ner pro­vid­ed in the Note and Se­cur­i­ty Deed. The debt re­main­ing in de­fault, this sale will be made for the pur­pose of pay­ing same and, ad­di­tion­al­ly, all ex­pens­es of this sale, as pro­vid­ed in the Se­cur­i­ty Deed and by law, in­clud­ing with­out lim­i­ta­tion at­tor­ney fees (the sta­tu­tory no­tice of int­ent to col­lect at­tor­ney fees hav­ing been served).
Said Prop­er­ty will be sold sub­ject to any out­stand­ing ad valor­em tax­es (in­clud­ing tax­es that are a lien, but not yet due and pay­able); mat­ters that may be dis­closed by an ac­cu­rate sur­vey and/or in­spec­tion of the prop­er­ty; as­sess­ments, liens, en­cum­branc­es, zon­ing or­di­nanc­es, re­stric­tions, cov­en­ants; and mat­ters of record su­pe­ri­or to the Se­cur­i­ty Deed.
Ad­di­tion­al­ly, this sale will be con­duct­ed sub­ject to (1) con­fir­ma­tion that the sale is not pro­hibi­ted un­der the U.S. Bank­rupt­cy Code and (2) fin­al con­fir­ma­tion and au­dit of the sta­tus of the loans with the hold­er of the Se­cur­i­ty Deed.
No­tice to the debtor as re­quired by O.C.G.A. § 44-14-162.2 has been given. Please note that BANK OF EAST­MAN, lo­cat­ed at the busi­ness ad­dress of 130 OAK STREET, EAST­MAN, GEOR­GIA 31023, is the ent­i­ty that has the full au­thor­i­ty to ne­go­tiate, amend or mod­i­fy the terms of the loan docu­ments. Bank of East­man can be con­tact­ed through the fol­low­ing rep­re­sen­ta­tive: ROSS S. SCHELL, ESQ., JAMES-BATES-BRAN­NAN-GRO­O­VER-LLP, 231 RIV­ER­SIDE DRIVE, MAC­ON, GEOR­GIA, 31201; TEL: 478-742-4280.
BANK OF EAST­MAN
as At­tor­ney-in-Fact for
JO­NATHAN BRY­ANT
ROSS S. SCHELL, ESQ.
JAMES-BATES-BRAN­NAN-
GRO­O­VER-LLP
231 Riv­er­side Drive
P.O. Box 4283
Mac­on, Geor­gia 31208-4283
This Law Firm is act­ing as a debt col­lec­tor and is at­tempt­ing to col­lect a debt. Any in­for­ma­tion ob­tained will be used for that pur­pose.
NO­TICE OF SALE UN­DER
POW­ER CON­TAINED IN
SE­CUR­I­TY DEED
STATE OF GEOR­GIA
COUN­TY OF Dodge
Pur­su­ant to a pow­er of sale con­tained
in a cer­tain se­cur­i­ty deed ex­e­cut­ed by MO­NIQUE HOP­PES, here­i­naf­ter re­ferred to as GRAN­TOR, to FIRST NA­TION­AL BANK OF AMER­I­CA record­ed in Deed Book 776, be­gin­ning at page 161, of the deed records of the Clerk of the Su­pe­ri­or Court of the afore­said state and coun­ty, and by vir­tue of a de­fault un­der the terms of said se­cur­i­ty deed, and the re­lat­ed note, the un­der­signed at­tor­ney-in-fact for the afore­said GRAN­TOR (which
at­tor­ney-in-fact is the pres­ent hold­er of said se­cur­i­ty deed and note se­cured there­by) will sell at the usual place of con­duct­ing Sher­iff’s sales in said coun­ty with­in the le­gal hours of sale, for cash, to the high­est bid­der on the FIRST TUES­DAY IN NO­VEM­BER 2016, all prop­er­ty de­scribed in said se­cur­i­ty deed in­clud­ing but not lim­it­ed to the fol­low­ing de­scribed prop­er­ty:
ALL THAT TRACT OR PAR­CEL OF LAND LY­ING AND BE­ING IN ORIGI­NAL LAND LOT NO. 117 IN THE 20TH LAND DIS­TRICT OF DODGE COUN­TY, GEOR­GIA, BE­ING FUR­THER DE­SCRIBED AS FOL­LOWS: BE­GIN AT THE IN­TER­SEC­TION OF THE SOUTH­EAST RIGHT-OF-WAY LINE OF FRIEND­SHIP UMC CHURCH ROAD A/K/A COUN­TY ROAD NO. 109, AND THE SOUTH­WEST LAND LOT LINE OF SAID LAND LOT NO. 117, AND FROM SAID POINT OF BE­GIN­NING, THUS ES­TAB­LISHED, RUN ALONG THE RIGHT-OF-WAY LINE OF SAID COUN­TY ROAD NO. 109 ON AN ARC, WHICH SAID ARC HAS A LENGTH OF 112.56 FEET WITH A CORD DIS­TANCE OF 111.92 FEET ALONG A LINE RUN­NING SOUTH 79 DE­GREES 26 MINUTES 9 SEC­ONDS EAST WITH SAID ARC HAV­ING A RA­DIUS OF 304.46 FEET TO AN IRON PIN; THENCE RUN NORTH 89 DE­GREES 58 MINUTES 30 SEC­ONDS EAST 903.55 FEET TO AN IRON PIN; THENCE TURN AND RUN SOUTH 0 DE­GREES 01 MINUTE 30 SEC­ONDS EAST 210 FEET TO AN IRON PIN; THENCE RUN SOUTH 89 DE­GREES 58 MINUTES 30 SEC­ONDS WEST 770.43 FEET TO AN IRON PIN; THENCE RUN NORTH 46 DE­GREES 32 MINUTES 39 SEC­ONDS WEST 335.07 FEET TO AN IRON PIN AND THE POINT OF BE­GIN­NING. SAID TRACT OR PAR­CEL CON­TAIN­ING 4.26 ACR­ES, MORE OR LESS, AND BE­ING MORE PAR­TICU­LAR­LY DE­SCRIBED AC­CORD­ING TO THAT CER­TAIN PLAT OF SUR­VEY DAT­ED MAY 3, 2002, PRE­PARED BY T. JER­RY PEA­COCK, SR., GEOR­GIA REG­IS­TERED LAND SUR­VEYOR NO. 2132, RECORD­ED IN PLAT BOOK 35, PAGE 126, IN THE OF­FICE OF THE CLERK OF
SU­PE­RI­OR COURT OF DODGE COUN­TY, GEOR­GIA, SAID PLAT BY REF­ER­ENCE BE­ING MADE A PART HERE­OF FOR LE­GAL AND ALL OTH­ER PUR­POS­ES. THIS IS THE SAME AND IDEN­TI­CAL PROP­ER­TY CON­VEYED BY TIF­FA­NY LEIGH MCKIN­NON TO JA­SON THOMP­SON BY DEED DAT­ED DE­CEM­BER 12, 2008, RECORD­ED IN DEED BOOK 622, PAGE 95, IN THE OF­FICE OF THE CLERK OF SU­PE­RI­OR COURT OF DODGE COUN­TY, GEOR­GIA.
SAID LE­GAL DE­SCRIP­TION BE­ING CON­TROL­LING, HOW­EV­ER, THE PROP­ER­TY IS MORE COM­MON­LY KNOWN AS: 2345 FRIEND­SHIP UMC ROAD, COCH­RAN, GA 31014
Said prop­er­ty will be sold on an “as-is” ba­sis with­out any rep­re­sen­ta­tion, war­ran­ty or re­course against the above-named or the un­der­signed. The sale will be sub­ject to the fol­low­ing items which may af­fect the ti­tle: any out­stand­ing ad valor­em tax­es (in­clud­ing tax­es which are a lien but not yet due and pay­able); any mat­ters which might be dis­closed by an ac­cu­rate sur­vey and in­spec­tion of the prop­er­ty; any as­sess­ments, liens, en­cum­branc­es, zon­ing or­di­nanc­es, re­stric­tions, and all oth­er mat­ters of record su­pe­ri­or to the said Se­cur­i­ty Deed. The sale will be con­duct­ed sub­ject (1) to con­fir­ma­tion that the sale is not pro­hibi­ted un­der the U.S. Bank­rupt­cy Code and (2) to fin­al con­fir­ma­tion and au­dit of the sta­tus of the loan with the hold­er of the Se­cur­i­ty Deed. FIRST NA­TION­AL BANK OF AMER­I­CA is the ent­i­ty with au­thor­i­ty to ne­go­tiate, amend and mod­i­fy the terms of the Note and Se­cur­i­ty Deed. FIRST NA­TION­AL BANK OF AMER­I­CA’S ad­dress is 241 EAST SAG­I­NAW, EAST LANS­ING, MI 48826. FIRST NA­TION­AL BANK OF AMER­I­CA may be con­tact­ed by tel­e­phone at 800-642-4578.
To the best of the un­der­signed’s knowl­edge and be­lief, the par­ty in pos­ses­sion of the prop­er­ty is be­lieved to be MO­NIQUE E. HOP­PES, or ten­ant(s).
ROSE AC­CEPT­ANCE, INC.,
as Trans­fer­ee, As­sig­nee, and
Se­cured Credi­tor
As at­tor­ney-in-fact for the afore­said GRAN­TOR
CAMP­BELL & BRAN­NON, LLC
At­tor­neys at Law
Glen­ridge High­lands II
5565 Glen­ridge Con­nec­tor, Su­ite 350
Atlan­ta, GA 30342
770-392-0041
THIS LAW FIRM MAY BE HELD TO BE ACT­ING AS A DEBT COL­LEC­TOR, UN­DER FED­ER­AL LAW. IF SO, ANY IN­FOR­MA­TION OB­TAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PUR­POSE.
MISCELLANEOUS LEGALS
IN THE SU­PE­RI­OR COURT OF DODGE COUN­TY
STATE OF GEOR­GIA
MACY J. SMITH, Plain­tiff
vs
CLAUDE B. GOD­FREY, De­fend­ant
CIVIL AC­TION: File No. 16V-7869
NO­TICE OF SUM­MONS
TO: CLAUDE B. GOD­FREY:
You are here­by no­ti­fied that the above-styled ac­tion seek­ing dam­ag­es was filed against you in said Court on June 13, 2016, and that by rea­son f an Or­der for Serv­ice of Sum­mons by Pub­li­ca­tion en­tered by the Court on SEP­TEM­BER 28, 2016, you are here­by com­mand­ed and re­quired to file with the Clerk of said Court and serve upon BLAKE TIL­LERY, Plain­tiff’s at­tor­ney, whose ad­dress is: 404 Dur­den Street; Vi­da­lia, Geor­gia 30474, an An­swer to the Com­plaint for Neg­li­gence with­in (60) days of the date of the or­der by serv­ice by pub­li­ca­tion.
Wit­ness the Hon­or­able Sar­ah F. Wall, Judge of said Court.
This the 28th day of Sep­tem­ber, 2016.
RHETT WALK­ER
Clerk
Dodge Su­pe­ri­or Court

PROBATE NOTICES
PROBATE NO­TICE
IN RE:  ES­TATE OF RAY­MOND CHA­RLES HAR­DIN
ES­TATE NO. P-16-9013
TO WHOM IT MAY CON­CERN:
BER­NICE VIR­GI­NIA HAR­DIN has pe­ti­tioned for an or­der find­ing that no ad­min­is­tra­tion is nec­es­sary on the es­tate of the above named de­ced­ent. All credi­tors who have not con­sent­ed to the pe­ti­tion are, there­fore, re­quired to show cause on or be­fore Oc­tob­er 26, 2016 or with­in ten (10) days af­ter per­son­al serv­ice, whichev­er is lat­er, why such or­der should not be grant­ed.
All ob­jec­tions to the pe­ti­tion must be in writ­ing, set­ting forth the grounds of any such ob­jec­tions. If any ob­jec­tions are filed, a hear­ing will be sched­uled for a lat­er date. If no ob­jec­tions are filed, the pe­ti­tion may be grant­ed with­out a hear­ing.
This 26th day of Sep­tem­ber, 2016.
AL MCCRA­NIE,
Judge, Probate Court
Dodge Coun­ty, Geor­gia
Probate Court of Dodge Coun­ty
Post Of­fice Box 514
East­man, GA 31023
478-374-3775
