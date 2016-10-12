R.I.P. Jose Fernandez
“Moderator”/hit man Lester Holt never asked Hillary C. about e-mails, Benghazi or the Clinton Foundation during the first debate. There’s no sense in posing any difficult questions, at least to Democrats. He repeatedly interrupted Donald Trump.
Hillary had a robotic phony baloney smile at the first debate. Did anyone else notice?
Kim Kardashian cites Hillary’s support for gun control and protecting abortion as two issues that “outweigh everything else” as reasons for her support. Ol’ Kim is a heavy thinker, isn’t she.
“A better educated electorate might change the reason many persons vote.”
Lyn Nofziger former communications
director for Presidents Nixon and Reagan
Don’t forget – the Communist Party USA endorsed B.H. Obama in 2008 and 2012 and now endorses Hillary Clinton in 2016. CPUSA Chairman John Bachtell was for Bernie Sanders in the Demo Primary, now he says he’s voting for Hillary Clinton. They no longer run a competing candidate. They have found what they like in the Democrat Party USA.
“If Communism was liberalism in a hurry, liberalism is Communism in slow motion.”
Joseph Sobran Sobran.com
The networks will always hate the Tea Party more than they ever criticize Obama. The celebrity culture on “news” shows is geared to lifestyle programming, not news.
Bumper sticker of the day: The H is silent in Benghazi.
“The world is a dangerous place to live, not because of evil people but because of the people who don’t do anything about it.”
Albert Einstein
Random thoughts
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)