Letter to the editor

Wednesday, October 12. 2016
Dear editor,
It is a shame what we have allowed our politicians to do to America and to us as individuals.
The Political Class (PC) has evolved not so much because they set out to become the PC but that they have done it anyway. We trusted, and still do trust, that those we elect live by the same principles that we do. This belief has caused us to sit idly by while the privileged class plays fast and loose with law and morality. There is little indication that this is going to change. At this point in time it is irrelevant as to how the PC evolved.
What is important is that responsible citizens accept the fact that the PC is firmly entrenched, is dedicated primarily to sustaining itself and, if nothing is done, the plight of ordinary Americans will only get worse. That is because politicians are skilled at taking care of themselves as they spread misery to the rest of us.
Washingtonians have successfully sold the idea of wealth distribution and they have perverted the Christian principle of helping our neighbor by using government force to collect wealth from those who earn it. They then assume the responsibility of deciding who gets what and in what quantity. This evil practice has convinced many people that government theft is an act of Christian charity. Makes me wonder why armed robbery is still a crime. There are many levels of wealth redistribution.
At the bottom of the scale are individuals living month to month on government assistance. At the top are wealthy people in banking and industry doing the same thing with the amounts being much larger. Regardless of whether the dependents are unemployed, fresh off the boat from some foreign country, live in government housing, pay for groceries with food stamps or live in mansions inside gated communities, own and operate the banks and businesses and give big bucks to the politicians, the result is the same.

Government dependence is government dependence. This is plenty of evidence of the victory of collectivism over individualism. This is the New America. This is the ideal government envisioned by the first Socialist Karl Marx. The New America is nothing more than a dictatorship much like the old Soviet Union and a lot like modern China. In those societies, the individual counts for nothing.
Maintenance of the collective, the state, is everything. The Obama Administration has taken giant steps to permanently establish the Political Class. The impact of government has never been higher and the Republicans have done their part by providing the funding for the Obama agenda. Time and again the Republicans have had opportunities to pull the plug on some of the socialist’s agenda programs but instead chose to fund them by voting full steam ahead on whatever Obama wants.
Over the next three months please keep your eyes and ears open. Do your best to stay informed as the socialists are going to push as hard as they can to bring our country to its knees. Treaties and agreements among nations will be on the fast track to accomplish their agenda. Obama is on the fast track to doing this as you read this. You must believe the left will be doing all they can to deceive the citizens in order to bring their version of the New America to life.
If the socialists are allowed to keep the Presidency for another four years, it will permanently establish the New America and the new agenda. I firmly believe this is our last chance to bring back the America that we all knew and loved. Sure, we had our problems but a lot of them have been fixed. Sure, we made mistakes but they can be fixed also.
To continue down this path that the socialists have been driving us will certainly be the destruction of all that The United States of America has and ever could stand for. Please stand up and help those of us that remember when America was a GREAT nation to try and make “AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!!” Just my thoughts from an old man in the woods. Think about it.
Sam Rawlins
