Dr. James “Jim” Rahn (c) was named this year’s Distinguished Citizen at the Eastman-Dodge County Chamber of Commerce’s 36th Annual Chamber Affair. He is pictured with Dr. Johnny Peebles (l) and Eastman/Dodge County Chamber Director Charles Williams (r). (Photo by Cindy Eckles)

Dr. Rahn named Distinguished Citizen

Wednesday, October 12. 2016
Dr. James “Jim” Rahn was named this year’s Distinguished Citizen at the Eastman-Dodge County Chamber of Commerce’s 36th Annual Chamber Affair held on Thursday, October 6. The annual event awards community members and businesses that go above-and-beyond throughout the year, honors Leadership Dodge graduates and highlights the accomplishments of Eastman-Dodge County as a whole.

The evening was catered by CortLee’s Classic Catering, decorated by Martha Sheldon Flowers and Events, awards by Piddlin’ Peddler and featured a silent auction with items donated by numerous businesses in Dodge County.

This year, seven community awards were given to acknowledge the major accomplishments of the recipients. Award winners were as follows: Business of the Year – Graham and Studstill General Contractors, Inc.; Spotlight Award – Derek Hutchinson; Paul Beebe Community Service Award – Stephanie Burton; Special recognition thank you for 40 years of service – J&J Printing and Office Supplies, Inc.; Agriculture Award - Walker and Watkins Farm, Special recognitions for 20 years of service – Middle Georgia State University Aviation and Distinguished Citizen – Dr. Rahn.

In addition to community awards, the annual Chamber Affair also honors Leadership Dodge participates for their completion of the eight-month program. This year, nine graduates were honored: Casey L. Thomas, Charlotte D. Brazil, William C. McCarthy, Dakota M. Lee, Dawn E. Parkerson, William D. Lowery, Gail R. Rainey, Janice P. Cadwell, Jenny J. Martin, Andrew N. Martin, Katie T. Barrett, Matthew L. Oxley, Sherry S. Mincey and Williamson E. Putnam.

Nominations for the 2016 Leadership Dodge program are currently being accepted. Applications can be picked up at the Eastman-Dodge County Chamber of Commerce.

A special thank you to all of the evening’s sponsors: Alcoa, AT&T, Bank of Eastman, Citizens Bank, City of Eastman, Colony Bank, Dodge Arts Guild/Magnolia Music and Medicine Show, Dodge County Commissioner, Dodge County Hospital, Eastman Drugs, Eastman Pediatric Clinic, GFG Strategic Advisors, Heart of Georgia Metal Crafters, Heart of Georgia Nursing and Rehabilitation, I.V. Care Options and The Prescription Shop, Massingill Expert Services, McDonald’s, Middle Georgia State University, Ocmulgee Electric Membership Corporation, Stamps-Walker Insurance Agency and Timeless Grace Beauty Mall/Golf Cart World.

The chamber would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to all who attended and had a special hand in making the 36th annual Chamber Affair a success.
