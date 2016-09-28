Updated: Legals September 28, 2016 Part 2

NO­TICE OF SALE
UN­DER POW­ER
GEOR­GIA, DODGE COUN­TY
By vir­tue of the pow­er of sale con­tained in the Deed to Se­cure Debt from THO­MAS DA­VID HOLT and TI­MOTHY S. SMITH to MER­CHANTS & CIT­I­ZENS BANK, dat­ed Janu­ary 29, 2009, record­ed in Deed Book 625, pag­es 248-251, in the Of­fice of the Clerk of Su­pe­ri­or Court of Dodge Coun­ty, Geor­gia, con­vey­ing the prop­er­ty de­scribed here­i­naft­er to se­cure a Note in the origi­nal prin­ci­pal amount of $522,854.06, with in­ter­est there­on as set forth there­in, for a to­tal amount of $512,925.46 (as of Au­gust 29, 2016) be­ing due, there will be sold at pub­lic out­cry to the high­est bid­der for cash, be­fore the Court­house door of Dodge Coun­ty, East­man, Geor­gia, dur­ing the le­gal hours of sale on the FIRST TUES­DAY IN OC­TOB­ER, 2016, the fol­low­ing de­scribed prop­er­ty, to-wit:
TRACT NUMBER ONE: ALL THAT CER­TAIN TRACT OR PAR­CEL OF LAND LY­ING AND BE­ING IN LAND LOT NUMBERS 50 AND 51 IN THE FIF­TEENTH (15TH) LAND DIS­TRICT OF DODGE COUN­TY, GEOR­GIA, CON­SIST­ING OF 191.55 ACR­ES, MORE OR LESS, AND BE­ING MORE PAR­TICU­LAR­LY DE­SCRIBED AND SHOWN AS 78.85 ACRE TRACT IN LAND LOT NUMBER 50 AND A 112.70 ACRE TRACT IN LAND LOT NUMBER 51 ON THAT CER­TAIN PLAT OF SUR­VEY DAT­ED APRIL 3, 1947, MADE FOR MRS. HIR­HAM CO­OP­ER AND A. C. SAN­DERS BY JAKE D. HAR­RELL, SUR­VEYOR, AND FOUND RECORD­ED IN DEED BOOK 52 AT PAGE 435 IN THE DEED RECORDS OF DODGE COUN­TY, GEOR­GIA; SAID PLAT BE­ING IN­COR­PO­RAT­ED HERE­IN AND MADE A PART HERE­OF BY REF­ER­ENCE THERE­TO.
THIS IS THE SAME PROP­ER­TY AS TRACT NUMBERS V AND VI IN THAT CER­TAIN DEED DAT­ED JUNE 5, 1997, FROM EVE­LYN S. HOLT TO JACK E. HOLT, JR. AND THO­MAS DA­VID HOLT AS FOUND RECORD­ED IN DEED BOOK 286 AT PAG­ES 116-118 IN THE DEED RECORDS OF DODGE COUN­TY, GEOR­GIA.
SUB­JECT TO EX­IST­ING EASE­MENTS FOR PUB­LIC ROADS AND UTIL­I­TIES.
TRACT NUMBER TWO: ALL THAT CER­TAIN TRACT OR PAR­CEL OF LAND LY­ING AND BE­ING IN LAND LOT NUMBERS 40 AND 41 IN THE FIF­TEENTH (15TH) LAND DIS­TRICT OF DODGE COUN­TY, GEOR­GIA, CON­SIST­ING OF A TO­TAL OF 90.42 ACR­ES, MORE OR LESS, AND BE­ING MORE PAR­TICU­LAR­LY DE­SCRIBED AND SHOWN AS TRACT NUMBERS 1 AND 2 ON THAT CER­TAIN PLAT OF SUR­VEY DAT­ED MAY 31, 2006, MADE FOR JACK E. HOLT, JR. BY GRA­DY BONEY, GEOR­GIA REG­IS­TERED LAND SUR­VEYOR, AND FOUND RECORD­ED IN PLAT BOOK 35 AT PAGE 219 IN THE DEED RECORDS OF DODGE COUN­TY, GEOR­GIA; SAID PLAT BE­ING IN­COR­PO­RAT­ED HERE­IN AND MADE A PART HERE­OF BY REF­ER­ENCE THERE­TO.
SUB­JECT TO EX­IST­ING EASE­MENTS FOR PUB­LIC ROADS AND UTIL­I­TIES.
TRACT NUMBER TWO IS CON­VEYED SUB­JECT TO THE RIGHTS OF PRICE COM­MU­NI­CA­TIONS WIRE­LESS, INC. ITS SUC­CES­SORS OR AS­SIGNS, IN A LEASE AND RIGHT OF FIRST RE­FU­SAL AS TO A POR­TION OF TRACT NUMBER TWO, AS EV­I­DENCED BY THAT CER­TAIN MEM­O­RAN­DUM OF LEASE AND RIGHT OF FIRST RE­FU­SAL DAT­ED JULY 15, 1998, AS FOUND RECORD­ED IN DEED BOOK 323 AT PAG­ES 47-50 IN THE DEED RECORDS OF DODGE COUN­TY, GEOR­GIA.
The debt se­cured by said Deed to Se­cure Debt has been and is here­by de­clared due be­cause of non-pay­ment of the in­debt­ed­ness when due and in the man­ner pro­vid­ed in the Note and Deed to Se­cure Debt. The debt re­main­ing in de­fault, the sale will be made for the pur­pose of pay­ing the same and all ex­pens­es of sale, as pro­vid­ed in the Deed to Se­cure Debt and by law, in­clud­ing at­tor­ney’s fees, no­tice of int­ent to col­lect at­tor­ney’s fee hav­ing been given.
Said prop­er­ty will be sold sub­ject to any out­stand­ing ad valor­em tax­es, any as­ses­sments, liens, en­cum­branc­es, zon­ing or­di­nanc­es, re­stric­tions, cov­en­ants, and mat­ters of record su­pe­ri­or to the Deed to Se­cure Debt first set out above.
To the best knowl­edge and be­lief of the un­der­signed, the par­ty in pos­ses­sion of the prop­er­ty is THO­MAS DA­VID HOLT AND TI­MOTHY S. SMITH, or a ten­ant or ten­ants, and said prop­er­ty com­mon­ly has an ad­dress OF 855 HAW­KINS­VILLE HWY., EAST­MAN, GA 31023.
Pur­su­ant to O.C.G.A. §44-14-162.2, the name, ad­dress and tel­e­phone number of the in­di­vid­u­al or ent­i­ty who shall have the au­thor­i­ty to ne­go­tiate, amend, or mod­i­fy all terms of the above de­scribed mort­gage is as fol­lows: MER­CHANTS & CIT­I­ZENS BANK, 6 COL­LEGE STREET, Mc­RAE, GA 31055. Tel­e­phone: 229-868-5656. The fore­go­ing not­with­stand­ing, noth­ing in O.C.G.A. §44-14-162.2 shall be con­strued to re­quire MER­CHANTS & CIT­I­ZENS BANK to ne­go­tiate, amend or mod­i­fy the terms of the Deed to Se­cure Debt de­scribed here­in.
The sale will be con­duct­ed sub­ject (1) to con­fir­ma­tion that the sale is not pro­hibi­ted un­der the U.S. Bank­rupt­cy Code and (2) to fin­al con­fir­ma­tion and au­dit of the sta­tus of the loan with the hold­er of the Deed to Se­cure Debt.
THE MER­CHANTS & CIT­I­ZENS BANK
AT­TOR­NEY IN FACT FOR THO­MAS DA­VID HOLT AND TI­MOTHY S. SMITH
C. LEE CAN­NON, JR.
CAN­NON LAW FIRM, LLC
At­tor­neys for
The Mer­chants & Cit­i­zens Bank
Post Of­fice Box 55270
Mc­Rae, Geor­gia 31055
Phone - 229-868-6065
Fac­si­mile - 229-868-6063

1015
NAME CHANGE
gpn 15
IN THE SU­PE­RI­OR COURT OF DODGE COUN­TY
STATE OF GEOR­GIA
In Re: LAR­RY LEE HOGGS
Pe­ti­tion to Change Name
Civil Ac­tion File No.: 16V-7925
NO­TICE OF PE­TI­TION TO CHANGE NAME
No­tice is here­by given that LAR­RY LEE HOGGS, the un­der­signed, filed his Pe­ti­tion to the Su­pe­ri­or Court of Dodge Coun­ty on Sep­tem­ber 2, 2016, pray­ing for a change in his name to be es­tab­lished as LAR­RY LEE HOGUE.
No­tice is here­by given pur­su­ant to law to any in­ter­est­ed or af­fect­ed par­ty to ap­pear in said Court and to file ob­jec­tions to such name change. Ob­jec­tions must be filed with said Court with­in thir­ty (30) days of the fil­ing of said Pe­ti­tion.
This 1st day of Sep­tem­ber, 2016.
JO­SEPH I. MARCH­ANT, LLC
Post Of­fice Box 4218
East­man, Geor­gia 31023
Tel­e­phone: 478-374-1505
Fac­si­mile: 478-374-1512
gpn 15
IN THE SU­PE­RI­OR COURT OF DODGE COUN­TY
STATE OF GEOR­GIA
IN RE: CAN­DICE ELISE TAYLOR KER­SEY
CIVIL AC­TION FILE NO.:
16V-7930
NO­TICE OF PE­TI­TION TO CHANGE NAME
GEOR­GIA, DODGE COUN­TY
No­tice is here­by given that CAN­DICE ELISE TAYLOR KER­SEY, the un­der­signed, filed this pe­ti­tion to the Su­pe­ri­or Court of DODGE Coun­ty, Geor­gia on the 8th day of SEP­TEM­BER, 2016, pray­ing for a change in the name of the pe­ti­tion­er from CAN­DICE ELISE TAYLOR KER­SEY to CAN­DICE ELISE TAYLOR.
No­tice is here­by given pur­su­ant to law to any in­ter­est­ed or af­fect­ed par­ty to ap­pear in said Court and to file ob­jec­tions to such name change.
Ob­jec­tions must be filed with said Court with­in 30 days of the fil­ing of said pe­ti­tion.
This 7th day of Sep­tem­ber, 2016.
CAN­DICE E.T. KER­SEY
Pe­ti­tion­er

1018
PROBATE NOTICES
gpn 18
PROBATE COURT OF DODGE COUN­TY
STATE OF GEOR­GIA
IN RE: Es­tate of BARN­EY FEL­TON JONES, JR., De­ceased
Es­tate No.: P-16-9006
PE­TI­TION FOR LET­TERS OF AD­MIN­IS­TRA­TION
NO­TICE
GEOR­GIA, DODGE COUN­TY PROBATE COURT
TO: All in­ter­est­ed per­sons:
TON­YA JONES BROWN has pe­ti­tioned to be ap­point­ed Ad­min­is­tra­tor of the Es­tate of BARN­EY FEL­TON JONES, Jr., de­ceased, of said Coun­ty. The pe­ti­tion­er has also ap­plied for waiv­er of bond and/or grant of cer­tain pow­ers con­tained in O.C.G.A. § 53-12-261.) All in­ter­est­ed par­ties are here­by no­ti­fied to show cause why said pe­ti­tion should not be grant­ed. All ob­jec­tions to the pe­ti­tion must be in writ­ing, set­ting forth the grounds of any such ob­jec­tions, and must be filed with the Court on or be­fore Oc­tob­er 3, 2016.
All plead­ings/ob­jec­tions must be signed un­der oath be­fore a No­tary Pub­lic or be­fore a Probate Court Clerk, and fil­ing fees must be ten­dered with your plead­ings/ob­jec­tions, un­less you qual­i­fy to file as an in­di­gent par­ty. Con­tact probate court per­son­nel at the fol­low­ing ad­dress/tel­e­phone number for the re­quired amount of fil­ing fees. If any ob­jec­tions are filed a hear­ing will be sched­uled at a lat­er date. If no ob­jec­tions are filed, the Pe­ti­tion may be grant­ed with­out a hear­ing.
s/AL MCCRA­NIE,
Probate Judge
5401 An­son Ave­nue
East­man, Geor­gia 31023
Tel­e­phone: 478-374-3775
JO­SEPH I. MARCH­ANT, LLC
At­tor­ney at Law
Post Of­fice Box 4218
East­man, Geor­gia 31023
Tel­e­phone No.: 478-374-1505
gpn 18
PROBATE COURT OF DODGE COUN­TY
STATE OF GEOR­GIA
IN RE: Es­tate of WIL­SENE
BAR­BARA AN­DREWS, de­ceased
ES­TATE NO.: P-16-9010
PE­TI­TION FOR YEAR’S SUP­PORT
NO­TICE OF PE­TI­TION TO FILE FOR YEAR’S SUP­PORT
The Pe­ti­tion of VIC­TOR F. AN­DREWS, for Year’s Sup­port form this Es­tate of WIL­SENE BAR­BARA AN­DREWS, de­ceased, for de­ced­ent’s sur­viv­ing spouse hav­ing been duly filed, all in­ter­est­ed per­son are here­by no­ti­fied to show cause, if any they have, on or be­fore Oc­tob­er 10, 2016, why said Pe­ti­tion should not be grant­ed.
All ob­jec­tions to the Pe­ti­tion must be in writ­ing, set­ting forth the grounds of any such ob­jec­tions, and must be filed on or be­fore the time stated in the pre­ced­ing sen­tence. All plead­ings / ob­jec­tions must be signed be­fore a no­tary pub­lic or be­fore a probate court clerk, and fil­ing fees must be ten­dered with your plead­ing / ob­jec­tions, un­less you qual­i­fy to file as an in­di­gent par­ty. Con­tact probate court per­son­nel at the fol­low­ing ad­dress / tel­e­phone for the re­quired fil­ing fees. If any ob­jec­tions are filed, a Hear­ing will be sched­uled at a lat­er date in the Probate Court of the above named coun­ty, lo­cat­ed at 5401 An­son Ave­nue, East­man, Dodge Coun­ty, Geor­gia. If no ob­jec­tions are filed, the Pe­ti­tion may be grant­ed with­out a Hear­ing.
SO OR­DERED this 9th day of Sep­tem­ber, 2016.
s/AL MCCRA­NIE
Judge of Probate Court
gpn 18
PROBATE NO­TICE
IN RE:  ES­TATE OF RAY­MOND CHA­RLES HAR­DIN
ES­TATE NO. P-16-9013
TO WHOM IT MAY CON­CERN:
BER­NICE VIR­GI­NIA HAR­DIN has pe­ti­tioned for an or­der find­ing that no ad­min­is­tra­tion is nec­es­sary on the es­tate of the above named de­ced­ent. All credi­tors who have not con­sent­ed to the pe­ti­tion are, there­fore, re­quired to show cause on or be­fore Oc­tob­er 26, 2016 or with­in ten (10) days af­ter per­son­al serv­ice, whichev­er is lat­er, why such or­der should not be grant­ed.
All ob­jec­tions to the pe­ti­tion must be in writ­ing, set­ting forth the grounds of any such ob­jec­tions. If any ob­jec­tions are filed, a hear­ing will be sched­uled for a lat­er date. If no ob­jec­tions are filed, the pe­ti­tion may be grant­ed with­out a hear­ing.
This 26th day of Sep­tem­ber, 2016.
AL MCCRA­NIE,
Judge, Probate Court
Dodge Coun­ty, Geor­gia
Probate Court of Dodge Coun­ty
Post Of­fice Box 514
East­man, GA 31023
478-374-3775
Content copyright ©The Dodge County News