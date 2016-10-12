Legals October 12, 2016 Part 2
Wednesday, October 12. 2016
NOTICE OF SALE UNDER
POWER CONTAINED IN
SECURITY DEED
STATE OF GEORGIA
COUNTY OF Dodge
Pursuant to a power of sale contained in a certain security deed executed by MONIQUE HOPPES, hereinafter referred to as GRANTOR, to FIRST NATIONAL BANK OF AMERICA recorded in Deed Book 776, beginning at page 161, of the deed records of the Clerk of the Superior Court of the aforesaid state and county, and by virtue of a default under the terms of said security deed, and the related note, the undersigned attorney-in-fact for the aforesaid GRANTOR (which attorney-in-fact is the present holder of said security deed and note secured thereby) will sell at the usual place of conducting Sheriff’s sales in said county within the legal hours of sale, for cash, to the highest bidder on the FIRST TUESDAY IN NOVEMBER 2016, all property described in said security deed including but not limited to the following described property:
ALL THAT TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND LYING AND BEING IN ORIGINAL LAND LOT NO. 117 IN THE 20TH LAND DISTRICT OF DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA, BEING FURTHER DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: BEGIN AT THE INTERSECTION OF THE SOUTHEAST RIGHT-OF-WAY LINE OF FRIENDSHIP UMC CHURCH ROAD A/K/A COUNTY ROAD NO. 109, AND THE SOUTHWEST LAND LOT LINE OF SAID LAND LOT NO. 117, AND FROM SAID POINT OF BEGINNING, THUS ESTABLISHED, RUN ALONG THE RIGHT-OF-WAY LINE OF SAID COUNTY ROAD NO. 109 ON AN ARC, WHICH SAID ARC HAS A LENGTH OF 112.56 FEET WITH A CORD DISTANCE OF 111.92 FEET ALONG A LINE RUNNING SOUTH 79 DEGREES 26 MINUTES 9 SECONDS EAST WITH SAID ARC HAVING A RADIUS OF 304.46 FEET TO AN IRON PIN; THENCE RUN NORTH 89 DEGREES 58 MINUTES 30 SECONDS EAST 903.55 FEET TO AN IRON PIN; THENCE TURN AND RUN SOUTH 0 DEGREES 01 MINUTE 30 SECONDS EAST 210 FEET TO AN IRON PIN; THENCE RUN SOUTH 89 DEGREES 58 MINUTES 30 SECONDS WEST 770.43 FEET TO AN IRON PIN; THENCE RUN NORTH 46 DEGREES 32 MINUTES 39 SECONDS WEST 335.07 FEET TO AN IRON PIN AND THE POINT OF BEGINNING. SAID TRACT OR PARCEL CONTAINING 4.26 ACRES, MORE OR LESS, AND BEING MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED ACCORDING TO THAT CERTAIN PLAT OF SURVEY DATED MAY 3, 2002, PREPARED BY T. JERRY PEACOCK, SR., GEORGIA REGISTERED LAND SURVEYOR NO. 2132, RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK 35, PAGE 126, IN THE OFFICE OF THE CLERK OF SUPERIOR COURT OF DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA, SAID PLAT BY REFERENCE BEING MADE A PART HEREOF FOR LEGAL AND ALL OTHER PURPOSES. THIS IS THE SAME AND IDENTICAL PROPERTY CONVEYED BY TIFFANY LEIGH MCKINNON TO JASON THOMPSON BY DEED DATED DECEMBER 12, 2008, RECORDED IN DEED BOOK 622, PAGE 95, IN THE OFFICE OF THE CLERK OF SUPERIOR COURT OF DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA.
SAID LEGAL DESCRIPTION BEING CONTROLLING, HOWEVER, THE PROPERTY IS MORE COMMONLY KNOWN AS: 2345 FRIENDSHIP UMC ROAD, COCHRAN, GA 31014
Said property will be sold on an “as-is” basis without any representation, warranty or recourse against the above-named or the undersigned. The sale will be subject to the following items which may affect the title: any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien but not yet due and payable); any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property;
any assessments, liens, encumbrances,
zoning ordinances, restrictions, and all other matters of record superior to the said Security Deed. The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the Security Deed. FIRST NATIONAL BANK OF AMERICA is the entity with authority to negotiate, amend and modify the terms of the Note and Security Deed. FIRST NATIONAL BANK OF AMERICA’S address is 241 EAST SAGINAW, EAST LANSING, MI 48826. FIRST NATIONAL BANK OF AMERICA may be contacted by telephone at 800-642-4578. To the best of the undersigned’s knowledge and belief, the party in possession of the property is believed to be MONIQUE E. HOPPES, or tenant(s).
ROSE ACCEPTANCE, INC.,
as Transferee, Assignee, and
Secured Creditor
As attorney-in-fact for the aforesaid GRANTOR
CAMPBELL & BRANNON,
LLC
Attorneys at Law
Glenridge Highlands II
5565 Glenridge Connector, Suite 350
Atlanta, GA 30342
770-392-0041
THIS LAW FIRM MAY BE HELD TO BE ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR, UNDER FEDERAL LAW. IF SO, ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
STATE OF GEORGIA
COUNTY OF DODGE
NOTICE OF SALE
UNDER POWER
Because of a default under the terms of the Security Deed executed by BERNICE KING CUMMINGS AKA BERNICE CUMMINGS TO WELLS FARGO BANK, N.A. dated May 23, 2008, and recorded in Deed Book 607, Page 140, Dodge County Records, securing a Note in the original principal amount of $177,000.00, the holder thereof pursuant to said Deed and Note thereby secured has declared the entire amount of said indebtedness due and payable and, pursuant to the power of sale contained in said Deed, will on the first Tuesday, November 1, 2016, during the legal hours of sale, before the Courthouse door in said County, sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, the property described in said Deed, to-wit:
ALL THAT TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND SITUATE AND BEING IN THE CITY OF EASTMAN, DODGE COUNTY. GEORGIA, AND KNOWN AS THE HOMEPLACE OF HENRIETTA C. BUSSEY, CONSISTING OF LOTS NUMBERS 1 AND 2, EACH FRONTING 30 FEET ON BETHEL STREET AND LOTS 3, 4 AND 5 EACH FRONTING 25 FEET ON BETHEL STREET, ALL IN SECTION 46 AND RUNNING BACK ALONG FOURTH AVENUE A DISTANCE OF 115 FEET, AND BEING THE SAME LANDS DESCRIBED IN A DEED FROM ANNIE MAE JOHNSON TO HENRIETTA C. BUSSEY AND GERTRUDE C. HARRELL, RECORDED IN DEED BOOK 59, PAGE 30-31, CLERK’S OFFICE, DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA, MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: BEGIN AT AN IRON PIN LOCATED AT THE POINT OF INTERSECTION OF THE SOUTHEAST SIDEWALK LINE OF FOURTH AVENUE WITH THE SOUTHWEST SIDEWALK LINE OF BETHEL STREET AND FROM SAID POINT OF BEGINNING RUN ALONG THE SOUTHWEST SIDEWALK LINE OF BETHEL STREET IN A DIRECTION OF SOUTH 45 DEGREES EAST A DISTANCE OF 135 FEET TO AN IRON PIN; THENCE RUN IN A DIRECTION OF SOUTH 45 DEGREES WEST A DISTANCE OF 115 FEET TO AN IRON PIN; THENCE RUN IN A DIRECTION OF NORTH 45 DEGREES WEST A DISTANCE OF 135 FEET TO AN IRON PIN LOCATED ON THE SOUTHEAST SIDEWALK LINE OF FOURTH AVENUE; THENCE RUN ALONG SAID SIDEWALK LINE OF FOURTH AVENUE; THENCE RUN ALONG SAID SIDEWALK LINE OF FOURTH AVENUE IN A DIRECTION OF NORTH 45 DEGREES EAST A DISTANCE OF 115 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING AND BEING THE SAME PROPERTY AS SHOWN ON A PLAT OF A SURVEY MADE BY F. B. FLOURNOY WHICH IS RECORDED IN SAID CLERK’S OFFICE IN PLAT BOOK 22, PAGE 105, SAID PLAT TOGETHER WITH THE RECORD THEREOF BEING BY REFERENCE INCORPORATED HEREIN AND MADE A PART HEREOF.
SAID PROPERTY IS KNOWN AS 5424 4TH AVE, EASTMAN, GA
31023, TOGETHER WITH ALL FIXTURES AND PERSONAL PROPERTY ATTACHED TO AND CONSTITUTING A PART OF SAID PROPERTY, IF ANY.
Said property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, whether or not now due and payable), the right of redemption of any taxing authority, any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments, liens, encumbrances, zoning ordinances, restrictions, covenants, and matters of record superior to the Security Deed first set out above.
The proceeds of said sale will be applied to the payment of said indebtedness and all expenses of said sale as provided in said Deed, and the balance, if any, will be distributed as provided by law.
The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the secured creditor.
THE PROPERTY IS OR MAY BE IN THE POSSESSION OF BERNICE CUMMINGS, A/K/A BERNICE KING CUMMINGS A/K/A BERNICE K. CUMMINGS, SUCCESSOR IN INTEREST OR TENANT(S).
WELLS FARGO BANK, N.A.
as Attorney-in-Fact for
BERNICE KING CUMMINGS AKA BERNICE CUMMINGS
File no. 15-053357
SHAPIRO PENDERGAST &
HASTY, LLP*
Attorneys and Counselors at Law
211 Perimeter Center Parkway,
Suite 300
Atlanta, GA 30346
770-220-2535/KMM
shapiroandhasty.com
*THE LAW FIRM IS ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
NOTICE OF SALE
UNDER POWER
STATE OF GEORGIA
COUNTY OF DODGE
Under and by virtue of the power of sale (the “Power of Sale”) contained in that certain Deed to Secure Debt (the “Security Deed”) given by RAYMOND MULLIS, SR. AND MARY J. MULLIS to COLONY BANK dated April 3, 2015, recorded in Deed Book 781, Page 86, Clerk’s Office, Dodge Superior Court, conveying the after-described property to secure those certain Promissory Notes (the “Notes”) from COLD FIRE, LLC to COLONY BANK the first of which is dated February 13, 2015 in the principal sum of Fifty Thousand Two Hundred Ninety-One and 43/100 Dollars ($50,291.43); the second of which is dated March 18, 2015 in the principal sum of Twenty-Seven Thousand One Hundred Eighty and 08/100 Dollars ($27,180.08); the third of which is dated April 3, 2015 in the principal sum of Thirty Thousand Eight Hundred Ninety and 08/100 Dollars ($30,890.08); and the fourth of which is dated May 20, 2015 in the principal sum of Thirty Two Thousand Seven Hundred Fifty-Eight and 08/100 Dollars ($32,758.08), with interest thereon as set forth therein, Colony Bank being the current holder thereof, there will be a sale at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the courthouse door of Dodge County, Georgia, within the legal hours of sale on the first Tuesday of November, 2016, the following described property (the “Property”):
ALL THAT TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND LYING AND BEING IN THE CITY OF EASTMAN, AND BEING A PART OF ORIGINAL LAND LOT NUMBER SEVEN (7) IN THE 15TH LAND DISTRICT OF DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA, BEING LOT NUMBER TWELVE (12) OF BLOCK “B” OF THAT CERTAIN SUBDIVISION OF SAID CITY KNOWN AS MINTER RIDGE, WHICH SAID LOT IS MORE PARTICULARLY SHOWN AND DELINEATED IN THAT CERTAIN PLAT OF SURVEY OF SAID SUBDIVISION BY CAREY E. TREADWELL, SURVEYOR, DATED JANUARY 18, 1972, WHICH PLAT, RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK 11, PAGE 52, IN THE OFFICE OF THE CLERK OF SUPERIOR COURT OF DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA,
IS BY REFERENCE INCORPORATED HEREIN AND MADE A PART HEREOF. SAID LANDS ARE THE IDENTICAL LANDS DESCRIBED IN AND CONVEYED BY THAT CERTAIN DEED FROM PAUL M. LOTT AND BETTY M. LOTT, DATED DECEMBER 16, 1983, RECORDED IN DEED BOOK 179, PAGE 336, IN THE OFFICE OF THE CLERK OF SUPERIOR COURT OF DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA.
SUBJECT TO EXISTING EASEMENTS FOR PUBLIC ROADS AND UTILITIES.
The debts secured by said Security Deed have been and are hereby declared due because of, among other possible events of default, failure to pay the indebtedness as and when due and in the manner provided in the Notes and Security Deed. The debts remaining in default, this sale will be made for the purpose of paying same and, additionally, all expenses of this sale, as provided in the Security Deed and by law, including without limitation attorney fees (the statutory notice of intent to collect attorney fees having been served).
Said Property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes that are a lien, but not yet due and payable); matters that may be disclosed by an accurate survey and/or inspection of the property; assessments, liens, encumbrances, zoning ordinances, restrictions, covenants; and matters of record superior to the Security Deed.
Additionally, this sale will be conducted subject to (1) confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) final confirmation and audit of the status of the loans with the holder of the Security Deed.
Notice to the debtor as required by O.C.G.A. § 44-14-162.2 has been given. Please note that COLONY BANK, located at the business address of 115 SOUTH GRANT STREET, FITZGERALD, GEORGIA 31750, is the entity that has the full authority to negotiate, amend or modify the terms of the loan documents. Colony Bank can be contacted through the following representative: MICHAEL N. WHITE, ESQ., JAMES-BATES-BRANNAN-GROOVER-LLP, 231 RIVERSIDE DRIVE, MACON, GEORGIA, 31201; TEL: 478-742-4280.
COLONY BANK
as Attorney-in-Fact for
RAYMOND MULLIS, SR. AND MARY J. MULLIS
MICHAEL N. WHITE, ESQ.
JAMES-BATES-BRANNAN
GROOVER-LLP
231 Riverside Drive
P.O. Box 4283
Macon, Georgia 31208-4283
This Law Firm is acting as a debt collector and is attempting to collect a debt. Any information obtained will be used for that purpose.
MISCELLANEOUS LEGALS
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF DODGE COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
MACY J. SMITH, Plaintiff
vs
CLAUDE B. GODFREY, Defendant
CIVIL ACTION: File No. 16V-7869
NOTICE OF SUMMONS
TO: CLAUDE B. GODFREY:
You are hereby notified that the above-styled action seeking damages was filed against you in said Court on June 13, 2016, and that by reason f an Order for Service of Summons by Publication entered by the Court on SEPTEMBER 28, 2016, you are hereby commanded and required to file with the Clerk of said Court and serve upon BLAKE TILLERY, Plaintiff’s attorney, whose address is: 404 Durden Street; Vidalia, Georgia 30474, an Answer to the Complaint for Negligence within (60) days of the date of the order by service by publication.
Witness the Honorable Sarah F. Wall, Judge of said Court.
This the 28th day of September, 2016.
RHETT WALKER
Clerk
Dodge Superior Court
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF DODGE COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
ORDER
GRAND JURY PRESENTMENTS
It is the order of this Court that the Grand Jury presentments read in open Court this date be published in the county organ and the expense thereof be paid at the legal rate. It is further ordered that the presentments be spread upon the minutes of this Court.
SO ORDERED, this 26th day of September, 2016.
C. MICHAEL JOHNSON
JUDGE OF SUPERIOR COURT
OCONEE JUDICIAL CIRCUIT
TIMOTHY G. VAUGHN
DISTRICT ATTORNEY
OCONEE JUDICIAL CIRCUIT
TO: HONORABLE C. MICHAEL JOHNSON
JUDGE OF SUPERIOR COURT
DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA
The September Term of the Grand Jury convened on September 26, 2016, at 9:00 a.m.THOMAS S. CRANFORD was selected as foreperson and SHELLY ANN BUTLER was elected Clerk. Nelson Davis was selected as bailiff.
The Grand Jury was sworn in by District Attorney Timothy G. Vaughn. Judge C. MICHAEL JOHNSON gave the jury an informative charge on their duties and responsibilities.
The Grand Jury considered 90 indictments and returned 90 true bills and one (1) no bill.
The Grand Jury recommends that RONNIE McGLAMRY is reappointed as a primary member of the Board of Tax Equalization and RANDY L. JOHNSON is appointed as an Alternate Member.
The Grand Jury recommends that the juror and bailiff pay remain at the same rate for 2016.
We recommend that these presentments be published in the legal organ of Dodge County and be paid for at the legal rate.
Respectfully submitted, this 26th day of September, 2016
THOMAS S. CRANFORD
Foreperson
SHELLY ANN BUTLER
Clerk
PUBLIC HEARINGS
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
A Public Hearing has been scheduled for Thursday, October 20, 2016, at 6:15 p.m. at Eastman City Hall. The purpose of this hearing is to discuss an application from M. Todd Peacock to rezone property located at 5207 MAIN STREET from an R-1 to a P zone in order to house a BED and BREAKFAST.
Subject property begins at the corner of Main Street and Seventh Avenue. Run west along Seventh Avenue to Eastman Street, turn on Eastman Street and run north along Eastman Street to Eighth Avenue and Run east along Eighth Avenue to Main Street, then south along Main Street to beginning point. Section 142 of the Zoning Ordinances of Eastman states that a public hearing shall be held to answer any questions of the general public.
Eastman-Dodge Planning and Zoning Board
Mike Pruett, Chairperson
PROBATE NOTICES
PROBATE NOTICE
IN RE: ESTATE OF RAYMOND CHARLES HARDIN
ESTATE NO. P-16-9013
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:
BERNICE VIRGINIA HARDIN has petitioned for an order finding that no administration is necessary on the estate of the above named decedent. All creditors who have not consented to the petition are, therefore, required to show cause on or before October 26, 2016 or within ten (10) days after personal service, whichever is later, why such order should not be granted.
All objections to the petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections. If any objections are filed, a hearing will be scheduled for a later date. If no objections are filed, the petition may be granted without a hearing.
This 26th day of September, 2016.
AL MCCRANIE,
Judge, Probate Court
Dodge County
Post Office Box 514
Eastman, GA 31023
