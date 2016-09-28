Dodge County Lady Indians softball team has big week with three wins

Dodge did take the early lead at Veterans on a RBI single from Jade Dowdy. The game renamed 1-0 until the fifth when Veterans scored two in the fifth and they added one in the sixth for the 3-1 final. Jade Dowdy, Abby Manning, and Holloway had two hits each for Dodge.
The Lady Indians started the week’s play with a big game against a good Telfair County team. It took a five run sixth inning in the seasons first game to give Dodge a 6-1 win. Things would be different on this day as Dodge had one of their best offensive games of the season.
Dodge started quickly as Julianna Bellflower walked and Aniyah Black reached on an error. Margaret Simmons singled home Bellflower for a 1-0 Dodge lead. Haley Holloway got a two out single scoring Black for a 2-0 game. Abby Manning doubled home Simmons to give Dodge a 3-0 lead. Haley Holloway got the start on the mound and she had four strikeouts in the first two innings including striking out the side in the second. The Lady Indians got the bats going in the third. Singles by Black and Jade Dowdy and a walk to Simmons loaded the bases with nobody out. Holloway hit a sacrifice fly that scored Black for a 4-0 lead. Caitlyn Gooch singled home Simmons for a 5-0 Dodge lead. Sara Lann followed that up with a solid double that scored Gooch and Jade Dowdy for a 7-0 lead. Faith Manning drove in the fifth run in the inning to give Dodge a big 8-0 lead.
Telfair tried to answer in their half in the third as they scored three to cut the lead to 8-3. The Lady Indians would answer in the fourth as Lann drove home Kiley Dix to move the game to 9-3.
Dodge would finish things off with a four run seventh. Faith Manning, Black and Simmons would single to load the bases. A third walk to Dix scored Manning for a 10-3 game. Holloway singled home Black for her third RBI of the game. Abby Manning and Gooch drove in runs for a 13-2 lead. Telfair scored a pair of runs in the bottom of the seventh for the 13-5 final. Dodge had a season high 16 hits in the game.
Dodge returned to region play on Tuesday as they played at Washington County. The Lady Indians scored four runs in the top of the first. Black walked with one out and that followed by singles by Abby Manning and Jade Dowdy. Jenna Hickman had a RBI as dodge took advantage of three errors to take the early lead.
The Lady Indians kept the offensive going in the second. Bellflower singed and stole second and would score on a double by Black for a 5-0 game. Jacey Dowdy and Jenna Hickman added RBIs as the Dodge lead grew to 8-0. Jade Dowdy got the start on the mound and she had four strikeouts through the first two innings.
Dodge added a run in the fourth as Hailey Hickman scored Jade Dowdy for a 9-0 game. Jacey Dowdy drove in Bellflower and Ashley Maxwell came home on a wild pitch for the 11-0 final. Dowdy pitched the complete game shutout allowing past two hits while striking out six.
The Lady Indians returned home on Thursday for Senior Day. The six Dodge seniors were honored before their final regular season home game. It doesn’t seem possible that this fine group can be seniors all ready, but I guess they are. Anyway, back to the game. Holloway got the start for Dodge and she was really on her game. She had 10 strikeouts through four innings while the other two outs were weak ground balls back to her.
This wouldn’t be a great offensive game for the Lady Indians at least for a while. Dodge finally scratched a single run across in the third and fourth. Caitlyn Gooch was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded as Faith Manning scored as she had lead off the inning with a single and she stole second. Julianna Bellflower doubled with one out and she scored on a sacrifice fly from Aniyah Black. Meanwhile, Holloway was rolling right along with 13 strikeouts and allowing only two hits and they weren’t hit very hard at all.
Remember when I said the Dodge offense struggled for most of the game? Well here came the offense in the sixth. Kiley Dix led off with a walk, Bellflower was hit by a pitch and Faith Manning singled to lead the bases with nobody out. Black walked to drive in Dix for a 3-0 game. Simmons then hit a shot to center scoring Bellflower for a 4-0 lead Holloway then followed up with a deep drive to center that scored Manning and Black for a 6-0 game. That set the stage for Caitlyn Gooch. She hit a two strike pitch, a mile deep to left for a three run homer and suddenly after a seven run outburst the game was over just like that for the 9-0 final. Holloway was amazing on the mound with 13 strikeouts, a career high, and she had three putouts on ground balls out of 18 outs.