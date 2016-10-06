Commissioners hear about air show

By Taelor Rye
Henry Whitfield, director of Middle Georgia State University’s (MGA) Cochran and Eastman campuses, visited the Dodge County Board of Commissioners at the board’s meeting on October 3rd to give details concerning the upcoming 2016 Heart of Georgia Air Show on Saturday, November 5, from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
The air show, which celebrates the 20th anniversary of the MGA School of Aviation as well as the 50th anniversary of the Heart of Georgia Regional Airport, is anticipated to take place in a more favorable environment than last year’s, which saw unfortunate issues with weather for a few hours.
“Last year, it was a tough day to be at an air show… It rained most of the day,” Whitfield stated, “but fortunately, at about noon, the clouds disappeared, and the crowds appeared.”
Whitfield went on to thank the board of commissioners, the Eastman City Council and the airport authority for sponsoring the event.
In addition, Alcoa has given a $15,000.00 educational grant for science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) in association with the air show. Due to the assistance of the grant, one activity at the air show will be a STEM educational showcase, which “will showcase STEM activities and careers through interactive exhibits, a flight simulator, and interactions with instructors, pilots, and other professionals in the aviation industry.”
Whitfield explained that students located outside the Dodge County area will be offered transportation support through their school systems, as the school is offering travel grants to teachers who will be bringing students in order to cover the cost of bus drivers and fuel.
Another feature of the air show is a cruise-in, Mike Flanagan explained, which encourages interested participants to “bring your antiques, low riders, rat rods, classics, late models, customs, hot rods, motorcycles, old tractors and any other cool ride you have.”
Each participant in the cruise-in will receive a participation medallion, and there will be prizes for several classes of vehicle.
The following individuals and groups are slated to hold narrated air show performances: Gary Ward, Greg Koontz and the Alabama Boys, Larry King, Chefpitts Airshows, Buck Roetman, Silver Wing Parachute Demonstration Team and the Georgia State Patrol.
Commissioners hear about air show
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)