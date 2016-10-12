Legals October 12, 2016 Part 2

Posted by
Admin
in Legals
Wednesday, October 12. 2016
Comments (0)

gpn 18
NO­TICE OF SALE UN­DER
POW­ER CON­TAINED IN
SE­CUR­I­TY DEED
STATE OF GEOR­GIA
COUN­TY OF Dodge
Pur­su­ant to a pow­er of sale con­tained in a cer­tain se­cur­i­ty deed ex­e­cut­ed by MO­NIQUE HOP­PES, here­i­naf­ter re­ferred to as GRAN­TOR, to FIRST NA­TION­AL BANK OF AMER­I­CA record­ed in Deed Book 776, be­gin­ning at page 161, of the deed records of the Clerk of the Su­pe­ri­or Court of the afore­said state and coun­ty, and by vir­tue of a de­fault un­der the terms of said se­cur­i­ty deed, and the re­lat­ed note, the un­der­signed at­tor­ney-in-fact for the afore­said GRAN­TOR (which at­tor­ney-in-fact is the pres­ent hold­er of said se­cur­i­ty deed and note se­cured there­by) will sell at the usual place of con­duct­ing Sher­iff’s sales in said coun­ty with­in the le­gal hours of sale, for cash, to the high­est bid­der on the FIRST TUES­DAY IN NO­VEM­BER 2016, all prop­er­ty de­scribed in said se­cur­i­ty deed in­clud­ing but not lim­it­ed to the fol­low­ing de­scribed prop­er­ty:
ALL THAT TRACT OR PAR­CEL OF LAND LY­ING AND BE­ING IN ORIGI­NAL LAND LOT NO. 117 IN THE 20TH LAND DIS­TRICT OF DODGE COUN­TY, GEOR­GIA, BE­ING FUR­THER DE­SCRIBED AS FOL­LOWS: BE­GIN AT THE IN­TER­SEC­TION OF THE SOUTH­EAST RIGHT-OF-WAY LINE OF FRIEND­SHIP UMC CHURCH ROAD A/K/A COUN­TY ROAD NO. 109, AND THE SOUTH­WEST LAND LOT LINE OF SAID LAND LOT NO. 117, AND FROM SAID POINT OF BE­GIN­NING, THUS ES­TAB­LISHED, RUN ALONG THE RIGHT-OF-WAY LINE OF SAID COUN­TY ROAD NO. 109 ON AN ARC, WHICH SAID ARC HAS A LENGTH OF 112.56 FEET WITH A CORD DIS­TANCE OF 111.92 FEET ALONG A LINE RUN­NING SOUTH 79 DE­GREES 26 MINUTES 9 SEC­ONDS EAST WITH SAID ARC HAV­ING A RA­DIUS OF 304.46 FEET TO AN IRON PIN; THENCE RUN NORTH 89 DE­GREES 58 MINUTES 30 SEC­ONDS EAST 903.55 FEET TO AN IRON PIN; THENCE TURN AND RUN SOUTH 0 DE­GREES 01 MINUTE 30 SEC­ONDS EAST 210 FEET TO AN IRON PIN; THENCE RUN SOUTH 89 DE­GREES 58 MINUTES 30 SEC­ONDS WEST 770.43 FEET TO AN IRON PIN; THENCE RUN NORTH 46 DE­GREES 32 MINUTES 39 SEC­ONDS WEST 335.07 FEET TO AN IRON PIN AND THE POINT OF BE­GIN­NING. SAID TRACT OR PAR­CEL CON­TAIN­ING 4.26 ACR­ES, MORE OR LESS, AND BE­ING MORE PAR­TICU­LAR­LY DE­SCRIBED AC­CORD­ING TO THAT CER­TAIN PLAT OF SUR­VEY DAT­ED MAY 3, 2002, PRE­PARED BY T. JER­RY PEA­COCK, SR., GEOR­GIA REG­IS­TERED LAND SUR­VEYOR NO. 2132, RECORD­ED IN PLAT BOOK 35, PAGE 126, IN THE OF­FICE OF THE CLERK OF SU­PE­RI­OR COURT OF DODGE COUN­TY, GEOR­GIA, SAID PLAT BY REF­ER­ENCE BE­ING MADE A PART HERE­OF FOR LE­GAL AND ALL OTH­ER PUR­POS­ES. THIS IS THE SAME AND IDEN­TI­CAL PROP­ER­TY CON­VEYED BY TIF­FA­NY LEIGH MCKIN­NON TO JA­SON THOMP­SON BY DEED DAT­ED DE­CEM­BER 12, 2008, RECORD­ED IN DEED BOOK 622, PAGE 95, IN THE OF­FICE OF THE CLERK OF SU­PE­RI­OR COURT OF DODGE COUN­TY, GEOR­GIA.
SAID LE­GAL DE­SCRIP­TION BE­ING CON­TROL­LING, HOW­EV­ER, THE PROP­ER­TY IS MORE COM­MON­LY KNOWN AS: 2345 FRIEND­SHIP UMC ROAD, COCH­RAN, GA 31014
Said prop­er­ty will be sold on an “as-is” ba­sis with­out any rep­re­sen­ta­tion, war­ran­ty or re­course against the above-named or the un­der­signed. The sale will be sub­ject to the fol­low­ing items which may af­fect the ti­tle: any out­stand­ing ad valor­em tax­es (in­clud­ing tax­es which are a lien but not yet due and pay­able); any mat­ters which might be dis­closed by an ac­cu­rate sur­vey and in­spec­tion of the prop­er­ty;
any as­sess­ments, liens, en­cum­branc­es,
zon­ing or­di­nanc­es, re­stric­tions, and all oth­er mat­ters of record su­pe­ri­or to the said Se­cur­i­ty Deed. The sale will be con­duct­ed sub­ject (1) to con­fir­ma­tion that the sale is not pro­hibi­ted un­der the U.S. Bank­rupt­cy Code and (2) to fin­al con­fir­ma­tion and au­dit of the sta­tus of the loan with the hold­er of the Se­cur­i­ty Deed. FIRST NA­TION­AL BANK OF AMER­I­CA is the ent­i­ty with au­thor­i­ty to ne­go­tiate, amend and mod­i­fy the terms of the Note and Se­cur­i­ty Deed. FIRST NA­TION­AL BANK OF AMER­I­CA’S ad­dress is 241 EAST SAG­I­NAW, EAST LANS­ING, MI 48826. FIRST NA­TION­AL BANK OF AMER­I­CA may be con­tact­ed by tel­e­phone at 800-642-4578. To the best of the un­der­signed’s knowl­edge and be­lief, the par­ty in pos­ses­sion of the prop­er­ty is be­lieved to be MO­NIQUE E. HOP­PES, or ten­ant(s).
ROSE AC­CEPT­ANCE, INC.,
as Trans­fer­ee, As­sig­nee, and
Se­cured Credi­tor
As at­tor­ney-in-fact for the afore­said GRAN­TOR
CAMP­BELL & BRAN­NON,
LLC
At­tor­neys at Law
Glen­ridge High­lands II
5565 Glen­ridge Con­nec­tor, Su­ite 350
Atlan­ta, GA 30342
770-392-0041
THIS LAW FIRM MAY BE HELD TO BE ACT­ING AS A DEBT COL­LEC­TOR, UN­DER FED­ER­AL LAW. IF SO, ANY IN­FOR­MA­TION OB­TAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PUR­POSE.
gpn 11
STATE OF GEOR­GIA
COUN­TY OF DODGE
NO­TICE OF SALE
UN­DER POW­ER
Be­cause of a de­fault un­der the terms of the Se­cur­i­ty Deed ex­e­cut­ed by BER­NICE KING CUM­MINGS AKA BER­NICE CUM­MINGS TO WELLS FAR­GO BANK, N.A. dat­ed May 23, 2008, and record­ed in Deed Book 607, Page 140, Dodge Coun­ty Records, se­cur­ing a Note in the origi­nal prin­ci­pal amount of $177,000.00, the hold­er there­of pur­su­ant to said Deed and Note there­by se­cured has de­clared the en­tire amount of said in­debt­ed­ness due and pay­able and, pur­su­ant to the pow­er of sale con­tained in said Deed, will on the first Tues­day, No­vem­ber 1, 2016, dur­ing the le­gal hours of sale, be­fore the Court­house door in said Coun­ty, sell at pub­lic out­cry to the high­est bid­der for cash, the prop­er­ty de­scribed in said Deed, to-wit:
ALL THAT TRACT OR PAR­CEL OF LAND SITU­ATE AND BE­ING IN THE CITY OF EAST­MAN, DODGE COUN­TY. GEOR­GIA, AND KNOWN AS THE HOME­PLACE OF HEN­RIET­TA C. BUS­SEY, CON­SIST­ING OF LOTS NUMBERS 1 AND 2, EACH FRONT­ING 30 FEET ON BETHEL STREET AND LOTS 3, 4 AND 5 EACH FRONT­ING 25 FEET ON BETHEL STREET, ALL IN SEC­TION 46 AND RUN­NING BACK ALONG FOURTH AVE­NUE A DIS­TANCE OF 115 FEET, AND BE­ING THE SAME LANDS DE­SCRIBED IN A DEED FROM AN­NIE MAE JOHN­SON TO HEN­RIET­TA C. BUS­SEY AND GER­TRUDE C. HAR­RELL, RECORD­ED IN DEED BOOK 59, PAGE 30-31, CLERK’S OF­FICE, DODGE COUN­TY, GEOR­GIA, MORE PAR­TICU­LAR­LY DE­SCRIBED AS FOL­LOWS: BE­GIN AT AN IRON PIN LO­CAT­ED AT THE POINT OF IN­TER­SEC­TION OF THE SOUTH­EAST SIDE­WALK LINE OF FOURTH AVE­NUE WITH THE SOUTH­WEST SIDE­WALK LINE OF BETHEL STREET AND FROM SAID POINT OF BE­GIN­NING RUN ALONG THE SOUTH­WEST SIDE­WALK LINE OF BETHEL STREET IN A DI­REC­TION OF SOUTH 45 DE­GREES EAST A DIS­TANCE OF 135 FEET TO AN IRON PIN; THENCE RUN IN A DI­REC­TION OF SOUTH 45 DE­GREES WEST A DIS­TANCE OF 115 FEET TO AN IRON PIN; THENCE RUN IN A DI­REC­TION OF NORTH 45 DE­GREES WEST A DIS­TANCE OF 135 FEET TO AN IRON PIN LO­CAT­ED ON THE SOUTH­EAST SIDE­WALK LINE OF FOURTH AVE­NUE; THENCE RUN ALONG SAID SIDE­WALK LINE OF FOURTH AVE­NUE; THENCE RUN ALONG SAID SIDE­WALK LINE OF FOURTH AVE­NUE IN A DI­REC­TION OF NORTH 45 DE­GREES EAST A DIS­TANCE OF 115 FEET TO THE POINT OF BE­GIN­NING AND BE­ING THE SAME PROP­ER­TY AS SHOWN ON A PLAT OF A SUR­VEY MADE BY F. B. FLOUR­NOY WHICH IS RECORD­ED IN SAID CLERK’S OF­FICE IN PLAT BOOK 22, PAGE 105, SAID PLAT TO­GETH­ER WITH THE RECORD THERE­OF BE­ING BY REF­ER­ENCE IN­COR­PO­RAT­ED HERE­IN AND MADE A PART HERE­OF.
SAID PROP­ER­TY IS KNOWN AS 5424 4TH AVE, EAST­MAN, GA
31023, TO­GETH­ER WITH ALL FIXTURES AND PER­SON­AL PROP­ER­TY AT­TACHED TO AND CON­STI­TUT­ING A PART OF SAID PROP­ER­TY, IF ANY.
Said prop­er­ty will be sold sub­ject to any out­stand­ing ad valor­em tax­es (in­clud­ing tax­es which are a lien, wheth­er or not now due and pay­able), the right of re­demp­tion of any tax­ing au­thor­i­ty, any mat­ters which might be dis­closed by an ac­cu­rate sur­vey and in­spec­tion of the prop­er­ty, any as­sess­ments, liens, en­cum­branc­es, zon­ing or­di­nanc­es, re­stric­tions, cov­en­ants, and mat­ters of record su­pe­ri­or to the Se­cur­i­ty Deed first set out above.
The pro­ceeds of said sale will be ap­plied to the pay­ment of said in­debt­ed­ness and all ex­pens­es of said sale as pro­vid­ed in said Deed, and the bal­ance, if any, will be dis­trib­ut­ed as pro­vid­ed by law.
The sale will be con­duct­ed sub­ject (1) to con­fir­ma­tion that the sale is not pro­hibi­ted un­der the U.S. Bank­rupt­cy Code and (2) to fin­al con­fir­ma­tion and au­dit of the sta­tus of the loan with the se­cured credi­tor.
THE PROP­ER­TY IS OR MAY BE IN THE POS­SES­SION OF BER­NICE CUM­MINGS, A/K/A BER­NICE KING CUM­MINGS A/K/A BER­NICE K. CUM­MINGS, SUC­CES­SOR IN IN­TER­EST OR TEN­ANT(S).
WELLS FAR­GO BANK, N.A.
as At­tor­ney-in-Fact for
BER­NICE KING CUM­MINGS AKA BER­NICE CUM­MINGS
File no. 15-053357
SHAPIRO PEN­DER­GAST &
HAS­TY, LLP*
At­tor­neys and Coun­selors at Law
211 Per­i­met­er Cen­ter Park­way,
Su­ite 300
Atlan­ta, GA 30346
770-220-2535/KMM
shapir­oand­has­ty.com
*THE LAW FIRM IS ACT­ING AS A DEBT COL­LEC­TOR. ANY IN­FOR­MA­TION OB­TAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PUR­POSE.
gpn 11
NO­TICE OF SALE
UN­DER POW­ER
STATE OF GEOR­GIA
COUN­TY OF DODGE
Un­der and by vir­tue of the pow­er of sale (the “Pow­er of Sale”) con­tained in that cer­tain Deed to Se­cure Debt (the “Se­cur­i­ty Deed”) given by RAY­MOND MUL­LIS, SR. AND MARY J. MUL­LIS to CO­LO­NY BANK dat­ed April 3, 2015, record­ed in Deed Book 781, Page 86, Clerk’s Of­fice, Dodge Su­pe­ri­or Court, con­vey­ing the af­ter-de­scribed prop­er­ty to se­cure those cer­tain Prom­is­sory Notes (the “Notes”) from COLD FIRE, LLC to CO­LO­NY BANK the first of which is dat­ed Fe­bru­ary 13, 2015 in the prin­ci­pal sum of Fif­ty Thou­sand Two Hundred Nine­ty-One and 43/100 Dol­lars ($50,291.43); the sec­ond of which is dat­ed March 18, 2015 in the prin­ci­pal sum of Twen­ty-Sev­en Thou­sand One Hundred Eighty and 08/100 Dol­lars ($27,180.08); the third of which is dat­ed April 3, 2015 in the prin­ci­pal sum of Thir­ty Thou­sand Eight Hundred Nine­ty and 08/100 Dol­lars ($30,890.08); and the fourth of which is dat­ed May 20, 2015 in the prin­ci­pal sum of Thir­ty Two Thou­sand Sev­en Hundred Fif­ty-Eight and 08/100 Dol­lars ($32,758.08), with in­ter­est there­on as set forth there­in, Co­lo­ny Bank be­ing the cur­rent hold­er there­of, there will be a sale at pub­lic out­cry to the high­est bid­der for cash be­fore the court­house door of Dodge Coun­ty, Geor­gia, with­in the le­gal hours of sale on the first Tues­day of No­vem­ber, 2016, the fol­low­ing de­scribed prop­er­ty (the “Prop­er­ty”):
ALL THAT TRACT OR PAR­CEL OF LAND LY­ING AND BE­ING IN THE CITY OF EAST­MAN, AND BE­ING A PART OF ORIGI­NAL LAND LOT NUMBER SEV­EN (7) IN THE 15TH LAND DIS­TRICT OF DODGE COUN­TY, GEOR­GIA, BE­ING LOT NUMBER TWELVE (12) OF BLOCK “B” OF THAT CER­TAIN SUB­DI­VI­SION OF SAID CITY KNOWN AS MINT­ER RIDGE, WHICH SAID LOT IS MORE PAR­TICU­LAR­LY SHOWN AND DE­LIN­E­AT­ED IN THAT CER­TAIN PLAT OF SUR­VEY OF SAID SUB­DI­VI­SION BY CAREY E. TREAD­WELL, SUR­VEYOR, DAT­ED JANU­ARY 18, 1972, WHICH PLAT, RECORD­ED IN PLAT BOOK 11, PAGE 52, IN THE OF­FICE OF THE CLERK OF SU­PE­RI­OR COURT OF DODGE COUN­TY, GEOR­GIA,
IS BY REF­ER­ENCE IN­COR­PO­RAT­ED HERE­IN AND MADE A PART HERE­OF. SAID LANDS ARE THE IDEN­TI­CAL LANDS DE­SCRIBED IN AND CON­VEYED BY THAT CER­TAIN DEED FROM PAUL M. LOTT AND BET­TY M. LOTT, DAT­ED DE­CEM­BER 16, 1983, RECORD­ED IN DEED BOOK 179, PAGE 336, IN THE OF­FICE OF THE CLERK OF SU­PE­RI­OR COURT OF DODGE COUN­TY, GEOR­GIA.
SUB­JECT TO EX­IST­ING EASE­MENTS FOR PUB­LIC ROADS AND UTIL­I­TIES.
The debts se­cured by said Se­cur­i­ty Deed have been and are here­by de­clared due be­cause of, among oth­er pos­si­ble ev­ents of de­fault, fai­lure to pay the in­debt­ed­ness as and when due and in the man­ner pro­vid­ed in the Notes and Se­cur­i­ty Deed. The debts re­main­ing in de­fault, this sale will be made for the pur­pose of pay­ing same and, ad­di­tion­al­ly, all ex­pens­es of this sale, as pro­vid­ed in the Se­cur­i­ty Deed and by law, in­clud­ing with­out lim­i­ta­tion at­tor­ney fees (the sta­tu­tory no­tice of int­ent to col­lect at­tor­ney fees hav­ing been served).
Said Prop­er­ty will be sold sub­ject to any out­stand­ing ad valor­em tax­es (in­clud­ing tax­es that are a lien, but not yet due and pay­able); mat­ters that may be dis­closed by an ac­cu­rate sur­vey and/or in­spec­tion of the prop­er­ty; as­sess­ments, liens, en­cum­branc­es, zon­ing or­di­nanc­es, re­stric­tions, cov­en­ants; and mat­ters of record su­pe­ri­or to the Se­cur­i­ty Deed.
Ad­di­tion­al­ly, this sale will be con­duct­ed sub­ject to (1) con­fir­ma­tion that the sale is not pro­hibi­ted un­der the U.S. Bank­rupt­cy Code and (2) fin­al con­fir­ma­tion and au­dit of the sta­tus of the loans with the hold­er of the Se­cur­i­ty Deed.
No­tice to the debtor as re­quired by O.C.G.A. § 44-14-162.2 has been given. Please note that CO­LO­NY BANK, lo­cat­ed at the busi­ness ad­dress of 115 SOUTH GRANT STREET, FITZ­GER­ALD, GEOR­GIA 31750, is the ent­i­ty that has the full au­thor­i­ty to ne­go­tiate, amend or mod­i­fy the terms of the loan docu­ments. Co­lo­ny Bank can be con­tact­ed through the fol­low­ing rep­re­sen­ta­tive: MICHAEL N. WHITE, ESQ., JAMES-BATES-BRAN­NAN-GRO­O­VER-LLP, 231 RIV­ER­SIDE DRIVE, MAC­ON, GEOR­GIA, 31201; TEL: 478-742-4280.
CO­LO­NY BANK
as At­tor­ney-in-Fact for
RAY­MOND MUL­LIS, SR. AND MARY J. MUL­LIS
MICHAEL N. WHITE, ESQ.
JAMES-BATES-BRAN­NAN
GRO­O­VER-LLP
231 Riv­er­side Drive
P.O. Box 4283
Mac­on, Geor­gia 31208-4283
This Law Firm is act­ing as a debt col­lec­tor and is at­tempt­ing to col­lect a debt. Any in­for­ma­tion ob­tained will be used for that pur­pose.

1014
MISCELLANEOUS LEGALS
gpn 14
IN THE SU­PE­RI­OR COURT OF DODGE COUN­TY
STATE OF GEOR­GIA
MACY J. SMITH, Plain­tiff
vs
CLAUDE B. GOD­FREY, De­fend­ant
CIVIL AC­TION: File No. 16V-7869
NO­TICE OF SUM­MONS
TO: CLAUDE B. GOD­FREY:
You are here­by no­ti­fied that the above-styled ac­tion seek­ing dam­ag­es was filed against you in said Court on June 13, 2016, and that by rea­son f an Or­der for Serv­ice of Sum­mons by Pub­li­ca­tion en­tered by the Court on SEP­TEM­BER 28, 2016, you are here­by com­mand­ed and re­quired to file with the Clerk of said Court and serve upon BLAKE TIL­LERY, Plain­tiff’s at­tor­ney, whose ad­dress is: 404 Dur­den Street; Vi­da­lia, Geor­gia 30474, an An­swer to the Com­plaint for Neg­li­gence with­in (60) days of the date of the or­der by serv­ice by pub­li­ca­tion.
Wit­ness the Hon­or­able Sar­ah F. Wall, Judge of said Court.
This the 28th day of Sep­tem­ber, 2016.
RHETT WALK­ER
Clerk
Dodge Su­pe­ri­or Court
gpn 14
IN THE SU­PE­RI­OR COURT OF DODGE COUN­TY
STATE OF GEOR­GIA
OR­DER
GRAND JURY PRE­SENT­MENTS
It is the or­der of this Court that the Grand Jury pre­sent­ments read in open Court this date be pub­lished in the coun­ty or­gan and the ex­pense there­of be paid at the le­gal rate. It is fur­ther or­dered that the pre­sent­ments be spread upon the minutes of this Court.
SO OR­DERED, this 26th day of Sep­tem­ber, 2016.
C. MICHAEL JOHN­SON
JUDGE OF SU­PE­RI­OR COURT
OCO­NEE JU­DI­CIAL CIR­CUIT
TI­MOTHY G. VAUGHN
DIS­TRICT AT­TOR­NEY
OCO­NEE JU­DI­CIAL CIR­CUIT

TO: HON­OR­ABLE C. MICHAEL JOHN­SON
JUDGE OF SU­PE­RI­OR COURT
DODGE COUN­TY, GEOR­GIA
The Sep­tem­ber Term of the Grand Jury con­vened on Sep­tem­ber 26, 2016, at 9:00 a.m.THO­MAS S. CRAN­FORD was se­lect­ed as fore­per­son and SHEL­LY ANN BU­TLER was elect­ed Clerk. Nel­son Da­vis was se­lect­ed as bail­iff.
The Grand Jury was sworn in by Dis­trict At­tor­ney Ti­mothy G. Vaughn. Judge C. MICHAEL JOHN­SON gave the jury an in­forma­tive charge on their du­ties and re­spon­si­bil­i­ties.
The Grand Jury con­sid­ered 90 in­dict­ments and re­turned 90 true bills and one (1) no bill.
The Grand Jury rec­om­mends that RON­NIE Mc­GLAM­RY is re­ap­point­ed as a prim­ary mem­ber of the Board of Tax Equal­i­za­tion and RAN­DY L. JOHN­SON is ap­point­ed as an Al­ter­nate Mem­ber.
The Grand Jury rec­om­mends that the juror and bail­iff pay re­main at the same rate for 2016.
We rec­om­mend that these pre­sent­ments be pub­lished in the le­gal or­gan of Dodge Coun­ty and be paid for at the le­gal rate.
Re­spect­ful­ly sub­mit­ted, this 26th day of Sep­tem­ber, 2016
THO­MAS S. CRAN­FORD
Fore­per­son
SHEL­LY ANN BU­TLER
Clerk

1016
PUBLIC HEARINGS
gpn 16
NO­TICE OF PUB­LIC HEAR­ING
A Pub­lic Hear­ing has been sched­uled for Thurs­day, Oc­tob­er 20, 2016, at 6:15 p.m. at East­man City Hall. The pur­pose of this hear­ing is to dis­cuss an ap­pli­ca­tion from M. Todd Pea­cock to re­zone prop­er­ty lo­cat­ed at 5207 MAIN STREET from an R-1 to a P zone in or­der to house a BED and BREAK­FAST.
Sub­ject prop­er­ty be­gins at the corn­er of Main Street and Sev­enth Ave­nue. Run west along Sev­enth Ave­nue to East­man Street, turn on East­man Street and run north along East­man Street to Eighth Ave­nue and Run east along Eighth Ave­nue to Main Street, then south along Main Street to be­gin­ning point. Sec­tion 142 of the Zon­ing Or­di­nanc­es of East­man states that a pub­lic hear­ing shall be held to an­swer any ques­tions of the gen­er­al pub­lic.
East­man-Dodge Plan­ning and Zon­ing Board
Mike Pruett, Chair­per­son

1018
PROBATE NOTICES
gpn 18
PROBATE NO­TICE
IN RE:  ES­TATE OF RAY­MOND CHA­RLES HAR­DIN
ES­TATE NO. P-16-9013
TO WHOM IT MAY CON­CERN:
BER­NICE VIR­GI­NIA HAR­DIN has pe­ti­tioned for an or­der find­ing that no ad­min­is­tra­tion is nec­es­sary on the es­tate of the above named de­ced­ent. All credi­tors who have not con­sent­ed to the pe­ti­tion are, there­fore, re­quired to show cause on or be­fore Oc­tob­er 26, 2016 or with­in ten (10) days af­ter per­son­al serv­ice, whichev­er is lat­er, why such or­der should not be grant­ed.
All ob­jec­tions to the pe­ti­tion must be in writ­ing, set­ting forth the grounds of any such ob­jec­tions. If any ob­jec­tions are filed, a hear­ing will be sched­uled for a lat­er date. If no ob­jec­tions are filed, the pe­ti­tion may be grant­ed with­out a hear­ing.
This 26th day of Sep­tem­ber, 2016.
AL MCCRA­NIE,
Judge, Probate Court
Dodge County
Post Of­fice Box 514
East­man, GA 31023
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Add Comment
E-Mail addresses will not be displayed and will only be used for E-Mail notifications.
 
   
 
Submitted comments will be subject to moderation before being displayed.
 
Content copyright ©The Dodge County News