Legals October 12, 2016 Part 1

Legals October 12, 2016
Wednesday, October 12. 2016
1006
CORPORATIONS/BUSINESS
NOTICE OF INTENT TO
INCORPORATE
Notice is given that ARTICLES OF INCORPORATION, which will incorporate PLEASANT GROVE BAPTIST CHURCH OF DODGE COUNTY, INC., have been delivered to the Secretary of State for filing in accordance with the Nonprofit Corporation Code. The initial registered office of the Corporation will be located at 647 OLD JACKSONVILLE HIGHWAY, RHINE, GEORGIA 31077, and the initial registered agent at such address is WILLIAM R. LOWE.
JOSEPH I. MARCHANT, LLC
Attorney at Law
303 Main Street
Eastman, Georgia 31023
478-374-1505
1007
DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
All creditors of the Estate of JULIUS ALLEN TAYLOR, late of Dodge County, Georgia, deceased, are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment.
This 6th day of October, 2016.
GWEN J. FORDHAM
1208 4th Avenue
Eastman, Georgia 31023
c/o RITA J. LLOP
Attorney at Law
Rita J. Llop, P.C.
5007 9th Avenue, N.E.
Eastman, Georgia 31023
NOTICE TO CREDITORS AND DEBTORS
All creditors of the Estate of EVA R. PITTMAN, deceased, late of Dodge County, Georgia, are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said Estate are required to make immediate payment to me.
This the 30th day of September, 2016.
ELAINE PITTMAN
Administrator,
Estate of EVA R. PITTMAN
5343 Page Street
Eastman, Ga. 31023
THE CANNON LAW FIRM, LLC
P O Box 270
McRae, GA 31055
229-868-6065
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
All creditors of the Estate of MICHAEL WAYNE GAY, late of Dodge County, Georgia, deceased, are hereby notified to render their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment.
This the 11th day of July, 2016.
JEFFERY DILLION SPIRES,
Administrator
Estate of MICHAEL WAYNE GAY
CANNON LAW FIRM, LLC
Attorneys for said Estate
P. O. Box 547
Eastman, GA 31023
Phone: 478-374-3056
Facsimile: 478-374-3066
State of Georgia
County of Dodge
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
All creditors of the Estate of OPAL JEAN ROWLAND, late of Dodge County, Georgia, deceased, are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned according to law; and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment.
This 28th day of September 2016.
Estate of OPAL JEAN ROWLAND
GLINDA R. CRANFORD,
Executrix
1730 Old Rebie Rd.
Chester, GA 31012
JOHNNY W. WARREN
Attorney at Law
State Bar No. 0738418
4778-272-2885
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
All creditors of the Estate of STEVE WELSLEY COUEY, late of Dodge County, Georgia, deceased, are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment.
This 6th day of October, 2016.
VANESSA R. COUEY
893 Roddy Highway
Eastman, Georgia 31023
c/o RITA J. LLOP
Attorney at Law
Rita J. Llop, P.C.
5007 9th Avenue, N.E.
Eastman, Georgia 31023
Notice to Debtors
and Creditors
RE: Estate of BARBARA F.
SCARBORO, deceased
All creditors of the Estate of BARBARA F. SCARBORO, deceased, late of Dodge County, Georgia, are hereby notified to render their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment to Executor.
This 13th day of September, 2016.
REGINA L. YOUNG, Executor
2271 Reedy Spring Church Road
Rentz, GA 31075
1011
FORECLOSURES
STATE OF GEORGIA
COUNTY OF DODGE
NOTICE OF SALE
UNDER POWER
Because of a default under the terms of the Security Deed executed by ROGER KEVIN HESTER to MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS, INC., AS NOMINEE FOR FRANKLIN BANK, SSB, its successors and assigns dated August 11, 2004, and recorded in Deed Book 483, Page 184, Dodge County Records, said Security Deed having been last sold, assigned, transferred and conveyed to CARRINGTON MORTGAGE SERVICES, LLC, securing a Note in the original principal amount of $93,263.00, the holder thereof pursuant to said Deed and Note thereby secured has declared the entire amount of said indebtedness due and payable and, pursuant to the power of sale contained in said Deed, will on the first Tuesday, November 1, 2016, during the legal hours of sale, before the Courthouse door in said County, sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, the property described in said Deed, to-wit:
ALL THAT TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND SITUATE, LYING AND BEING IN LAND LOT 177 OF THE 20TH LAND DISTRICT OF DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA, CONTAINING 11.007 ACRES AND BEING MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS TRACT I ON A PLAT OF SURVEY PREPARED BY JESSE DANIEL PRIEST, SURVEYOR, ON DECEMBER 15, 2003, WHICH PLAT, OF RECORD IN PLAT BOOK 33, PAGE 71, CLERK’S OFFICE, DODGE COUNTY SUPERIOR COURT, IS INCORPORATED HEREIN IN AID OF THIS DESCRIPTION AND FOR ALL LEGAL PURPOSES. REFER TO SAID PLAT FOR THE METES, COURSES AND DISTANCES OF SAID TRACT WHICH IS BOUND NOW OR FORMERLY AS FOLLOWS: SOUTHWEST BY TRACT II DEPICTED ON SAID PLAT; SOUTHEAST BY PROPERTY OF HAROLD LANCASTER; NORTHEAST BY PROPERTY OF MARY HARRELL, AND NORTHWEST BY PROPERTY OF LOCKWOOD WHIGAM. ALSO CONVEYED HEREBY AS A APPURTENANT TO THE SUBJECT PROPERTY IS A 20 FT. EGRESS—INGRESS EASEMENT; FROM THE EAST RIGHT OF WAY MARGIN OF A COUNTY PUBLIC ROAD KNOWN AS “LANCASTER ROAD”, SAME EXTENDING ALONG AND ADJACENT TO, THE SOUTHEAST LINE OF TRACT II AS DEPICTED ON THE ABOVE REFERENCED PLAT, SHOWN THEREON AS “20 EGRESS-INGRESS EASEMENT”, WHICH DESCRIPTION IS EXPRESSLY INCORPORATED HEREIN IN AID OF THE DESCRIPTION OF SUCH EASEMENT.
Said property is known as 121 MAPLE LEAF LANE, EASTMAN, GA 31023, together with all fixtures and personal property attached to and constituting a part of said property, if any.
Said property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes
(including taxes which are a lien, whether or not now due and payable), the right of redemption of any taxing authority, any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments, liens, encumbrances, zoning ordinances, restrictions, covenants, and matters of record superior to the Security Deed first set out above.
The proceeds of said sale will be applied to the payment of said indebtedness and all expenses of said sale as provided in said Deed, and the balance, if any, will be distributed as provided by law.
The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the secured creditor.
The property is or may be in the possession of ROGER KEVIN HESTER, SUCCESSOR IN INTEREST OR TENANT(S).
CARRINGTON MORTGAGE SERVICES, LLC
as Attorney-in-Fact for
ROGER KEVIN HESTER
File no. 16-061217
SHAPIRO PENDERGAST &
HASTY, LLP*
Attorneys and Counselors at Law
211 Perimeter Center Parkway,
Suite 300
Atlanta, GA 30346
770-220-2535/KMM
shapiroandhasty.com
*THE LAW FIRM IS ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE
NOTICE OF SALE
UNDER POWER
STATE OF GEORGIA
COUNTY OF DODGE
Under and by virtue of the power of sale (the “Power of Sale”) contained in that certain Deed to Secure Debt (the “Security Deed”) given by JONATHAN BRYANT to BANK OF EASTMAN dated March 28, 2013, recorded in Deed Book 729, Page 237, Clerk’s Office, Dodge Superior Court as modified by those certain Modifications of Deed to Secure Debt recorded in Deed Book 737, Page 57 and Deed Book 747, Page 241, said Clerk’s Office, conveying the after-described property, through the open-end provisions therein, to secure that certain Promissory Note (the “Note”) from JONATHAN WILLIAM BRYANT to BANK OF EASTMAN dated August 27, 2015 in the original principal amount of Sixty-Six Thousand Six Hundred Eighty-Five and 26/100 Dollars ($66,685.26) with interest thereon as set forth therein, Bank of Eastman being the current holder thereof, there will be a sale at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the courthouse door of Dodge County, Georgia, within the legal hours of sale on the first Tuesday of November, 2016, the following described property (the “Property”):
ALL THAT TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND SITUATE, LYING AND BEING IN THE CITY OF EASTMAN, DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA, AND BEING A PORTION OF THE HILLCREST SUBDIVISION IN SAID CITY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: BEGINNING AT A POWER POLE LOCATED IN THE NORTHEAST SIDE OF JESSUP STREET WHICH POWER POLE IS ONE HUNDRED FOUR (104) FEET NORTHWEST OF THE NORTHERLY CORNER OF THE INTERSECTION OF EIGHTH AVENUE AND JESSUP STREET (SAID POWER POLE BEING LOCATED ONE HUNDRED FIVE (105) FEET AND FOUR (4) INCHES FROM EIGHTH AVENUE PRIOR TO THE TIME THAT EIGHTH AVENUE WAS WIDENED AND CURB AND GUTTER INSTALLED) SAID POWER POLE BEING LOCATED AT THE WESTERLY CORNER OF LANDS CONVEYED BY S. H. HARDIN, JR. TO M. C. HARRELL, AND FROM THE POINT OF BEGINNING RUNNING ALONG SAID HARRELL PROPERTY IN A DIRECTION OF NORTH FORTY-THREE DEGREES
(43°) EAST A DISTANCE OF ONE HUNDRED TWENTY (120) FEET TO A STAKE; THENCE RUNNING IN A DIRECTION OF NORTH FORTY-FOUR DEGREES FORTY-SIX MINUTES (44° 46’) WEST A DISTANCE OF ONE HUNDRED TWELVE (112) FEET TO A STAKE; THENCE RUNNING IN A DIRECTION OF SOUTH FORTY DEGREES (40°) WEST A DISTANCE OF ONE HUNDRED TWENTY (120) FEET TO STAKE ON THE NORTHEAST SIDE OF JESSUP STREET; THENCE RUNNING ALONG SAID SIDE OF JESSUP STREET IN A DIRECTION OF SOUTH FORTY-FOUR (44°) EAST A DISTANCE OF ONE HUNDRED SIX (106) FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING; AND BEING THE SAME PROPERTY SHOWN ON A PLAT OF SURVEY MADE FEBRUARY 28, 1964, BY HARRELL AND ROSS, SURVEYORS, WHICH PLAT IS RECORDED IN THE OFFICE OF THE CLERK OF DODGE COUNTY SUPERIOR COURT IN PLAT BOOK 6, PAGE 2, WHICH SAID PLAT, TOGETHER WITH THE RECORD THEREOF, IS BY REFERENCE INCORPORATED HEREIN AND MADE A PART HEREOF.
HEREIN DESCRIBED PROPERTY BEING THE SAME LAND AS CONVEYED TO BOBBY B. SCHELL AND JOYCE K. SCHELL IN WARRANTY DEED RECORDED IN THE OFFICE OF CLERK IN DODGE SUPERIOR COURT IN DEED BOOK 119, PAGES 373-374.
THIS BEING THE SAME PROPERTY DESCRIBED IN WARRANTY DEED DATED MARCH 31, 1973 BETWEEN JIMMY A. YAWN AND GLORIA D. YAWN TO MICHAEL E. PRUETT AND PATRICIA H. PRUETT FILED IN THE OFFICE OF SUPERIOR COURT IN DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA ON MARCH 31, 1973 IN DEED BOOK 130, PAGES 170-171.
The debts secured by said Security Deed have been and are hereby declared due because of, among other possible events of default, failure to pay the indebtedness as and when due and in the manner provided in the Note and Security Deed. The debt remaining in default, this sale will be made for the purpose of paying same and, additionally, all expenses of this sale, as provided in the Security Deed and by law, including without limitation attorney fees (the statutory notice of intent to collect attorney fees having been served).
Said Property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes that are a lien, but not yet due and payable); matters that may be disclosed by an accurate survey and/or inspection of the property; assessments, liens, encumbrances, zoning ordinances, restrictions, covenants; and matters of record superior to the Security Deed.
Additionally, this sale will be conducted subject to (1) confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) final confirmation and audit of the status of the loans with the holder of the Security Deed.
Notice to the debtor as required by O.C.G.A. § 44-14-162.2 has been given. Please note that BANK OF EASTMAN, located at the business address of 130 OAK STREET, EASTMAN, GEORGIA 31023, is the entity that has the full authority to negotiate, amend or modify the terms of the loan documents. Bank of Eastman can be contacted through the following representative: ROSS S. SCHELL, ESQ., JAMES-BATES-BRANNAN-GROOVER-LLP, 231 RIVERSIDE DRIVE, MACON, GEORGIA, 31201; TEL: 478-742-4280.
BANK OF EASTMAN
as Attorney-in-Fact for
JONATHAN BRYANT
ROSS S. SCHELL, ESQ.
JAMES-BATES-BRANNAN
GROOVER-LLP
231 Riverside Drive
P.O. Box 4283
Macon, Georgia 31208-4283
This Law Firm is acting as a debt collector and is attempting to collect a debt.
Any information obtained will be used for that purpose.
NOTICE OF SALE
UNDER POWER
GEORGIA, DODGE COUNTY
THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
Under and by virtue of the Power of Sale contained in a Security Deed given by RICHARD ELLIOTT BRADHAM, JR. to MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS, INC. as nominee for QUICKEN LOANS, INC., its successors and assigns, dated September 10, 2009, recorded in Deed Book 642, Page 208, Dodge County, Georgia Records, as last transferred to LAKEVIEW LOAN SERVICING, LLC by assignment recorded in Deed Book 809, Page 324, Dodge County, Georgia Records, conveying the after-described property to secure a Note in the original principal amount of SEVENTY-SEVEN THOUSAND EIGHT HUNDRED THIRTY-EIGHT AND 0/100 DOLLARS ($77,838.00), with interest thereon as set forth therein, there will be sold at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the courthouse door of Dodge County, Georgia, or at such place as may be lawfully designated as an alternative, within the legal hours of sale on the first Tuesday in November, 2016, the following described property:
SEE EXHIBIT “A” ATTACHED HERETO AND MADE A PART HEREOF
The debt secured by said Security Deed has been and is hereby declared due because of, among other possible events of default, failure to pay the indebtedness as and when due and in the manner provided in the Note and Security Deed. The debt remaining in default, this sale will be made for the purpose of paying the same and all expenses of this sale, as provided in Security Deed and by law, including attorney’s fees (notice of intent to collect attorney’s fees having been given).
Said property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but not yet due and payable), any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments, liens, encumbrances, zoning ordinances,
restrictions, covenants, and matters of record superior to the Security Deed first set out above.
LAKEVIEW LOAN SERVICING, LLC is the holder of the Security Deed to the property in accordance with OCGA § 44-14-162.2. The entity that has full authority to negotiate, amend, and modify all terms of the mortgage with the debtor is: M&T BANK, P.O. BOX 1288, BUFFALO, NY 14240 800-724-1633. TO THE BEST KNOWLEDGE AND BELIEF OF THE UNDERSIGNED, THE PARTY IN POSSESSION OF THE PROPERTY IS KINSLEY RAE BRADHAM, ABBEY KATE BRADHAM, LINDSEY RAE BRADHAM, THE ESTATE OF RICHARD ELLIOT BRADHAM, JR. AND RICHARD TREY BRADHAM OR A TENANT OR TENANTS AND SAID PROPERTY IS MORE COMMONLY KNOWN AS 225 LAWNDALE DR, EASTMAN, GEORGIA 31023.
The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the security deed.
LAKEVIEW LOAN SERVICING, LLC
as Attorney in Fact for
RICHARD ELLIOTT BRADHAM, JR.
MCCALLA RAYMER PIERCE, LLC
1544 Old Alabama Road
Roswell, Georgia 30076
www.foreclosurehotline.net
EXHIBIT “A” Tax ID Number(s): E16 001 Land situated in the County of Dodge in the State of GA ALL THAT TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND LYING AND BEING IN LAND LOT NO. 11 IN THE 15TH LAND DISTRICT OF DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA, AND BEING ALL OF LOT NO. 4 OF A SUBDIVISION IN SAID LOT OF LAND KNOWN AS THE STEELE ACRES SUBDIVISION, ACCORDING TO A PLAT THEREOF WHICH IS RECORDED IN THE OFFICE OF THE CLERK OF DODGE SUPERIOR COURT IN PLAT BOOK 6, PAGE 154, AND BEING MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: BEGINNING AT A POINT ON THE SOUTHEASTERLY SIDE OF LAWNDALE DRIVE, WHICH POINT IS LOCATED 180 FEET SOUTHWEST FROM THE SOUTHERLY CORNER OF THE INTERSECTION OF LAWNDALE DRIVE WITH U.S. HIGHWAY NO. 23, AND FROM SAID POINT OF BEGINNING, RUNNING IN A DIRECTION OF SOUTH 80 DEGREES 40 MINUTES EAST A DISTANCE OF 138 FEET; THENCE RUNNING IN A DIRECTION OF SOUTH 10 DEGREES WEST A DISTANCE OF 150 FEET; THENCE RUNNING IN A DIRECTION OF NORTH 80 DEGREES 40 MINUTES WEST A DISTANCE OF 178.5 FEET TO THE SOUTHEAST SIDE OF LAWNDALE DRIVE; THENCE RUNNING ALONG SAID SIDE OF LAWNDALE DRIVE IN A DIRECTION OF NORTH 27 DEGREES EAST A DISTANCE OF 134 FEET AND IN A DIRECTION OF NORTH 19 DEGREES EAST A DISTANCE OF 20 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING, AND BEING THE SAME PROPERTY SHOWN ON THE PLAT OF SURVEY MADE BY JIM H. ROSS, SURVEYOR, ON DECEMBER 23, 1965, AND WHICH IS ALSO RECORDED IN SAID CLERK’S OFFICE IN PLAT BOOK 6, PAGE 287, AND WHICH PLAT IS ALSO BY REFERENCE INCORPORATED HEREIN AND MADE A PART HEREOF.
Commonly known as: 225 LAWNDALE DRIVE, EASTMAN, GA 31023
MR/crp1 11/1/16
Our file no. 5181316 - FT1
