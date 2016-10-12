Random thoughts

R.I.P. Jose Fernandez
“Moderator”/hit man Lester Holt never asked Hillary C. about e-mails, Benghazi or the Clinton Foundation during the first debate. There’s no sense in posing any difficult questions, at least to Democrats. He repeatedly interrupted Donald Trump.
Hillary had a robotic phony baloney smile at the first debate. Did anyone else notice?
Kim Kardashian cites Hillary’s support for gun control and protecting abortion as two issues that “outweigh everything else” as reasons for her support. Ol’ Kim is a heavy thinker, isn’t she.
“A better educated electorate might change the reason many persons vote.”
Lyn Nofziger former communications
director for Presidents Nixon and Reagan
Don’t forget – the Communist Party USA endorsed B.H. Obama in 2008 and 2012 and now endorses Hillary Clinton in 2016. CPUSA Chairman John Bachtell was for Bernie Sanders in the Demo Primary, now he says he’s voting for Hillary Clinton. They no longer run a competing candidate. They have found what they like in the Democrat Party USA.
“If Communism was liberalism in a hurry, liberalism is Communism in slow motion.”
Joseph Sobran  Sobran.com
The networks will always hate the Tea Party more than they ever criticize Obama. The celebrity culture on “news” shows is geared to lifestyle programming, not news.
Bumper sticker of the day: The H is silent in Benghazi.
“The world is a dangerous place to live, not because of evil people but because of the people who don’t do anything about it.”
Albert Einstein

“Trump’s Magic: 1. He baits the media by saying something they deem anathema. 2. The media report it, thinking voters will be offended. 3. Voters agree with Trump, and his support increases.”
DailyKenn.com  8-18-16  
highly recommended site!
Alabama has won more national football championships in the last seven years than the entire Big Ten conference has won in the last 20 years.
Good websites – no need to capitalize: LibertyGuard.org, TheBlackSphere.net, CanadaFreePress.com, TrumpTrainNews.com, DCGazette.com, StopHillaryPAC.com, CraigShirley.com, TheTrumpTruck.com, RacePimping.com, JoelKotkin.com, ErikRush.com, MRC.org, AIM.org, ColoradoGuy.com, DelsJourney.com, Breitbart.com, DailyWire.com, UNZ.com, DailyDisclosure.com, TheAbsurdReport.com, LloydMarcus.com, BobBarr.org, DanaLoesch.com, GunOwners.org, AnnCoulter.com, DissidentProf.com, Downtrend.com, DonaldjTrump.com, GainesvilleTeaParty.com, Politichicks.com, TruthOrFiction.com, DeadorAlive.com, LifeZette.com, LauraIngraham.com, MarshallFrank.com, MonicaMemo.com, WashTimes.com, Twitchy.com, DrudgeReport.com.
When Carpetbagger Hillary Clinton ran for the Senate she promised 200,000 new jobs in upstate New York. When she left the area was minus 8,000 jobs. Now she still makes empty promises of a million new jobs nationally. Her lies continue. She would be a disaster as president.
After the first presidential debate, Donald Trump pulled in $18,000,000 in one day donations the next day – a very impressive haul. To hear the media version he was a debate loser – hardly. To be hated by the media could be a huge plus for Donald. Remember  - they hated Reagan also.
Thanks for checking us out. My e-mail address is marshallem40@comcast.net.
Marshall Miller
