Communist endorses Hillary

The Communist Party USA has endorsed Hillary Clinton for president. Do you suppose any interviewer will be gutsy enough to ask her about this? Imagine this happening back when the USA was anti-Communist. The CPUSA also endorsed Barack Obama in 2008 and 2012. They liked what they saw and want to make it three in a row.
Communists “see today’s liberals and Democrats as kindred spirits in the march to transform America.”
Paul Kengor Professor of Political Science at Grove
City College in The American Spectator May 2014
“The epic flooding didn’t just unearth coffins that went floating down roadways, it unearthed the shame of a missing president.”
Judi McLeod on CanadaFreePress.com
The sleazy political game explained: “Truth is what you can make the voter believe is the truth. If you’re smart enough, truth is what you make the voter think it is.”
James Carville
“Too many voters are already bought – not by corporate campaign donors, but by the government itself.”
Joseph Sobran Sobran.com
Don’t forget: Republicans vote Tuesday, November 8. Democrats vote Wednesday, November 9.
Skidmore College is offering a Summer school course titled “Sociology of Miley Cyrus.”
Do you trust polls? Brandon Phillips, Donald Trump’s Georgia campaign director says: “Thirteen different polls had (2014 Democratic U.S. Senate candidate) Michelle Nunn leading or tied with David Perdue from August to November in 2014, and he won by almost 200,000 votes. Georgia will not be in play in November, and our campaign is building out an operation to make sure it’s not even close.”
Another good reason to vote TRUMP 2016: “The media never have liked patriots. Top of their list to topple is Donald Trump.”
DailyKenn.com
I have a blue Trump 2016 t-shirt, bought at Trenz Shirt Company in Loganville, Georgia.
