Letter to the editor

Posted by
Admin
in Opinions
Wednesday, September 28. 2016
Comments (0)
Dear editor,
No individual or nation can make the wrong choice and get the right result.
In the words of George Washington, America’s first president, “It’s impossible to rightful govern the world without God and the Holy Bible.” The world was created in six days. With separation of church and state Americans are living like they need no God. God doesn’t need to bless America; Americans need to bless God through His son.
I wonder how long will ‘In God we trust” remain on the dollar bill? America is a religious nation that is forgetting to be Christ like. With the decisions that are being made by our leaders, they are saying we don’t need a God as if his word doesn’t count. Every tub will sit on its own bottom. Some true facts, when we accept baby showers of un-wed young ladies, we are giving consent to sex before marriage.
God ordained marriage, however with men with men and women with women will happen. Can we love them for who they are, not their lifestyle, for Jesus will be their judge. I can understand abortion in the saving of the mother’s life, however our creator will deal with such behavior. Children do not belong to us, they are a gift, and they came through their mother but not from the mother.
She houses the body, but not the soul. They key break down in America: lost of biological parents, separation of church and state, and not holding children accountable for their actions and instilling discipline. Americans are good at locking up the animals while letting the children run free. The wife of Bare Brown, Alabama coach, found this message in the back pocket of a pair of his trousers.

He must have carried it for every game. It said, “this is the day that God have made for me, I can use it for good or bad.” This message must have given him strength and confidence before each game. I can waste it or use it for good. What I do today is very important; when tomorrow comes it will be gone forever. It can be a gain or a loss success, not failure that I should not forget the price paid for it. Time is short eternity is very long.
What I do with my life in this time will determine the time I spend in the next life. Every day I spend without Jesus is a wasted day. Jesus is the one who took the time to come to earth to die on the cross for our sins. To come back from the grave so we can spend time with him today and eternity tomorrow.
Do Americans believe what they are living for is worth dying for? American must obey God and leave all the consequences to him: separation of church and state must never mean the separation of religious values from the lives of public servants. The dark moments of this nation will last only so long as is necessary for God to accomplish his purpose in the nation.
God does not require us to understand his will, just obey it, even if it seems unreasonable. Lord Bless.
Johnny L. Blacke, MSG (R)
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Add Comment
E-Mail addresses will not be displayed and will only be used for E-Mail notifications.
 
   
 
Submitted comments will be subject to moderation before being displayed.
 
Content copyright ©The Dodge County News