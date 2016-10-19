They are careful to be deceptive

Blue states have 42 percent more mass shootings than red states. Shouldn’t the colors be reversed? Democrats do not want to be associated with the word red.
“Will making good people defenseless make bad people harmless?
Doug Giles on ClashDaily.com
“America doesn’t have a gun problem, it has a Democrat problem.”
Daniel Greenfield
Please remind your liberal friends: Hillary Clinton is the candidate of the Communist Party USA. So was Obama – twice. Have you noticed – the leftstream press will not even describe Obama or either Clinton as a liberal. You hear it, but only from conservative commentators, never from liberal “news” people. Never say liberal when describing a liberal is their rule of thumb. They are careful to be deceptive.
“It is difficult to get a man to understand something when his salary depends on him not understanding it.”
Upton Sinclair
Politico staffers are mostly partisan Democrats, yet the site claims to be objective.
“Rights: authorizations for new areas of government control.”
Joseph Sobran  Sobran.com
It’s laughable that liberal columnist David Brooks is hyped by big media as a “conservative Republican.”
Bumper sticker of the day: Proud to be everything LIBERALS HATE.
The Kid is for The Donald – good for him: “Let the business guy run the country like a business.”
Rocker Kid Rock
Donald Trump is packing in huge crowds around Florida, which should pay off on Election Day. He is a tireless campaigner, high energy, but he’s only 70. He was born on Flag Day June 14. So was my daughter.

“Forget Hillary Clinton’s failing health. She and mentor Obama long ago forgot about yours. Ignore all scandals, knowing at heart that 99% of them are Democrat manufacture. Be ready, be steady, be resolute. Vote Donald Trump.”
Judi McLeod, editor-owner  CanadaFreePress.com
Amen, Judi! Yes, TRUMP 2016 is the only way to go.
MM
Want to save some big bucks? Dump the U.S. Department of Energy. Its annual budget in 2012 was $30.6 billion. That’s $83,835,600 spending per day and it produces no energy. Yes, a billion is huge. It’s still 1,000 X 1 million. You’ll notice D.C. produces nothing. It only consumes and redistributes.
Southwest Airlines, probably the best airline stock (stock symbol LUV), very profitable, started with three planes, price adjusted stock for splits was .07 on 1-6-1978, was 3.25 on 10-16-1992, 12.57 on 2-18-11, 46.36 on 3-20-15, 39.00 on 1-22-16, now down a bit but look at previous years. I know what you’re thinking, but here is the big surprise: Southwest is 83 percent unionized, with about 12 unions on the property. It is an amazing success story. 1stock1.com is a tremendous site with a lot of historical information on leading companies.
Marshall Miller
