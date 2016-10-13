Lady Warriors win championship game

Okay off to the first game of the day against Vidalia. Bowen struck out two in the top of the first and then Dodge went to work at the plate. Annie Jones singled and Sydney Powell walked to lead off the inning. Logan White would single home Beth Jones and Powell for a 2-0 game. Walks to Makiyah Roberson and Mattie Grace Hutcheson loaded the bases with two out. The brought Bailey Harvey to the plate. She would rip the first pitch over the right fielders head and all three runners scored for a 5-0 Dodge lead. Annie Jones would single her home and Kyla Howell would score on an error to give Dodge a big 7-0 lead at the end of the first.
Bowen got another pair of strikeouts in the second and the Lady Warriors went back to the plate. Roberson doubled and she stole third. Bowen would drive her home with a sacrifice fly for an 8-0 lead. Bowen would strike out another pair of hitters in the third as Vidalia had little chance in this one. Dodge added to the lead even more in the bottom of the third. Bailey Harvey got her second triple of the game to right field to lead off the inning. She would score on a wild pitch for a 9-0 game. Kyla Howell would walk for the second time and score on a double by Sydney Powell for a 10-0 lead. Powell and Gracie Lewis would both score for a 12-0 Dodge lead. Vidalia would finally score a run in the fourth, as Bowen would strike out the side in the fourth and two more in the fifth as the Lady Warriors advanced to the finals with a 12-1 win.
Meanwhile, the other semi-final game between Bleckley County and West Laurens were in a real battle that went into extra innings. Bleckley would pull out a 4-3 win in eight innings. That set up a championship game between Dodge and Bleckley. Would the Bleckley Middle School have better luck than their high school did against Dodge pitching? In a single word…no.
Bowen picked up a pair of strikeouts to begin the game. Do you see a pattern starting here? Well, here we go to the Dodge half of the first. The Lady Warriors would do all of their damage with two out. Makiyah Roberson hit a double scoring Sydney Powell and Logan White for a 2-0 lead. Bowen singled home Roberson for a 3-0 game. Bailey Harvey stayed hot as her single scored Bowen and Mattie Grace Hutcheson for a 5-0 Dodge lead and things were getting away from Bleckley in a big hurry. Ava Rowland doubled home Harvey for a 6-0 game. Rowland would score on a wild pitch for a 7-0 lead after the first.
Meanwhile on the mound, Bowen really stayed in a groove. She struck out the side in the second and she had another pair in the third. Still nobody had reached base against her. Dodge would add a run in their half of the second. Logan White singled with one out and she advanced to second on a wild pitch. Bowen would single her home for an 8-0 lead.
With the game safely in control, the question was would Bowen pitch a no-hitter? Or even a perfect game? Despite whispers in the crowd, which is a real no-no, she was still going strong. She struck out two in the fourth and when she got the second strikeout in the fifth it was all over, and yes she got her perfect game.
Bowen had quite the day on Saturday. In pitching 10 innings she allowed only five hits and one run, all in game one, and she struck out 22. She had at least two strikeouts in every inning. She even had three hits and three RBI at the plate for good measure. Dodge softball looks to be in good hands for years to come.