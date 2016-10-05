Dodge County High School Indians win homecoming game against Northeast

With 2:03 left in the first half of the game, Cummings completed a pass to Cade Cranford, who scored a touchdown. Again, Bush gained the team a PAT, and the first half ended with a score of 17-0.
After halftime and the announcement of Jurnee Powell as the 2016 Dodge County High School Homecoming Queen, the team went right back to work on the field. Upon return, with 8:24 left in the third quarter, Bush succeeded in his attempt at a 30-yard field goal, increasing the score to 20-0.
Not long after, with 7:26 on the clock, Martavious Griffin intercepted a pass from a Northeast player, managing to score a touchdown with his acquisition. Although Bush successfully attempted another kick, the quarter did not end with a score of 27-0.
With exactly two minutes left in the quarter, Cameron Coleman ran the ball to score another touchdown, increasing the score to 34-0 with help from another PAT from Bush.
The last touchdown occurred in the final quarter, as Cummings ran the ball with 9:57 left in the game. The final score became 41-0.
Over the course of the game, Dodge’s offensive yards totaled to 358 with a possession time of 26:29. In comparison, Northeast’s total offensive yards were 174, and its team had a possession time of 21:30.
Despite passing the ball over 87 yards, the Raiders’ four intercepted passes inevitably played a part in their demise. The Indians passed the ball over 75 yards. The disparity between the teams’ rushing distances is noteworthy, too, as Northeast’s meager 87 yards pale in comparison to Dodge’s 283 yards. In total, Northeast’s 12 penalties cost the team 105 yards while the Indians’ 11 penalties only cost them 90 yards.
Cummings’ four completed passes make him the Indians’ top passer, and Larry Johnson (two receptions), Coleman (one reception) and Cade Cranford (one reception) were the game’s top receivers.
Johnson and Coleman were also the top rushers, each with 11 rush attempts. Johnson’s attempts gained 99 yards while Coleman’s gained 93 yards. Erin Pitts’s seven attempts gained the team 50 yards, Cummings’s 12 gained 30, and Jadin Johnson’s two gained 11.
Demonte Ivey was Dodge’s top defenseman of the night, with four solo tackles and three assists. KeAnthony Woods and Coleman each made four solo tackles and two assists, and Griffin made three tackles and three assists. Several other players made additional tackles and assists during the game.
The Indians’ next game, which is in Dublin versus the Dublin High School Irish, will take place at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, October 7.