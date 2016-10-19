Blue states have 42 percent more mass shootings than red states. Shouldn’t the colors be reversed? Democrats do not want to be associated with the word red.
“Will making good people defenseless make bad people harmless?
Doug Giles on ClashDaily.com
“America doesn’t have a gun problem, it has a Democrat problem.”
Daniel Greenfield
Please remind your liberal friends: Hillary Clinton is the candidate of the Communist Party USA. So was Obama – twice. Have you noticed – the leftstream press will not even describe Obama or either Clinton as a liberal. You hear it, but only from conservative commentators, never from liberal “news” people. Never say liberal when describing a liberal is their rule of thumb. They are careful to be deceptive.
“It is difficult to get a man to understand something when his salary depends on him not understanding it.”
Upton Sinclair
Politico staffers are mostly partisan Democrats, yet the site claims to be objective.
“Rights: authorizations for new areas of government control.”
Joseph Sobran Sobran.com
It’s laughable that liberal columnist David Brooks is hyped by big media as a “conservative Republican.”
Bumper sticker of the day: Proud to be everything LIBERALS HATE.
The Kid is for The Donald – good for him: “Let the business guy run the country like a business.”
Rocker Kid Rock
Donald Trump is packing in huge crowds around Florida, which should pay off on Election Day. He is a tireless campaigner, high energy, but he’s only 70. He was born on Flag Day June 14. So was my daughter.
