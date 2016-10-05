Random thoughts

R.I.P. Arnold Palmer
Twelve words to consider: Could Richard Nixon have stayed out of prison with Bill Clinton’s record?
“Mr. Clinton is the master of the bland formulation that sounds reasonable to 51 percent of the voters.”
Joseph Sobran  1996  Sobran.com   
Actually Clinton got elected with under 43 percent, thanks to phony Ross Perot.
“When you try to stifle dissenting opinion, don’t claim you believe in free speech.”
legendary musician Charlie Daniels
A politician tells the truth: “I pay as little taxes as possible.”
Donald Trump
Good for The Donald. You know how the other side claims the rich pay too little, etc., even though they are the rich themselves. Trump 2016! Many others push a high Death Tax while maneuvering to avoid it. This could be it for America if we don’t get it right in November. And retread Gary “one percent of the vote” Johnson isn’t the answer. He claims we insult illegals by calling them that, and is an open borders, abortion on demand advocate. Gary probably did a fine job as governor of New Mexico eight years but he’s no conservative at all. Neither is his running mate William Weld, former liberal Republican governor of Massachusetts. Few conservatives ever win anything in Massachusetts or New Mexico.
Remember James Watt, former Interior Secretary from 1981-83? Big media started bashing Mr. Watt as soon as he hit the national scene, so I figured he was a good one. Anyone who annoys liberals is usually a good one. Mr. Watt, from Wyoming, even believes in oil drilling – imagine that. Other reasons liberals hated James Watt: He was a Reagan appointee, wasn’t a whacko enviro-leftist, was a Pentecostal, a born-again Christian. Mr. Watt was a walking conservative quote machine, sort of like Joe Sobran.  James once said we could divide the country into two groups: “liberals and Americans.” James Watt had a good sense of humor. Liberals usually do not.

Some people you can never do enough for. Colin Kaepernick was abandoned as an infant by a mixed race couple, was adopted by a white liberal couple, became rich, has pleasant white parents, sits on the bench making millions, plenty of paid vacation time, caught a great break as an infant, never lived in a bad neighborhood and still whines. He gets a nice fluffy cover story on Time magazine. Leftists stick together.  Wasn’t Time going out of business? I can’t stand Time or News “Weak.” Colin is now a hero around ESPN (Egotistical Sociologists Peddling Nonsense). ESPN is just one more ultra-liberal network.
“Any man who thinks he can be happy…by letting the government take care of him, better take a closer look at the American Indian.”
Henry Ford
Good websites – no need to capitalize: TheBlaze.com, CanadaFreePress.com, Downtrend.com, DailyKenn.com, VDare.com, NTU.org, MRC.org, Issues-Views.org, VDARE.com, ROOTforAmerica.com, TheoSpark.net, TheBlackSphere.net, LifeZette.com, BizarreNews.org, RightWingNews.com, Twitchy.com, AnnCoulter.com, LauraIngraham.com, SteynOnline.com, DodgeCountyNews.com, AIM.org MrSEC.com, BernardGoldberg.com, MonicaMemo.com, DrGinaLoudon.com, DrudgeReport.com, Politichicks.com, Saberpoint.blogspot.com, NicholasStixUncensored.blogspot.com.
“Obama possessed the most important quality of an activist: anger and resentment against the American society, in spite of a cocooned lifestyle.”
Fred Mora on LibertyUnbound.com
Incumbent Senators running for reelection in 2012: 22 ran, only one lost.
Many never learn:  Jewish conservative talk show host Dennis Prager says polls are showing 81 percent of Jewish voters plan to vote for Hillary Clinton. Dennis of course is voting for Trump. He has little use for the “Never Trumpers.” Same here.  George Bush I seems to be losing it in his golden years, same as Barry Goldwater did a few years back.
Bumper sticker of the day: Clean Air Smells Funny.
I miss Paul Harvey.
Political experts are everywhere but few if any ever mention their wrong predictions. Look how many were way off in the Reagan landslide of 1980.
My e-mail address is marshallem40@comcast.net. Thanks for checking out The Right Side. Good for you – you read all the way to the bottom.
Marshall Miller
