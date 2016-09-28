Communist endorses Hillary

Posted by
Admin
in Opinions
Wednesday, September 28. 2016
Comments (0)
The Communist Party USA has endorsed Hillary Clinton for president. Do you suppose any interviewer will be gutsy enough to ask her about this? Imagine this happening back when the USA was anti-Communist. The CPUSA also endorsed Barack Obama in 2008 and 2012. They liked what they saw and want to make it three in a row.
Communists “see today’s liberals and Democrats as kindred spirits in the march to transform America.”
Paul Kengor  Professor of Political Science at Grove
City College in The American Spectator  May 2014
“The epic flooding didn’t just unearth coffins that went floating down roadways, it unearthed the shame of a missing president.”
Judi McLeod on CanadaFreePress.com
The sleazy political game explained: “Truth is what you can make the voter believe is the truth. If you’re smart enough, truth is what you make the voter think it is.”
James Carville
“Too many voters are already bought – not by corporate campaign donors, but by the government itself.”
Joseph Sobran   Sobran.com
Don’t forget: Republicans vote Tuesday, November 8. Democrats vote Wednesday, November 9.
Skidmore College is offering a Summer school course titled “Sociology of Miley Cyrus.”
Do you trust polls? Brandon Phillips, Donald Trump’s Georgia campaign director says: “Thirteen different polls had (2014 Democratic U.S. Senate candidate) Michelle Nunn leading or tied with David Perdue from August to November in 2014, and he won by almost 200,000 votes. Georgia will not be in play in November, and our campaign is building out an operation to make sure it’s not even close.”
Another good reason to vote TRUMP 2016: “The media never have liked patriots. Top of their list to topple is Donald Trump.”
DailyKenn.com
I have a blue Trump 2016 t-shirt, bought at Trenz Shirt Company in Loganville, Georgia.

I noticed two Ole Miss coeds in the crowd wearing Trump 2016 campaign buttons at the televised Alabama – Ole Miss football game Saturday. My grandson Jack (age 13) couldn’t believe I spotted it – neither could I.
The Losertarian Party considered it a victory when Gary Johnson took over one percent of the national vote in 2012. I respect Gary Johnson’s talent in winning two terms as governor of New Mexico, but few voters could tell you anything about him. He’s an Open Borders enthusiast, an obvious disqualification to me. And whatever became of 2012 Republican presidential candidate dropouts Thaddeus McCotter and Jon Huntsman? I’d forgotten Thaddeus but remember liberal Repub Jon Huntsman as governor of Utah.
I always liked football great Jack Lambert of the Steelers. He had a truck with the bumper sticker reading: I do Not Brake For Liberals.
Is this possible?: Mitt Romney got fewer Mormon votes in 2012 than George W. Bush did in 2004.
Good websites: CanadaFreePress.com, FrontPorchPolitics.com, VDARE.com, ROOTforAmeria.com, UnitedLiberty.org, EagleForum.org, FrontPageMag.com, TheoSpark.net, TheBlackSphere.net, DailyKenn.com, DrudgeReport.com, WeaselZippers.us, UNZ.com, MRC.org, SusanSwift.net, CNSNews.com, Downtrend.com, UnfilteredPatriot.com, VoiceOfLillpop.blogspot.com, Saberpoint.blogspot.com, WesternJournalism.com, 1Stock1.com, GunOwners.org, WashTimes.com, USAA.com, TheRightScoop.com, NetRightDaily.com, TheAbsurdReport.com, Money99.com, SpeedTrap.org, AnnCoulter.com, IlanaMercer.com, LifeZette.com, CraigShirley.com, CampusReform.org, MaryGrabar.com, AmbroseBierce.org, HopeNChangeCartoons.com, DirectorBlue.blogspot.com, TheGatewayPundit.com.
Dr. Ron Paul’s toll-free message: 1-888-322-1414, updated weekly.
My e-mail address is marshallem40@comcast.net. Thanks for checking out The Right Side.
Marshall Miller
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Add Comment
E-Mail addresses will not be displayed and will only be used for E-Mail notifications.
 
   
 
Submitted comments will be subject to moderation before being displayed.
 
Content copyright ©The Dodge County News