Legals September 28, 2016 Part 1

CONDEMNATIONS
NO­TICE OF SEI­ZURE OF
PER­SON­AL PROP­ER­TY VALUED AT LESS THAN $25,000.00
Pur­su­ant to O.C.G.A. § 16-13-49 (n), any par­ty claim­ing an in­ter­est in the fol­low­ing prop­er­ty is here­by no­ti­fied that on July 7, 2016, said prop­er­ty was seized by the un­der­signed agen­cy in Dodge Coun­ty, Geor­gia:
TWO HUNDRED FOR­TY SEV­EN DOL­LARS ($247.00) IN UNIT­ED STATES CUR­REN­CY AND A
1999 TOYO­TA CAR­MY,
VIN# JT2BG28K8X0359701
You are fur­ther no­ti­fied that you may file a claim with­in (30) days of the sec­ond pub­li­ca­tion of this no­tice of sei­zure by send­ing a claim com­ply­ing with the re­quire­ments of O.C.G.A. § 16-13-49 to the seiz­ing law en­force­ment agen­cy and to the dis­trict at­tor­ney by cer­ti­fied mail, re­turn re­ceipt re­quest­ed.
This 6th day of SEP­TEM­BER, 2016
CHRIS­TO­PHER C. GOR­DON
As­sis­tant Dis­trict At­tor­ney
Oco­nee Ju­di­cial Cir­cuit
P.O. Box 1027
5401 An­son Ave­nue, Room 200
East­man, GA 31023
Seiz­ing Agen­cy:
JOR­DAN PEA­VY
Oco­nee Drug Task Force
327 Pearl Bates Ave­nue
East­man, GA 31023
NO­TICE OF SEI­ZURE OF
PER­SON­AL PROP­ER­TY VALUED AT LESS THAN $25,000.00
Pur­su­ant to O.C.G.A. § 16-13-49 (n), any par­ty claim­ing an in­ter­est in the fol­low­ing prop­er­ty is here­by no­ti­fied that on July 7, 2016, said prop­er­ty was seized by the un­der­signed agen­cy in Dodge Coun­ty, Geor­gia:
ONE THOU­SAND FIVE
HUNDRED TWEN­TY ONE
DOL­LARS ($1,521.00) IN UNIT­ED STATES CUR­REN­CY
You are fur­ther no­ti­fied that you may file a claim with­in (30) days of the sec­ond pub­li­ca­tion of this no­tice of sei­zure by send­ing a claim com­ply­ing with the re­quire­ments of O.C.G.A. § 16-13-49 to the seiz­ing law en­force­ment agen­cy and to the dis­trict at­tor­ney by cer­ti­fied mail, re­turn re­ceipt re­quest­ed.
This 6th day of SEP­TEM­BER, 2016
CHRIS­TO­PHER C. GOR­DON
As­sis­tant Dis­trict At­tor­ney
Oco­nee Ju­di­cial Cir­cuit
P.O. Box 1027
5401 An­son Ave­nue, Room 200
East­man, GA 31023
Seiz­ing Agen­cy:
DAN­IEL GON­ZA­LEZ
Oco­nee Drug Task Force
327 Pearl Bates Ave­nue
East­man, GA 31023

DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
NO­TICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDI­TORS
All credi­tors of the Es­tate of MICHAEL WAYNE GAY, late of Dodge Coun­ty, Geor­gia, de­ceased, are here­by no­ti­fied to render their de­mands to the un­der­signed ac­cord­ing to law, and all per­sons in­debt­ed to said es­tate are re­quired to make im­me­diate pay­ment.
This the 11th day of July, 2016.
JEF­FERY DIL­LION SPIRES,
Ad­min­is­tra­tor
Es­tate of MICHAEL WAYNE GAY
CAN­NON LAW FIRM, LLC
At­tor­neys for said Es­tate
P. O. Box 547
East­man, GA 31023
Phone: 478-374-3056
Fac­si­mile: 478-374-3066
NO­TICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDI­TORS
All credi­tors of the Es­tate of KEN­NETH RO­LAND GRO­GAN, late of Dodge Coun­ty, de­ceased, are here­by no­ti­fied to render in their de­mands to the un­der­signed ac­cord­ing to law, and all per­sons in­debt­ed to said Es­tate are re­quired to make im­me­diate pay­ment.
This 7th day of Sep­tem­ber, 2016.
KEN­NETH MICHAEL GRO­GAN, Ad­min­is­tra­tor
c/o Lar­ry S. Pike, Esq.
Hol­land & Knight, LLP
1180 West Peach­tree Street, NW
Su­ite 1800
Atlan­ta, GA 30309
No­tice to Debtors and Credi­tors
RE: Es­tate of BAR­BARA F. SCAR­BORO, de­ceased
All credi­tors of the Es­tate of BAR­BARA F. SCAR­BORO, de­ceased, late of Dodge Coun­ty, Geor­gia, are here­by no­ti­fied to render their de­mands to the un­der­signed ac­cord­ing to law, and all per­sons in­debt­ed to said es­tate are re­quired to make im­me­diate pay­ment to Ex­ec­u­tor.
This 13th day of Sep­tem­ber, 2016.
RE­GI­NA L. YOUNG, Ex­ec­u­tor
2271 Re­edy Spring Church Road
Rentz, GA 31075

FORECLOSURES
NO­TICE OF SALE
UN­DER POW­ER
STATE OF GEOR­GIA
COUN­TY OF DODGE
Un­der and by vir­tue of the pow­er of sale (the “Pow­er of Sale”) con­tained in
that cer­tain Deed to Se­cure Debt (the “Se­cur­i­ty Deed”) given by GEORGE T. WING­ATE AND JU­DITH K. WING­ATE TO CO­LO­NY BANK of DODGE COUN­TY dat­ed June 6, 2008, record­ed in Deed Book 608, Page 33, Clerk’s Of­fice, Dodge Su­pe­ri­or Court, con­vey­ing the af­ter-de­scribed prop­er­ty, through the open-end pro­vi­sions there­in, to se­cure that cer­tain Prom­is­sory Note (the “Note”) from GEORGE T. WING­ATE AND JU­DITH K. WING­ATE to CO­LO­NY BANK dat­ed April 24, 2013 in the origi­nal prin­ci­pal amount of Eighty-Nine Thou­sand Sev­en Hundred Four­teen and 34/100 Dol­lars ($89,714.34), with in­ter­est there­on as set forth there­in, Co­lo­ny Bank be­ing the cur­rent hold­er there­of, there will be a sale at pub­lic out­cry to the high­est bid­der for cash be­fore the court­house door of Dodge Coun­ty, Geor­gia, with­in the le­gal hours of sale on the first Tues­day of Oc­tob­er, 2016, the fol­low­ing de­scribed prop­er­ty (the “Prop­er­ty”):
ALL THAT TRACT OR PAR­CEL OF LAND LY­ING AND BE­ING IN LAND LOT 79 OF THE 20TH LAND DIS­TRICT OF DODGE COUN­TY, GEOR­GIA, AND BE­ING MORE PAR­TICU­LAR­LY DE­SCRIBED AS FOL­LOWS: TO FIND THE POINT OF BE­GIN­NING OF THE TRACT HERE­IN CON­VEYED, COM­MENCE AT THE NORTH CORN­ER OF LAND LOT 79 AND RUN THENCE ALONG THE NORTH­EAST LOT LINE IN A SOUTH­EAST DI­REC­TION A DIS­TANCE OF 55 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE RUN SOUTH 45 DE­GREES 42 MINUTES WEST A DIS­TANCE OF 766.06 FEET TO A POINT, THIS BE­ING THE POINT OF BE­GIN­NING OF THE TRACT HERE­IN CON­VEYED AND FROM SAID POINT, THUS ES­TAB­LISHED, THENCE RUN SOUTH 41 DE­GREES 57 MINUTES EAST A DIS­TANCE OF 189.67 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE RUN SOUTH 08 DE­GREES 10 MINUTES WEST A DIS­TANCE OF 107.73 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE RUN SOUTH 23 DE­GREES 14 MINUTES WEST A DIS­TANCE OF 84.05 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE RUN SOUTH 67 DE­GREES 24 MINUTES WEST A DIS­TANCE OF 93.06 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE RUN NORTH 42 DE­GREES 38 MINUTES WEST A DIS­TANCE OF 252.93 FEET TO A POINT IN THE SOUTH­EAST RIGHT OF WAY LINE OF WEST LAKE DRIVE; THENCE RUN ALONG SAID SOUTH­EAST RIGHT OF WAY LINE NORTH 45 DE­GREES 42 MINUTES EAST A DIS­TANCE OF 250 FEET BACK TO THE PLACE OR POINT OF BE­GIN­NING. SAID TRACT BE­ING FUR­THER DE­SCRIBED AS LOT 4 ON THAT CER­TAIN PLAT OF SUR­VEY PRE­PARED BY CAREY E. TREAD­WELL, GA R.L.S. #1538, ON AU­GUST 27, 1982, SAID PLAT BE­ING MADE A PART HERE­OF BY THIS REF­ER­ENCE THERE­TO.
ALSO CON­VEYED HERE­BY IS THE AC­CESS TO AND ALL RIGHTS AND PRIV­I­LEG­ES TO THE USE OF A PRI­VATE LAKE AD­JOIN­ING SAID PROP­ER­TY WHICH WERE GRANT­ED TO GEORGE T. WING­ATE IN A WAR­RAN­TY DEED DAT­ED NO­VEM­BER 1, 1983, FROM PART­NER­SHIP COM­POSED OF FRED R. BEN­NETT, JR., VIR­GI­NIA L. BEN­NETT AND MARY ALICE B. LONG.
THIS BE­ING THE SAME PROP­ER­TY CON­VEYED BY WAR­RAN­TY DEED DAT­ED MARCH 11, 1992 FROM GEORGE T. WING­ATE TO JU­DITH K. WING­ATE, FILED MARCH 16, 1992 AND RECORD­ED ON MARCH 23, 1992 WITH THE CLERK OF SU­PE­RI­OR COURT OF DODGE COUN­TY IN DEED BOOK 225, PAG­ES 567-568.
The debt se­cured by said Se­cur­i­ty Deed has been and is here­by de­clared due be­cause of, among oth­er pos­si­ble ev­ents of de­fault, fai­lure to pay the in­debt­ed­ness as and when due and in the man­ner pro­vid­ed in the Note and Se­cur­i­ty Deed. The debt re­main­ing in de­fault, this sale will be made for the pur­pose of pay­ing same and, ad­di­tion­al­ly, all ex­pens­es of this sale, as pro­vid­ed in the Se­cur­i­ty Deed and by law, in­clud­ing with­out lim­i­ta­tion at­tor­ney fees (the sta­tu­tory no­tice of int­ent to col­lect at­tor­ney fees hav­ing been served).
Said Prop­er­ty will be sold sub­ject to any out­stand­ing ad valor­em tax­es (in­clud­ing tax­es that are a lien, but not yet due and pay­able); mat­ters that may be dis­closed by an ac­cu­rate sur­vey and/or in­spec­tion of the prop­er­ty; as­sess­ments, liens, en­cum­branc­es, zon­ing or­di­nanc­es, re­stric­tions, cov­en­ants; and mat­ters of record su­pe­ri­or to the Se­cur­i­ty Deed.
Ad­di­tion­al­ly, this sale will be con­duct­ed sub­ject to (1) con­fir­ma­tion that the sale is not pro­hibi­ted un­der the U.S. Bank­rupt­cy Code and (2) fin­al con­fir­ma­tion and au­dit of the sta­tus of the loans with the hold­er of the Se­cur­i­ty Deed.
No­tice to the debtor as re­quired by O.C.G.A. § 44-14-162.2 has been given. Please note that CO­LO­NY BANK, lo­cat­ed at the busi­ness ad­dress of 115 SOUTH GRANT STREET, FITZ­GER­ALD, GEOR­GIA 31750, is the ent­i­ty that has the full au­thor­i­ty to ne­go­tiate, amend or mod­i­fy the terms of the loan docu­ments. Co­lo­ny Bank can be con­tact­ed through the fol­low­ing rep­re­sen­ta­tive: MICHAEL N. WHITE, ESQ., JAMES-BATES-BRAN­NAN-GRO­O­VER-LLP, 231 RIV­ER­SIDE DRIVE, MAC­ON, GEOR­GIA, 31201; TEL: (478) 742-4280.
CO­LO­NY BANK, as suc­ces­sor by merg­er to CO­LO­NY BANK OF
DODGE COUN­TY
as At­tor­ney-in-Fact for
GEORGE T. WING­ATE AND JU­DITH K. WING­ATE
MICHAEL N. WHITE, ESQ.
JAMES-BATES-BRAN­NAN-
GRO­O­VER-LLP
231 Riv­er­side Drive
P.O. Box 4283
Mac­on, Geor­gia 31208-4283
This Law Firm is act­ing as a debt col­lec­tor and is at­tempt­ing to col­lect a debt. Any in­for­ma­tion ob­tained will be used for that pur­pose.
STATE OF GEOR­GIA
COUN­TY OF DODGE
NO­TICE OF SALE
UN­DER POW­ER
Be­cause of a de­fault un­der the terms of the Se­cur­i­ty Deed ex­e­cut­ed by BRIAN GAUL­KE AND CIN­DY GAUL­KE TO AMER­I­CAN GEN­ER­AL FI­NAN­CIAL SERV­IC­ES, INC. dat­ed Au­gust 12, 2008, and record­ed in Deed Book 613, Page 171, Dodge Coun­ty Records, said Se­cur­i­ty Deed hav­ing been last sold, as­signed, trans­ferred and con­veyed to U.S. BANK NA­TION­AL AS­SO­CIA­TION AS IN­DEN­TURE TRUS­TEE FOR SPRIN­GLEAF MORT­GAGE LOAN TRUST 2013-2, MORT­GAGE-BACKED NOTES, SER­IES 2013-2, se­cur­ing a Note in the origi­nal prin­ci­pal amount of $103,500.00, the hold­er there­of pur­su­ant to said Deed and Note there­by se­cured has de­clared the en­tire amount of said in­debt­ed­ness due and pay­able and, pur­su­ant to the pow­er of sale con­tained in said Deed, will on the first Tues­day, Oc­tob­er 4, 2016, dur­ing the le­gal hours of sale, be­fore the Court­house door in said Coun­ty, sell at pub­lic out­cry to the high­est bid­der for cash, the prop­er­ty de­scribed in said Deed, to-wit:
ALL THAT CER­TAIN PROP­ER­TY SIT­U­AT­ED IN THE COUN­TY OF DODGE, AND STATE OF GEOR­GIA, BE­ING DE­SCRIBED AS FOL­LOWS:
THAT TRACT OF LAND DES­IG­NAT­ED AS TRACT 4B, CON­TAIN­ING 8.412 ACR­ES IN LAND LOT 72 OF THE 19TH LAND DIS­TRICT OF DODGE COUN­TY, GEOR­GIA, AS SHOWN BY A PLAT OF SUR­VEY MADE BY ED­WIN L. THOMP­SON, SUR­VEYOR, DAT­ED APRIL 18, 2001, RECORD­ED IN PLAT BOOK 31, PAGE 115, DODGE COUN­TY RECORDS, AT EAST­MAN, GEOR­GIA, TO WHICH PLAT AND THE RECORD­ED COPY THERE­OF REF­ER­ENCE IS HERE­BY MADE FOR THE METES AND BOUNDS OF SAID PROP­ER­TY.
SAID PROP­ER­TY IS KNOWN AS 160 NO­BLES ROAD, CHESTER, GA 31206, TO­GETH­ER WITH ALL FIX­TURES AND PER­SON­AL PROP­ER­TY AT­TACHED TO AND CON­STI­TUT­ING A PART OF SAID PROP­ER­TY, IF ANY.
Said prop­er­ty will be sold sub­ject to any out­stand­ing ad valor­em tax­es (in­clud­ing tax­es which are a lien, wheth­er or not now due and pay­able), the right of re­demp­tion of any tax­ing au­thor­i­ty, any mat­ters which might be dis­closed by an ac­cu­rate sur­vey and in­spec­tion of the prop­er­ty, any as­sess­ments, liens, en­cum­branc­es, zon­ing or­di­nanc­es, re­stric­tions, cov­en­ants, and mat­ters of record su­pe­ri­or to the Se­cur­i­ty Deed first set out above.
The pro­ceeds of said sale will be ap­plied to the pay­ment of said in­debt­ed­ness and all ex­pens­es of said sale as pro­vid­ed in said Deed, and the bal­ance, if any, will be dis­trib­ut­ed as pro­vid­ed by law.
The sale will be con­duct­ed sub­ject (1) to con­fir­ma­tion that the sale is not pro­hibi­ted un­der the U.S. Bank­rupt­cy Code and (2) to fin­al con­fir­ma­tion and au­dit of the sta­tus of the loan with the se­cured credi­tor.
The prop­er­ty is or may be in the pos­ses­sion of BRIAN GAUL­KE AND CIN­DY GAUL­KE, suc­ces­sor in in­ter­est or ten­ant(s).
U.S. BANK NA­TION­AL
AS­SO­CIA­TION AS IN­DEN­TURE TRUS­TEE FOR SPRIN­GLEAF MORT­GAGE LOAN TRUST 2013-2,
MORT­GAGE-BACKED NOTES, SER­IES 2013-2
as At­tor­ney-in-Fact for
BRIAN GAUL­KE AND CIN­DY GAUL­KE
File no. 16-059436
SHAPIRO PEN­DER­GAST & HAS­TY, LLP*
At­tor­neys and Coun­selors at Law
211 Per­i­met­er Cen­ter Park­way
Su­ite 300
Atlan­ta, GA 30346
NO­TICE OF SALE
UN­DER POW­ER
DODGE COUN­TY
Pur­su­ant to the Pow­er of Sale con­tained in a Se­cur­i­ty Deed given by BET­TY D RID­DLE AND AN­THO­NY T RID­DLE TO MORT­GAGE ELEC­TRON­IC REG­IS­TRA­TION SYS­TEMS, INC. AS A NO­MI­NEE FOR COUN­TRY­WIDE HOME LOANS, INC. dat­ed 4/6/2007 and record­ed in Deed Book 574 Page 160 Dodge Coun­ty, Geor­gia records; as last trans­ferred to or ac­quired by DI­TECH FI­NAN­CIAL LLC F/K/A GREEN TREE SERV­IC­ING, LLC, con­vey­ing the af­ter-de­scribed prop­er­ty to se­cure a Note in the origi­nal prin­ci­pal amount of $ 124,000.00, with in­ter­est at the rate speci­fied there­in, there will be sold by the un­der­signed at pub­lic out­cry to the high­est bid­der for cash be­fore the Court­house door of Dodge Coun­ty, Geor­gia (or such oth­er area as des­ig-­
nat­ed by Or­der of the Su­pe­ri­or Court of said coun­ty), with­in the le­gal hours of sale on Oc­tob­er 04, 2016 (be­ing the first Tues­day of said month un­less said date falls on a Fed­er­al Holi­day, in which case be­ing the first Wed­nes­day of said month), the fol­low­ing de­scribed prop­er­ty:
ALL THAT TRACT OR PAR­CEL OF LAND LY­ING AND BE­ING IN THE CITY OF EAST­MAN, DODGE COUN­TY. GEOR­GIA, BE­ING A PART OF LAND LOT 20 IN THE 15TH LAND DIS­TRICT OF SAID COUN­TY AND BE­ING MORE PAR­TICU­LAR­LY DE­SCRIBED AND SHOWN BY A PLAT OF SUR­VEY DAT­ED FE­BRU­ARY 10, 1999, DRAWN BY W.P. JOHN­SON AND AS­SOC., REG­IS­TERED LAND SUR­VEYORS, PRE­PARED FOR EAST­MAN RE­AL­TY INC. AND BE­ING IN BLOCK ‘A’ OF GREEN­WOOD HEIGHTS SUB­DI­VI­SION. SAID PAR­CEL OF LAND BE­ING MORE PAR­TICU­LAR­LY DE­LIN­E­AT­ED ON SAID PLAT AS BE­ING TRACT “B” AND FRONT­ING 150 FEET ON EV­ER­GREEN CIR­CLE. SAID PLAT BE­ING RECORD­ED IN THE OF­FICE OF THE CLERK OF DODGE SU­PE­RI­OR COURT IN PLAT BOOK 29, PAGE 251. SAID PLAT AND THE RECORD THERE­OF BE­ING IN­COR­PO­RAT­ED HERE­IN FOR DE­SCRIP­TIVE AND ALL OTH­ER LE­GAL PUR­POS­ES.
The debt se­cured by said Se­cur­i­ty Deed has been and is here­by de­clared due be­cause of, among oth­er pos­si­ble ev­ents of de­fault, fai­lure to pay the in­debt­ed­ness as and when due and in the man­ner pro­vid­ed in the Note and Se­cur­i­ty Deed. The debt re­main­ing in de­fault, this sale will be made for the pur­pose of pay­ing the same and all ex­pens­es of this sale, as pro­vid­ed in the Se­cur­i­ty Deed and by law, in­clud­ing at­tor­ney’s fees (no­tice of int­ent to col­lect at­tor­ney’s fees hav­ing been given).
Said prop­er­ty is com­mon­ly known as 904 EV­ER­GREEN CIR­CLE, EAST­MAN, GA 31023 to­geth­er with all fix­tures and per­son­al prop­er­ty at­tached to and con­sti­tut­ing a part of said prop­er­ty, if any.
TO THE BEST KNOWL­EDGE AND BE­LIEF OF THE UN­DER­SIGNED, THE PAR­TY (OR PAR­TIES) IN POS­SES­SION OF THE SUB­JECT PROP­ER­TY IS (ARE): AN­THO­NY RID­DLE AND BET­TY C. RID­DLE OR TEN­ANT OR TEN­ANTS.
DI­TECH FI­NAN­CIAL LLC is the ent­i­ty or in­di­vid­u­al des­ig­nat­ed who shall have full au­thor­i­ty to ne­go­tiate, amend and mod­i­fy all terms of the mort­gage.
DI­TECH FI­NAN­CIAL LLC
LOSS MIT­I­GA­TION
7360 S. KYR­ENE ROAD
TEM­PE, AZ 85283
1-800-643-0202
Note, how­ev­er, that such ent­i­ty or in­di­vid­u­al is not re­quired by law to ne­go­tiate, amend or mod­i­fy the terms of the loan.
Said prop­er­ty will be sold sub­ject to: (a) any out­stand­ing ad valor­em tax­es (in­clud­ing tax­es which are a lien, but not yet due and pay­able), (b) un­paid wa­ter or sew­age bills that con­sti­tute a lien against the prop­er­ty wheth­er due and pay­able or not yet due and
pay­able and which may not be of record, (c) the right of re­demp­tion of any tax­ing au­thor­i­ty, (d) any mat­ters which might be dis­closed by an ac­cu­rate sur­vey and in­spec­tion of the prop­er­ty, and (e) any as­sess­ments, liens, en­cum­branc­es, zon­ing or­di­nanc­es, re­stric­tions, cov­en­ants, and mat­ters of record su­pe­ri­or to the Se­cur­i­ty Deed first set out above.
The sale will be con­duct­ed sub­ject to (1) con­fir­ma­tion that the sale is not pro­hibi­ted un­der the U.S. Bank­rupt­cy Code; and (2) fin­al con­fir­ma­tion and au­dit of the sta­tus of the loan with the hold­er of the Se­cur­i­ty Deed. Pur­su­ant to O.C.G.A. Sec­tion 9-13-172.1, which al­lows for cer­tain pro­cedures re­gard­ing the re­scis­sion of ju­di­cial and non-ju­di­cial sales in the State of Geor­gia, the Deed Un­der Pow­er and oth­er fore­clo­sure docu­ments may not be pro­vid­ed un­til fin­al con­fir­ma­tion and au­dit of the sta­tus of the loan as pro­vid­ed im­me­diate­ly above.
DI­TECH FI­NAN­CIAL LLC F/K/A GREEN TREE SERV­IC­ING, LLC
as agent and At­tor­ney in Fact for
BET­TY D RID­DLE AND
AN­THO­NY T RID­DLE
AL­DRIDGE PITE, LLP
(for­mer­ly known as Al­dridge Con­nors, LLP)
15 Pied­mont Cen­ter
3575 Pied­mont Road, N.E.
Su­ite 500
Atlan­ta, Geor­gia 30305
404-994-7400
1317-2181A
THIS LAW FIRM MAY BE ACT­ING AS A DEBT COL­LEC­TOR AT­TEMPT­ING TO COL­LECT A DEBT. ANY IN­FOR­MA­TION OB­TAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PUR­POSE. 1317-2181A
NO­TICE OF SALE UN­DER
POW­ER
DODGE COUN­TY
Pur­su­ant to the Pow­er of Sale con­tained in a Se­cur­i­ty Deed given by CYNTHIA S. OLIV­ER to MORT­GAGE ELEC­TRON­IC REG­IS­TRA­TION SYS­TEMS, INC. AS A NO­MI­NEE FOR HOME­OWN­ERS MORT­GAGE EN­TER­PRIS­ES, INC. dat­ed 1/13/2012 and record­ed in Deed Book 698 Page 44 and re-record­ed at Deed Book 698 Page 151 Dodge Coun­ty, Geor­gia records; as last trans­ferred to or ac­quired by WELLS FAR­GO BANK, NA, con­vey­ing the af­ter-de­scribed prop­er­ty to se­cure a Note in the origi­nal prin­ci­pal amount of $105,612.00, with in­ter­est at the rate speci­fied there­in, there will be sold by the un­der­signed at pub­lic out­cry to the high­est bid­der for cash be­fore the Court­house door of DODGE Coun­ty, Geor­gia (or such oth­er area as des­ig­nat­ed by Or­der of the Su­pe­ri­or Court of said coun­ty), with­in the le­gal hours of sale on OC­TOB­ER 04, 2016 (be­ing the first Tues­day of said month un­less said date falls on a Fed­er­al Holi­day, in which case be­ing the first Wed­nes­day of said month), the fol­low­ing de­scribed prop­er­ty:
TRACT 1: ALL THAT TRACT OR PAR­CEL OF LAND BE­ING A POR­TION OF ORIGI­NAL LAND LOT NO. 220 IN THE 13TH LAND DIS­TRICT OF DODGE COUN­TY, GEOR­GIA, BE­ING IN THE FORM OF A SQUARE, CON­TAIN­ING 4.65 ACR­ES, MORE OR LESS, AND BE­ING MORE PAR­TICU­LAR­LY DE­SCRIBED AS FOL­LOWS, TO WIT: BE­GIN AT THE EAST CORN­ER OF SAID LAND LOT N. 220 AND RUN THENCE SOUTH 44 DE­GREES 30 MINUTES WEST 1805 FEET ALONG THE SOUTH­EAST LAND LOT LINE OF SAID LAND LOT TO A POINT; THENCE NORTH 58 DE­GREES 30 MINUTES WEST 426 FEET TO A CON­CRETE MARK­ER ON THE NORTH­WEST RIGHT OF WAY LINE OF A PUB­LIC ROAD WHICH POINT IS THE EAST CORN­ER OF THE TRACT OF LAND HERE­BY DE­SCRIBED AND THE BE­GIN­NING POINT OF THIS DE­SCRIP­TION; THENCE AT RIGHT AN­GLES SOUTH­WEST­WARD­LY ALONG THE RIGHT OF WAY LINE OF SAID ROAD 450 FEET TO A CON­CRETE MARK­ER; THENCE AT RIGHT AN­GLES NORTH­WEST­WARD­LY 450 FEET TO A CON­CRETE MARK­ER; THENCE AT RIGHT AN­GLES NORTH­EAST­WARD­LY 450 FEET TO A CON­CRETE MARK­ER AND THENCE AT RIGHT AN­GLES SOUTH­EAST­WARD­LY 450 FEET TO THE POINT OF BE­GIN­NING, ALL AS WILL AP­PEAR BY REF­ER­ENCE TO A PLAT OF SUR­VEY THERE­OF BY DAN­IEL P. O’CON­NOR, SUR­VEYOR, DAT­ED APRIL 1961, AND RECORD­ED IN PLAT BOOK 4, PAGE 174, OF­FICE OF THE CLERK OF SU­PE­RI­OR COURT OF DODGE COUN­TY, GEOR­GIA.
TRACT 2: ALL THAT TRACT OR PAR­CEL OF LAND BE­ING A POR­TION OF ORIGI­NAL LAND LOT NO. 220 IN THE 13TH LAND DIS­TRICT OF DODGE COUN­TY, GEOR­GIA, AND BE­ING MORE PAR­TICU­LAR­LY DE­SCRIBED AS FOL­LOWS, TO-WIT: TO FIND THE BE­GIN­NING POINT, COM­MENCE AT THE EAST COMER OF SAID LAND LOT N. 220 AND RUN­NING THENCE SOUTH 44 DE­GREES 30 MINUTES WEST 1805 FEET ALONG THE SOUTH­EAST LAND LOT LINE OF SAID LAND LOT TO A POINT ON SAID LAND LOT LINE; THENCE NORTH 58 DE­GREES 30 MINUTES WEST 426 FEET TO A CON­CRETE MARK­ER ON THE NORTH­WEST RIGHT OF WAY LINE OF A PUB­LIC ROAD
AND THE BE­GIN­NING POINT OF THIS DE­SCRIP­TION; THENCE FROM SAID BE­GIN­NING POINT, AS ES­TAB­LISHED, NORTH 58 DE­GREES 30 MINUTES WEST A DIS­TANCE OF 450 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE IN A NORTH­EAST­ER­LY DI­REC­TION PAR­AL­LEL TO THE NORTH­WEST RIGHT OF WAY LINE OF THE AFORE­SAID PUB­LIC ROAD AND AT A DIS­TANCE OF 450 FEET NORTH­WEST­WARD­LY THERE­FROM, A DIS­TANCE OF 50 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE SOUTH 58 DE­GREES 30 MINUTES EAST THE DIS­TANCE OF 450 FEET TO A POINT LO­CAT­ED ON THE NORTH­WEST RIGHT OF WAY OF THE AFORE­SAID PUB­LIC ROAD; THENCE IN A SOUTH­WEST­ER­LY DI­REC­TION, ALONG THE NORTH­WEST RIGHT OF WAY OF THE AFORE­SAID PUB­LIC ROAD, A DIS­TANCE OF 50 FEET TO A CON­CRETE MARK­ER AND THE POINT OF BE­GIN­NING OF THIS DE­SCRIP­TION. SAID TRACT OR LAND IS IN THE FORM OF A REC­TAN­GLE WITH A WIDTH AND FRON­TAGE OF 50 FEET ON THE NORTH­WEST RIGHT OF WAY OF THAT CER­TAIN PAVED PUB­LIC ROAD EX­TEND­ING FROM U. S. HIGH­WAY NO. 341 TO AND THROUGH THE JAY­BIRD SPRINGS COM­MUN­I­TY, AND RUN­NING BACK FROM SAID PUB­LIC ROAD. IN EQUAL WIDTH, A DIS­TANCE OF 450 FEET. SAID TRACT OF LAND BE­ING FUR­THER DE­SCRIBED AS BE­ING CON­TIG­U­OUS TO THAT CER­TAIN TRACT OF LAND CON­VEYED BY B. J. O’CON­NOR TO JAMES B. O’CON­NOR BY DEED DAT­ED MAY 29, 1961, AS WILL BE FOUND RECORD­ED IN DEED BOOK 90, PAGE 224. OF­FICE OF THE CLERK OF SU­PE­RI­OR COURT OF DODGE COUN­TY, GEOR­GIA.
THE ABOVE TWO TRACTS OF LAND BE­ING THE SAME AND IDEN­TI­CAL LANDS CON­VEYED BY JAMES B. O’ CON­NOR, SR. TO LAU­RA H. BURCH BY DEED DAT­ED NO­VEM­BER 24, 2004, RECORD­ED IN DEED BOOK 493, PAG­ES 230-232. IN THE OF­FICE OF THE CLERK OF SU­PE­RI­OR COURT OF DODGE COUN­TY, GEOR­GIA.
SUB­JECT TO EX­IST­ING EASE­MENTS FOR PUB­LIC ROADS AND UTIL­I­TIES.
The debt se­cured by said Se­cur­i­ty Deed has been and is here­by de­clared due be­cause of, among oth­er pos­si­ble ev­ents of de­fault, fai­lure to pay the in­debt­ed­ness as and when due and in the man­ner pro­vid­ed in the Note and Se­cur­i­ty Deed. The debt re­main­ing in de­fault, this sale will be made for the pur­pose of pay­ing the same and all ex­pens­es of this sale, as pro­vid­ed in the Se­cur­i­ty Deed and by law, in­clud­ing at­tor­ney’s fees (no­tice of int­ent to col­lect at­tor­ney’s fees hav­ing been given).
Said prop­er­ty is com­mon­ly known as 977 JAY­BIRD SPRINGS ROAD, CHAUN­CEY, GA 31011 to­geth­er with all fix­tures and per­son­al prop­er­ty at­tached to and con­sti­tut­ing a part of said prop­er­ty, if any. To the best knowl­edge and be­lief of the un­der­signed, the par­ty (or par­ties) in pos­ses­sion of the sub­ject prop­er­ty is (are): CYNTHIA S. OLIV­ER or ten­ant or ten­ants.
WELLS FAR­GO BANK, NA is the ent­i­ty or in­di­vid­u­al des­ig­nat­ed who shall have full au­thor­i­ty to ne­go­tiate, amend and mod­i­fy all terms of the mort­gage.
WELLS FAR­GO BANK, NA
LOSS MIT­I­GA­TION
3476 STATE­VIEW BOUL­E­VARD
FORT MILL, SC 29715
1-800-678-7986
Note, how­ev­er, that such ent­i­ty or in­di­vid­u­al is not re­quired by law to ne­go­tiate, amend or mod­i­fy the terms of the loan.
Said prop­er­ty will be sold sub­ject to: (a) any out­stand­ing ad valor­em tax­es (in­clud­ing tax­es which are a lien, but not yet due and pay­able), (b) un­paid wa­ter or sew­age bills that con­sti­tute a lien against the prop­er­ty wheth­er due and pay­able or not yet due and pay­able and which may not be of record, (c) the right of re­demp­tion of any tax­ing au­thor­i­ty, (d) any mat­ters which might be dis­closed by an ac­cu­rate sur­vey and in­spec­tion of the prop­er­ty, and (e) any as­sess­ments, liens, en­cum­branc­es, zon­ing or­di­nanc­es, re­stric­tions, cov­en­ants, and mat­ters of record su­pe­ri­or to the Se­cur­i­ty Deed first set out above.
The sale will be con­duct­ed sub­ject to (1) con­fir­ma­tion that the sale is not pro­hibi­ted un­der the U.S. Bank­rupt­cy Code; and (2) fin­al con­fir­ma­tion and au­dit of the sta­tus of the loan with the hold­er of the Se­cur­i­ty Deed. Pur­su­ant to O.C.G.A. Sec­tion 9-13-172.1, which al­lows for cer­tain pro­cedures re­gard­ing the re­scis­sion of ju­di­cial and non-ju­di­cial sales in the State of Geor­gia, the Deed Un­der Pow­er and oth­er fore­clo­sure docu­ments may not be pro­vid­ed un­til fin­al con­fir­ma­tion and au­dit of the sta­tus of the loan as pro­vid­ed im­me­diate­ly above.
WELLS FAR­GO BANK, NA
as agent and At­tor­ney in Fact for
CYNTHIA S. OLIV­ER
AL­DRIDGE PITE, LLP (for­mer­ly known as Al­dridge Con­nors, LLP)
15 Pied­mont Cen­ter
3575 Pied­mont Road, N.E.
Su­ite 500
Atlan­ta, Geor­gia 30305
404-994-7400
1000-667511250A
THIS LAW FIRM MAY BE ACT­ING AS A DEBT COL­LEC­TOR AT­TEMPT­ING TO COL­LECT A DEBT. ANY IN­FOR­MA­TION OB­TAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PUR­POSE.
STATE OF GEOR­GIA
COUN­TY OF DODGE
NO­TICE OF SALE
UN­DER POW­ER
Be­cause of a de­fault un­der the terms of the Se­cur­i­ty Deed ex­e­cut­ed by ROG­ER KE­VIN HESTER to MORT­GAGE ELEC­TRON­IC REG­IS­TRA­TION SYS­TEMS, INC., AS NO­MI­NEE FOR FRANK­LIN BANK, SSB, its suc­ces­sors and as­signs dat­ed Au­gust 11, 2004, and record­ed in Deed Book 483, Page 184, Dodge Coun­ty Records, said Se­cur­i­ty Deed hav­ing been last sold, as­signed, trans­ferred and con­veyed to CAR­RING­TON MORT­GAGE SERV­IC­ES, LLC, se­cur­ing a Note in the origi­nal prin­ci­pal amount of $93,263.00, the hold­er there­of pur­su­ant to said Deed and Note there­by se­cured has de­clared the en­tire amount of said in­debt­ed­ness due and pay­able and, pur­su­ant to the pow­er of sale con­tained in said Deed, will on the first Tues­day, No­vem­ber 1, 2016, dur­ing the le­gal hours of sale, be­fore the Court­house door in said Coun­ty, sell at pub­lic out­cry to the high­est bid­der for cash, the prop­er­ty de­scribed in said Deed, to-wit:
ALL THAT TRACT OR PAR­CEL OF LAND SITU­ATE, LY­ING AND BE­ING IN LAND LOT 177 OF THE 20TH LAND DIS­TRICT OF DODGE COUN­TY, GEOR­GIA, CON­TAIN­ING 11.007 ACR­ES AND BE­ING MORE PAR­TICU­LAR­LY DE­SCRIBED AS TRACT I ON A
PLAT OF SUR­VEY PRE­PARED BY JESSE DAN­IEL PRI­EST, SUR­VEYOR, ON DE­CEM­BER 15, 2003, WHICH PLAT, OF RECORD IN PLAT BOOK 33, PAGE 71, CLERK’S OF­FICE, DODGE COUN­TY SU­PE­RI­OR COURT, IS IN­COR­PO­RAT­ED HERE­IN IN AID OF THIS DE­SCRIP­TION AND FOR ALL LE­GAL PUR­POS­ES. REF­ER TO SAID PLAT FOR THE METES, COURS­ES AND DIS­TANC­ES OF SAID TRACT WHICH IS BOUND NOW OR FOR­MER­LY AS FOL­LOWS: SOUTH­WEST BY TRACT II DE­PICT­ED ON SAID PLAT; SOUTH­EAST BY PROP­ER­TY OF HAR­OLD LAN­CASTER; NORTH­EAST BY PROP­ER­TY OF MARY HAR­RELL, AND NORTH­WEST BY PROP­ER­TY OF LOCK­WOOD WHI­GAM. ALSO CON­VEYED HERE­BY AS A AP­PUR­TEN­ANT TO THE SUB­JECT PROP­ER­TY IS A 20 FT. EGRESS—IN­GRESS EASE­MENT; FROM THE EAST RIGHT OF WAY MAR­GIN OF A COUN­TY PUB­LIC ROAD KNOWN AS “LAN­CASTER ROAD”, SAME EX­TEND­ING ALONG AND AD­JA­CENT TO, THE SOUTH­EAST LINE OF TRACT II AS DE­PICT­ED ON THE ABOVE REF­ER­ENCED PLAT, SHOWN THERE­ON AS “20 EGRESS-IN­GRESS EASE­MENT”, WHICH DE­SCRIP­TION IS EX­PRESS­LY IN­COR­PO­RAT­ED HERE­IN IN AID OF THE DE­SCRIP­TION OF SUCH EASE­MENT.
Said prop­er­ty is known as 121 MA­PLE LEAF LANE, EAST­MAN, GA 31023, to­geth­er with all fix­tures and per­son­al prop­er­ty at­tached to and con­sti­tut­ing a part of said prop­er­ty, if any.
Said prop­er­ty will be sold sub­ject to any out­stand­ing ad valor­em tax­es (in­clud­ing tax­es which are a lien, wheth­er or not now due and pay­able), the right of re­demp­tion of any tax­ing au­thor­i­ty, any mat­ters which might be dis­closed by an ac­cu­rate sur­vey and in­spec­tion of the prop­er­ty, any as­sess­ments, liens, en­cum­branc­es, zon­ing or­di­nanc­es, re­stric­tions, cov­en­ants, and mat­ters of record su­pe­ri­or to the Se­cur­i­ty Deed first set out above.
The pro­ceeds of said sale will be ap­plied to the pay­ment of said in­debt­ed­ness and all ex­pens­es of said sale as pro­vid­ed in said Deed, and the bal­ance, if any, will be dis­trib­ut­ed as pro­vid­ed by law.
The sale will be con­duct­ed sub­ject (1) to con­fir­ma­tion that the sale is not pro­hibi­ted un­der the U.S. Bank­rupt­cy Code and (2) to fin­al con­fir­ma­tion and au­dit of the sta­tus of the loan with the se­cured credi­tor.
The prop­er­ty is or may be in the pos­ses­sion of ROG­ER KE­VIN HESTER, SUC­CES­SOR IN IN­TER­EST OR TEN­ANT(S).
CAR­RING­TON MORT­GAGE SERV­IC­ES, LLC
as At­tor­ney-in-Fact for
ROG­ER KE­VIN HESTER
File no. 16-061217
SHAPIRO PEN­DER­GAST & HAS­TY, LLP*
At­tor­neys and Coun­selors at Law
211 Per­i­met­er Cen­ter Park­way, Su­ite 300
Atlan­ta, GA 30346
770-220-2535/KMM
shapir­oand­has­ty.com
*THE LAW FIRM IS ACT­ING AS A DEBT COL­LEC­TOR. ANY IN­FORMA­TION OB­TAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PUR­POSE
