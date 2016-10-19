Updated: Legals October 19, 2016 Part 2
Wednesday, October 19. 2016
NOTICE OF SALE
UNDER POWER
STATE OF GEORGIA
COUNTY OF DODGE
Under and by virtue of the power of sale (the “Power of Sale”) contained in that certain Deed to Secure Debt (the “Security Deed”) given by JONATHAN BRYANT to BANK OF EASTMAN dated March 28, 2013, recorded in Deed Book 729, Page 237, Clerk’s Office, Dodge Superior Court as modified by those certain Modifications of Deed to Secure Debt recorded in Deed Book 737, Page 57 and Deed Book 747, Page 241, said Clerk’s Office, conveying the after-described property, through the open-end provisions therein, to secure that certain Promissory Note (the “Note”) from JONATHAN WILLIAM BRYANT to BANK OF EASTMAN dated August 27, 2015 in the original principal amount of Sixty-Six Thousand Six Hundred Eighty-Five and 26/100 Dollars ($66,685.26) with interest thereon as set forth therein, Bank of Eastman being the current holder there
of, there will be a sale at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the courthouse door of Dodge County, Georgia, within the legal hours of sale on the first Tuesday of November, 2016, the following described property (the “Property”):
ALL THAT TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND SITUATE, LYING AND BEING IN THE CITY OF EASTMAN, DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA, AND BEING A PORTION OF THE HILLCREST SUBDIVISION IN SAID CITY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: BEGINNING AT A POWER POLE LOCATED IN THE NORTHEAST SIDE OF JESSUP STREET WHICH POWER POLE IS ONE HUNDRED FOUR (104) FEET NORTHWEST OF THE NORTHERLY CORNER OF THE INTERSECTION OF EIGHTH AVENUE AND JESSUP STREET (SAID POWER POLE BEING LOCATED ONE HUNDRED FIVE (105) FEET AND FOUR (4) INCHES FROM EIGHTH AVENUE PRIOR TO THE TIME THAT EIGHTH AVENUE WAS WIDENED AND CURB AND GUTTER INSTALLED) SAID POWER POLE BEING LOCATED AT THE WESTERLY CORNER OF LANDS CONVEYED BY S. H. HARDIN, JR. TO M. C. HARRELL, AND FROM THE POINT OF BEGINNING RUNNING ALONG SAID HARRELL PROPERTY IN A DIRECTION OF NORTH FORTY-THREE DEGREES (43°) EAST A DISTANCE OF ONE HUNDRED TWENTY (120) FEET TO A STAKE; THENCE RUNNING IN A DIRECTION OF NORTH FORTY-FOUR DEGREES FORTY-SIX MINUTES (44° 46’) WEST A DISTANCE OF ONE HUNDRED TWELVE (112) FEET TO A STAKE; THENCE RUNNING IN A DIRECTION OF SOUTH FORTY DEGREES (40°) WEST A DISTANCE OF ONE HUNDRED TWENTY (120) FEET TO STAKE ON THE NORTHEAST SIDE OF JESSUP STREET; THENCE RUNNING ALONG SAID SIDE OF JESSUP STREET IN A DIRECTION OF SOUTH FORTY-FOUR (44°) EAST A DISTANCE OF ONE HUNDRED SIX (106) FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING; AND BEING THE SAME PROPERTY SHOWN ON A PLAT OF SURVEY MADE FEBRUARY 28, 1964, BY HARRELL AND ROSS, SURVEYORS, WHICH PLAT IS RECORDED IN THE OFFICE OF THE CLERK OF DODGE COUNTY SUPERIOR COURT IN PLAT BOOK 6, PAGE 2, WHICH SAID PLAT, TOGETHER WITH THE RECORD THEREOF, IS BY REFERENCE INCORPORATED HEREIN AND MADE A PART HEREOF.
HEREIN DESCRIBED PROPERTY BEING THE SAME LAND AS CONVEYED TO BOBBY B. SCHELL AND JOYCE K. SCHELL IN WARRANTY DEED RECORDED IN THE OFFICE OF CLERK IN DODGE SUPERIOR COURT IN DEED BOOK 119, PAGES 373-374.
THIS BEING THE SAME PROPER-
TY DESCRIBED IN WARRANTY DEED DATED MARCH 31, 1973 BETWEEN JIMMY A. YAWN AND GLORIA D. YAWN TO MICHAEL E. PRUETT AND PATRICIA H. PRUETT FILED IN THE OFFICE OF SUPERIOR COURT IN DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA ON MARCH 31, 1973 IN DEED BOOK 130, PAGES 170-171.
The debts secured by said Security Deed have been and are hereby declared due because of, among other possible events of default, failure to pay the indebtedness as and when due and in the manner provided in the Note and Security Deed. The debt remaining in default, this sale will be made for the purpose of paying same and, additionally, all expenses of this sale, as provided in the Security Deed and by law, including without limitation attorney fees (the statutory notice of intent to collect attorney fees having been served).
Said Property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes that are a lien, but not yet due and payable); matters that may be disclosed by an accurate survey and/or inspection of the property; assessments, liens, encumbrances, zoning ordinances, restrictions, covenants; and matters of record superior to the Security Deed.
Additionally, this sale will be conducted subject to (1) confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) final confirmation and audit of the status of the loans with the holder of the Security Deed.
Notice to the debtor as required by O.C.G.A. § 44-14-162.2 has been given. Please note that BANK OF EASTMAN, located at the business address of 130 OAK STREET, EASTMAN, GEORGIA 31023, is the entity that has the full authority to negotiate, amend or modify the terms of the loan documents. Bank of Eastman can be contacted through the following representative: ROSS S. SCHELL, ESQ., JAMES-BATES-BRANNAN-GROOVER-LLP, 231 RIVERSIDE DRIVE, MACON, GEORGIA, 31201; TEL: 478-742-4280.
BANK OF EASTMAN
as Attorney-in-Fact for
JONATHAN BRYANT
ROSS S. SCHELL, ESQ.
JAMES-BATES-BRANNAN-
GROOVER-LLP
231 Riverside Drive
P.O. Box 4283
Macon, Georgia 31208-4283
This Law Firm is acting as a debt collector and is attempting to collect a debt. Any information obtained will be used for that purpose.
NOTICE OF SALE UNDER
POWER CONTAINED IN
SECURITY DEED
STATE OF GEORGIA
COUNTY OF Dodge
Pursuant to a power of sale contained
in a certain security deed executed by MONIQUE HOPPES, hereinafter referred to as GRANTOR, to FIRST NATIONAL BANK OF AMERICA recorded in Deed Book 776, beginning at page 161, of the deed records of the Clerk of the Superior Court of the aforesaid state and county, and by virtue of a default under the terms of said security deed, and the related note, the undersigned attorney-in-fact for the aforesaid GRANTOR (which
attorney-in-fact is the present holder of said security deed and note secured thereby) will sell at the usual place of conducting Sheriff’s sales in said county within the legal hours of sale, for cash, to the highest bidder on the FIRST TUESDAY IN NOVEMBER 2016, all property described in said security deed including but not limited to the following described property:
ALL THAT TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND LYING AND BEING IN ORIGINAL LAND LOT NO. 117 IN THE 20TH LAND DISTRICT OF DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA, BEING FURTHER DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: BEGIN AT THE INTERSECTION OF THE SOUTHEAST RIGHT-OF-WAY LINE OF FRIENDSHIP UMC CHURCH ROAD A/K/A COUNTY ROAD NO. 109, AND THE SOUTHWEST LAND LOT LINE OF SAID LAND LOT NO. 117, AND FROM SAID POINT OF BEGINNING, THUS ESTABLISHED, RUN ALONG THE RIGHT-OF-WAY LINE OF SAID COUNTY ROAD NO. 109 ON AN ARC, WHICH SAID ARC HAS A LENGTH OF 112.56 FEET WITH A CORD DISTANCE OF 111.92 FEET ALONG A LINE RUNNING SOUTH 79 DEGREES 26 MINUTES 9 SECONDS EAST WITH SAID ARC HAVING A RADIUS OF 304.46 FEET TO AN IRON PIN; THENCE RUN NORTH 89 DEGREES 58 MINUTES 30 SECONDS EAST 903.55 FEET TO AN IRON PIN; THENCE TURN AND RUN SOUTH 0 DEGREES 01 MINUTE 30 SECONDS EAST 210 FEET TO AN IRON PIN; THENCE RUN SOUTH 89 DEGREES 58 MINUTES 30 SECONDS WEST 770.43 FEET TO AN IRON PIN; THENCE RUN NORTH 46 DEGREES 32 MINUTES 39 SECONDS WEST 335.07 FEET TO AN IRON PIN AND THE POINT OF BEGINNING. SAID TRACT OR PARCEL CONTAINING 4.26 ACRES, MORE OR LESS, AND BEING MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED ACCORDING TO THAT CERTAIN PLAT OF SURVEY DATED MAY 3, 2002, PREPARED BY T. JERRY PEACOCK, SR., GEORGIA REGISTERED LAND SURVEYOR NO. 2132, RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK 35, PAGE 126, IN THE OFFICE OF THE CLERK OF
SUPERIOR COURT OF DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA, SAID PLAT BY REFERENCE BEING MADE A PART HEREOF FOR LEGAL AND ALL OTHER PURPOSES. THIS IS THE SAME AND IDENTICAL PROPERTY CONVEYED BY TIFFANY LEIGH MCKINNON TO JASON THOMPSON BY DEED DATED DECEMBER 12, 2008, RECORDED IN DEED BOOK 622, PAGE 95, IN THE OFFICE OF THE CLERK OF SUPERIOR COURT OF DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA.
SAID LEGAL DESCRIPTION BEING CONTROLLING, HOWEVER, THE PROPERTY IS MORE COMMONLY KNOWN AS: 2345 FRIENDSHIP UMC ROAD, COCHRAN, GA 31014
Said property will be sold on an “as-is” basis without any representation, warranty or recourse against the above-named or the undersigned. The sale will be subject to the following items which may affect the title: any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien but not yet due and payable); any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property; any assessments, liens, encumbrances, zoning ordinances, restrictions, and all other matters of record superior to the said Security Deed. The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the Security Deed. FIRST NATIONAL BANK OF AMERICA is the entity with authority to negotiate, amend and modify the terms of the Note and Security Deed. FIRST NATIONAL BANK OF AMERICA’S address is 241 EAST SAGINAW, EAST LANSING, MI 48826. FIRST NATIONAL BANK OF AMERICA may be contacted by telephone at 800-642-4578.
To the best of the undersigned’s knowledge and belief, the party in possession of the property is believed to be MONIQUE E. HOPPES, or tenant(s).
ROSE ACCEPTANCE, INC.,
as Transferee, Assignee, and
Secured Creditor
As attorney-in-fact for the aforesaid GRANTOR
CAMPBELL & BRANNON, LLC
Attorneys at Law
Glenridge Highlands II
5565 Glenridge Connector, Suite 350
Atlanta, GA 30342
770-392-0041
THIS LAW FIRM MAY BE HELD TO BE ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR, UNDER FEDERAL LAW. IF SO, ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF DODGE COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
MACY J. SMITH, Plaintiff
vs
CLAUDE B. GODFREY, Defendant
CIVIL ACTION: File No. 16V-7869
NOTICE OF SUMMONS
TO: CLAUDE B. GODFREY:
You are hereby notified that the above-styled action seeking damages was filed against you in said Court on June 13, 2016, and that by reason f an Order for Service of Summons by Publication entered by the Court on SEPTEMBER 28, 2016, you are hereby commanded and required to file with the Clerk of said Court and serve upon BLAKE TILLERY, Plaintiff’s attorney, whose address is: 404 Durden Street; Vidalia, Georgia 30474, an Answer to the Complaint for Negligence within (60) days of the date of the order by service by publication.
Witness the Honorable Sarah F. Wall, Judge of said Court.
This the 28th day of September, 2016.
RHETT WALKER
Clerk
Dodge Superior Court
PROBATE NOTICES
PROBATE NOTICE
IN RE: ESTATE OF RAYMOND CHARLES HARDIN
ESTATE NO. P-16-9013
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:
BERNICE VIRGINIA HARDIN has petitioned for an order finding that no administration is necessary on the estate of the above named decedent. All creditors who have not consented to the petition are, therefore, required to show cause on or before October 26, 2016 or within ten (10) days after personal service, whichever is later, why such order should not be granted.
All objections to the petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections. If any objections are filed, a hearing will be scheduled for a later date. If no objections are filed, the petition may be granted without a hearing.
This 26th day of September, 2016.
AL MCCRANIE,
Judge, Probate Court
Dodge County, Georgia
Probate Court of Dodge County
Post Office Box 514
Eastman, GA 31023
478-374-3775
