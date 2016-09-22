Dooly County Bobcats beat Dodge County Indians

Dodge slightly improved upon this score with 3:18 left on the clock, when Bush kicked a 43-yard field goal to make the score 10-7.
Bush’s kick was not enough to stave off Dooly’s team, though, as one of its players scored the last touchdown of the quarter 54 seconds before the clock ran out. Thus, the first quarter ended 10-14 in favor of the Bobcats.
The second quarter began, and the Indians remained stagnant as the Bobcats increased their own score. With 10:45 left in the first half, a Dooly player recovered an Indian fumble and scored a touchdown, which succeeded a PAT, giving the Bobcats seven more points for a total score of 10-21.
Near the end of the quarter, specifically, with 2:25 left in the first half, another Dooly touchdown was scored, and another PAT occurred. The half ended with a score of 10-28.
Soon, though, the Indians struck back, as Cummings ran the ball for a touchdown with 9:35 left in the third quarter. Bush’s following PAT allowed the score to increase to 17-28, and the third quarter soon ended.
Looking to continue the team’s improvement, Cameron Coleman ran the ball to score another touchdown with 11:14 left in the final quarter. Ethan Rice successfully attempted a two-point conversion, leaving the score at 25-28.
Despite this extremely close score, the Bobcats got the last word, scoring the game’s last touchdown with just 2:19 left in the game. Dooly’s PAT was unsuccessful, however, so the game’s final score was 25-34.
Throughout the game, the Bobcats held the ball over the course of 439 yards for a total time of 25:16. In comparison, the Indians held the ball for 252 yards and 22:43.
Dodge rushed the ball over 230 yards, and Dooly rushed over a total of 134 yards. For the Indians, Cummings passed the ball over 22 yards while Dooly players passed and received over 305.
These figures take into account turnovers, of which the Indians have credit for two fumbles and one thrown interception. The Bobcats, however, only threw one interception. Due to seven penalties, Dodge lost 35 yards; Dooly’s 13 penalties cost its team 90 yards.
Dodge’s top rusher was Cummings, who gained the team 105 yards. R.J. Carr follows Cummings with 61 yards, and Larry Johnson rushed 46 yards.
The Indians’ receivers were Johnson, who caught a 16-yard pass, and Carr, who received a six-yard pass.
The team’s top defenseman was Tyler Ruffin, who has credit for nine solo tackles and one assist. Jadin Johnson made seven solo tackles with one assist, and KeAnthony Woods made seven solo tackles. Tyler Munford made five solo tackles and four assists.
The Indians’ next game is set against Southwest High School in Macon on Friday, September 23.