Dear editor,
I remember in high school civics classes the usual assignments about political parties, and Electoral College have given way to anguished venting about groping and sexual violence.
Now even conversations before and after church services, the stench of moral decay has stirred discussions about Bill Clinton’s behavior with White House interns in the 1990’s whether his conduct was actually worse than the current GOP presidential nominee, manic, narcissist and alleged sexual predator who cannot be trusted with your wife or daughter, Donald Trump or Hillary Clinton, the democrat standard barrier who is by all accounts is a serial liar, an accomplice who covered up her husbands infidelities with other women, who was impeached.
Nonetheless, our government is in serious disarray, and tending towards socialism. While either deserves it (based on character) whoever it is, the Donald, or has he, and other Americans label her “crooked Hillary” will have little credibility abroad in my opinion.
One’s integrity has been severely called to question, and the other cannot or will not clearly articulate a position and plan to implement that position beyond maligning the opponent’s character.
I refuse to try to choose the lesser of two evils, or vote for one to block the other. A choice between two evils still leaves an evil.
A vote for a third-party candidate at least does not reward a political party for offering choices that are beyond bad. Perhaps a strong third party showing in this election will motivate the republicans and democrats alike to offer better candidates to the American public. But the caveat still leaves the a percentage of the American voters who are just down right stupid, who wouldn’t know an outhouse from the state house.
And you can’t fix stupid.
Well, that’s my opinion anyway.
TSGT Joseph Bryan, U.S.A.F. Ret.
Letter to the editor
