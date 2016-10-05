Legals October 5, 2016 Part 2

NO­TICE OF SALE
UN­DER POW­ER
STATE OF GEOR­GIA
COUN­TY OF DODGE
Un­der and by vir­tue of the pow­er of sale (the “Pow­er of Sale”) con­tained in that cer­tain Deed to Se­cure Debt (the “Se­cur­i­ty Deed”) given by RAY­MOND MUL­LIS, SR. AND MARY J. MUL­LIS to CO­LO­NY BANK dat­ed April 3, 2015, record­ed in Deed Book 781, Page 86, Clerk’s Of­fice, Dodge Su­pe­ri­or Court, con­vey­ing the af­ter-de­scribed prop­er­ty to se­cure those cer­tain Prom­is­sory Notes (the “Notes”) from COLD FIRE, LLC to CO­LO­NY BANK the first of which is dat­ed Fe­bru­ary 13, 2015 in the prin­ci­pal sum of Fif­ty Thou­sand Two Hundred Nine­ty-One and 43/100 Dol­lars ($50,291.43); the sec­ond of which is dat­ed March 18, 2015 in the prin­ci­pal sum of Twen­ty-Sev­en Thou­sand One Hundred Eighty and 08/100 Dol­lars ($27,180.08); the third of which is dat­ed April 3, 2015 in the prin­ci­pal sum of Thir­ty Thou­sand Eight Hundred Nine­ty and 08/100 Dol­lars ($30,890.08); and the fourth of which is dat­ed May 20, 2015 in the prin­ci­pal sum of Thir­ty Two Thou­sand Sev­en Hundred Fif­ty-Eight and 08/100 Dol­lars ($32,758.08), with in­ter­est there­on as set forth there­in, Co­lo­ny Bank be­ing the cur­rent hold­er there­of, there will be a sale at pub­lic out­cry to the high­est bid­der for cash be­fore the court­house door of Dodge Coun­ty, Geor­gia, with­in the le­gal hours of sale on the first Tues­day of No­vem­ber, 2016, the fol­low­ing de­scribed prop­er­ty (the “Prop­er­ty”):
ALL THAT TRACT OR PAR­CEL OF LAND LY­ING AND BE­ING IN THE CITY OF EAST­MAN, AND BE­ING A PART OF ORIGI­NAL LAND LOT NUMBER SEV­EN (7) IN THE 15TH LAND DIS­TRICT OF DODGE COUN­TY, GEOR­GIA, BE­ING LOT NUMBER TWELVE (12) OF BLOCK “B” OF THAT CER­TAIN SUB­DI­VI­SION OF SAID CITY KNOWN AS MINT­ER RIDGE, WHICH SAID LOT IS MORE PAR­TICU­LAR­LY SHOWN AND DE­LIN­E­AT­ED IN THAT CER­TAIN PLAT OF SUR­VEY OF SAID SUB­DI­VI­SION BY CAREY E. TREAD­WELL, SUR­VEYOR, DAT­ED JANU­ARY 18, 1972, WHICH PLAT, RECORD­ED IN PLAT BOOK 11, PAGE 52, IN THE OF­FICE OF THE CLERK OF SU­PE­RI­OR COURT OF DODGE COUN­TY, GEOR­GIA, IS BY REF­ER­ENCE IN­COR­PO­RAT­ED HERE­IN AND MADE A PART HERE­OF. SAID LANDS ARE THE IDEN­TI­CAL LANDS DE­SCRIBED IN AND CON­VEYED BY THAT CER­TAIN DEED FROM PAUL M. LOTT AND BET­TY M. LOTT, DAT­ED DE­CEM­BER 16, 1983, RECORD­ED IN DEED BOOK 179, PAGE 336, IN THE OF­FICE OF THE CLERK OF SU­PE­RI­OR COURT OF DODGE COUN­TY, GEOR­GIA.
SUB­JECT TO EX­IST­ING EASE­MENTS FOR PUB­LIC ROADS AND UTIL­I­TIES.
The debts se­cured by said Se­cur­i­ty Deed have been and are here­by de­clared due be­cause of, among oth­er pos­si­ble ev­ents of de­fault, fai­lure to pay the in­debt­ed­ness as and when due and in the man­ner pro­vid­ed in the Notes and Se­cur­i­ty Deed. The debts re­main­ing in de­fault, this sale will be made for the pur­pose of pay­ing same and, ad­di­tion­al­ly, all ex­pens­es of this sale, as pro­vid­ed in the Se­cur­i­ty Deed and by law, in­clud­ing with­out lim­i­ta­tion at­tor­ney fees (the sta­tu­tory no­tice of int­ent to col­lect at­tor­ney fees hav­ing been served).
Said Prop­er­ty will be sold sub­ject to any out­stand­ing ad valor­em tax­es (in­clud­ing tax­es that are a lien, but not yet due and pay­able); mat­ters that may be dis­closed by an ac­cu­rate sur­vey and/or in­spec­tion of the prop­er­ty; as­sess­ments, liens, en­cum­branc­es, zon­ing or­di­nanc­es, re­stric­tions, cov­en­ants; and mat­ters of record su­pe­ri­or to the Se­cur­i­ty Deed.
Ad­di­tion­al­ly, this sale will be con­duct­ed sub­ject to (1) con­fir­ma­tion that the sale is not pro­hibi­ted un­der the U.S. Bank­rupt­cy Code and (2) fin­al con­fir­ma­tion and au­dit of the sta­tus of the loans with the hold­er of the Se­cur­i­ty Deed.
No­tice to the debtor as re­quired by O.C.G.A. § 44-14-162.2 has been given. Please note that CO­LO­NY BANK, lo­cat­ed at the busi­ness ad­dress of 115 SOUTH GRANT STREET, FITZ­GER­ALD, GEOR­GIA 31750, is the ent­i­ty that has the full au­thor­i­ty to ne­go­tiate, amend or mod­i­fy the terms of the loan docu­ments. Co­lo­ny Bank can be con­tact­ed through the fol­low­ing rep­re­sen­ta­tive: MICHAEL N. WHITE, ESQ., JAMES-BATES-BRAN­NAN-GRO­O­VER-LLP, 231 RIV­ER­SIDE DRIVE, MAC­ON, GEOR­GIA, 31201; TEL: 478-742-4280.
CO­LO­NY BANK
as At­tor­ney-in-Fact for
RAY­MOND MUL­LIS, SR. AND MARY J. MUL­LIS
MICHAEL N. WHITE, ESQ.
JAMES-BATES-BRAN­NAN
GRO­O­VER-LLP
231 Riv­er­side Drive
P.O. Box 4283
Mac­on, Geor­gia 31208-4283
This Law Firm is act­ing as a debt col­lec­tor and is at­tempt­ing to col­lect a debt. Any in­for­ma­tion ob­tained will be used for that pur­pose.
NO­TICE OF SALE
UN­DER POW­ER
STATE OF GEOR­GIA
COUN­TY OF DODGE
Un­der and by vir­tue of the pow­er of sale (the “Pow­er of Sale”) con­tained in that cer­tain Deed to Se­cure Debt (the “Se­cur­i­ty Deed”) given by JO­NATHAN BRY­ANT to BANK OF EAST­MAN dat­ed March 28, 2013, record­ed in Deed Book 729, Page 237, Clerk’s Of­fice, Dodge Su­pe­ri­or Court as modi­fied by those cer­tain Mod­i­fi­ca­tions of Deed to Se­cure Debt record­ed in Deed Book 737, Page 57 and Deed Book 747, Page 241, said Clerk’s Of­fice, con­vey­ing the af­ter-de­scribed prop­er­ty, through the open-end pro­vi­sions there­in, to se­cure that cer­tain Prom­is­sory Note (the “Note”) from JO­NATHAN WIL­LIAM BRY­ANT to BANK OF EAST­MAN dat­ed Au­gust 27, 2015 in the origi­nal prin­ci­pal amount of Six­ty-Six Thou­sand Six Hundred Eighty-Five and 26/100 Dol­lars ($66,685.26) with in­ter­est there­on as set forth there­in, Bank of East­man be­ing the cur­rent hold­er there­of, there will be a sale at pub­lic out­cry to the high­est bid­der for cash be­fore the court­house door of Dodge Coun­ty, Geor­gia, with­in the le­gal hours of sale on the first Tues­day of No­vem­ber, 2016, the fol­low­ing de­scribed prop­er­ty (the “Prop­er­ty”):
ALL THAT TRACT OR PAR­CEL OF LAND SITU­ATE, LY­ING AND BE­ING IN THE CITY OF EAST­MAN, DODGE COUN­TY, GEOR­GIA, AND BE­ING A POR­TION OF THE HILL­CREST SUB­DI­VI­SION IN SAID CITY DE­SCRIBED AS FOL­LOWS: BE­GIN­NING AT A POW­ER POLE LO­CAT­ED IN THE NORTH­EAST SIDE OF JES­SUP STREET WHICH POW­ER POLE IS ONE HUNDRED FOUR (104) FEET NORTH­WEST OF THE NORTH­ER­LY CORN­ER OF THE IN­TER­SEC­TION OF EIGHTH AVE­NUE AND JES­SUP STREET (SAID POW­ER POLE BE­ING LO­CAT­ED ONE HUNDRED FIVE (105) FEET AND FOUR (4) INCH­ES FROM EIGHTH AVE­NUE PRI­OR TO THE TIME THAT EIGHTH AVE­NUE WAS WI­DENED AND CURB AND GUT­TER IN­STALLED) SAID POW­ER POLE BE­ING LO­CAT­ED AT THE WEST­ER­LY CORN­ER OF LANDS CON­VEYED BY S. H. HAR­DIN, JR. TO M. C. HAR­RELL, AND FROM THE POINT OF BE­GIN­NING RUN­NING ALONG SAID HAR­RELL PROP­ER­TY IN A DI­REC­TION OF NORTH FOR­TY-THREE DE­GREES (43°) EAST A DIS­TANCE OF ONE HUNDRED TWEN­TY (120) FEET TO A STAKE; THENCE RUN­NING IN A DI­REC­TION OF NORTH FOR­TY-FOUR DE­GREES FOR­TY-SIX MINUTES (44° 46’) WEST A DIS­TANCE OF ONE HUNDRED TWELVE (112) FEET TO A STAKE; THENCE RUN­NING IN A DI­REC­TION OF SOUTH FOR­TY DE­GREES (40°) WEST A DIS­TANCE OF ONE HUNDRED TWEN­TY (120) FEET TO STAKE ON THE NORTH­EAST SIDE OF JES­SUP STREET; THENCE RUN­NING ALONG SAID SIDE OF JES­SUP STREET IN A DI­REC­TION OF
SOUTH FOR­TY-FOUR (44°) EAST A DIS­TANCE OF ONE HUNDRED SIX (106) FEET TO THE POINT OF BE­GIN­NING; AND BE­ING THE SAME PROP­ER­TY SHOWN ON A PLAT OF SUR­VEY MADE FE­BRU­ARY 28, 1964, BY HAR­RELL AND ROSS, SUR­VEYORS, WHICH PLAT IS RECORD­ED IN THE OF­FICE OF THE CLERK OF DODGE COUN­TY SU­PE­RI­OR COURT IN PLAT BOOK 6, PAGE 2, WHICH SAID PLAT, TO­GETH­ER WITH THE RECORD THERE­OF, IS BY REF­ER­ENCE IN­COR­PO­RAT­ED HERE­IN AND MADE A PART HERE­OF.
HERE­IN DE­SCRIBED PROP­ER­TY BE­ING THE SAME LAND AS CON­VEYED TO BOB­BY B. SCHELL AND JOYCE K. SCHELL IN WAR­RAN­TY DEED RECORD­ED IN THE OF­FICE OF CLERK IN DODGE SU­PE­RI­OR COURT IN DEED BOOK 119, PAG­ES 373-374.
THIS BE­ING THE SAME PROP­ER­TY DE­SCRIBED IN WAR­RAN­TY DEED DAT­ED MARCH 31, 1973 BET­WEEN JIM­MY A. YAWN AND GLO­RIA D. YAWN TO MICHAEL E. PRUETT AND PA­TRI­CIA H. PRUETT FILED IN THE OF­FICE OF SU­PE­RI­OR COURT IN DODGE COUN­TY, GEOR­GIA ON MARCH 31, 1973 IN DEED BOOK 130, PAG­ES 170-171.
The debts se­cured by said Se­cur­i­ty Deed have been and are here­by de­clared due be­cause of, among oth­er pos­si­ble ev­ents of de­fault, fai­lure to pay the in­debt­ed­ness as and when due and in the man­ner pro­vid­ed in the Note and Se­cur­i­ty Deed. The debt re­main­ing in de­fault, this sale will be made for the pur­pose of pay­ing same and, ad­di­tion­al­ly, all ex­pens­es of this sale, as pro­vid­ed in the Se­cur­i­ty Deed and by law, in­clud­ing with­out lim­i­ta­tion at­tor­ney fees (the sta­tu­tory no­tice of int­ent to col­lect at­tor­ney fees hav­ing been served).
Said Prop­er­ty will be sold sub­ject to any out­stand­ing ad valor­em tax­es (in­clud­ing tax­es that are a lien, but not yet due and pay­able); mat­ters that may be dis­closed by an ac­cu­rate sur­vey and/or in­spec­tion of the prop­er­ty; as­sess­ments, liens, en­cum­branc­es, zon­ing or­di­nanc­es, re­stric­tions, cov­en­ants; and mat­ters of record su­pe­ri­or to the Se­cur­i­ty Deed.
Ad­di­tion­al­ly, this sale will be con­duct­ed sub­ject to (1) con­fir­ma­tion that the sale is not pro­hibi­ted un­der the U.S. Bank­rupt­cy Code and (2) fin­al con­fir­ma­tion and au­dit of the sta­tus of the loans with the hold­er of the Se­cur­i­ty Deed.
No­tice to the debtor as re­quired by O.C.G.A. § 44-14-162.2 has been given. Please note that BANK OF EAST­MAN, lo­cat­ed at the busi­ness ad­dress of 130 OAK STREET, EAST­MAN, GEOR­GIA 31023, is the ent­i­ty that has the full au­thor­i­ty to ne­go­tiate, amend or mod­i­fy the terms of the loan docu­ments. Bank of East­man can be con­tact­ed through the fol­low­ing rep­re­sen­ta­tive: ROSS S. SCHELL, ESQ., JAMES-BATES-BRAN­NAN-GRO­O­VER-LLP, 231 RIV­ER­SIDE DRIVE, MAC­ON, GEOR­GIA, 31201; TEL: 478-742-4280.
BANK OF EAST­MAN
as At­tor­ney-in-Fact for
JO­NATHAN BRY­ANT
ROSS S. SCHELL, ESQ.
JAMES-BATES-BRAN­NAN-GRO­O­VER-LLP
231 Riv­er­side Drive
P.O. Box 4283
Mac­on, Geor­gia 31208-4283
This Law Firm is act­ing as a debt col­lec­tor and is at­tempt­ing to col­lect a debt. Any in­for­ma­tion ob­tained will be used for that pur­pose.

NAME CHANGE
IN THE SU­PE­RI­OR COURT OF DODGE COUN­TY
STATE OF GEOR­GIA
IN RE: CAN­DICE ELISE TAYLOR KER­SEY
CIVIL AC­TION FILE NO.:
16V-7930
NO­TICE OF PE­TI­TION TO CHANGE NAME
GEOR­GIA, DODGE COUN­TY
No­tice is here­by given that CAN­DICE ELISE TAYLOR KER­SEY, the un­der­signed, filed this pe­ti­tion to the Su­pe­ri­or Court of DODGE Coun­ty, Geor­gia on the 8th day of SEP­TEM­BER, 2016, pray­ing for a change in the name of the pe­ti­tion­er from CAN­DICE ELISE TAYLOR KER­SEY to CAN­DICE ELISE TAYLOR.
No­tice is here­by given pur­su­ant to law to any in­ter­est­ed or af­fect­ed par­ty to ap­pear in said Court and to file ob­jec­tions to such name change.
Ob­jec­tions must be filed with said Court with­in 30 days of the fil­ing of said pe­ti­tion.
This 7th day of Sep­tem­ber, 2016.
CAN­DICE E.T. KER­SEY
Pe­ti­tion­er

PUBLIC HEARINGS
NO­TICE OF PUB­LIC HEAR­ING
A Pub­lic Hear­ing has been sched­uled for Thurs­day, Oc­tob­er 20, 2016, at 6:15 p.m. at East­man City Hall. The pur­pose of this hear­ing is to dis­cuss an ap­pli­ca­tion from M. Todd Pea­cock to re­zone prop­er­ty lo­cat­ed at 5207 MAIN STREET from an R-1 to a P zone in or­der to house a BED and BREAK­FAST. Sub­ject prop­er­ty be­gins at the corn­er of Main Street and Sev­enth Ave­nue. Run west along Sev­enth Ave­nue to East­man Street, turn on East­man Street and run north along East­man Street to Eighth Ave­nue and Run east along Eighth Ave­nue to Main Street, then south along Main Street to be­gin­ning point. Sec­tion 142 of the Zon­ing Or­di­nanc­es of East­man states that a pub­lic hear­ing shall be held to an­swer any ques­tions of the gen­er­al pub­lic.
East­man-Dodge Plan­ning and Zon­ing Board
Mike Pruett, Chair­per­son

PROBATE NOTICES
PROBATE NO­TICE
IN RE:  ES­TATE OF RAY­MOND CHA­RLES HAR­DIN
ES­TATE NO. P-16-9013
TO WHOM IT MAY CON­CERN:
BER­NICE VIR­GI­NIA HAR­DIN has pe­ti­tioned for an or­der find­ing that no ad­min­is­tra­tion is nec­es­sary on the es­tate of the above named de­ced­ent. All credi­tors who have not con­sent­ed to the pe­ti­tion are, there­fore, re­quired to show cause on or be­fore Oc­tob­er 26, 2016 or with­in ten (10) days af­ter per­son­al serv­ice, whichev­er is lat­er, why such or­der should not be grant­ed.
All ob­jec­tions to the pe­ti­tion must be in writ­ing, set­ting forth the grounds of
any such ob­jec­tions. If any ob­jec­tions are filed, a hear­ing will be sched­uled for a lat­er date. If no ob­jec­tions are filed, the pe­ti­tion may be grant­ed with­out a hear­ing.
This 26th day of Sep­tem­ber, 2016.
AL MCCRA­NIE,
Judge, Probate Court
Dodge Coun­ty, Geor­gia
Probate Court of Dodge Coun­ty
Post Of­fice Box 514
East­man, GA 31023
478-374-3775
PROBATE COURT OF DODGE COUN­TY
STATE OF GEOR­GIA
IN RE: Es­tate of WIL­SENE
BAR­BARA AN­DREWS, de­ceased
ES­TATE NO.: P-16-9010
PE­TI­TION FOR YEAR’S SUP­PORT
NO­TICE OF PE­TI­TION TO FILE FOR YEAR’S SUP­PORT
The Pe­ti­tion of VIC­TOR F. AN­DREWS, for Year’s Sup­port form this Es­tate of WIL­SENE BAR­BARA AN­DREWS, de­ceased, for de­ced­ent’s sur­viv­ing spouse hav­ing been duly filed, all in­ter­est­ed per­son are here­by no­ti­fied to show cause, if any they have, on or be­fore Oc­tob­er 10, 2016, why said Pe­ti­tion should not be grant­ed.
All ob­jec­tions to the Pe­ti­tion must be in writ­ing, set­ting forth the grounds of any such ob­jec­tions, and must be filed on or be­fore the time stated in the pre­ced­ing sen­tence. All plead­ings / ob­jec­tions must be signed be­fore a no­tary pub­lic or be­fore a probate court clerk, and fil­ing fees must be ten­dered with your plead­ing / ob­jec­tions, un­less you qual­i­fy to file as an in­di­gent par­ty. Con­tact probate court per­son­nel at the fol­low­ing ad­dress / tel­e­phone for the re­quired fil­ing fees. If any ob­jec­tions are filed, a Hear­ing will be sched­uled at a lat­er date in the Probate Court of the above named coun­ty, lo­cat­ed at 5401 An­son Ave­nue, East­man, Dodge Coun­ty, Geor­gia. If no ob­jec­tions are filed, the Pe­ti­tion may be grant­ed with­out a Hear­ing.
SO OR­DERED this 9th day of Sep­tem­ber, 2016.
s/AL MCCRA­NIE
Judge of Probate Court
NO­TICE
(For Dis­charge from Of­fice and all Li­abil­i­ty)
PROBATE COURT OF DODGE COUN­TY
RE: PE­TI­TION OF KIM­BER­LY SHARP SHEF­FIELD FOR DIS­CHARGE AS AD­MIN­IS­TRA­TRIX OF THE ES­TATE OF CHA­RLES KEN­NETH SHEF­FIELD, DE­CEASED
TO: All and sing­u­lar the heirs, ben­e­fici­ar­ies and credi­tors of said Es­tate and to whom it may con­cern:
This is to no­ti­fy you to file ob­jec­tion, if there is any, to the above ref­er­enced pe­ti­tion, in this Court on or be­fore Oc­tob­er 17, 2016.
BE NO­TI­FIED FUR­THER: All ob­jec­tions to the pe­ti­tion must be in writ­ing, set­ting forth the grounds of any such ob­jec­tions. All plead­ings/ob­jec­tions must be signed be­fore a no­tary pub­lic or be­fore a probate court clerk, and fil­ing fees must be ten­dered with your plead­ings/ob­jec­tions, un­less you qual­i­fy to file as an in­di­gent par­ty.
Con­tact probate court per­son­nel at the fol­low­ing ad­dress/tel­e­phone number for the re­quired amount of fil­ing fees. If any ob­jec­tions are filed, a hear­ing will be sched­uled at a lat­er date.
If no ob­jec­tions are filed, the pe­ti­tion may be grant­ed with­out a hear­ing.
HON. AL Mc­CRA­NIE
Probate Judge
BY: LIN­DA S. MUL­LIS
Probate Clerk/Depu­ty Clerk
P.O. Box 514
East­man, GA 31023-0514
478-374-3775
JOHN­NY W. WAR­REN
At­tor­ney at Law
State Bar No. 0738418
478-272-2885
