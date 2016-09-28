Updated: Legals September 28, 2016 Part 2
Wednesday, September 28. 2016
NOTICE OF SALE
UNDER POWER
GEORGIA, DODGE COUNTY
By virtue of the power of sale contained in the Deed to Secure Debt from THOMAS DAVID HOLT and TIMOTHY S. SMITH to MERCHANTS & CITIZENS BANK, dated January 29, 2009, recorded in Deed Book 625, pages 248-251, in the Office of the Clerk of Superior Court of Dodge County, Georgia, conveying the property described hereinafter to secure a Note in the original principal amount of $522,854.06, with interest thereon as set forth therein, for a total amount of $512,925.46 (as of August 29, 2016) being due, there will be sold at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, before the Courthouse door of Dodge County, Eastman, Georgia, during the legal hours of sale on the FIRST TUESDAY IN OCTOBER, 2016, the following described property, to-wit:
TRACT NUMBER ONE: ALL THAT CERTAIN TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND LYING AND BEING IN LAND LOT NUMBERS 50 AND 51 IN THE FIFTEENTH (15TH) LAND DISTRICT OF DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA, CONSISTING OF 191.55 ACRES, MORE OR LESS, AND BEING MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AND SHOWN AS 78.85 ACRE TRACT IN LAND LOT NUMBER 50 AND A 112.70 ACRE TRACT IN LAND LOT NUMBER 51 ON THAT CERTAIN PLAT OF SURVEY DATED APRIL 3, 1947, MADE FOR MRS. HIRHAM COOPER AND A. C. SANDERS BY JAKE D. HARRELL, SURVEYOR, AND FOUND RECORDED IN DEED BOOK 52 AT PAGE 435 IN THE DEED RECORDS OF DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA; SAID PLAT BEING INCORPORATED HEREIN AND MADE A PART HEREOF BY REFERENCE THERETO.
THIS IS THE SAME PROPERTY AS TRACT NUMBERS V AND VI IN THAT CERTAIN DEED DATED JUNE 5, 1997, FROM EVELYN S. HOLT TO JACK E. HOLT, JR. AND THOMAS DAVID HOLT AS FOUND RECORDED IN DEED BOOK 286 AT PAGES 116-118 IN THE DEED RECORDS OF DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA.
SUBJECT TO EXISTING EASEMENTS FOR PUBLIC ROADS AND UTILITIES.
TRACT NUMBER TWO: ALL THAT CERTAIN TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND LYING AND BEING IN LAND LOT NUMBERS 40 AND 41 IN THE FIFTEENTH (15TH) LAND DISTRICT OF DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA, CONSISTING OF A TOTAL OF 90.42 ACRES, MORE OR LESS, AND BEING MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AND SHOWN AS TRACT NUMBERS 1 AND 2 ON THAT CERTAIN PLAT OF SURVEY DATED MAY 31, 2006, MADE FOR JACK E. HOLT, JR. BY GRADY BONEY, GEORGIA REGISTERED LAND SURVEYOR, AND FOUND RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK 35 AT PAGE 219 IN THE DEED RECORDS OF DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA; SAID PLAT BEING INCORPORATED HEREIN AND MADE A PART HEREOF BY REFERENCE THERETO.
SUBJECT TO EXISTING EASEMENTS FOR PUBLIC ROADS AND UTILITIES.
TRACT NUMBER TWO IS CONVEYED SUBJECT TO THE RIGHTS OF PRICE COMMUNICATIONS WIRELESS, INC. ITS SUCCESSORS OR ASSIGNS, IN A LEASE AND RIGHT OF FIRST REFUSAL AS TO A PORTION OF TRACT NUMBER TWO, AS EVIDENCED BY THAT CERTAIN MEMORANDUM OF LEASE AND RIGHT OF FIRST REFUSAL DATED JULY 15, 1998, AS FOUND RECORDED IN DEED BOOK 323 AT PAGES 47-50 IN THE DEED RECORDS OF DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA.
The debt secured by said Deed to Secure Debt has been and is hereby declared due because of non-payment of the indebtedness when due and in the manner provided in the Note and Deed to Secure Debt. The debt remaining in default, the sale will be made for the purpose of paying the same and all expenses of sale, as provided in the Deed to Secure Debt and by law, including attorney’s fees, notice of intent to collect attorney’s fee having been given.
Said property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes, any assessments, liens, encumbrances, zoning ordinances, restrictions, covenants, and matters of record superior to the Deed to Secure Debt first set out above.
To the best knowledge and belief of the undersigned, the party in possession of the property is THOMAS DAVID HOLT AND TIMOTHY S. SMITH, or a tenant or tenants, and said property commonly has an address OF 855 HAWKINSVILLE HWY., EASTMAN, GA 31023.
Pursuant to O.C.G.A. §44-14-162.2, the name, address and telephone number of the individual or entity who shall have the authority to negotiate, amend, or modify all terms of the above described mortgage is as follows: MERCHANTS & CITIZENS BANK, 6 COLLEGE STREET, McRAE, GA 31055. Telephone: 229-868-5656. The foregoing notwithstanding, nothing in O.C.G.A. §44-14-162.2 shall be construed to require MERCHANTS & CITIZENS BANK to negotiate, amend or modify the terms of the Deed to Secure Debt described herein.
The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the Deed to Secure Debt.
THE MERCHANTS & CITIZENS BANK
ATTORNEY IN FACT FOR THOMAS DAVID HOLT AND TIMOTHY S. SMITH
C. LEE CANNON, JR.
CANNON LAW FIRM, LLC
Attorneys for
The Merchants & Citizens Bank
Post Office Box 55270
McRae, Georgia 31055
Phone - 229-868-6065
Facsimile - 229-868-6063
NAME CHANGE
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF DODGE COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
In Re: LARRY LEE HOGGS
Petition to Change Name
Civil Action File No.: 16V-7925
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
Notice is hereby given that LARRY LEE HOGGS, the undersigned, filed his Petition to the Superior Court of Dodge County on September 2, 2016, praying for a change in his name to be established as LARRY LEE HOGUE.
Notice is hereby given pursuant to law to any interested or affected party to appear in said Court and to file objections to such name change. Objections must be filed with said Court within thirty (30) days of the filing of said Petition.
This 1st day of September, 2016.
JOSEPH I. MARCHANT, LLC
Post Office Box 4218
Eastman, Georgia 31023
Telephone: 478-374-1505
Facsimile: 478-374-1512
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF DODGE COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN RE: CANDICE ELISE TAYLOR KERSEY
CIVIL ACTION FILE NO.:
16V-7930
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
GEORGIA, DODGE COUNTY
Notice is hereby given that CANDICE ELISE TAYLOR KERSEY, the undersigned, filed this petition to the Superior Court of DODGE County, Georgia on the 8th day of SEPTEMBER, 2016, praying for a change in the name of the petitioner from CANDICE ELISE TAYLOR KERSEY to CANDICE ELISE TAYLOR.
Notice is hereby given pursuant to law to any interested or affected party to appear in said Court and to file objections to such name change.
Objections must be filed with said Court within 30 days of the filing of said petition.
This 7th day of September, 2016.
CANDICE E.T. KERSEY
Petitioner
PROBATE NOTICES
PROBATE COURT OF DODGE COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN RE: Estate of BARNEY FELTON JONES, JR., Deceased
Estate No.: P-16-9006
PETITION FOR LETTERS OF ADMINISTRATION
NOTICE
GEORGIA, DODGE COUNTY PROBATE COURT
TO: All interested persons:
TONYA JONES BROWN has petitioned to be appointed Administrator of the Estate of BARNEY FELTON JONES, Jr., deceased, of said County. The petitioner has also applied for waiver of bond and/or grant of certain powers contained in O.C.G.A. § 53-12-261.) All interested parties are hereby notified to show cause why said petition should not be granted. All objections to the petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections, and must be filed with the Court on or before October 3, 2016.
All pleadings/objections must be signed under oath before a Notary Public or before a Probate Court Clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your pleadings/objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party. Contact probate court personnel at the following address/telephone number for the required amount of filing fees. If any objections are filed a hearing will be scheduled at a later date. If no objections are filed, the Petition may be granted without a hearing.
s/AL MCCRANIE,
Probate Judge
5401 Anson Avenue
Eastman, Georgia 31023
Telephone: 478-374-3775
JOSEPH I. MARCHANT, LLC
Attorney at Law
Post Office Box 4218
Eastman, Georgia 31023
Telephone No.: 478-374-1505
PROBATE COURT OF DODGE COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN RE: Estate of WILSENE
BARBARA ANDREWS, deceased
ESTATE NO.: P-16-9010
PETITION FOR YEAR’S SUPPORT
NOTICE OF PETITION TO FILE FOR YEAR’S SUPPORT
The Petition of VICTOR F. ANDREWS, for Year’s Support form this Estate of WILSENE BARBARA ANDREWS, deceased, for decedent’s surviving spouse having been duly filed, all interested person are hereby notified to show cause, if any they have, on or before October 10, 2016, why said Petition should not be granted.
All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections, and must be filed on or before the time stated in the preceding sentence. All pleadings / objections must be signed before a notary public or before a probate court clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your pleading / objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party. Contact probate court personnel at the following address / telephone for the required filing fees. If any objections are filed, a Hearing will be scheduled at a later date in the Probate Court of the above named county, located at 5401 Anson Avenue, Eastman, Dodge County, Georgia. If no objections are filed, the Petition may be granted without a Hearing.
SO ORDERED this 9th day of September, 2016.
s/AL MCCRANIE
Judge of Probate Court
PROBATE NOTICE
IN RE: ESTATE OF RAYMOND CHARLES HARDIN
ESTATE NO. P-16-9013
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:
BERNICE VIRGINIA HARDIN has petitioned for an order finding that no administration is necessary on the estate of the above named decedent. All creditors who have not consented to the petition are, therefore, required to show cause on or before October 26, 2016 or within ten (10) days after personal service, whichever is later, why such order should not be granted.
All objections to the petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections. If any objections are filed, a hearing will be scheduled for a later date. If no objections are filed, the petition may be granted without a hearing.
This 26th day of September, 2016.
AL MCCRANIE,
Judge, Probate Court
Dodge County, Georgia
Probate Court of Dodge County
Post Office Box 514
Eastman, GA 31023
478-374-3775
