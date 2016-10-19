Letter to the editor

Dear editor,
On Sunday, September 25, 2016, I was involved in a farm accident on my property here in Dodge County. Without hesitation, my wife rushed me to the emergency room at Dodge County Hospital. The team of nurses, doctors and support staff there went above the call of duty. In just a short time they were able to stabilize my condition, rule out more serious injuries and ensure my comfort until the surgeon could see me.
As we have seen small towns nearby lose their local hospitals, it’s only fitting that I take this opportunity to express my heartfelt gratitude to the local officials, hospital administrators and staff of Dodge County Hospital. It is because of the dedication of this group of people that we, the citizens of Dodge County, can remain confident in the fact that top-notch care is readily available in our hometown. Thank you all for making Dodge County a great place to live, work and do business!
Sincerely,
Billy G. Hartley
