Homecoming court announced

The Dodge County High School 2016-2017 Homecoming Court members are (l-r) Faith Manning, escorted by Morgan Beck; Haley Pavesich, escorted by John Roberts; Camryn Studstill, escorted by Crosse Bearden; Zaebian McDuffie, escorted by Jacob Brinson; Margaret Simmons, escorted by Colt McCranie; Kiley Dix, escorted by Caymon McCranie; Macy Rogers, escorted by Cody Oxford; Haley Holloway, escorted by Craig Barton; Jurnee Powell, escorted by Christian Spears; Madelyn Pruitt, escorted by Clayton Scarborough; and Maegan Yawn, escorted by Phillip Powell. The homecoming queen will be announced during halftime of the homecoming football game Friday night. The Dodge County Indians will be playing Northeast. See pages 7A, 8A, 9A and 10A in this edition for more court member biographies, more photos and well wishes from local businesses, family and friends. (Photo by Emory Rogers Photography)