Letter to the editor

Dear editor,
It is a shame what we have allowed our politicians to do to America and to us as individuals.
The Political Class (PC) has evolved not so much because they set out to become the PC but that they have done it anyway. We trusted, and still do trust, that those we elect live by the same principles that we do. This belief has caused us to sit idly by while the privileged class plays fast and loose with law and morality. There is little indication that this is going to change. At this point in time it is irrelevant as to how the PC evolved.
What is important is that responsible citizens accept the fact that the PC is firmly entrenched, is dedicated primarily to sustaining itself and, if nothing is done, the plight of ordinary Americans will only get worse. That is because politicians are skilled at taking care of themselves as they spread misery to the rest of us.
Washingtonians have successfully sold the idea of wealth distribution and they have perverted the Christian principle of helping our neighbor by using government force to collect wealth from those who earn it. They then assume the responsibility of deciding who gets what and in what quantity. This evil practice has convinced many people that government theft is an act of Christian charity. Makes me wonder why armed robbery is still a crime. There are many levels of wealth redistribution.
At the bottom of the scale are individuals living month to month on government assistance. At the top are wealthy people in banking and industry doing the same thing with the amounts being much larger. Regardless of whether the dependents are unemployed, fresh off the boat from some foreign country, live in government housing, pay for groceries with food stamps or live in mansions inside gated communities, own and operate the banks and businesses and give big bucks to the politicians, the result is the same.
