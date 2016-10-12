Dodge County Indians defeat Dublin Irish

This moment was not the only notable one of the first quarter, however, as Cameron Coleman also ran the ball for a touchdown with only 12 seconds left in the quarter. Again, Bush’s point after touchdown (PAT) attempt proved successful, allowing the score to jump to 14-0 in the first quarter alone.
Almost an entire quarter went by before the fighting Irish actually earned their own spot on the scoreboard, as a player scored a touchdown with 45 seconds left in the first half of the game. The PAT that came afterwards was good, so halftime approached as the score was set to 14-7.
Much of the third quarter similarly passed without either team successfully scoring points until, with 1:47 left on the clock, Nick Cummings ran the ball for a touchdown. Bush complemented Cummings’ score with a point of his own after a successful kick, and the score rose to 21-7.
The final quarter was the one that appeared to be the most significant, though, as Dublin seemed poised for a comeback. In fact, relatively early on, a Dublin player scored a touchdown, which was followed by a good kick. At this point, while there was 10:51 left in the quarter, the score changed to 21-14.
The fighting Irish even managed to tie the score for a while; with 4:24 left on the clock, a Dublin player scored another touchdown, and the following PAT was successful, creating a temporary tie of 21-21.
Ultimately, the Indians did come out on top, though. With just 1:05 left in the game, Dodge saw an opportunity for a clincher, and Carr ran the ball for the last touchdown of the game. Bush’s final PAT fell in line with his other attempts, proving successful and capping the game off at 28-21 in favor of the Indians.
The Indians’ total offensive yards for the game were 344 with a possession time of 27:12, and the fighting Irish’s time of 20:48 covered 307 offensive yards. Dodge players completed no passes while the Irish passed over 64 yards. Dodge’s 344 yards from rushing, however, overshadow Dublin’s 243 yards.
Still, the Indians’ seven penalties cost the team 50 yards when the Irish’s five penalties just cost them 30. Dodge had no turnovers, however, but Dublin’s two fumbles cost them the ball each time in addition to an intercepted pass attempt.
Carr was the Indians’ top rusher, as his 21 rushes added 163 yards to the team. Larry Johnson rushed a total of 70 yards over five attempts. Cummings’ 13 rushes added 65 yards, Erin Pitts’ five added 32 yards, and Coleman’s four added 14 yards.
The team’s top defenseman of the game was Maurice McCoy, who has credit for six solo tackles and one assist. Tyler Ruffin made five solo tackles with three assists. Coleman made four solo tackles with two assists, and a single assist accompanied Demonte Ivey’s two solo tackles.
The Indians’ next game, which is a home game versus the Washington County Golden Hawks, will take place at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, October 14.