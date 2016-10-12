Dr. James “Jim” Rahn was named this year’s Distinguished Citizen at the Eastman-Dodge County Chamber of Commerce’s 36th Annual Chamber Affair held on Thursday, October 6. The annual event awards community members and businesses that go above-and-beyond throughout the year, honors Leadership Dodge graduates and highlights the accomplishments of Eastman-Dodge County as a whole.
The evening was catered by CortLee’s Classic Catering, decorated by Martha Sheldon Flowers and Events, awards by Piddlin’ Peddler and featured a silent auction with items donated by numerous businesses in Dodge County.
This year, seven community awards were given to acknowledge the major accomplishments of the recipients. Award winners were as follows: Business of the Year – Graham and Studstill General Contractors, Inc.; Spotlight Award – Derek Hutchinson; Paul Beebe Community Service Award – Stephanie Burton; Special recognition thank you for 40 years of service – J&J Printing and Office Supplies, Inc.; Agriculture Award - Walker and Watkins Farm, Special recognitions for 20 years of service – Middle Georgia State University Aviation and Distinguished Citizen – Dr. Rahn.
Dr. James “Jim” Rahn (c) was named this year’s Distinguished Citizen at the Eastman-Dodge County Chamber of Commerce’s 36th Annual Chamber Affair. He is pictured with Dr. Johnny Peebles (l) and Eastman/Dodge County Chamber Director Charles Williams (r). (Photo by Cindy Eckles)
Dr. Rahn named Distinguished Citizen
