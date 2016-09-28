Legals September 28, 2016 Part 1
Wednesday, September 28. 2016
1004
CONDEMNATIONS
gpn 04
NOTICE OF SEIZURE OF
PERSONAL PROPERTY VALUED AT LESS THAN $25,000.00
Pursuant to O.C.G.A. § 16-13-49 (n), any party claiming an interest in the following property is hereby notified that on July 7, 2016, said property was seized by the undersigned agency in Dodge County, Georgia:
TWO HUNDRED FORTY SEVEN DOLLARS ($247.00) IN UNITED STATES CURRENCY AND A
1999 TOYOTA CARMY,
VIN# JT2BG28K8X0359701
You are further notified that you may file a claim within (30) days of the second publication of this notice of seizure by sending a claim complying with the requirements of O.C.G.A. § 16-13-49 to the seizing law enforcement agency and to the district attorney by certified mail, return receipt requested.
This 6th day of SEPTEMBER, 2016
CHRISTOPHER C. GORDON
Assistant District Attorney
Oconee Judicial Circuit
P.O. Box 1027
5401 Anson Avenue, Room 200
Eastman, GA 31023
Seizing Agency:
JORDAN PEAVY
Oconee Drug Task Force
327 Pearl Bates Avenue
Eastman, GA 31023
gpn 04
NOTICE OF SEIZURE OF
PERSONAL PROPERTY VALUED AT LESS THAN $25,000.00
Pursuant to O.C.G.A. § 16-13-49 (n), any party claiming an interest in the following property is hereby notified that on July 7, 2016, said property was seized by the undersigned agency in Dodge County, Georgia:
ONE THOUSAND FIVE
HUNDRED TWENTY ONE
DOLLARS ($1,521.00) IN UNITED STATES CURRENCY
You are further notified that you may file a claim within (30) days of the second publication of this notice of seizure by sending a claim complying with the requirements of O.C.G.A. § 16-13-49 to the seizing law enforcement agency and to the district attorney by certified mail, return receipt requested.
This 6th day of SEPTEMBER, 2016
CHRISTOPHER C. GORDON
Assistant District Attorney
Oconee Judicial Circuit
P.O. Box 1027
5401 Anson Avenue, Room 200
Eastman, GA 31023
Seizing Agency:
DANIEL GONZALEZ
Oconee Drug Task Force
327 Pearl Bates Avenue
Eastman, GA 31023
1007
DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
gpn 07
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
All creditors of the Estate of MICHAEL WAYNE GAY, late of Dodge County, Georgia, deceased, are hereby notified to render their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment.
This the 11th day of July, 2016.
JEFFERY DILLION SPIRES,
Administrator
Estate of MICHAEL WAYNE GAY
CANNON LAW FIRM, LLC
Attorneys for said Estate
P. O. Box 547
Eastman, GA 31023
Phone: 478-374-3056
Facsimile: 478-374-3066
gpn 07
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
All creditors of the Estate of KENNETH ROLAND GROGAN, late of Dodge County, deceased, are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said Estate are required to make immediate payment.
This 7th day of September, 2016.
KENNETH MICHAEL GROGAN, Administrator
c/o Larry S. Pike, Esq.
Holland & Knight, LLP
1180 West Peachtree Street, NW
Suite 1800
Atlanta, GA 30309
gpn 07
Notice to Debtors and Creditors
RE: Estate of BARBARA F. SCARBORO, deceased
All creditors of the Estate of BARBARA F. SCARBORO, deceased, late of Dodge County, Georgia, are hereby notified to render their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment to Executor.
This 13th day of September, 2016.
REGINA L. YOUNG, Executor
2271 Reedy Spring Church Road
Rentz, GA 31075
1011
FORECLOSURES
gpn 11
NOTICE OF SALE
UNDER POWER
STATE OF GEORGIA
COUNTY OF DODGE
Under and by virtue of the power of sale (the “Power of Sale”) contained in
that certain Deed to Secure Debt (the “Security Deed”) given by GEORGE T. WINGATE AND JUDITH K. WINGATE TO COLONY BANK of DODGE COUNTY dated June 6, 2008, recorded in Deed Book 608, Page 33, Clerk’s Office, Dodge Superior Court, conveying the after-described property, through the open-end provisions therein, to secure that certain Promissory Note (the “Note”) from GEORGE T. WINGATE AND JUDITH K. WINGATE to COLONY BANK dated April 24, 2013 in the original principal amount of Eighty-Nine Thousand Seven Hundred Fourteen and 34/100 Dollars ($89,714.34), with interest thereon as set forth therein, Colony Bank being the current holder thereof, there will be a sale at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the courthouse door of Dodge County, Georgia, within the legal hours of sale on the first Tuesday of October, 2016, the following described property (the “Property”):
ALL THAT TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND LYING AND BEING IN LAND LOT 79 OF THE 20TH LAND DISTRICT OF DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA, AND BEING MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: TO FIND THE POINT OF BEGINNING OF THE TRACT HEREIN CONVEYED, COMMENCE AT THE NORTH CORNER OF LAND LOT 79 AND RUN THENCE ALONG THE NORTHEAST LOT LINE IN A SOUTHEAST DIRECTION A DISTANCE OF 55 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE RUN SOUTH 45 DEGREES 42 MINUTES WEST A DISTANCE OF 766.06 FEET TO A POINT, THIS BEING THE POINT OF BEGINNING OF THE TRACT HEREIN CONVEYED AND FROM SAID POINT, THUS ESTABLISHED, THENCE RUN SOUTH 41 DEGREES 57 MINUTES EAST A DISTANCE OF 189.67 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE RUN SOUTH 08 DEGREES 10 MINUTES WEST A DISTANCE OF 107.73 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE RUN SOUTH 23 DEGREES 14 MINUTES WEST A DISTANCE OF 84.05 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE RUN SOUTH 67 DEGREES 24 MINUTES WEST A DISTANCE OF 93.06 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE RUN NORTH 42 DEGREES 38 MINUTES WEST A DISTANCE OF 252.93 FEET TO A POINT IN THE SOUTHEAST RIGHT OF WAY LINE OF WEST LAKE DRIVE; THENCE RUN ALONG SAID SOUTHEAST RIGHT OF WAY LINE NORTH 45 DEGREES 42 MINUTES EAST A DISTANCE OF 250 FEET BACK TO THE PLACE OR POINT OF BEGINNING. SAID TRACT BEING FURTHER DESCRIBED AS LOT 4 ON THAT CERTAIN PLAT OF SURVEY PREPARED BY CAREY E. TREADWELL, GA R.L.S. #1538, ON AUGUST 27, 1982, SAID PLAT BEING MADE A PART HEREOF BY THIS REFERENCE THERETO.
ALSO CONVEYED HEREBY IS THE ACCESS TO AND ALL RIGHTS AND PRIVILEGES TO THE USE OF A PRIVATE LAKE ADJOINING SAID PROPERTY WHICH WERE GRANTED TO GEORGE T. WINGATE IN A WARRANTY DEED DATED NOVEMBER 1, 1983, FROM PARTNERSHIP COMPOSED OF FRED R. BENNETT, JR., VIRGINIA L. BENNETT AND MARY ALICE B. LONG.
THIS BEING THE SAME PROPERTY CONVEYED BY WARRANTY DEED DATED MARCH 11, 1992 FROM GEORGE T. WINGATE TO JUDITH K. WINGATE, FILED MARCH 16, 1992 AND RECORDED ON MARCH 23, 1992 WITH THE CLERK OF SUPERIOR COURT OF DODGE COUNTY IN DEED BOOK 225, PAGES 567-568.
The debt secured by said Security Deed has been and is hereby declared due because of, among other possible events of default, failure to pay the indebtedness as and when due and in the manner provided in the Note and Security Deed. The debt remaining in default, this sale will be made for the purpose of paying same and, additionally, all expenses of this sale, as provided in the Security Deed and by law, including without limitation attorney fees (the statutory notice of intent to collect attorney fees having been served).
Said Property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes that are a lien, but not yet due and payable); matters that may be disclosed by an accurate survey and/or inspection of the property; assessments, liens, encumbrances, zoning ordinances, restrictions, covenants; and matters of record superior to the Security Deed.
Additionally, this sale will be conducted subject to (1) confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) final confirmation and audit of the status of the loans with the holder of the Security Deed.
Notice to the debtor as required by O.C.G.A. § 44-14-162.2 has been given. Please note that COLONY BANK, located at the business address of 115 SOUTH GRANT STREET, FITZGERALD, GEORGIA 31750, is the entity that has the full authority to negotiate, amend or modify the terms of the loan documents. Colony Bank can be contacted through the following representative: MICHAEL N. WHITE, ESQ., JAMES-BATES-BRANNAN-GROOVER-LLP, 231 RIVERSIDE DRIVE, MACON, GEORGIA, 31201; TEL: (478) 742-4280.
COLONY BANK, as successor by merger to COLONY BANK OF
DODGE COUNTY
as Attorney-in-Fact for
GEORGE T. WINGATE AND JUDITH K. WINGATE
MICHAEL N. WHITE, ESQ.
JAMES-BATES-BRANNAN-
GROOVER-LLP
231 Riverside Drive
P.O. Box 4283
Macon, Georgia 31208-4283
This Law Firm is acting as a debt collector and is attempting to collect a debt. Any information obtained will be used for that purpose.
gpn 11
STATE OF GEORGIA
COUNTY OF DODGE
NOTICE OF SALE
UNDER POWER
Because of a default under the terms of the Security Deed executed by BRIAN GAULKE AND CINDY GAULKE TO AMERICAN GENERAL FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC. dated August 12, 2008, and recorded in Deed Book 613, Page 171, Dodge County Records, said Security Deed having been last sold, assigned, transferred and conveyed to U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION AS INDENTURE TRUSTEE FOR SPRINGLEAF MORTGAGE LOAN TRUST 2013-2, MORTGAGE-BACKED NOTES, SERIES 2013-2, securing a Note in the original principal amount of $103,500.00, the holder thereof pursuant to said Deed and Note thereby secured has declared the entire amount of said indebtedness due and payable and, pursuant to the power of sale contained in said Deed, will on the first Tuesday, October 4, 2016, during the legal hours of sale, before the Courthouse door in said County, sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, the property described in said Deed, to-wit:
ALL THAT CERTAIN PROPERTY SITUATED IN THE COUNTY OF DODGE, AND STATE OF GEORGIA, BEING DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS:
THAT TRACT OF LAND DESIGNATED AS TRACT 4B, CONTAINING 8.412 ACRES IN LAND LOT 72 OF THE 19TH LAND DISTRICT OF DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA, AS SHOWN BY A PLAT OF SURVEY MADE BY EDWIN L. THOMPSON, SURVEYOR, DATED APRIL 18, 2001, RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK 31, PAGE 115, DODGE COUNTY RECORDS, AT EASTMAN, GEORGIA, TO WHICH PLAT AND THE RECORDED COPY THEREOF REFERENCE IS HEREBY MADE FOR THE METES AND BOUNDS OF SAID PROPERTY.
SAID PROPERTY IS KNOWN AS 160 NOBLES ROAD, CHESTER, GA 31206, TOGETHER WITH ALL FIXTURES AND PERSONAL PROPERTY ATTACHED TO AND CONSTITUTING A PART OF SAID PROPERTY, IF ANY.
Said property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, whether or not now due and payable), the right of redemption of any taxing authority, any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments, liens, encumbrances, zoning ordinances, restrictions, covenants, and matters of record superior to the Security Deed first set out above.
The proceeds of said sale will be applied to the payment of said indebtedness and all expenses of said sale as provided in said Deed, and the balance, if any, will be distributed as provided by law.
The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the secured creditor.
The property is or may be in the possession of BRIAN GAULKE AND CINDY GAULKE, successor in interest or tenant(s).
U.S. BANK NATIONAL
ASSOCIATION AS INDENTURE TRUSTEE FOR SPRINGLEAF MORTGAGE LOAN TRUST 2013-2,
MORTGAGE-BACKED NOTES, SERIES 2013-2
as Attorney-in-Fact for
BRIAN GAULKE AND CINDY GAULKE
File no. 16-059436
SHAPIRO PENDERGAST & HASTY, LLP*
Attorneys and Counselors at Law
211 Perimeter Center Parkway
Suite 300
Atlanta, GA 30346
gpn 11
NOTICE OF SALE
UNDER POWER
DODGE COUNTY
Pursuant to the Power of Sale contained in a Security Deed given by BETTY D RIDDLE AND ANTHONY T RIDDLE TO MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS, INC. AS A NOMINEE FOR COUNTRYWIDE HOME LOANS, INC. dated 4/6/2007 and recorded in Deed Book 574 Page 160 Dodge County, Georgia records; as last transferred to or acquired by DITECH FINANCIAL LLC F/K/A GREEN TREE SERVICING, LLC, conveying the after-described property to secure a Note in the original principal amount of $ 124,000.00, with interest at the rate specified therein, there will be sold by the undersigned at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the Courthouse door of Dodge County, Georgia (or such other area as desig-
nated by Order of the Superior Court of said county), within the legal hours of sale on October 04, 2016 (being the first Tuesday of said month unless said date falls on a Federal Holiday, in which case being the first Wednesday of said month), the following described property:
ALL THAT TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND LYING AND BEING IN THE CITY OF EASTMAN, DODGE COUNTY. GEORGIA, BEING A PART OF LAND LOT 20 IN THE 15TH LAND DISTRICT OF SAID COUNTY AND BEING MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AND SHOWN BY A PLAT OF SURVEY DATED FEBRUARY 10, 1999, DRAWN BY W.P. JOHNSON AND ASSOC., REGISTERED LAND SURVEYORS, PREPARED FOR EASTMAN REALTY INC. AND BEING IN BLOCK ‘A’ OF GREENWOOD HEIGHTS SUBDIVISION. SAID PARCEL OF LAND BEING MORE PARTICULARLY DELINEATED ON SAID PLAT AS BEING TRACT “B” AND FRONTING 150 FEET ON EVERGREEN CIRCLE. SAID PLAT BEING RECORDED IN THE OFFICE OF THE CLERK OF DODGE SUPERIOR COURT IN PLAT BOOK 29, PAGE 251. SAID PLAT AND THE RECORD THEREOF BEING INCORPORATED HEREIN FOR DESCRIPTIVE AND ALL OTHER LEGAL PURPOSES.
The debt secured by said Security Deed has been and is hereby declared due because of, among other possible events of default, failure to pay the indebtedness as and when due and in the manner provided in the Note and Security Deed. The debt remaining in default, this sale will be made for the purpose of paying the same and all expenses of this sale, as provided in the Security Deed and by law, including attorney’s fees (notice of intent to collect attorney’s fees having been given).
Said property is commonly known as 904 EVERGREEN CIRCLE, EASTMAN, GA 31023 together with all fixtures and personal property attached to and constituting a part of said property, if any.
TO THE BEST KNOWLEDGE AND BELIEF OF THE UNDERSIGNED, THE PARTY (OR PARTIES) IN POSSESSION OF THE SUBJECT PROPERTY IS (ARE): ANTHONY RIDDLE AND BETTY C. RIDDLE OR TENANT OR TENANTS.
DITECH FINANCIAL LLC is the entity or individual designated who shall have full authority to negotiate, amend and modify all terms of the mortgage.
DITECH FINANCIAL LLC
LOSS MITIGATION
7360 S. KYRENE ROAD
TEMPE, AZ 85283
1-800-643-0202
Note, however, that such entity or individual is not required by law to negotiate, amend or modify the terms of the loan.
Said property will be sold subject to: (a) any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but not yet due and payable), (b) unpaid water or sewage bills that constitute a lien against the property whether due and payable or not yet due and
payable and which may not be of record, (c) the right of redemption of any taxing authority, (d) any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, and (e) any assessments, liens, encumbrances, zoning ordinances, restrictions, covenants, and matters of record superior to the Security Deed first set out above.
The sale will be conducted subject to (1) confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code; and (2) final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the Security Deed. Pursuant to O.C.G.A. Section 9-13-172.1, which allows for certain procedures regarding the rescission of judicial and non-judicial sales in the State of Georgia, the Deed Under Power and other foreclosure documents may not be provided until final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan as provided immediately above.
DITECH FINANCIAL LLC F/K/A GREEN TREE SERVICING, LLC
as agent and Attorney in Fact for
BETTY D RIDDLE AND
ANTHONY T RIDDLE
ALDRIDGE PITE, LLP
(formerly known as Aldridge Connors, LLP)
15 Piedmont Center
3575 Piedmont Road, N.E.
Suite 500
Atlanta, Georgia 30305
404-994-7400
1317-2181A
THIS LAW FIRM MAY BE ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. 1317-2181A
gpn 11
NOTICE OF SALE UNDER
POWER
DODGE COUNTY
Pursuant to the Power of Sale contained in a Security Deed given by CYNTHIA S. OLIVER to MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS, INC. AS A NOMINEE FOR HOMEOWNERS MORTGAGE ENTERPRISES, INC. dated 1/13/2012 and recorded in Deed Book 698 Page 44 and re-recorded at Deed Book 698 Page 151 Dodge County, Georgia records; as last transferred to or acquired by WELLS FARGO BANK, NA, conveying the after-described property to secure a Note in the original principal amount of $105,612.00, with interest at the rate specified therein, there will be sold by the undersigned at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the Courthouse door of DODGE County, Georgia (or such other area as designated by Order of the Superior Court of said county), within the legal hours of sale on OCTOBER 04, 2016 (being the first Tuesday of said month unless said date falls on a Federal Holiday, in which case being the first Wednesday of said month), the following described property:
TRACT 1: ALL THAT TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND BEING A PORTION OF ORIGINAL LAND LOT NO. 220 IN THE 13TH LAND DISTRICT OF DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA, BEING IN THE FORM OF A SQUARE, CONTAINING 4.65 ACRES, MORE OR LESS, AND BEING MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS, TO WIT: BEGIN AT THE EAST CORNER OF SAID LAND LOT N. 220 AND RUN THENCE SOUTH 44 DEGREES 30 MINUTES WEST 1805 FEET ALONG THE SOUTHEAST LAND LOT LINE OF SAID LAND LOT TO A POINT; THENCE NORTH 58 DEGREES 30 MINUTES WEST 426 FEET TO A CONCRETE MARKER ON THE NORTHWEST RIGHT OF WAY LINE OF A PUBLIC ROAD WHICH POINT IS THE EAST CORNER OF THE TRACT OF LAND HEREBY DESCRIBED AND THE BEGINNING POINT OF THIS DESCRIPTION; THENCE AT RIGHT ANGLES SOUTHWESTWARDLY ALONG THE RIGHT OF WAY LINE OF SAID ROAD 450 FEET TO A CONCRETE MARKER; THENCE AT RIGHT ANGLES NORTHWESTWARDLY 450 FEET TO A CONCRETE MARKER; THENCE AT RIGHT ANGLES NORTHEASTWARDLY 450 FEET TO A CONCRETE MARKER AND THENCE AT RIGHT ANGLES SOUTHEASTWARDLY 450 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING, ALL AS WILL APPEAR BY REFERENCE TO A PLAT OF SURVEY THEREOF BY DANIEL P. O’CONNOR, SURVEYOR, DATED APRIL 1961, AND RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK 4, PAGE 174, OFFICE OF THE CLERK OF SUPERIOR COURT OF DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA.
TRACT 2: ALL THAT TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND BEING A PORTION OF ORIGINAL LAND LOT NO. 220 IN THE 13TH LAND DISTRICT OF DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA, AND BEING MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS, TO-WIT: TO FIND THE BEGINNING POINT, COMMENCE AT THE EAST COMER OF SAID LAND LOT N. 220 AND RUNNING THENCE SOUTH 44 DEGREES 30 MINUTES WEST 1805 FEET ALONG THE SOUTHEAST LAND LOT LINE OF SAID LAND LOT TO A POINT ON SAID LAND LOT LINE; THENCE NORTH 58 DEGREES 30 MINUTES WEST 426 FEET TO A CONCRETE MARKER ON THE NORTHWEST RIGHT OF WAY LINE OF A PUBLIC ROAD
AND THE BEGINNING POINT OF THIS DESCRIPTION; THENCE FROM SAID BEGINNING POINT, AS ESTABLISHED, NORTH 58 DEGREES 30 MINUTES WEST A DISTANCE OF 450 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE IN A NORTHEASTERLY DIRECTION PARALLEL TO THE NORTHWEST RIGHT OF WAY LINE OF THE AFORESAID PUBLIC ROAD AND AT A DISTANCE OF 450 FEET NORTHWESTWARDLY THEREFROM, A DISTANCE OF 50 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE SOUTH 58 DEGREES 30 MINUTES EAST THE DISTANCE OF 450 FEET TO A POINT LOCATED ON THE NORTHWEST RIGHT OF WAY OF THE AFORESAID PUBLIC ROAD; THENCE IN A SOUTHWESTERLY DIRECTION, ALONG THE NORTHWEST RIGHT OF WAY OF THE AFORESAID PUBLIC ROAD, A DISTANCE OF 50 FEET TO A CONCRETE MARKER AND THE POINT OF BEGINNING OF THIS DESCRIPTION. SAID TRACT OR LAND IS IN THE FORM OF A RECTANGLE WITH A WIDTH AND FRONTAGE OF 50 FEET ON THE NORTHWEST RIGHT OF WAY OF THAT CERTAIN PAVED PUBLIC ROAD EXTENDING FROM U. S. HIGHWAY NO. 341 TO AND THROUGH THE JAYBIRD SPRINGS COMMUNITY, AND RUNNING BACK FROM SAID PUBLIC ROAD. IN EQUAL WIDTH, A DISTANCE OF 450 FEET. SAID TRACT OF LAND BEING FURTHER DESCRIBED AS BEING CONTIGUOUS TO THAT CERTAIN TRACT OF LAND CONVEYED BY B. J. O’CONNOR TO JAMES B. O’CONNOR BY DEED DATED MAY 29, 1961, AS WILL BE FOUND RECORDED IN DEED BOOK 90, PAGE 224. OFFICE OF THE CLERK OF SUPERIOR COURT OF DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA.
THE ABOVE TWO TRACTS OF LAND BEING THE SAME AND IDENTICAL LANDS CONVEYED BY JAMES B. O’ CONNOR, SR. TO LAURA H. BURCH BY DEED DATED NOVEMBER 24, 2004, RECORDED IN DEED BOOK 493, PAGES 230-232. IN THE OFFICE OF THE CLERK OF SUPERIOR COURT OF DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA.
SUBJECT TO EXISTING EASEMENTS FOR PUBLIC ROADS AND UTILITIES.
The debt secured by said Security Deed has been and is hereby declared due because of, among other possible events of default, failure to pay the indebtedness as and when due and in the manner provided in the Note and Security Deed. The debt remaining in default, this sale will be made for the purpose of paying the same and all expenses of this sale, as provided in the Security Deed and by law, including attorney’s fees (notice of intent to collect attorney’s fees having been given).
Said property is commonly known as 977 JAYBIRD SPRINGS ROAD, CHAUNCEY, GA 31011 together with all fixtures and personal property attached to and constituting a part of said property, if any. To the best knowledge and belief of the undersigned, the party (or parties) in possession of the subject property is (are): CYNTHIA S. OLIVER or tenant or tenants.
WELLS FARGO BANK, NA is the entity or individual designated who shall have full authority to negotiate, amend and modify all terms of the mortgage.
WELLS FARGO BANK, NA
LOSS MITIGATION
3476 STATEVIEW BOULEVARD
FORT MILL, SC 29715
1-800-678-7986
Note, however, that such entity or individual is not required by law to negotiate, amend or modify the terms of the loan.
Said property will be sold subject to: (a) any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but not yet due and payable), (b) unpaid water or sewage bills that constitute a lien against the property whether due and payable or not yet due and payable and which may not be of record, (c) the right of redemption of any taxing authority, (d) any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, and (e) any assessments, liens, encumbrances, zoning ordinances, restrictions, covenants, and matters of record superior to the Security Deed first set out above.
The sale will be conducted subject to (1) confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code; and (2) final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the Security Deed. Pursuant to O.C.G.A. Section 9-13-172.1, which allows for certain procedures regarding the rescission of judicial and non-judicial sales in the State of Georgia, the Deed Under Power and other foreclosure documents may not be provided until final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan as provided immediately above.
WELLS FARGO BANK, NA
as agent and Attorney in Fact for
CYNTHIA S. OLIVER
ALDRIDGE PITE, LLP (formerly known as Aldridge Connors, LLP)
15 Piedmont Center
3575 Piedmont Road, N.E.
Suite 500
Atlanta, Georgia 30305
404-994-7400
1000-667511250A
THIS LAW FIRM MAY BE ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
gpn 11
STATE OF GEORGIA
COUNTY OF DODGE
NOTICE OF SALE
UNDER POWER
Because of a default under the terms of the Security Deed executed by ROGER KEVIN HESTER to MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS, INC., AS NOMINEE FOR FRANKLIN BANK, SSB, its successors and assigns dated August 11, 2004, and recorded in Deed Book 483, Page 184, Dodge County Records, said Security Deed having been last sold, assigned, transferred and conveyed to CARRINGTON MORTGAGE SERVICES, LLC, securing a Note in the original principal amount of $93,263.00, the holder thereof pursuant to said Deed and Note thereby secured has declared the entire amount of said indebtedness due and payable and, pursuant to the power of sale contained in said Deed, will on the first Tuesday, November 1, 2016, during the legal hours of sale, before the Courthouse door in said County, sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, the property described in said Deed, to-wit:
ALL THAT TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND SITUATE, LYING AND BEING IN LAND LOT 177 OF THE 20TH LAND DISTRICT OF DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA, CONTAINING 11.007 ACRES AND BEING MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS TRACT I ON A
PLAT OF SURVEY PREPARED BY JESSE DANIEL PRIEST, SURVEYOR, ON DECEMBER 15, 2003, WHICH PLAT, OF RECORD IN PLAT BOOK 33, PAGE 71, CLERK’S OFFICE, DODGE COUNTY SUPERIOR COURT, IS INCORPORATED HEREIN IN AID OF THIS DESCRIPTION AND FOR ALL LEGAL PURPOSES. REFER TO SAID PLAT FOR THE METES, COURSES AND DISTANCES OF SAID TRACT WHICH IS BOUND NOW OR FORMERLY AS FOLLOWS: SOUTHWEST BY TRACT II DEPICTED ON SAID PLAT; SOUTHEAST BY PROPERTY OF HAROLD LANCASTER; NORTHEAST BY PROPERTY OF MARY HARRELL, AND NORTHWEST BY PROPERTY OF LOCKWOOD WHIGAM. ALSO CONVEYED HEREBY AS A APPURTENANT TO THE SUBJECT PROPERTY IS A 20 FT. EGRESS—INGRESS EASEMENT; FROM THE EAST RIGHT OF WAY MARGIN OF A COUNTY PUBLIC ROAD KNOWN AS “LANCASTER ROAD”, SAME EXTENDING ALONG AND ADJACENT TO, THE SOUTHEAST LINE OF TRACT II AS DEPICTED ON THE ABOVE REFERENCED PLAT, SHOWN THEREON AS “20 EGRESS-INGRESS EASEMENT”, WHICH DESCRIPTION IS EXPRESSLY INCORPORATED HEREIN IN AID OF THE DESCRIPTION OF SUCH EASEMENT.
Said property is known as 121 MAPLE LEAF LANE, EASTMAN, GA 31023, together with all fixtures and personal property attached to and constituting a part of said property, if any.
Said property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, whether or not now due and payable), the right of redemption of any taxing authority, any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments, liens, encumbrances, zoning ordinances, restrictions, covenants, and matters of record superior to the Security Deed first set out above.
The proceeds of said sale will be applied to the payment of said indebtedness and all expenses of said sale as provided in said Deed, and the balance, if any, will be distributed as provided by law.
The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the secured creditor.
The property is or may be in the possession of ROGER KEVIN HESTER, SUCCESSOR IN INTEREST OR TENANT(S).
CARRINGTON MORTGAGE SERVICES, LLC
as Attorney-in-Fact for
ROGER KEVIN HESTER
File no. 16-061217
SHAPIRO PENDERGAST & HASTY, LLP*
Attorneys and Counselors at Law
211 Perimeter Center Parkway, Suite 300
Atlanta, GA 30346
770-220-2535/KMM
shapiroandhasty.com
*THE LAW FIRM IS ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE
CONDEMNATIONS
gpn 04
NOTICE OF SEIZURE OF
PERSONAL PROPERTY VALUED AT LESS THAN $25,000.00
Pursuant to O.C.G.A. § 16-13-49 (n), any party claiming an interest in the following property is hereby notified that on July 7, 2016, said property was seized by the undersigned agency in Dodge County, Georgia:
TWO HUNDRED FORTY SEVEN DOLLARS ($247.00) IN UNITED STATES CURRENCY AND A
1999 TOYOTA CARMY,
VIN# JT2BG28K8X0359701
You are further notified that you may file a claim within (30) days of the second publication of this notice of seizure by sending a claim complying with the requirements of O.C.G.A. § 16-13-49 to the seizing law enforcement agency and to the district attorney by certified mail, return receipt requested.
This 6th day of SEPTEMBER, 2016
CHRISTOPHER C. GORDON
Assistant District Attorney
Oconee Judicial Circuit
P.O. Box 1027
5401 Anson Avenue, Room 200
Eastman, GA 31023
Seizing Agency:
JORDAN PEAVY
Oconee Drug Task Force
327 Pearl Bates Avenue
Eastman, GA 31023
gpn 04
NOTICE OF SEIZURE OF
PERSONAL PROPERTY VALUED AT LESS THAN $25,000.00
Pursuant to O.C.G.A. § 16-13-49 (n), any party claiming an interest in the following property is hereby notified that on July 7, 2016, said property was seized by the undersigned agency in Dodge County, Georgia:
ONE THOUSAND FIVE
HUNDRED TWENTY ONE
DOLLARS ($1,521.00) IN UNITED STATES CURRENCY
You are further notified that you may file a claim within (30) days of the second publication of this notice of seizure by sending a claim complying with the requirements of O.C.G.A. § 16-13-49 to the seizing law enforcement agency and to the district attorney by certified mail, return receipt requested.
This 6th day of SEPTEMBER, 2016
CHRISTOPHER C. GORDON
Assistant District Attorney
Oconee Judicial Circuit
P.O. Box 1027
5401 Anson Avenue, Room 200
Eastman, GA 31023
Seizing Agency:
DANIEL GONZALEZ
Oconee Drug Task Force
327 Pearl Bates Avenue
Eastman, GA 31023
1007
DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
gpn 07
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
All creditors of the Estate of MICHAEL WAYNE GAY, late of Dodge County, Georgia, deceased, are hereby notified to render their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment.
This the 11th day of July, 2016.
JEFFERY DILLION SPIRES,
Administrator
Estate of MICHAEL WAYNE GAY
CANNON LAW FIRM, LLC
Attorneys for said Estate
P. O. Box 547
Eastman, GA 31023
Phone: 478-374-3056
Facsimile: 478-374-3066
gpn 07
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
All creditors of the Estate of KENNETH ROLAND GROGAN, late of Dodge County, deceased, are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said Estate are required to make immediate payment.
This 7th day of September, 2016.
KENNETH MICHAEL GROGAN, Administrator
c/o Larry S. Pike, Esq.
Holland & Knight, LLP
1180 West Peachtree Street, NW
Suite 1800
Atlanta, GA 30309
gpn 07
Notice to Debtors and Creditors
RE: Estate of BARBARA F. SCARBORO, deceased
All creditors of the Estate of BARBARA F. SCARBORO, deceased, late of Dodge County, Georgia, are hereby notified to render their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment to Executor.
This 13th day of September, 2016.
REGINA L. YOUNG, Executor
2271 Reedy Spring Church Road
Rentz, GA 31075
1011
FORECLOSURES
gpn 11
NOTICE OF SALE
UNDER POWER
STATE OF GEORGIA
COUNTY OF DODGE
Under and by virtue of the power of sale (the “Power of Sale”) contained in
that certain Deed to Secure Debt (the “Security Deed”) given by GEORGE T. WINGATE AND JUDITH K. WINGATE TO COLONY BANK of DODGE COUNTY dated June 6, 2008, recorded in Deed Book 608, Page 33, Clerk’s Office, Dodge Superior Court, conveying the after-described property, through the open-end provisions therein, to secure that certain Promissory Note (the “Note”) from GEORGE T. WINGATE AND JUDITH K. WINGATE to COLONY BANK dated April 24, 2013 in the original principal amount of Eighty-Nine Thousand Seven Hundred Fourteen and 34/100 Dollars ($89,714.34), with interest thereon as set forth therein, Colony Bank being the current holder thereof, there will be a sale at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the courthouse door of Dodge County, Georgia, within the legal hours of sale on the first Tuesday of October, 2016, the following described property (the “Property”):
ALL THAT TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND LYING AND BEING IN LAND LOT 79 OF THE 20TH LAND DISTRICT OF DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA, AND BEING MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: TO FIND THE POINT OF BEGINNING OF THE TRACT HEREIN CONVEYED, COMMENCE AT THE NORTH CORNER OF LAND LOT 79 AND RUN THENCE ALONG THE NORTHEAST LOT LINE IN A SOUTHEAST DIRECTION A DISTANCE OF 55 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE RUN SOUTH 45 DEGREES 42 MINUTES WEST A DISTANCE OF 766.06 FEET TO A POINT, THIS BEING THE POINT OF BEGINNING OF THE TRACT HEREIN CONVEYED AND FROM SAID POINT, THUS ESTABLISHED, THENCE RUN SOUTH 41 DEGREES 57 MINUTES EAST A DISTANCE OF 189.67 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE RUN SOUTH 08 DEGREES 10 MINUTES WEST A DISTANCE OF 107.73 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE RUN SOUTH 23 DEGREES 14 MINUTES WEST A DISTANCE OF 84.05 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE RUN SOUTH 67 DEGREES 24 MINUTES WEST A DISTANCE OF 93.06 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE RUN NORTH 42 DEGREES 38 MINUTES WEST A DISTANCE OF 252.93 FEET TO A POINT IN THE SOUTHEAST RIGHT OF WAY LINE OF WEST LAKE DRIVE; THENCE RUN ALONG SAID SOUTHEAST RIGHT OF WAY LINE NORTH 45 DEGREES 42 MINUTES EAST A DISTANCE OF 250 FEET BACK TO THE PLACE OR POINT OF BEGINNING. SAID TRACT BEING FURTHER DESCRIBED AS LOT 4 ON THAT CERTAIN PLAT OF SURVEY PREPARED BY CAREY E. TREADWELL, GA R.L.S. #1538, ON AUGUST 27, 1982, SAID PLAT BEING MADE A PART HEREOF BY THIS REFERENCE THERETO.
ALSO CONVEYED HEREBY IS THE ACCESS TO AND ALL RIGHTS AND PRIVILEGES TO THE USE OF A PRIVATE LAKE ADJOINING SAID PROPERTY WHICH WERE GRANTED TO GEORGE T. WINGATE IN A WARRANTY DEED DATED NOVEMBER 1, 1983, FROM PARTNERSHIP COMPOSED OF FRED R. BENNETT, JR., VIRGINIA L. BENNETT AND MARY ALICE B. LONG.
THIS BEING THE SAME PROPERTY CONVEYED BY WARRANTY DEED DATED MARCH 11, 1992 FROM GEORGE T. WINGATE TO JUDITH K. WINGATE, FILED MARCH 16, 1992 AND RECORDED ON MARCH 23, 1992 WITH THE CLERK OF SUPERIOR COURT OF DODGE COUNTY IN DEED BOOK 225, PAGES 567-568.
The debt secured by said Security Deed has been and is hereby declared due because of, among other possible events of default, failure to pay the indebtedness as and when due and in the manner provided in the Note and Security Deed. The debt remaining in default, this sale will be made for the purpose of paying same and, additionally, all expenses of this sale, as provided in the Security Deed and by law, including without limitation attorney fees (the statutory notice of intent to collect attorney fees having been served).
Said Property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes that are a lien, but not yet due and payable); matters that may be disclosed by an accurate survey and/or inspection of the property; assessments, liens, encumbrances, zoning ordinances, restrictions, covenants; and matters of record superior to the Security Deed.
Additionally, this sale will be conducted subject to (1) confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) final confirmation and audit of the status of the loans with the holder of the Security Deed.
Notice to the debtor as required by O.C.G.A. § 44-14-162.2 has been given. Please note that COLONY BANK, located at the business address of 115 SOUTH GRANT STREET, FITZGERALD, GEORGIA 31750, is the entity that has the full authority to negotiate, amend or modify the terms of the loan documents. Colony Bank can be contacted through the following representative: MICHAEL N. WHITE, ESQ., JAMES-BATES-BRANNAN-GROOVER-LLP, 231 RIVERSIDE DRIVE, MACON, GEORGIA, 31201; TEL: (478) 742-4280.
COLONY BANK, as successor by merger to COLONY BANK OF
DODGE COUNTY
as Attorney-in-Fact for
GEORGE T. WINGATE AND JUDITH K. WINGATE
MICHAEL N. WHITE, ESQ.
JAMES-BATES-BRANNAN-
GROOVER-LLP
231 Riverside Drive
P.O. Box 4283
Macon, Georgia 31208-4283
This Law Firm is acting as a debt collector and is attempting to collect a debt. Any information obtained will be used for that purpose.
gpn 11
STATE OF GEORGIA
COUNTY OF DODGE
NOTICE OF SALE
UNDER POWER
Because of a default under the terms of the Security Deed executed by BRIAN GAULKE AND CINDY GAULKE TO AMERICAN GENERAL FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC. dated August 12, 2008, and recorded in Deed Book 613, Page 171, Dodge County Records, said Security Deed having been last sold, assigned, transferred and conveyed to U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION AS INDENTURE TRUSTEE FOR SPRINGLEAF MORTGAGE LOAN TRUST 2013-2, MORTGAGE-BACKED NOTES, SERIES 2013-2, securing a Note in the original principal amount of $103,500.00, the holder thereof pursuant to said Deed and Note thereby secured has declared the entire amount of said indebtedness due and payable and, pursuant to the power of sale contained in said Deed, will on the first Tuesday, October 4, 2016, during the legal hours of sale, before the Courthouse door in said County, sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, the property described in said Deed, to-wit:
ALL THAT CERTAIN PROPERTY SITUATED IN THE COUNTY OF DODGE, AND STATE OF GEORGIA, BEING DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS:
THAT TRACT OF LAND DESIGNATED AS TRACT 4B, CONTAINING 8.412 ACRES IN LAND LOT 72 OF THE 19TH LAND DISTRICT OF DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA, AS SHOWN BY A PLAT OF SURVEY MADE BY EDWIN L. THOMPSON, SURVEYOR, DATED APRIL 18, 2001, RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK 31, PAGE 115, DODGE COUNTY RECORDS, AT EASTMAN, GEORGIA, TO WHICH PLAT AND THE RECORDED COPY THEREOF REFERENCE IS HEREBY MADE FOR THE METES AND BOUNDS OF SAID PROPERTY.
SAID PROPERTY IS KNOWN AS 160 NOBLES ROAD, CHESTER, GA 31206, TOGETHER WITH ALL FIXTURES AND PERSONAL PROPERTY ATTACHED TO AND CONSTITUTING A PART OF SAID PROPERTY, IF ANY.
Said property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, whether or not now due and payable), the right of redemption of any taxing authority, any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments, liens, encumbrances, zoning ordinances, restrictions, covenants, and matters of record superior to the Security Deed first set out above.
The proceeds of said sale will be applied to the payment of said indebtedness and all expenses of said sale as provided in said Deed, and the balance, if any, will be distributed as provided by law.
The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the secured creditor.
The property is or may be in the possession of BRIAN GAULKE AND CINDY GAULKE, successor in interest or tenant(s).
U.S. BANK NATIONAL
ASSOCIATION AS INDENTURE TRUSTEE FOR SPRINGLEAF MORTGAGE LOAN TRUST 2013-2,
MORTGAGE-BACKED NOTES, SERIES 2013-2
as Attorney-in-Fact for
BRIAN GAULKE AND CINDY GAULKE
File no. 16-059436
SHAPIRO PENDERGAST & HASTY, LLP*
Attorneys and Counselors at Law
211 Perimeter Center Parkway
Suite 300
Atlanta, GA 30346
gpn 11
NOTICE OF SALE
UNDER POWER
DODGE COUNTY
Pursuant to the Power of Sale contained in a Security Deed given by BETTY D RIDDLE AND ANTHONY T RIDDLE TO MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS, INC. AS A NOMINEE FOR COUNTRYWIDE HOME LOANS, INC. dated 4/6/2007 and recorded in Deed Book 574 Page 160 Dodge County, Georgia records; as last transferred to or acquired by DITECH FINANCIAL LLC F/K/A GREEN TREE SERVICING, LLC, conveying the after-described property to secure a Note in the original principal amount of $ 124,000.00, with interest at the rate specified therein, there will be sold by the undersigned at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the Courthouse door of Dodge County, Georgia (or such other area as desig-
nated by Order of the Superior Court of said county), within the legal hours of sale on October 04, 2016 (being the first Tuesday of said month unless said date falls on a Federal Holiday, in which case being the first Wednesday of said month), the following described property:
ALL THAT TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND LYING AND BEING IN THE CITY OF EASTMAN, DODGE COUNTY. GEORGIA, BEING A PART OF LAND LOT 20 IN THE 15TH LAND DISTRICT OF SAID COUNTY AND BEING MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AND SHOWN BY A PLAT OF SURVEY DATED FEBRUARY 10, 1999, DRAWN BY W.P. JOHNSON AND ASSOC., REGISTERED LAND SURVEYORS, PREPARED FOR EASTMAN REALTY INC. AND BEING IN BLOCK ‘A’ OF GREENWOOD HEIGHTS SUBDIVISION. SAID PARCEL OF LAND BEING MORE PARTICULARLY DELINEATED ON SAID PLAT AS BEING TRACT “B” AND FRONTING 150 FEET ON EVERGREEN CIRCLE. SAID PLAT BEING RECORDED IN THE OFFICE OF THE CLERK OF DODGE SUPERIOR COURT IN PLAT BOOK 29, PAGE 251. SAID PLAT AND THE RECORD THEREOF BEING INCORPORATED HEREIN FOR DESCRIPTIVE AND ALL OTHER LEGAL PURPOSES.
The debt secured by said Security Deed has been and is hereby declared due because of, among other possible events of default, failure to pay the indebtedness as and when due and in the manner provided in the Note and Security Deed. The debt remaining in default, this sale will be made for the purpose of paying the same and all expenses of this sale, as provided in the Security Deed and by law, including attorney’s fees (notice of intent to collect attorney’s fees having been given).
Said property is commonly known as 904 EVERGREEN CIRCLE, EASTMAN, GA 31023 together with all fixtures and personal property attached to and constituting a part of said property, if any.
TO THE BEST KNOWLEDGE AND BELIEF OF THE UNDERSIGNED, THE PARTY (OR PARTIES) IN POSSESSION OF THE SUBJECT PROPERTY IS (ARE): ANTHONY RIDDLE AND BETTY C. RIDDLE OR TENANT OR TENANTS.
DITECH FINANCIAL LLC is the entity or individual designated who shall have full authority to negotiate, amend and modify all terms of the mortgage.
DITECH FINANCIAL LLC
LOSS MITIGATION
7360 S. KYRENE ROAD
TEMPE, AZ 85283
1-800-643-0202
Note, however, that such entity or individual is not required by law to negotiate, amend or modify the terms of the loan.
Said property will be sold subject to: (a) any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but not yet due and payable), (b) unpaid water or sewage bills that constitute a lien against the property whether due and payable or not yet due and
payable and which may not be of record, (c) the right of redemption of any taxing authority, (d) any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, and (e) any assessments, liens, encumbrances, zoning ordinances, restrictions, covenants, and matters of record superior to the Security Deed first set out above.
The sale will be conducted subject to (1) confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code; and (2) final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the Security Deed. Pursuant to O.C.G.A. Section 9-13-172.1, which allows for certain procedures regarding the rescission of judicial and non-judicial sales in the State of Georgia, the Deed Under Power and other foreclosure documents may not be provided until final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan as provided immediately above.
DITECH FINANCIAL LLC F/K/A GREEN TREE SERVICING, LLC
as agent and Attorney in Fact for
BETTY D RIDDLE AND
ANTHONY T RIDDLE
ALDRIDGE PITE, LLP
(formerly known as Aldridge Connors, LLP)
15 Piedmont Center
3575 Piedmont Road, N.E.
Suite 500
Atlanta, Georgia 30305
404-994-7400
1317-2181A
THIS LAW FIRM MAY BE ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. 1317-2181A
gpn 11
NOTICE OF SALE UNDER
POWER
DODGE COUNTY
Pursuant to the Power of Sale contained in a Security Deed given by CYNTHIA S. OLIVER to MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS, INC. AS A NOMINEE FOR HOMEOWNERS MORTGAGE ENTERPRISES, INC. dated 1/13/2012 and recorded in Deed Book 698 Page 44 and re-recorded at Deed Book 698 Page 151 Dodge County, Georgia records; as last transferred to or acquired by WELLS FARGO BANK, NA, conveying the after-described property to secure a Note in the original principal amount of $105,612.00, with interest at the rate specified therein, there will be sold by the undersigned at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the Courthouse door of DODGE County, Georgia (or such other area as designated by Order of the Superior Court of said county), within the legal hours of sale on OCTOBER 04, 2016 (being the first Tuesday of said month unless said date falls on a Federal Holiday, in which case being the first Wednesday of said month), the following described property:
TRACT 1: ALL THAT TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND BEING A PORTION OF ORIGINAL LAND LOT NO. 220 IN THE 13TH LAND DISTRICT OF DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA, BEING IN THE FORM OF A SQUARE, CONTAINING 4.65 ACRES, MORE OR LESS, AND BEING MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS, TO WIT: BEGIN AT THE EAST CORNER OF SAID LAND LOT N. 220 AND RUN THENCE SOUTH 44 DEGREES 30 MINUTES WEST 1805 FEET ALONG THE SOUTHEAST LAND LOT LINE OF SAID LAND LOT TO A POINT; THENCE NORTH 58 DEGREES 30 MINUTES WEST 426 FEET TO A CONCRETE MARKER ON THE NORTHWEST RIGHT OF WAY LINE OF A PUBLIC ROAD WHICH POINT IS THE EAST CORNER OF THE TRACT OF LAND HEREBY DESCRIBED AND THE BEGINNING POINT OF THIS DESCRIPTION; THENCE AT RIGHT ANGLES SOUTHWESTWARDLY ALONG THE RIGHT OF WAY LINE OF SAID ROAD 450 FEET TO A CONCRETE MARKER; THENCE AT RIGHT ANGLES NORTHWESTWARDLY 450 FEET TO A CONCRETE MARKER; THENCE AT RIGHT ANGLES NORTHEASTWARDLY 450 FEET TO A CONCRETE MARKER AND THENCE AT RIGHT ANGLES SOUTHEASTWARDLY 450 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING, ALL AS WILL APPEAR BY REFERENCE TO A PLAT OF SURVEY THEREOF BY DANIEL P. O’CONNOR, SURVEYOR, DATED APRIL 1961, AND RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK 4, PAGE 174, OFFICE OF THE CLERK OF SUPERIOR COURT OF DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA.
TRACT 2: ALL THAT TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND BEING A PORTION OF ORIGINAL LAND LOT NO. 220 IN THE 13TH LAND DISTRICT OF DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA, AND BEING MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS, TO-WIT: TO FIND THE BEGINNING POINT, COMMENCE AT THE EAST COMER OF SAID LAND LOT N. 220 AND RUNNING THENCE SOUTH 44 DEGREES 30 MINUTES WEST 1805 FEET ALONG THE SOUTHEAST LAND LOT LINE OF SAID LAND LOT TO A POINT ON SAID LAND LOT LINE; THENCE NORTH 58 DEGREES 30 MINUTES WEST 426 FEET TO A CONCRETE MARKER ON THE NORTHWEST RIGHT OF WAY LINE OF A PUBLIC ROAD
AND THE BEGINNING POINT OF THIS DESCRIPTION; THENCE FROM SAID BEGINNING POINT, AS ESTABLISHED, NORTH 58 DEGREES 30 MINUTES WEST A DISTANCE OF 450 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE IN A NORTHEASTERLY DIRECTION PARALLEL TO THE NORTHWEST RIGHT OF WAY LINE OF THE AFORESAID PUBLIC ROAD AND AT A DISTANCE OF 450 FEET NORTHWESTWARDLY THEREFROM, A DISTANCE OF 50 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE SOUTH 58 DEGREES 30 MINUTES EAST THE DISTANCE OF 450 FEET TO A POINT LOCATED ON THE NORTHWEST RIGHT OF WAY OF THE AFORESAID PUBLIC ROAD; THENCE IN A SOUTHWESTERLY DIRECTION, ALONG THE NORTHWEST RIGHT OF WAY OF THE AFORESAID PUBLIC ROAD, A DISTANCE OF 50 FEET TO A CONCRETE MARKER AND THE POINT OF BEGINNING OF THIS DESCRIPTION. SAID TRACT OR LAND IS IN THE FORM OF A RECTANGLE WITH A WIDTH AND FRONTAGE OF 50 FEET ON THE NORTHWEST RIGHT OF WAY OF THAT CERTAIN PAVED PUBLIC ROAD EXTENDING FROM U. S. HIGHWAY NO. 341 TO AND THROUGH THE JAYBIRD SPRINGS COMMUNITY, AND RUNNING BACK FROM SAID PUBLIC ROAD. IN EQUAL WIDTH, A DISTANCE OF 450 FEET. SAID TRACT OF LAND BEING FURTHER DESCRIBED AS BEING CONTIGUOUS TO THAT CERTAIN TRACT OF LAND CONVEYED BY B. J. O’CONNOR TO JAMES B. O’CONNOR BY DEED DATED MAY 29, 1961, AS WILL BE FOUND RECORDED IN DEED BOOK 90, PAGE 224. OFFICE OF THE CLERK OF SUPERIOR COURT OF DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA.
THE ABOVE TWO TRACTS OF LAND BEING THE SAME AND IDENTICAL LANDS CONVEYED BY JAMES B. O’ CONNOR, SR. TO LAURA H. BURCH BY DEED DATED NOVEMBER 24, 2004, RECORDED IN DEED BOOK 493, PAGES 230-232. IN THE OFFICE OF THE CLERK OF SUPERIOR COURT OF DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA.
SUBJECT TO EXISTING EASEMENTS FOR PUBLIC ROADS AND UTILITIES.
The debt secured by said Security Deed has been and is hereby declared due because of, among other possible events of default, failure to pay the indebtedness as and when due and in the manner provided in the Note and Security Deed. The debt remaining in default, this sale will be made for the purpose of paying the same and all expenses of this sale, as provided in the Security Deed and by law, including attorney’s fees (notice of intent to collect attorney’s fees having been given).
Said property is commonly known as 977 JAYBIRD SPRINGS ROAD, CHAUNCEY, GA 31011 together with all fixtures and personal property attached to and constituting a part of said property, if any. To the best knowledge and belief of the undersigned, the party (or parties) in possession of the subject property is (are): CYNTHIA S. OLIVER or tenant or tenants.
WELLS FARGO BANK, NA is the entity or individual designated who shall have full authority to negotiate, amend and modify all terms of the mortgage.
WELLS FARGO BANK, NA
LOSS MITIGATION
3476 STATEVIEW BOULEVARD
FORT MILL, SC 29715
1-800-678-7986
Note, however, that such entity or individual is not required by law to negotiate, amend or modify the terms of the loan.
Said property will be sold subject to: (a) any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but not yet due and payable), (b) unpaid water or sewage bills that constitute a lien against the property whether due and payable or not yet due and payable and which may not be of record, (c) the right of redemption of any taxing authority, (d) any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, and (e) any assessments, liens, encumbrances, zoning ordinances, restrictions, covenants, and matters of record superior to the Security Deed first set out above.
The sale will be conducted subject to (1) confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code; and (2) final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the Security Deed. Pursuant to O.C.G.A. Section 9-13-172.1, which allows for certain procedures regarding the rescission of judicial and non-judicial sales in the State of Georgia, the Deed Under Power and other foreclosure documents may not be provided until final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan as provided immediately above.
WELLS FARGO BANK, NA
as agent and Attorney in Fact for
CYNTHIA S. OLIVER
ALDRIDGE PITE, LLP (formerly known as Aldridge Connors, LLP)
15 Piedmont Center
3575 Piedmont Road, N.E.
Suite 500
Atlanta, Georgia 30305
404-994-7400
1000-667511250A
THIS LAW FIRM MAY BE ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
gpn 11
STATE OF GEORGIA
COUNTY OF DODGE
NOTICE OF SALE
UNDER POWER
Because of a default under the terms of the Security Deed executed by ROGER KEVIN HESTER to MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS, INC., AS NOMINEE FOR FRANKLIN BANK, SSB, its successors and assigns dated August 11, 2004, and recorded in Deed Book 483, Page 184, Dodge County Records, said Security Deed having been last sold, assigned, transferred and conveyed to CARRINGTON MORTGAGE SERVICES, LLC, securing a Note in the original principal amount of $93,263.00, the holder thereof pursuant to said Deed and Note thereby secured has declared the entire amount of said indebtedness due and payable and, pursuant to the power of sale contained in said Deed, will on the first Tuesday, November 1, 2016, during the legal hours of sale, before the Courthouse door in said County, sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, the property described in said Deed, to-wit:
ALL THAT TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND SITUATE, LYING AND BEING IN LAND LOT 177 OF THE 20TH LAND DISTRICT OF DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA, CONTAINING 11.007 ACRES AND BEING MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS TRACT I ON A
PLAT OF SURVEY PREPARED BY JESSE DANIEL PRIEST, SURVEYOR, ON DECEMBER 15, 2003, WHICH PLAT, OF RECORD IN PLAT BOOK 33, PAGE 71, CLERK’S OFFICE, DODGE COUNTY SUPERIOR COURT, IS INCORPORATED HEREIN IN AID OF THIS DESCRIPTION AND FOR ALL LEGAL PURPOSES. REFER TO SAID PLAT FOR THE METES, COURSES AND DISTANCES OF SAID TRACT WHICH IS BOUND NOW OR FORMERLY AS FOLLOWS: SOUTHWEST BY TRACT II DEPICTED ON SAID PLAT; SOUTHEAST BY PROPERTY OF HAROLD LANCASTER; NORTHEAST BY PROPERTY OF MARY HARRELL, AND NORTHWEST BY PROPERTY OF LOCKWOOD WHIGAM. ALSO CONVEYED HEREBY AS A APPURTENANT TO THE SUBJECT PROPERTY IS A 20 FT. EGRESS—INGRESS EASEMENT; FROM THE EAST RIGHT OF WAY MARGIN OF A COUNTY PUBLIC ROAD KNOWN AS “LANCASTER ROAD”, SAME EXTENDING ALONG AND ADJACENT TO, THE SOUTHEAST LINE OF TRACT II AS DEPICTED ON THE ABOVE REFERENCED PLAT, SHOWN THEREON AS “20 EGRESS-INGRESS EASEMENT”, WHICH DESCRIPTION IS EXPRESSLY INCORPORATED HEREIN IN AID OF THE DESCRIPTION OF SUCH EASEMENT.
Said property is known as 121 MAPLE LEAF LANE, EASTMAN, GA 31023, together with all fixtures and personal property attached to and constituting a part of said property, if any.
Said property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, whether or not now due and payable), the right of redemption of any taxing authority, any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments, liens, encumbrances, zoning ordinances, restrictions, covenants, and matters of record superior to the Security Deed first set out above.
The proceeds of said sale will be applied to the payment of said indebtedness and all expenses of said sale as provided in said Deed, and the balance, if any, will be distributed as provided by law.
The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the secured creditor.
The property is or may be in the possession of ROGER KEVIN HESTER, SUCCESSOR IN INTEREST OR TENANT(S).
CARRINGTON MORTGAGE SERVICES, LLC
as Attorney-in-Fact for
ROGER KEVIN HESTER
File no. 16-061217
SHAPIRO PENDERGAST & HASTY, LLP*
Attorneys and Counselors at Law
211 Perimeter Center Parkway, Suite 300
Atlanta, GA 30346
770-220-2535/KMM
shapiroandhasty.com
*THE LAW FIRM IS ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)