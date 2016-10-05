Legals October 5, 2016 Part 2
Wednesday, October 5. 2016
NOTICE OF SALE
UNDER POWER
STATE OF GEORGIA
COUNTY OF DODGE
Under and by virtue of the power of sale (the “Power of Sale”) contained in that certain Deed to Secure Debt (the “Security Deed”) given by RAYMOND MULLIS, SR. AND MARY J. MULLIS to COLONY BANK dated April 3, 2015, recorded in Deed Book 781, Page 86, Clerk’s Office, Dodge Superior Court, conveying the after-described property to secure those certain Promissory Notes (the “Notes”) from COLD FIRE, LLC to COLONY BANK the first of which is dated February 13, 2015 in the principal sum of Fifty Thousand Two Hundred Ninety-One and 43/100 Dollars ($50,291.43); the second of which is dated March 18, 2015 in the principal sum of Twenty-Seven Thousand One Hundred Eighty and 08/100 Dollars ($27,180.08); the third of which is dated April 3, 2015 in the principal sum of Thirty Thousand Eight Hundred Ninety and 08/100 Dollars ($30,890.08); and the fourth of which is dated May 20, 2015 in the principal sum of Thirty Two Thousand Seven Hundred Fifty-Eight and 08/100 Dollars ($32,758.08), with interest thereon as set forth therein, Colony Bank being the current holder thereof, there will be a sale at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the courthouse door of Dodge County, Georgia, within the legal hours of sale on the first Tuesday of November, 2016, the following described property (the “Property”):
ALL THAT TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND LYING AND BEING IN THE CITY OF EASTMAN, AND BEING A PART OF ORIGINAL LAND LOT NUMBER SEVEN (7) IN THE 15TH LAND DISTRICT OF DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA, BEING LOT NUMBER TWELVE (12) OF BLOCK “B” OF THAT CERTAIN SUBDIVISION OF SAID CITY KNOWN AS MINTER RIDGE, WHICH SAID LOT IS MORE PARTICULARLY SHOWN AND DELINEATED IN THAT CERTAIN PLAT OF SURVEY OF SAID SUBDIVISION BY CAREY E. TREADWELL, SURVEYOR, DATED JANUARY 18, 1972, WHICH PLAT, RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK 11, PAGE 52, IN THE OFFICE OF THE CLERK OF SUPERIOR COURT OF DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA, IS BY REFERENCE INCORPORATED HEREIN AND MADE A PART HEREOF. SAID LANDS ARE THE IDENTICAL LANDS DESCRIBED IN AND CONVEYED BY THAT CERTAIN DEED FROM PAUL M. LOTT AND BETTY M. LOTT, DATED DECEMBER 16, 1983, RECORDED IN DEED BOOK 179, PAGE 336, IN THE OFFICE OF THE CLERK OF SUPERIOR COURT OF DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA.
SUBJECT TO EXISTING EASEMENTS FOR PUBLIC ROADS AND UTILITIES.
The debts secured by said Security Deed have been and are hereby declared due because of, among other possible events of default, failure to pay the indebtedness as and when due and in the manner provided in the Notes and Security Deed. The debts remaining in default, this sale will be made for the purpose of paying same and, additionally, all expenses of this sale, as provided in the Security Deed and by law, including without limitation attorney fees (the statutory notice of intent to collect attorney fees having been served).
Said Property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes that are a lien, but not yet due and payable); matters that may be disclosed by an accurate survey and/or inspection of the property; assessments, liens, encumbrances, zoning ordinances, restrictions, covenants; and matters of record superior to the Security Deed.
Additionally, this sale will be conducted subject to (1) confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) final confirmation and audit of the status of the loans with the holder of the Security Deed.
Notice to the debtor as required by O.C.G.A. § 44-14-162.2 has been given. Please note that COLONY BANK, located at the business address of 115 SOUTH GRANT STREET, FITZGERALD, GEORGIA 31750, is the entity that has the full authority to negotiate, amend or modify the terms of the loan documents. Colony Bank can be contacted through the following representative: MICHAEL N. WHITE, ESQ., JAMES-BATES-BRANNAN-GROOVER-LLP, 231 RIVERSIDE DRIVE, MACON, GEORGIA, 31201; TEL: 478-742-4280.
COLONY BANK
as Attorney-in-Fact for
RAYMOND MULLIS, SR. AND MARY J. MULLIS
MICHAEL N. WHITE, ESQ.
JAMES-BATES-BRANNAN
GROOVER-LLP
231 Riverside Drive
P.O. Box 4283
Macon, Georgia 31208-4283
This Law Firm is acting as a debt collector and is attempting to collect a debt. Any information obtained will be used for that purpose.
gpn 11
NOTICE OF SALE
UNDER POWER
STATE OF GEORGIA
COUNTY OF DODGE
Under and by virtue of the power of sale (the “Power of Sale”) contained in that certain Deed to Secure Debt (the “Security Deed”) given by JONATHAN BRYANT to BANK OF EASTMAN dated March 28, 2013, recorded in Deed Book 729, Page 237, Clerk’s Office, Dodge Superior Court as modified by those certain Modifications of Deed to Secure Debt recorded in Deed Book 737, Page 57 and Deed Book 747, Page 241, said Clerk’s Office, conveying the after-described property, through the open-end provisions therein, to secure that certain Promissory Note (the “Note”) from JONATHAN WILLIAM BRYANT to BANK OF EASTMAN dated August 27, 2015 in the original principal amount of Sixty-Six Thousand Six Hundred Eighty-Five and 26/100 Dollars ($66,685.26) with interest thereon as set forth therein, Bank of Eastman being the current holder thereof, there will be a sale at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the courthouse door of Dodge County, Georgia, within the legal hours of sale on the first Tuesday of November, 2016, the following described property (the “Property”):
ALL THAT TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND SITUATE, LYING AND BEING IN THE CITY OF EASTMAN, DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA, AND BEING A PORTION OF THE HILLCREST SUBDIVISION IN SAID CITY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: BEGINNING AT A POWER POLE LOCATED IN THE NORTHEAST SIDE OF JESSUP STREET WHICH POWER POLE IS ONE HUNDRED FOUR (104) FEET NORTHWEST OF THE NORTHERLY CORNER OF THE INTERSECTION OF EIGHTH AVENUE AND JESSUP STREET (SAID POWER POLE BEING LOCATED ONE HUNDRED FIVE (105) FEET AND FOUR (4) INCHES FROM EIGHTH AVENUE PRIOR TO THE TIME THAT EIGHTH AVENUE WAS WIDENED AND CURB AND GUTTER INSTALLED) SAID POWER POLE BEING LOCATED AT THE WESTERLY CORNER OF LANDS CONVEYED BY S. H. HARDIN, JR. TO M. C. HARRELL, AND FROM THE POINT OF BEGINNING RUNNING ALONG SAID HARRELL PROPERTY IN A DIRECTION OF NORTH FORTY-THREE DEGREES (43°) EAST A DISTANCE OF ONE HUNDRED TWENTY (120) FEET TO A STAKE; THENCE RUNNING IN A DIRECTION OF NORTH FORTY-FOUR DEGREES FORTY-SIX MINUTES (44° 46’) WEST A DISTANCE OF ONE HUNDRED TWELVE (112) FEET TO A STAKE; THENCE RUNNING IN A DIRECTION OF SOUTH FORTY DEGREES (40°) WEST A DISTANCE OF ONE HUNDRED TWENTY (120) FEET TO STAKE ON THE NORTHEAST SIDE OF JESSUP STREET; THENCE RUNNING ALONG SAID SIDE OF JESSUP STREET IN A DIRECTION OF
SOUTH FORTY-FOUR (44°) EAST A DISTANCE OF ONE HUNDRED SIX (106) FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING; AND BEING THE SAME PROPERTY SHOWN ON A PLAT OF SURVEY MADE FEBRUARY 28, 1964, BY HARRELL AND ROSS, SURVEYORS, WHICH PLAT IS RECORDED IN THE OFFICE OF THE CLERK OF DODGE COUNTY SUPERIOR COURT IN PLAT BOOK 6, PAGE 2, WHICH SAID PLAT, TOGETHER WITH THE RECORD THEREOF, IS BY REFERENCE INCORPORATED HEREIN AND MADE A PART HEREOF.
HEREIN DESCRIBED PROPERTY BEING THE SAME LAND AS CONVEYED TO BOBBY B. SCHELL AND JOYCE K. SCHELL IN WARRANTY DEED RECORDED IN THE OFFICE OF CLERK IN DODGE SUPERIOR COURT IN DEED BOOK 119, PAGES 373-374.
THIS BEING THE SAME PROPERTY DESCRIBED IN WARRANTY DEED DATED MARCH 31, 1973 BETWEEN JIMMY A. YAWN AND GLORIA D. YAWN TO MICHAEL E. PRUETT AND PATRICIA H. PRUETT FILED IN THE OFFICE OF SUPERIOR COURT IN DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA ON MARCH 31, 1973 IN DEED BOOK 130, PAGES 170-171.
The debts secured by said Security Deed have been and are hereby declared due because of, among other possible events of default, failure to pay the indebtedness as and when due and in the manner provided in the Note and Security Deed. The debt remaining in default, this sale will be made for the purpose of paying same and, additionally, all expenses of this sale, as provided in the Security Deed and by law, including without limitation attorney fees (the statutory notice of intent to collect attorney fees having been served).
Said Property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes that are a lien, but not yet due and payable); matters that may be disclosed by an accurate survey and/or inspection of the property; assessments, liens, encumbrances, zoning ordinances, restrictions, covenants; and matters of record superior to the Security Deed.
Additionally, this sale will be conducted subject to (1) confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) final confirmation and audit of the status of the loans with the holder of the Security Deed.
Notice to the debtor as required by O.C.G.A. § 44-14-162.2 has been given. Please note that BANK OF EASTMAN, located at the business address of 130 OAK STREET, EASTMAN, GEORGIA 31023, is the entity that has the full authority to negotiate, amend or modify the terms of the loan documents. Bank of Eastman can be contacted through the following representative: ROSS S. SCHELL, ESQ., JAMES-BATES-BRANNAN-GROOVER-LLP, 231 RIVERSIDE DRIVE, MACON, GEORGIA, 31201; TEL: 478-742-4280.
BANK OF EASTMAN
as Attorney-in-Fact for
JONATHAN BRYANT
ROSS S. SCHELL, ESQ.
JAMES-BATES-BRANNAN-GROOVER-LLP
231 Riverside Drive
P.O. Box 4283
Macon, Georgia 31208-4283
This Law Firm is acting as a debt collector and is attempting to collect a debt. Any information obtained will be used for that purpose.
1015
NAME CHANGE
gpn 15
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF DODGE COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN RE: CANDICE ELISE TAYLOR KERSEY
CIVIL ACTION FILE NO.:
16V-7930
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
GEORGIA, DODGE COUNTY
Notice is hereby given that CANDICE ELISE TAYLOR KERSEY, the undersigned, filed this petition to the Superior Court of DODGE County, Georgia on the 8th day of SEPTEMBER, 2016, praying for a change in the name of the petitioner from CANDICE ELISE TAYLOR KERSEY to CANDICE ELISE TAYLOR.
Notice is hereby given pursuant to law to any interested or affected party to appear in said Court and to file objections to such name change.
Objections must be filed with said Court within 30 days of the filing of said petition.
This 7th day of September, 2016.
CANDICE E.T. KERSEY
Petitioner
1016
PUBLIC HEARINGS
gpn 16
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
A Public Hearing has been scheduled for Thursday, October 20, 2016, at 6:15 p.m. at Eastman City Hall. The purpose of this hearing is to discuss an application from M. Todd Peacock to rezone property located at 5207 MAIN STREET from an R-1 to a P zone in order to house a BED and BREAKFAST. Subject property begins at the corner of Main Street and Seventh Avenue. Run west along Seventh Avenue to Eastman Street, turn on Eastman Street and run north along Eastman Street to Eighth Avenue and Run east along Eighth Avenue to Main Street, then south along Main Street to beginning point. Section 142 of the Zoning Ordinances of Eastman states that a public hearing shall be held to answer any questions of the general public.
Eastman-Dodge Planning and Zoning Board
Mike Pruett, Chairperson
1018
PROBATE NOTICES
gpn 18
PROBATE NOTICE
IN RE: ESTATE OF RAYMOND CHARLES HARDIN
ESTATE NO. P-16-9013
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:
BERNICE VIRGINIA HARDIN has petitioned for an order finding that no administration is necessary on the estate of the above named decedent. All creditors who have not consented to the petition are, therefore, required to show cause on or before October 26, 2016 or within ten (10) days after personal service, whichever is later, why such order should not be granted.
All objections to the petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of
any such objections. If any objections are filed, a hearing will be scheduled for a later date. If no objections are filed, the petition may be granted without a hearing.
This 26th day of September, 2016.
AL MCCRANIE,
Judge, Probate Court
Dodge County, Georgia
Probate Court of Dodge County
Post Office Box 514
Eastman, GA 31023
478-374-3775
gpn 18
PROBATE COURT OF DODGE COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN RE: Estate of WILSENE
BARBARA ANDREWS, deceased
ESTATE NO.: P-16-9010
PETITION FOR YEAR’S SUPPORT
NOTICE OF PETITION TO FILE FOR YEAR’S SUPPORT
The Petition of VICTOR F. ANDREWS, for Year’s Support form this Estate of WILSENE BARBARA ANDREWS, deceased, for decedent’s surviving spouse having been duly filed, all interested person are hereby notified to show cause, if any they have, on or before October 10, 2016, why said Petition should not be granted.
All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections, and must be filed on or before the time stated in the preceding sentence. All pleadings / objections must be signed before a notary public or before a probate court clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your pleading / objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party. Contact probate court personnel at the following address / telephone for the required filing fees. If any objections are filed, a Hearing will be scheduled at a later date in the Probate Court of the above named county, located at 5401 Anson Avenue, Eastman, Dodge County, Georgia. If no objections are filed, the Petition may be granted without a Hearing.
SO ORDERED this 9th day of September, 2016.
s/AL MCCRANIE
Judge of Probate Court
gpn 18
NOTICE
(For Discharge from Office and all Liability)
PROBATE COURT OF DODGE COUNTY
RE: PETITION OF KIMBERLY SHARP SHEFFIELD FOR DISCHARGE AS ADMINISTRATRIX OF THE ESTATE OF CHARLES KENNETH SHEFFIELD, DECEASED
TO: All and singular the heirs, beneficiaries and creditors of said Estate and to whom it may concern:
This is to notify you to file objection, if there is any, to the above referenced petition, in this Court on or before October 17, 2016.
BE NOTIFIED FURTHER: All objections to the petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections. All pleadings/objections must be signed before a notary public or before a probate court clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your pleadings/objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party.
Contact probate court personnel at the following address/telephone number for the required amount of filing fees. If any objections are filed, a hearing will be scheduled at a later date.
If no objections are filed, the petition may be granted without a hearing.
HON. AL McCRANIE
Probate Judge
BY: LINDA S. MULLIS
Probate Clerk/Deputy Clerk
P.O. Box 514
Eastman, GA 31023-0514
478-374-3775
JOHNNY W. WARREN
Attorney at Law
State Bar No. 0738418
478-272-2885
UNDER POWER
STATE OF GEORGIA
COUNTY OF DODGE
Under and by virtue of the power of sale (the “Power of Sale”) contained in that certain Deed to Secure Debt (the “Security Deed”) given by RAYMOND MULLIS, SR. AND MARY J. MULLIS to COLONY BANK dated April 3, 2015, recorded in Deed Book 781, Page 86, Clerk’s Office, Dodge Superior Court, conveying the after-described property to secure those certain Promissory Notes (the “Notes”) from COLD FIRE, LLC to COLONY BANK the first of which is dated February 13, 2015 in the principal sum of Fifty Thousand Two Hundred Ninety-One and 43/100 Dollars ($50,291.43); the second of which is dated March 18, 2015 in the principal sum of Twenty-Seven Thousand One Hundred Eighty and 08/100 Dollars ($27,180.08); the third of which is dated April 3, 2015 in the principal sum of Thirty Thousand Eight Hundred Ninety and 08/100 Dollars ($30,890.08); and the fourth of which is dated May 20, 2015 in the principal sum of Thirty Two Thousand Seven Hundred Fifty-Eight and 08/100 Dollars ($32,758.08), with interest thereon as set forth therein, Colony Bank being the current holder thereof, there will be a sale at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the courthouse door of Dodge County, Georgia, within the legal hours of sale on the first Tuesday of November, 2016, the following described property (the “Property”):
ALL THAT TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND LYING AND BEING IN THE CITY OF EASTMAN, AND BEING A PART OF ORIGINAL LAND LOT NUMBER SEVEN (7) IN THE 15TH LAND DISTRICT OF DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA, BEING LOT NUMBER TWELVE (12) OF BLOCK “B” OF THAT CERTAIN SUBDIVISION OF SAID CITY KNOWN AS MINTER RIDGE, WHICH SAID LOT IS MORE PARTICULARLY SHOWN AND DELINEATED IN THAT CERTAIN PLAT OF SURVEY OF SAID SUBDIVISION BY CAREY E. TREADWELL, SURVEYOR, DATED JANUARY 18, 1972, WHICH PLAT, RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK 11, PAGE 52, IN THE OFFICE OF THE CLERK OF SUPERIOR COURT OF DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA, IS BY REFERENCE INCORPORATED HEREIN AND MADE A PART HEREOF. SAID LANDS ARE THE IDENTICAL LANDS DESCRIBED IN AND CONVEYED BY THAT CERTAIN DEED FROM PAUL M. LOTT AND BETTY M. LOTT, DATED DECEMBER 16, 1983, RECORDED IN DEED BOOK 179, PAGE 336, IN THE OFFICE OF THE CLERK OF SUPERIOR COURT OF DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA.
SUBJECT TO EXISTING EASEMENTS FOR PUBLIC ROADS AND UTILITIES.
The debts secured by said Security Deed have been and are hereby declared due because of, among other possible events of default, failure to pay the indebtedness as and when due and in the manner provided in the Notes and Security Deed. The debts remaining in default, this sale will be made for the purpose of paying same and, additionally, all expenses of this sale, as provided in the Security Deed and by law, including without limitation attorney fees (the statutory notice of intent to collect attorney fees having been served).
Said Property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes that are a lien, but not yet due and payable); matters that may be disclosed by an accurate survey and/or inspection of the property; assessments, liens, encumbrances, zoning ordinances, restrictions, covenants; and matters of record superior to the Security Deed.
Additionally, this sale will be conducted subject to (1) confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) final confirmation and audit of the status of the loans with the holder of the Security Deed.
Notice to the debtor as required by O.C.G.A. § 44-14-162.2 has been given. Please note that COLONY BANK, located at the business address of 115 SOUTH GRANT STREET, FITZGERALD, GEORGIA 31750, is the entity that has the full authority to negotiate, amend or modify the terms of the loan documents. Colony Bank can be contacted through the following representative: MICHAEL N. WHITE, ESQ., JAMES-BATES-BRANNAN-GROOVER-LLP, 231 RIVERSIDE DRIVE, MACON, GEORGIA, 31201; TEL: 478-742-4280.
COLONY BANK
as Attorney-in-Fact for
RAYMOND MULLIS, SR. AND MARY J. MULLIS
MICHAEL N. WHITE, ESQ.
JAMES-BATES-BRANNAN
GROOVER-LLP
231 Riverside Drive
P.O. Box 4283
Macon, Georgia 31208-4283
This Law Firm is acting as a debt collector and is attempting to collect a debt. Any information obtained will be used for that purpose.
gpn 11
NOTICE OF SALE
UNDER POWER
STATE OF GEORGIA
COUNTY OF DODGE
Under and by virtue of the power of sale (the “Power of Sale”) contained in that certain Deed to Secure Debt (the “Security Deed”) given by JONATHAN BRYANT to BANK OF EASTMAN dated March 28, 2013, recorded in Deed Book 729, Page 237, Clerk’s Office, Dodge Superior Court as modified by those certain Modifications of Deed to Secure Debt recorded in Deed Book 737, Page 57 and Deed Book 747, Page 241, said Clerk’s Office, conveying the after-described property, through the open-end provisions therein, to secure that certain Promissory Note (the “Note”) from JONATHAN WILLIAM BRYANT to BANK OF EASTMAN dated August 27, 2015 in the original principal amount of Sixty-Six Thousand Six Hundred Eighty-Five and 26/100 Dollars ($66,685.26) with interest thereon as set forth therein, Bank of Eastman being the current holder thereof, there will be a sale at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the courthouse door of Dodge County, Georgia, within the legal hours of sale on the first Tuesday of November, 2016, the following described property (the “Property”):
ALL THAT TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND SITUATE, LYING AND BEING IN THE CITY OF EASTMAN, DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA, AND BEING A PORTION OF THE HILLCREST SUBDIVISION IN SAID CITY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: BEGINNING AT A POWER POLE LOCATED IN THE NORTHEAST SIDE OF JESSUP STREET WHICH POWER POLE IS ONE HUNDRED FOUR (104) FEET NORTHWEST OF THE NORTHERLY CORNER OF THE INTERSECTION OF EIGHTH AVENUE AND JESSUP STREET (SAID POWER POLE BEING LOCATED ONE HUNDRED FIVE (105) FEET AND FOUR (4) INCHES FROM EIGHTH AVENUE PRIOR TO THE TIME THAT EIGHTH AVENUE WAS WIDENED AND CURB AND GUTTER INSTALLED) SAID POWER POLE BEING LOCATED AT THE WESTERLY CORNER OF LANDS CONVEYED BY S. H. HARDIN, JR. TO M. C. HARRELL, AND FROM THE POINT OF BEGINNING RUNNING ALONG SAID HARRELL PROPERTY IN A DIRECTION OF NORTH FORTY-THREE DEGREES (43°) EAST A DISTANCE OF ONE HUNDRED TWENTY (120) FEET TO A STAKE; THENCE RUNNING IN A DIRECTION OF NORTH FORTY-FOUR DEGREES FORTY-SIX MINUTES (44° 46’) WEST A DISTANCE OF ONE HUNDRED TWELVE (112) FEET TO A STAKE; THENCE RUNNING IN A DIRECTION OF SOUTH FORTY DEGREES (40°) WEST A DISTANCE OF ONE HUNDRED TWENTY (120) FEET TO STAKE ON THE NORTHEAST SIDE OF JESSUP STREET; THENCE RUNNING ALONG SAID SIDE OF JESSUP STREET IN A DIRECTION OF
SOUTH FORTY-FOUR (44°) EAST A DISTANCE OF ONE HUNDRED SIX (106) FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING; AND BEING THE SAME PROPERTY SHOWN ON A PLAT OF SURVEY MADE FEBRUARY 28, 1964, BY HARRELL AND ROSS, SURVEYORS, WHICH PLAT IS RECORDED IN THE OFFICE OF THE CLERK OF DODGE COUNTY SUPERIOR COURT IN PLAT BOOK 6, PAGE 2, WHICH SAID PLAT, TOGETHER WITH THE RECORD THEREOF, IS BY REFERENCE INCORPORATED HEREIN AND MADE A PART HEREOF.
HEREIN DESCRIBED PROPERTY BEING THE SAME LAND AS CONVEYED TO BOBBY B. SCHELL AND JOYCE K. SCHELL IN WARRANTY DEED RECORDED IN THE OFFICE OF CLERK IN DODGE SUPERIOR COURT IN DEED BOOK 119, PAGES 373-374.
THIS BEING THE SAME PROPERTY DESCRIBED IN WARRANTY DEED DATED MARCH 31, 1973 BETWEEN JIMMY A. YAWN AND GLORIA D. YAWN TO MICHAEL E. PRUETT AND PATRICIA H. PRUETT FILED IN THE OFFICE OF SUPERIOR COURT IN DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA ON MARCH 31, 1973 IN DEED BOOK 130, PAGES 170-171.
The debts secured by said Security Deed have been and are hereby declared due because of, among other possible events of default, failure to pay the indebtedness as and when due and in the manner provided in the Note and Security Deed. The debt remaining in default, this sale will be made for the purpose of paying same and, additionally, all expenses of this sale, as provided in the Security Deed and by law, including without limitation attorney fees (the statutory notice of intent to collect attorney fees having been served).
Said Property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes that are a lien, but not yet due and payable); matters that may be disclosed by an accurate survey and/or inspection of the property; assessments, liens, encumbrances, zoning ordinances, restrictions, covenants; and matters of record superior to the Security Deed.
Additionally, this sale will be conducted subject to (1) confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) final confirmation and audit of the status of the loans with the holder of the Security Deed.
Notice to the debtor as required by O.C.G.A. § 44-14-162.2 has been given. Please note that BANK OF EASTMAN, located at the business address of 130 OAK STREET, EASTMAN, GEORGIA 31023, is the entity that has the full authority to negotiate, amend or modify the terms of the loan documents. Bank of Eastman can be contacted through the following representative: ROSS S. SCHELL, ESQ., JAMES-BATES-BRANNAN-GROOVER-LLP, 231 RIVERSIDE DRIVE, MACON, GEORGIA, 31201; TEL: 478-742-4280.
BANK OF EASTMAN
as Attorney-in-Fact for
JONATHAN BRYANT
ROSS S. SCHELL, ESQ.
JAMES-BATES-BRANNAN-GROOVER-LLP
231 Riverside Drive
P.O. Box 4283
Macon, Georgia 31208-4283
This Law Firm is acting as a debt collector and is attempting to collect a debt. Any information obtained will be used for that purpose.
1015
NAME CHANGE
gpn 15
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF DODGE COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN RE: CANDICE ELISE TAYLOR KERSEY
CIVIL ACTION FILE NO.:
16V-7930
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
GEORGIA, DODGE COUNTY
Notice is hereby given that CANDICE ELISE TAYLOR KERSEY, the undersigned, filed this petition to the Superior Court of DODGE County, Georgia on the 8th day of SEPTEMBER, 2016, praying for a change in the name of the petitioner from CANDICE ELISE TAYLOR KERSEY to CANDICE ELISE TAYLOR.
Notice is hereby given pursuant to law to any interested or affected party to appear in said Court and to file objections to such name change.
Objections must be filed with said Court within 30 days of the filing of said petition.
This 7th day of September, 2016.
CANDICE E.T. KERSEY
Petitioner
1016
PUBLIC HEARINGS
gpn 16
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
A Public Hearing has been scheduled for Thursday, October 20, 2016, at 6:15 p.m. at Eastman City Hall. The purpose of this hearing is to discuss an application from M. Todd Peacock to rezone property located at 5207 MAIN STREET from an R-1 to a P zone in order to house a BED and BREAKFAST. Subject property begins at the corner of Main Street and Seventh Avenue. Run west along Seventh Avenue to Eastman Street, turn on Eastman Street and run north along Eastman Street to Eighth Avenue and Run east along Eighth Avenue to Main Street, then south along Main Street to beginning point. Section 142 of the Zoning Ordinances of Eastman states that a public hearing shall be held to answer any questions of the general public.
Eastman-Dodge Planning and Zoning Board
Mike Pruett, Chairperson
1018
PROBATE NOTICES
gpn 18
PROBATE NOTICE
IN RE: ESTATE OF RAYMOND CHARLES HARDIN
ESTATE NO. P-16-9013
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:
BERNICE VIRGINIA HARDIN has petitioned for an order finding that no administration is necessary on the estate of the above named decedent. All creditors who have not consented to the petition are, therefore, required to show cause on or before October 26, 2016 or within ten (10) days after personal service, whichever is later, why such order should not be granted.
All objections to the petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of
any such objections. If any objections are filed, a hearing will be scheduled for a later date. If no objections are filed, the petition may be granted without a hearing.
This 26th day of September, 2016.
AL MCCRANIE,
Judge, Probate Court
Dodge County, Georgia
Probate Court of Dodge County
Post Office Box 514
Eastman, GA 31023
478-374-3775
gpn 18
PROBATE COURT OF DODGE COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN RE: Estate of WILSENE
BARBARA ANDREWS, deceased
ESTATE NO.: P-16-9010
PETITION FOR YEAR’S SUPPORT
NOTICE OF PETITION TO FILE FOR YEAR’S SUPPORT
The Petition of VICTOR F. ANDREWS, for Year’s Support form this Estate of WILSENE BARBARA ANDREWS, deceased, for decedent’s surviving spouse having been duly filed, all interested person are hereby notified to show cause, if any they have, on or before October 10, 2016, why said Petition should not be granted.
All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections, and must be filed on or before the time stated in the preceding sentence. All pleadings / objections must be signed before a notary public or before a probate court clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your pleading / objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party. Contact probate court personnel at the following address / telephone for the required filing fees. If any objections are filed, a Hearing will be scheduled at a later date in the Probate Court of the above named county, located at 5401 Anson Avenue, Eastman, Dodge County, Georgia. If no objections are filed, the Petition may be granted without a Hearing.
SO ORDERED this 9th day of September, 2016.
s/AL MCCRANIE
Judge of Probate Court
gpn 18
NOTICE
(For Discharge from Office and all Liability)
PROBATE COURT OF DODGE COUNTY
RE: PETITION OF KIMBERLY SHARP SHEFFIELD FOR DISCHARGE AS ADMINISTRATRIX OF THE ESTATE OF CHARLES KENNETH SHEFFIELD, DECEASED
TO: All and singular the heirs, beneficiaries and creditors of said Estate and to whom it may concern:
This is to notify you to file objection, if there is any, to the above referenced petition, in this Court on or before October 17, 2016.
BE NOTIFIED FURTHER: All objections to the petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections. All pleadings/objections must be signed before a notary public or before a probate court clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your pleadings/objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party.
Contact probate court personnel at the following address/telephone number for the required amount of filing fees. If any objections are filed, a hearing will be scheduled at a later date.
If no objections are filed, the petition may be granted without a hearing.
HON. AL McCRANIE
Probate Judge
BY: LINDA S. MULLIS
Probate Clerk/Deputy Clerk
P.O. Box 514
Eastman, GA 31023-0514
478-374-3775
JOHNNY W. WARREN
Attorney at Law
State Bar No. 0738418
478-272-2885
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)