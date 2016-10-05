Random thoughts

R.I.P. Arnold Palmer
Twelve words to consider: Could Richard Nixon have stayed out of prison with Bill Clinton’s record?
“Mr. Clinton is the master of the bland formulation that sounds reasonable to 51 percent of the voters.”
Joseph Sobran 1996 Sobran.com
Actually Clinton got elected with under 43 percent, thanks to phony Ross Perot.
“When you try to stifle dissenting opinion, don’t claim you believe in free speech.”
legendary musician Charlie Daniels
A politician tells the truth: “I pay as little taxes as possible.”
Donald Trump
Good for The Donald. You know how the other side claims the rich pay too little, etc., even though they are the rich themselves. Trump 2016! Many others push a high Death Tax while maneuvering to avoid it. This could be it for America if we don’t get it right in November. And retread Gary “one percent of the vote” Johnson isn’t the answer. He claims we insult illegals by calling them that, and is an open borders, abortion on demand advocate. Gary probably did a fine job as governor of New Mexico eight years but he’s no conservative at all. Neither is his running mate William Weld, former liberal Republican governor of Massachusetts. Few conservatives ever win anything in Massachusetts or New Mexico.
Remember James Watt, former Interior Secretary from 1981-83? Big media started bashing Mr. Watt as soon as he hit the national scene, so I figured he was a good one. Anyone who annoys liberals is usually a good one. Mr. Watt, from Wyoming, even believes in oil drilling – imagine that. Other reasons liberals hated James Watt: He was a Reagan appointee, wasn’t a whacko enviro-leftist, was a Pentecostal, a born-again Christian. Mr. Watt was a walking conservative quote machine, sort of like Joe Sobran. James once said we could divide the country into two groups: “liberals and Americans.” James Watt had a good sense of humor. Liberals usually do not.
