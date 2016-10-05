Legals October 5, 2016 Part 1
Wednesday, October 5. 2016
CORPORATIONS/BUSINESS
NOTICE OF INTENT TO
INCORPORATE
Notice is given that ARTICLES OF INCORPORATION, which will incorporate PLEASANT GROVE BAPTIST CHURCH OF DODGE COUNTY, INC., have been delivered to the Secretary of State for filing in accordance with the Nonprofit Corporation Code. The initial registered office of the Corporation will be located at 647 OLD JACKSONVILLE HIGHWAY, RHINE, GEORGIA 31077, and the initial registered agent at such address is WILLIAM R. LOWE.
JOSEPH I. MARCHANT, LLC
Attorney at Law
303 Main Street
Eastman, Georgia 31023
478-374-1505
DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
All creditors of the Estate of MICHAEL WAYNE GAY, late of Dodge County, Georgia, deceased, are hereby notified to render their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment.
This the 11th day of July, 2016.
JEFFERY DILLION SPIRES,
Administrator
Estate of MICHAEL WAYNE GAY
CANNON LAW FIRM, LLC
Attorneys for said Estate
P. O. Box 547
Eastman, GA 31023
Phone: 478-374-3056
Facsimile: 478-374-3066
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
All creditors of the Estate of KENNETH ROLAND GROGAN, late of Dodge County, deceased, are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said Estate are required to make immediate payment.
This 7th day of September, 2016.
KENNETH MICHAEL GROGAN, Administrator
c/o Larry S. Pike, Esq.
Holland & Knight, LLP
1180 West Peachtree Street, NW
Suite 1800
Atlanta, GA 30309
NOTICE TO CREDITORS AND DEBTORS
All creditors of the Estate of EVA R. PITTMAN, deceased, late of Dodge County, Georgia, are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said Estate are required to make immediate payment to me.
This the 30th day of September, 2016.
ELAINE PITTMAN
Administrator,
Estate of EVA R. PITTMAN
5343 Page Street
Eastman, Ga. 31023
THE CANNON LAW FIRM, LLC
P O Box 270
McRae, GA 31055
229-868-6065
State of Georgia
County of Dodge
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
All creditors of the Estate of OPAL JEAN ROWLAND, late of Dodge County, Georgia, deceased, are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned according to law; and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment.
This 28th day of September 2016.
Estate of OPAL JEAN ROWLAND
GLINDA R. CRANFORD,
Executrix
1730 Old Rebie Rd.
Chester, GA 31012
JOHNNY W. WARREN
Attorney at Law
State Bar No. 0738418
4778-272-2885
Notice to Debtors and Creditors
RE: Estate of BARBARA F.
SCARBORO, deceased
All creditors of the Estate of BARBARA F. SCARBORO, deceased, late of Dodge County, Georgia, are hereby notified to render their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment to Executor.
This 13th day of September, 2016.
REGINA L. YOUNG, Executor
2271 Reedy Spring Church Road
Rentz, GA 31075
FORECLOSURES
STATE OF GEORGIA
COUNTY OF DODGE
NOTICE OF SALE
UNDER POWER
Because of a default under the terms of the Security Deed executed by ROGER KEVIN HESTER to MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS, INC., AS NOMINEE FOR FRANKLIN BANK, SSB, its successors and assigns dated August 11, 2004, and recorded in Deed Book 483, Page 184, Dodge County Records, said Security Deed having been last sold, assigned, transferred and conveyed to CARRINGTON MORTGAGE SERVICES, LLC, securing a Note in the original principal amount of $93,263.00, the holder thereof pursuant to said Deed and Note thereby secured has declared the entire amount of said indebtedness due and payable and, pursuant to the power of sale contained in said Deed, will on the first Tuesday, November 1, 2016, during the legal hours of sale, before the Courthouse door in said County, sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, the property described in said Deed, to-wit:
ALL THAT TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND SITUATE, LYING AND BEING IN LAND LOT 177 OF THE 20TH LAND DISTRICT OF DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA, CONTAINING 11.007 ACRES AND BEING MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS TRACT I ON A PLAT OF SURVEY PREPARED BY JESSE DANIEL PRIEST, SURVEYOR, ON DECEMBER 15, 2003, WHICH PLAT, OF RECORD IN PLAT BOOK 33, PAGE 71, CLERK’S OFFICE, DODGE COUNTY SUPERIOR COURT, IS INCORPORATED HEREIN IN AID OF THIS DESCRIPTION AND FOR ALL LEGAL PURPOSES. REFER TO SAID PLAT FOR THE METES, COURSES AND DISTANCES OF SAID TRACT WHICH IS BOUND NOW OR FORMERLY AS FOLLOWS: SOUTHWEST BY TRACT II DEPICTED ON SAID PLAT; SOUTHEAST BY PROPERTY OF HAROLD LANCASTER; NORTHEAST BY PROPERTY OF MARY HARRELL, AND NORTHWEST BY PROPERTY OF LOCKWOOD WHIGAM. ALSO CONVEYED HEREBY AS A APPURTENANT TO THE SUBJECT PROPERTY IS A 20 FT. EGRESS—INGRESS EASEMENT; FROM THE EAST RIGHT OF WAY MARGIN OF A COUNTY PUBLIC ROAD KNOWN AS “LANCASTER ROAD”, SAME EXTENDING ALONG AND ADJACENT TO, THE SOUTHEAST LINE OF TRACT II AS DEPICTED ON THE ABOVE REFERENCED PLAT, SHOWN THEREON AS “20 EGRESS-INGRESS EASEMENT”, WHICH DESCRIPTION IS EXPRESSLY INCORPORATED HEREIN IN AID OF THE DESCRIPTION OF SUCH EASEMENT.
Said property is known as 121 MAPLE LEAF LANE, EASTMAN, GA 31023, together with all fixtures and personal property attached to and constituting a part of said property, if any.
Said property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, whether or not now due and payable), the right of redemption of any taxing authority, any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments, liens, encumbrances, zoning ordinances, restrictions, covenants,
and matters of record superior to the Security Deed first set out above.
The proceeds of said sale will be applied to the payment of said indebtedness and all expenses of said sale as provided in said Deed, and the balance, if any, will be distributed as provided by law.
The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the secured creditor.
The property is or may be in the possession of ROGER KEVIN HESTER, SUCCESSOR IN INTEREST OR TENANT(S).
CARRINGTON MORTGAGE SERVICES, LLC
as Attorney-in-Fact for
ROGER KEVIN HESTER
File no. 16-061217
SHAPIRO PENDERGAST &
HASTY, LLP*
Attorneys and Counselors at Law
211 Perimeter Center Parkway,
Suite 300
Atlanta, GA 30346
770-220-2535/KMM
shapiroandhasty.com
*THE LAW FIRM IS ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE
NOTICE OF SALE UNDER
POWER CONTAINED IN
SECURITY DEED
STATE OF GEORGIA
COUNTY OF Dodge
Pursuant to a power of sale contained in a certain security deed executed by MONIQUE HOPPES, hereinafter referred to as GRANTOR, to FIRST NATIONAL BANK OF AMERICA recorded in Deed Book 776, beginning at page 161, of the deed records of the Clerk of the Superior Court of the aforesaid state and county, and by virtue of a default under the terms of said security deed, and the related note, the undersigned attorney-in-fact for the aforesaid GRANTOR (which attorney-in-fact is the present holder of said security deed and note secured thereby) will sell at the usual place of conducting Sheriff’s sales in said county within the legal hours of sale, for cash, to the highest bidder on the FIRST TUESDAY IN NOVEMBER 2016, all property described in said security deed including but not limited to the following described property:
ALL THAT TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND LYING AND BEING IN ORIGINAL LAND LOT NO. 117 IN THE 20TH LAND DISTRICT OF DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA, BEING FURTHER DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: BEGIN AT THE INTERSECTION OF THE SOUTHEAST RIGHT-OF-WAY LINE OF FRIENDSHIP UMC CHURCH ROAD A/K/A COUNTY ROAD NO. 109, AND THE SOUTHWEST LAND LOT LINE OF SAID LAND LOT NO. 117, AND FROM SAID POINT OF BEGINNING, THUS ESTABLISHED, RUN ALONG THE RIGHT-OF-WAY LINE OF SAID COUNTY ROAD NO. 109 ON AN ARC, WHICH SAID ARC HAS A LENGTH OF 112.56 FEET WITH A CORD DISTANCE OF 111.92 FEET ALONG A LINE RUNNING SOUTH 79 DEGREES 26 MINUTES 9 SECONDS EAST WITH SAID ARC HAVING A RADIUS OF 304.46 FEET TO AN IRON PIN; THENCE RUN NORTH 89 DEGREES 58 MINUTES 30 SECONDS EAST 903.55 FEET TO AN IRON PIN; THENCE TURN AND RUN SOUTH 0 DEGREES 01 MINUTE 30 SECONDS EAST 210 FEET TO AN IRON PIN; THENCE RUN SOUTH 89 DEGREES 58 MINUTES 30 SECONDS WEST 770.43 FEET TO AN IRON PIN; THENCE RUN NORTH 46 DEGREES 32 MINUTES 39 SECONDS WEST 335.07 FEET TO AN IRON PIN AND THE POINT OF BEGINNING. SAID TRACT OR PARCEL CONTAINING 4.26 ACRES, MORE OR LESS, AND BEING MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED ACCORDING TO THAT CERTAIN PLAT OF SURVEY DATED MAY 3, 2002, PREPARED BY T. JERRY PEACOCK, SR., GEORGIA REGISTERED LAND SURVEYOR NO. 2132, RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK 35, PAGE 126, IN THE OFFICE OF THE CLERK OF SUPERIOR COURT OF DODGE
COUNTY, GEORGIA, SAID PLAT BY REFERENCE BEING MADE A PART HEREOF FOR LEGAL AND ALL OTHER PURPOSES. THIS IS THE SAME AND IDENTICAL PROPERTY CONVEYED BY TIFFANY LEIGH MCKINNON TO JASON THOMPSON BY DEED DATED DECEMBER 12, 2008, RECORDED IN DEED BOOK 622, PAGE 95, IN THE OFFICE OF THE CLERK OF SUPERIOR COURT OF DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA.
SAID LEGAL DESCRIPTION BEING CONTROLLING, HOWEVER, THE PROPERTY IS MORE COMMONLY KNOWN AS: 2345 FRIENDSHIP UMC ROAD, COCHRAN, GA 31014
Said property will be sold on an “as-is” basis without any representation, warranty or recourse against the above-named or the undersigned. The sale will be subject to the following items which may affect the title: any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien but not yet due and payable); any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property; any assessments, liens, encumbrances, zoning ordinances, restrictions, and all other matters of record superior to the said Security Deed. The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the Security Deed. FIRST NATIONAL BANK OF AMERICA is the entity with authority to negotiate, amend and modify the terms of the Note and Security Deed. FIRST NATIONAL BANK OF AMERICA’S address is 241 EAST SAGINAW, EAST LANSING, MI 48826. FIRST NATIONAL BANK OF AMERICA may be contacted by telephone at 800-642-4578. To the best of the undersigned’s knowledge and belief, the party in possession of the property is believed to be MONIQUE E. HOPPES, or tenant(s).
ROSE ACCEPTANCE, INC.,
as Transferee, Assignee, and
Secured Creditor
As attorney-in-fact for the aforesaid GRANTOR
CAMPBELL & BRANNON, LLC
Attorneys at Law
Glenridge Highlands II
5565 Glenridge Connector, Suite 350
Atlanta, GA 30342
770-392-0041
THIS LAW FIRM MAY BE HELD TO BE ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR, UNDER FEDERAL LAW. IF SO, ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
NOTICE OF SALE
UNDER POWER
GEORGIA, DODGE COUNTY
THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
Under and by virtue of the Power of Sale contained in a Security Deed given by RICHARD ELLIOTT BRADHAM, JR. to MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS, INC. as nominee for QUICKEN LOANS, INC., its successors and assigns, dated September 10, 2009, recorded in Deed Book 642, Page 208, Dodge County, Georgia Records, as last transferred to LAKEVIEW LOAN SERVICING, LLC by assignment recorded in Deed Book 809, Page 324, Dodge County, Georgia Records, conveying the after-described property to secure a Note in the original principal amount of SEVENTY-SEVEN THOUSAND EIGHT HUNDRED THIRTY-EIGHT AND 0/100 DOLLARS ($77,838.00), with interest thereon as set forth therein, there will be sold at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the courthouse door of Dodge County, Georgia, or at such place as may be lawfully designated as an alternative, within the legal hours of sale on the first Tuesday in November, 2016, the following described property:
SEE EXHIBIT “A” ATTACHED HERETO AND MADE A PART HEREOF
The debt secured by said Security Deed has been and is hereby declared due because of, among other possible events of default, failure to pay the indebtedness as and when due and in the manner provided in the Note and Security Deed. The debt remaining in default, this sale will be made for the purpose of paying the same and all expenses of this sale, as provided in Security Deed and by law, including attorney’s fees (notice of intent to collect attorney’s fees having been given). Said property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but not yet due and payable), any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments, liens, encumbrances, zoning ordinances, restrictions, covenants, and matters of record superior to the Security Deed first set out above.
LAKEVIEW LOAN SERVICING, LLC is the holder of the Security Deed to the property in accordance with OCGA § 44-14-162.2. The entity that has full authority to negotiate, amend, and modify all terms of the mortgage with the debtor is: M&T BANK, P.O. BOX 1288, BUFFALO, NY 14240 800-724-1633. TO THE BEST KNOWLEDGE AND BELIEF OF THE UNDERSIGNED, THE PARTY IN POSSESSION OF THE PROPERTY IS KINSLEY RAE BRADHAM, ABBEY KATE BRADHAM, LINDSEY RAE BRADHAM, THE ESTATE OF RICHARD ELLIOT BRADHAM, JR. AND RICHARD TREY BRADHAM OR A TENANT OR TENANTS AND SAID PROPERTY IS MORE COMMONLY KNOWN AS 225 LAWNDALE DR, EASTMAN, GEORGIA 31023.
The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the security deed.
LAKEVIEW LOAN SERVICING, LLC
as Attorney in Fact for
RICHARD ELLIOTT
BRADHAM, JR.
MCCALLA RAYMER PIERCE, LLC
1544 Old Alabama Road
Roswell, Georgia 30076
www.foreclosurehotline.net
EXHIBIT “A” Tax ID Number(s): E16 001
Land situated in the County of Dodge in the State of GA ALL THAT TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND LYING AND BEING IN LAND LOT NO. 11 IN THE 15TH LAND DISTRICT OF DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA, AND BEING ALL OF LOT NO. 4 OF A SUBDIVISION IN SAID LOT OF LAND KNOWN AS THE STEELE ACRES SUBDIVISION, ACCORDING TO A PLAT THEREOF WHICH IS RECORDED IN THE OFFICE OF THE CLERK OF DODGE SUPERIOR COURT IN PLAT BOOK 6, PAGE 154, AND BEING MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: BEGINNING AT A POINT ON THE SOUTHEASTERLY SIDE OF LAWNDALE DRIVE, WHICH POINT IS LOCATED 180 FEET SOUTHWEST FROM THE SOUTHERLY CORNER OF THE INTERSECTION OF LAWNDALE DRIVE WITH U.S. HIGHWAY NO. 23, AND FROM SAID POINT OF BEGINNING, RUNNING IN A DIRECTION OF SOUTH 80 DEGREES 40 MINUTES EAST A DISTANCE OF 138 FEET; THENCE RUNNING IN A DIRECTION OF SOUTH 10 DEGREES WEST A DISTANCE OF 150 FEET; THENCE RUNNING IN A DIRECTION OF NORTH 80 DEGREES 40 MINUTES WEST A DISTANCE OF 178.5 FEET TO THE SOUTHEAST SIDE OF LAWNDALE DRIVE; THENCE RUNNING ALONG SAID SIDE OF LAWNDALE DRIVE IN A DIRECTION OF NORTH 27 DEGREES EAST A DISTANCE OF 134 FEET AND IN A DIRECTION OF NORTH 19 DEGREES EAST A DISTANCE OF 20 FEET TO THE POINT
OF BEGINNING, AND BEING THE SAME PROPERTY SHOWN ON THE PLAT OF SURVEY MADE BY JIM H. ROSS, SURVEYOR, ON DECEMBER 23, 1965, AND WHICH IS ALSO RECORDED IN SAID CLERK’S OFFICE IN PLAT BOOK 6, PAGE 287, AND WHICH PLAT IS ALSO BY REFERENCE INCORPORATED HEREIN AND MADE A PART HEREOF.
Commonly known as: 225 LAWNDALE DRIVE, EASTMAN, GA 31023
MR/crp1 11/1/16
Our file no. 5181316 - FT1
STATE OF GEORGIA
COUNTY OF DODGE
NOTICE OF SALE
UNDER POWER
Because of a default under the terms of the Security Deed executed by BERNICE KING CUMMINGS AKA BERNICE CUMMINGS TO WELLS FARGO BANK, N.A. dated May 23, 2008, and recorded in Deed Book 607, Page 140, Dodge County Records, securing a Note in the original principal amount of $177,000.00, the holder thereof pursuant to said Deed and Note thereby secured has declared the entire amount of said indebtedness due and payable and, pursuant to the power of sale contained in said Deed, will on the first Tuesday, November 1, 2016, during the legal hours of sale, before the Courthouse door in said County, sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, the property described in said Deed, to-wit:
ALL THAT TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND SITUATE AND BEING IN THE CITY OF EASTMAN, DODGE COUNTY. GEORGIA, AND KNOWN AS THE HOMEPLACE OF HENRIETTA C. BUSSEY, CONSISTING OF LOTS NUMBERS 1 AND 2, EACH FRONTING 30 FEET ON BETHEL STREET AND LOTS 3, 4 AND 5 EACH FRONTING 25 FEET ON BETHEL STREET, ALL IN SECTION 46 AND RUNNING BACK ALONG FOURTH AVENUE A DISTANCE OF 115 FEET, AND BEING THE SAME LANDS DESCRIBED IN A DEED FROM ANNIE MAE JOHNSON TO HENRIETTA C. BUSSEY AND GERTRUDE C. HARRELL, RECORDED IN DEED BOOK 59, PAGE 30-31, CLERK’S OFFICE, DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA, MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: BEGIN AT AN IRON PIN LOCATED AT THE POINT OF INTERSECTION OF THE SOUTHEAST SIDEWALK LINE OF FOURTH AVENUE WITH THE SOUTHWEST SIDEWALK LINE OF BETHEL STREET AND FROM SAID POINT OF BEGINNING RUN ALONG THE SOUTHWEST SIDEWALK LINE OF BETHEL STREET IN A DIRECTION OF SOUTH 45 DEGREES EAST A DISTANCE OF 135 FEET TO AN IRON PIN; THENCE RUN IN A DIRECTION OF SOUTH 45 DEGREES WEST A DISTANCE OF 115 FEET TO AN IRON PIN; THENCE RUN IN A DIRECTION OF NORTH 45 DEGREES WEST A DISTANCE OF 135 FEET TO AN IRON PIN LOCATED ON THE SOUTHEAST SIDEWALK LINE OF FOURTH AVENUE; THENCE RUN ALONG SAID SIDEWALK LINE OF FOURTH AVENUE; THENCE RUN ALONG SAID SIDEWALK LINE OF FOURTH AVENUE IN A DIRECTION OF NORTH 45 DEGREES EAST A DISTANCE OF 115 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING AND BEING THE SAME PROPERTY AS SHOWN ON A PLAT OF A SURVEY MADE BY F. B. FLOURNOY WHICH IS RECORDED IN SAID CLERK’S OFFICE IN PLAT BOOK 22, PAGE 105, SAID PLAT TOGETHER WITH THE RECORD THEREOF BEING BY REFERENCE INCORPORATED HEREIN AND MADE A PART HEREOF.
SAID PROPERTY IS KNOWN AS 5424 4TH AVE, EASTMAN, GA 31023, TOGETHER WITH ALL FIXTURES AND PERSONAL PROPERTY ATTACHED TO AND CONSTITUTING A PART OF SAID
PROPERTY, IF ANY.
Said property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, whether or not now due and payable), the right of redemption of any taxing authority, any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments, liens, encumbrances, zoning ordinances, restrictions, covenants, and matters of record superior to the Security Deed first set out above.
The proceeds of said sale will be applied to the payment of said indebtedness and all expenses of said sale as provided in said Deed, and the balance, if any, will be distributed as provided by law.
The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the secured creditor.
THE PROPERTY IS OR MAY BE IN THE POSSESSION OF BERNICE CUMMINGS, A/K/A BERNICE KING CUMMINGS A/K/A BERNICE K. CUMMINGS, SUCCESSOR IN INTEREST OR TENANT(S).
WELLS FARGO BANK, N.A.
as Attorney-in-Fact for
BERNICE KING CUMMINGS AKA BERNICE CUMMINGS
File no. 15-053357
SHAPIRO PENDERGAST &
HASTY, LLP*
Attorneys and Counselors at Law
211 Perimeter Center Parkway,
Suite 300
Atlanta, GA 30346
770-220-2535/KMM
shapiroandhasty.com
*THE LAW FIRM IS ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
