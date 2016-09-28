Letter to the editor

Dear editor,
No individual or nation can make the wrong choice and get the right result.
In the words of George Washington, America’s first president, “It’s impossible to rightful govern the world without God and the Holy Bible.” The world was created in six days. With separation of church and state Americans are living like they need no God. God doesn’t need to bless America; Americans need to bless God through His son.
I wonder how long will ‘In God we trust” remain on the dollar bill? America is a religious nation that is forgetting to be Christ like. With the decisions that are being made by our leaders, they are saying we don’t need a God as if his word doesn’t count. Every tub will sit on its own bottom. Some true facts, when we accept baby showers of un-wed young ladies, we are giving consent to sex before marriage.
God ordained marriage, however with men with men and women with women will happen. Can we love them for who they are, not their lifestyle, for Jesus will be their judge. I can understand abortion in the saving of the mother’s life, however our creator will deal with such behavior. Children do not belong to us, they are a gift, and they came through their mother but not from the mother.
She houses the body, but not the soul. They key break down in America: lost of biological parents, separation of church and state, and not holding children accountable for their actions and instilling discipline. Americans are good at locking up the animals while letting the children run free. The wife of Bare Brown, Alabama coach, found this message in the back pocket of a pair of his trousers.
