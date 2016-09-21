Legals for September 21, 2016 Part 1

Posted by
Admin
in Legals
Wednesday, September 21. 2016
Comments (0)

1004
CONDEMNATIONS
gpn 04
NO­TICE OF SEI­ZURE OF
PER­SON­AL PROP­ER­TY VALUED AT LESS THAN $25,000.00
Pur­su­ant to O.C.G.A. § 16-13-49 (n), any par­ty claim­ing an in­ter­est in the fol­low­ing prop­er­ty is here­by no­ti­fied that on July 7, 2016, said prop­er­ty was seized by the un­der­signed agen­cy in Dodge Coun­ty, Geor­gia:
ONE THOU­SAND FIVE
HUNDRED TWEN­TY ONE
DOL­LARS ($1,521.00) IN UNIT­ED STATES CUR­REN­CY.
You are fur­ther no­ti­fied that you may file a claim with­in (30) days of the sec­ond pub­li­ca­tion of this no­tice of sei­zure by send­ing a claim com­ply­ing with the re­quire­ments of O.C.G.A. § 16-13-49 to the seiz­ing law en­force­ment agen­cy and to the dis­trict at­tor­ney by cer­ti­fied mail, re­turn re­ceipt re­quest­ed.
This 6th day of SEP­TEM­BER, 2016
CHRIS­TO­PHER C. GOR­DON
As­sis­tant Dis­trict At­tor­ney
Oco­nee Ju­di­cial Cir­cuit
P.O. Box 1027
5401 An­son Ave­nue, Room 200
East­man, GA 31023
Seiz­ing Agen­cy:
DAN­IEL GON­ZA­LEZ
Oco­nee Drug Task Force
327 Pearl Bates Ave­nue
East­man, GA 31023
gpn 04
NO­TICE OF SEI­ZURE OF
PER­SON­AL PROP­ER­TY VALUED AT LESS THAN $25,000.00
Pur­su­ant to O.C.G.A. § 16-13-49 (n), any par­ty claim­ing an in­ter­est in the fol­low­ing prop­er­ty is here­by no­ti­fied that on Au­gust 2, 2016, said prop­er­ty was seized by the un­der­signed agen­cy in Dodge Coun­ty, Geor­gia:
FIVE THOU­SAND FOUR HUNDRED THIR­TY DOL­LARS ($5,430.00) IN UNIT­ED STATES CUR­REN­CY; SMITH AND WES­SON, MOD­EL # 916A, SE­RI­AL # 632B35; ROS­SI 243, MOD­EL # R243MB, SE­RI­AL # CA044995; MOSS­BERG .270, MOD­EL # 100ATR, SE­RI­AL # BA055760; SAV­AGE 17 CAL, MOD­EL # 23R17, SE­RI­AL # 1238034; SPRING­FIELD .22, MOD­EL # 120A, SE­RI­AL # P427533; REM­ING­TON SPAR­TAN, MOD­EL 3 SPR100, MOD­EL # 04110128R; SEARS .22, MOD­EL 3T, SE­RI­AL # 37530; REM­ING­TON 30-06, MOD­EL # 7400, SE­RI­AL # B8151575; NEW ENG­LAND ARMS, MOD­EL # SBI, 12GA, MOD­EL # 250994; STE­VENS ARMS, MOD­EL # 16GA, SE­RI­AL # B9FE; JI­ME­NEZ ARMS 9MM, MOD­EL # J.A.NINE, SE­RI­AL # 252426; SMITH AND WES­SON, MOD­EL # 38SPL, SE­RI­AL # 4D89728 AND A ROHN GMBH MOD­EL # 38 SPE­ZAL, SE­RI­AL # 66648.
You are fur­ther no­ti­fied that you may file a claim with­in (30) days of the sec­ond pub­li­ca­tion of this no­tice of sei­zure by send­ing a claim com­ply­ing with the re­quire­ments of O.C.G.A. § 16-13-49 to the seiz­ing law en­force­ment agen­cy and to the dis­trict at­tor­ney by cer­ti­fied mail, re­turn re­ceipt re­quest­ed.
This 26th day of Au­gust, 2016
CHRIS­TO­PHER C. GOR­DON
As­sis­tant Dis­trict At­tor­ney
Oco­nee Ju­di­cial Cir­cuit
P.O. Box 1027
5401 An­son Ave­nue, Room 200
East­man, GA 31023
Seiz­ing Agen­cy:
TONY RID­DLE
Oco­nee Drug Task Force
327 Pearl Bates Ave­nue
East­man, GA 31023
gpn 04
NO­TICE OF SEI­ZURE OF
PER­SON­AL PROP­ER­TY VALUED AT LESS THAN $25,000.00
Pur­su­ant to O.C.G.A. § 16-13-49 (n), any par­ty claim­ing an in­ter­est in the fol­low­ing prop­er­ty is here­by no­ti­fied that on July 7, 2016, said prop­er­ty was seized by the un­der­signed agen­cy in Dodge Coun­ty, Geor­gia:
TWO HUNDRED FOR­TY SEV­EN DOL­LARS ($247.00) IN UNIT­ED STATES CUR­REN­CY AND A 1999 TOYO­TA CAR­MY,
VIN# JT2BG28K8X0359701
You are fur­ther no­ti­fied that you may file a claim with­in (30) days of the sec­ond pub­li­ca­tion of this no­tice of sei­zure by send­ing a claim com­ply­ing with the re­quire­ments of O.C.G.A. § 16-13-49 to the seiz­ing law en­force­ment agen­cy and to the dis­trict at­tor­ney by cer­ti­fied mail, re­turn re­ceipt re­quest­ed.
This 6th day of SEP­TEM­BER, 2016
CHRIS­TO­PHER C. GOR­DON
As­sis­tant Dis­trict At­tor­ney
Oco­nee Ju­di­cial Cir­cuit
P.O. Box 1027
5401 An­son Ave­nue, Room 200
East­man, GA 31023
Seiz­ing Agen­cy:
JOR­DAN PEA­VY
Oco­nee Drug Task Force
327 Pearl Bates Ave­nue
East­man, GA 31023

1007
DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
gpn 07
No­tice to Debtors
and Credi­tors
RE: Es­tate of BAR­BARA F. SCAR­BORO, de­ceased
All credi­tors of the Es­tate of BAR­BARA F. SCAR­BORO, de­ceased, late of Dodge Coun­ty, Geor­gia, are here­by no­ti­fied to render their de­mands to the un­der­signed ac­cord­ing to law, and all per­sons in­debt­ed to said es­tate are re­quired to make im­me­diate pay­ment to Ex­ec­u­tor.
This 13th day of Sep­tem­ber, 2016.
RE­GI­NA L. YOUNG, Ex­ec­u­tor
2271 Re­edy Spring Church Road
Rentz, GA 31075
gpn 07
NO­TICE TO DEBTORS
AND CREDI­TORS
All credi­tors of the Es­tate of KEN­NETH RO­LAND GRO­GAN, late of Dodge Coun­ty, de­ceased, are here­by no­ti­fied to render in their de­mands to the un­der­signed ac­cord­ing to law, and all per­sons in­debt­ed to said Es­tate are re­quired to make im­me­diate pay­ment.
This 7th day of Sep­tem­ber, 2016.
KEN­NETH MICHAEL GRO­GAN, Ad­min­is­tra­tor
c/o Lar­ry S. Pike, Esq.
Hol­land & Knight, LLP
1180 West Peach­tree Street, NW
Su­ite 1800
Atlan­ta, GA 30309

1011
FORECLOSURES
gpn 11
NO­TICE OF SALE UN­DER
POW­ER IN SE­CUR­I­TY DEED
Un­der and by vir­tue of the pow­er of sale con­tained in the se­cur­i­ty deed from ED­WARD MICHAEL HORNE to CIT­I­ZENS BANK & TRUST COM­PA­NY, dat­ed April 8, 1994, and record­ed in Deed Book 239, page 740-742, Dodge Coun­ty Records, there will be sold by the un­der­signed at pub­lic out­cry to the high­est bid­der be­fore the Court­house Door at Dodge Coun­ty, Geor­gia, with­in the le­gal hours of sale, on the first Tues­day in Oc­tob­er, 2016, the fol­low­ing de­scribed prop­er­ty:
ALL THAT TRACT OR PAR­CEL OF LAND LY­ING AND BE­ING IN LAND NO. 186 IN THE 15TH LAND DIS­TRICT OF DODGE COUN­TY, GEOR­GIA, CON­SIST­ING OF .57 ACRE, MORE OR LESS, AND BE­ING MORE PAR­TICU­LAR­LY DE­SCRIBED AS FOL­LOWS: TO ES­TAB­LISH THE POINT OF BE­GIN­NING, BE­GIN AT THE IN­TER­SEC­TION FORMED BY THE NORTH­EAST LAND LOT LINE OF SAID LAND LOT AND THE CEN­TER­LINE OF STATE ROAD NO. 87; THENCE RUN ALONG THE NORTH­EAST LAND LOT LINE IN A NORTH­WEST­ER­LY DI­REC­TION A DIS­TANCE OF 386.44 FEET TO THE POINT OF BE­GIN­NING AND FROM SAID POINT OF BE­GIN­NING, THUS ES­TAB­LISHED, RUN THENCE SOUTH 43 DE­GREES 06 MINUTES 00 SEC­ONDS WEST A DIS­TANCE OF 140.24 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE RUN NORTH 43 DE­GREES 30 MINUTES 00 SEC­ONDS WEST A DIS­TANCE OF 176.51 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE RUN NORTH 43 DE­GREES 06 MINUTES 00 SEC­ONDS EAST A DIS­TANCE OF 140.24 FEET TO A POINT LO­CAT­ED ON THE NORTH­WEST LOT LINE OF SAID LAND LOT; THENCE RUN ALONG SAID NORTH­EAST LAND LOT LINE SOUTH 43 DE­GREES 30 MINUTES 00 SEC­ONDS EAST A DIS­TANCE OF 176.51 FEET BACK TO THE PLACE OR POINT OF BE­GIN­NING. AC­CORD­ING TO A PLAT OF SUR­VEY PRE­PARED BY JIM H. ROSS, DODGE COUN­TY SUR­VEYOR, DAT­ED 08/21/91, AND RECORD­ED IN THE OF­FICE OF THE CLERK OF DODGE SU­PE­RI­OR COURT IN PLAT BOOK 20, PAGE 308, SAID PLAT AND THE RECORD­ING THERE­OF BE­ING IN­COR­PO­RAT­ED HERE­IN AND MADE A PART HERE­OF BY REF­ER­ENCE FOR DE­SCRIP­TIVE AND ALL OTH­ER LE­GAL PUR­POS­ES.
SUB­JECT TO EX­IST­ING EASE­MENTS FOR RIGHTS OF WAY, PUB­LIC ROADS AND UTIL­I­TIES.
The debt se­cured by said se­cur­i­ty deed has been and is here­by de­clared due be­cause of, among oth­er pos­si­ble ev­ents of de­fault, fai­lure to make pay­ments in ac­cor­dance with the terms of said note. The debt re­main­ing in de­fault, this sale will be made for the pur­pose of pay­ing the same, and all ex­pens­es of sale, in­clud­ing at­tor­ney’s fees.
Said prop­er­ty will be sold sub­ject to ad valor­em tax­es which are due or which are a lien; mat­ters which might be dis­closed by an ac­cu­rate sur­vey and in­spec­tion of the prop­er­ty; and any as­sess­ments, liens, en­cum­branc­es, zon­ing or­di­nanc­es, re­stric­tions, cov­en­ants, and mat­ters of record su­pe­ri­or to the se­cur­i­ty deed be­ing fore­closed.
CIT­I­ZENS BANK &
TRUST COM­PA­NY
As At­tor­ney-in-Fact for
ED­WARD MICHAEL HORNE
AVERY LAW, LLC
110 S. Church Street
Du­blin, Geor­gia 31021
478-353-0146
gpn 11
STATE OF GEOR­GIA
COUN­TY OF DODGE
NO­TICE OF SALE
UN­DER POW­ER
Be­cause of a de­fault un­der the terms of the Se­cur­i­ty Deed ex­e­cut­ed by BRIAN GAUL­KE AND CIN­DY GAUL­KE TO AMER­I­CAN GEN­ER­AL FI­NAN­CIAL SERV­IC­ES, INC. dat­ed Au­gust 12, 2008, and record­ed in Deed Book 613, Page 171, Dodge Coun­ty Records, said Se­cur­i­ty Deed hav­ing been last sold, as­signed, trans­ferred and con­veyed to U.S. BANK NA­TION­AL AS­SO­CIA­TION AS IN­DEN­TURE TRUS­TEE FOR SPRIN­GLEAF MORT­GAGE LOAN TRUST 2013-2, MORT­GAGE-BACKED NOTES, SER­IES 2013-2, se­cur­ing a Note in the origi­nal prin­ci­pal amount of $103,500.00, the hold­er there­of pur­su­ant to said Deed and Note there­by se­cured has de­clared the en­tire amount of said in­debt­ed­ness due and pay­able and, pur­su­ant to the pow­er of sale con­tained in said Deed, will on the first Tues­day, Oc­tob­er 4, 2016, dur­ing the le­gal hours of sale, be­fore the Court­house door in said Coun­ty, sell at pub­lic out­cry to the high­est bid­der for cash, the prop­er­ty de­scribed in said Deed, to-wit:
ALL THAT CER­TAIN PROP­ER­TY SIT­U­AT­ED IN THE COUN­TY OF DODGE, AND STATE OF GEOR­GIA, BE­ING DE­SCRIBED AS FOL­LOWS:??THAT TRACT OF LAND DES­IG­NAT­ED AS TRACT 4B, CON­TAIN­ING 8.412 ACR­ES IN LAND LOT 72 OF THE 19TH LAND DIS­TRICT OF DODGE COUN­TY, GEOR­GIA, AS SHOWN BY A PLAT OF SUR­VEY MADE BY ED­WIN L. THOMP­SON, SUR­VEYOR, DAT­ED APRIL 18, 2001, RECORD­ED IN PLAT BOOK 31, PAGE 115, DODGE COUN­TY RECORDS, AT EAST­MAN, GEOR­GIA, TO WHICH PLAT AND THE RECORD­ED COPY THERE­OF REF­ER­ENCE IS HERE­BY MADE FOR THE METES AND BOUNDS OF SAID PROP­ER­TY.
SAID PROP­ER­TY IS KNOWN AS 160 NO­BLES ROAD, CHESTER, GA 31206, TO­GETH­ER WITH ALL FIX­TURES AND PER­SON­AL PROP­ER­TY AT­TACHED TO AND CON­STI­TUT­ING A PART OF SAID PROP­ER­TY, IF ANY.
Said prop­er­ty will be sold sub­ject to any out­stand­ing ad valor­em tax­es (in­clud­ing tax­es which are a lien, wheth­er or not now due and pay­able), the right of re­demp­tion of any tax­ing au­thor­i­ty, any mat­ters which might be dis­closed by an ac­cu­rate sur­vey and in­spec­tion of the prop­er­ty, any as­sess­ments, liens, en­cum­branc­es, zon­ing or­di­nanc­es, re­stric­tions, cov­en­ants, and mat­ters of record su­pe­ri­or to the Se­cur­i­ty Deed first set out above.
The pro­ceeds of said sale will be ap­plied to the pay­ment of said in­debt­ed­ness and all ex­pens­es of said sale as pro­vid­ed in said Deed, and the bal­ance, if any, will be dis­trib­ut­ed as pro­vid­ed by law.
The sale will be con­duct­ed sub­ject (1) to con­fir­ma­tion that the sale is not pro­hibi­ted un­der the U.S. Bank­rupt­cy Code and (2) to fin­al con­fir­ma­tion and au­dit of the sta­tus of the loan with the se­cured credi­tor.
The prop­er­ty is or may be in the pos­ses­sion of BRIAN GAUL­KE AND CIN­DY GAUL­KE, suc­ces­sor in in­ter­est or ten­ant(s).
U.S. BANK NA­TION­AL
AS­SO­CIA­TION AS IN­DEN­TURE TRUS­TEE FOR SPRIN­GLEAF MORT­GAGE LOAN TRUST 2013-2, MORT­GAGE-BACKED NOTES, SER­IES 2013-2
as At­tor­ney-in-Fact for
BRIAN GAUL­KE AND
CIN­DY GAUL­KE
File no. 16-059436
SHAPIRO PEN­DER­GAST &
HAS­TY, LLP*
At­tor­neys and Coun­selors at Law
211 Per­i­met­er Cen­ter Park­way
Su­ite 300
Atlan­ta, GA 30346
gpn 11
NO­TICE OF SALE
UN­DER POW­ER
DODGE COUN­TY
Pur­su­ant to the Pow­er of Sale con­tained in a Se­cur­i­ty Deed given by BET­TY D RID­DLE AND AN­THO­NY T RID­DLE TO MORT­GAGE ELEC­TRON­IC REG­IS­TRA­TION SYS­TEMS, INC. AS A NO­MI­NEE FOR COUN­TRY­WIDE HOME LOANS, INC. dat­ed 4/6/2007 and record­ed in Deed Book 574 Page 160 Dodge Coun­ty, Geor­gia records; as last trans­ferred to or ac­quired by DI­TECH FI­NAN­CIAL LLC F/K/A GREEN TREE SERV­IC­ING, LLC, con­vey­ing the af­ter-de­scribed prop­er­ty to se­cure a Note in the origi­nal prin­ci­pal amount of $ 124,000.00, with in­ter­est at the rate speci­fied there­in, there will be sold by the un­der­signed at pub­lic out­cry to the high­est bid­der for cash be­fore the
Court­house door of Dodge Coun­ty, Geor­gia (or such oth­er area as des­ig­nat­ed by Or­der of the Su­pe­ri­or Court of said coun­ty), with­in the le­gal hours of sale on Oc­tob­er 04, 2016 (be­ing the first Tues­day of said month un­less said date falls on a Fed­er­al Holi­day, in which case be­ing the first Wed­nes­day of said month), the fol­low­ing de­scribed prop­er­ty:
ALL THAT TRACT OR PAR­CEL OF LAND LY­ING AND BE­ING IN THE CITY OF EAST­MAN, DODGE COUN­TY. GEOR­GIA, BE­ING A PART OF LAND LOT 20 IN THE 15TH LAND DIS­TRICT OF SAID COUN­TY AND BE­ING MORE PAR­TICU­LAR­LY DE­SCRIBED AND SHOWN BY A PLAT OF SUR­VEY DAT­ED FE­BRU­ARY 10, 1999, DRAWN BY W.P. JOHN­SON AND AS­SOC., REG­IS­TERED LAND SUR­VEYORS, PRE­PARED FOR EAST­MAN RE­AL­TY INC. AND BE­ING IN BLOCK ‘A’ OF GREEN­WOOD HEIGHTS SUB­DI­VI­SION. SAID PAR­CEL OF LAND BE­ING MORE PAR­TICU­LAR­LY DE­LIN­E­AT­ED ON SAID PLAT AS BE­ING TRACT “B” AND FRONT­ING 150 FEET ON EV­ER­GREEN CIR­CLE. SAID PLAT BE­ING RECORD­ED IN THE OF­FICE OF THE CLERK OF DODGE SU­PE­RI­OR COURT IN PLAT BOOK 29, PAGE 251. SAID PLAT AND THE RECORD THERE­OF BE­ING IN­COR­PO­RAT­ED HERE­IN FOR DE­SCRIP­TIVE AND ALL OTH­ER LE­GAL PUR­POS­ES.
The debt se­cured by said Se­cur­i­ty Deed has been and is here­by de­clared due be­cause of, among oth­er pos­si­ble ev­ents of de­fault, fai­lure to pay the in­debt­ed­ness as and when due and in the man­ner pro­vid­ed in the Note and Se­cur­i­ty Deed. The debt re­main­ing in de­fault, this sale will be made for the pur­pose of pay­ing the same and all ex­pens­es of this sale, as pro­vid­ed in the Se­cur­i­ty Deed and by law, in­clud­ing at­tor­ney’s fees (no­tice of int­ent to col­lect at­tor­ney’s fees hav­ing been given).
Said prop­er­ty is com­mon­ly known as 904 EV­ER­GREEN CIR­CLE, EAST­MAN, GA 31023 to­geth­er with all fix­tures and per­son­al prop­er­ty at­tached to and con­sti­tut­ing a part of said prop­er­ty, if any.
TO THE BEST KNOWL­EDGE AND BE­LIEF OF THE UN­DER­SIGNED, THE PAR­TY (OR PAR­TIES) IN POS­SES­SION OF THE SUB­JECT PROP­ER­TY IS (ARE): AN­THO­NY RID­DLE AND BET­TY C. RID­DLE OR TEN­ANT OR TEN­ANTS.
DI­TECH FI­NAN­CIAL LLC is the ent­i­ty or in­di­vid­u­al des­ig­nat­ed who shall have full au­thor­i­ty to ne­go­tiate, amend and mod­i­fy all terms of the mort­gage.
DI­TECH FI­NAN­CIAL LLC
LOSS MIT­I­GA­TION
7360 S. KYR­ENE ROAD
TEM­PE, AZ 85283
1-800-643-0202
Note, how­ev­er, that such ent­i­ty or in­di­vid­u­al is not re­quired by law to ne­go­tiate, amend or mod­i­fy the terms of the loan.
Said prop­er­ty will be sold sub­ject to: (a) any out­stand­ing ad valor­em tax­es (in­clud­ing tax­es which are a lien, but not yet due and pay­able), (b) un­paid wa­ter or sew­age bills that con­sti­tute a lien against the prop­er­ty wheth­er due and pay­able or not yet due and pay­able and which may not be of record, (c) the right of re­demp­tion of any tax­ing au­thor­i­ty, (d) any mat­ters which might be dis­closed by an ac­cu­rate sur­vey and in­spec­tion of the prop­er­ty, and (e) any as­sess­ments, liens, en­cum­branc­es, zon­ing or­di­nanc­es, re­stric­tions, cov­en­ants, and mat­ters of record su­pe­ri­or to the Se­cur­i­ty Deed first set out above.
The sale will be con­duct­ed sub­ject to (1) con­fir­ma­tion that the sale is not pro­hibi­ted un­der the U.S. Bank­rupt­cy Code; and (2) fin­al con­fir­ma­tion and au­dit of the sta­tus of the loan with the hold­er of the Se­cur­i­ty Deed. Pur­su­ant to O.C.G.A. Sec­tion 9-13-172.1, which al­lows for cer­tain pro­cedures re­gard­ing the re­scis­sion of ju­di­cial and non-ju­di­cial sales in the State of Geor­gia, the Deed Un­der Pow­er and oth­er fore­clo­sure docu­ments may not be pro­vid­ed un­til fin­al con­fir­ma­tion and au­dit of the sta­tus of the loan as pro­vid­ed im­me­diate­ly above.
DI­TECH FI­NAN­CIAL LLC F/K/A GREEN TREE SERV­IC­ING, LLC
as agent and At­tor­ney in Fact for
BET­TY D RID­DLE AND
AN­THO­NY T RID­DLE
AL­DRIDGE PITE, LLP
(for­mer­ly known as Al­dridge Con­nors, LLP)
15 Pied­mont Cen­ter
3575 Pied­mont Road, N.E.
Su­ite 500
Atlan­ta, Geor­gia 30305
404-994-7400
1317-2181A
THIS LAW FIRM MAY BE ACT­ING AS A DEBT COL­LEC­TOR AT­TEMPT­ING TO COL­LECT A DEBT. ANY IN­FOR­MA­TION OB­TAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PUR­POSE. 1317-2181A
gpn 11
NO­TICE OF SALE UN­DER
POW­ER IN SE­CUR­I­TY DEED
Un­der and by vir­tue of the pow­er of sale con­tained in the se­cur­i­ty deed from ED­WARD MICHAEL HORNE and JOHN ALAN HORNE to CIT­I­ZENS BANK & TRUST COM­PA­NY, dat­ed No­vem­ber 14, 1997, and record­ed in Deed book 294, page 312-314, Dodge Coun­ty Records, there will be sold by the un­der­signed at pub­lic out­cry to the high­est bid­der be­fore the Court­house Door at Dodge Coun­ty, Geor­gia, with­in the le­gal hours of sale, on the first Tues­day in Oc­tob­er, 2016, the fol­low­ing de­scribed prop­er­ty:
ALL THAT TRACT OR PAR­CEL OF LAND LY­ING AND BE­ING IN THE 15TH LAND DIS­TRICT OF DODGE COUN­TY, GEOR­GIA, AND BE­ING THAT PART OF LOT OF LAND NO. 186, CON­TAIN­ING 5 ACR­ES, MORE OR LESS, AS SHOWN ON THE PLAT OF A SUR­VEY MADE BY JIM H. ROSS, DODGE COUN­TY SUR­VEYOR, IN JUNE 1976, AND RECORD­ED IN THE OF­FICE OF THE CLERK OF DODGE SU­PE­RI­OR COURT IN PLAT BOOK 14, PAGE 192, AND BY REF­ER­ENCE IN­COR­PO­RAT­ED HERE­IN AND BE­ING FUR­THER DE­SCRIBED AS FOL­LOWS: BE­GIN AT THE POINT OF IN­TER­SEC­TION OF THE NORTH­WEST RIGHT OF WAY LINE OF STATE RO­UTE 87 WITH THE NORTH­EAST LOT LINE OF SAID LOT AND RUN ALONG SAID LOT LINE NORTH 43 DE­GREES 30 MINUTES WEST A DIS­TANCE OF 346 FEET TO A STAKE; THENCE IN A DI­REC­TION OF SOUTH 43 DE­GREES 6 MINUTES WEST A DIS­TANCE OF 630.5 FEET TO A STAKE; THENCE IN A DI­REC­TION OF SOUTH 43 DE­GREES 30 MINUTES EAST A DIS­TANCE OF 348.2 FEET TO THE NORTH­WEST RIGHT OF WAY LINE OF SAID STATE RO­UTE 87; THENCE ALONG SAID RIGHT OF WAY LINE NORTH 42 DE­GREES 6 MINUTES EAST 127.6 FEET AND NORTH 43 DE­GREES 6 MINUTES EAST A DIS­TANCE OF 503.1 FEET TO THE POINT OF BE­GIN­NING.
SUB­JECT TO EX­IST­ING EASE­MENTS FOR RIGHTS OF WAY, PUB­LIC ROADS AND UTIL­I­TIES.
The debt se­cured by said se­cur­i­ty deed has been and is here­by de­clared due be­cause of, among oth­er pos­si­ble ev­ents of de­fault, fai­lure to make pay­ments in ac­cor­dance with the terms of said note. The debt re­main­ing in de­fault, this sale will be made for the pur­pose of pay­ing the same, and all ex­pens­es of sale, in­clud­ing at­tor­ney’s fees.
Said prop­er­ty will be sold sub­ject to ad valor­em tax­es which are due or which are a lien; mat­ters which might be dis­closed by an ac­cu­rate sur­vey and in­spec­tion of the prop­er­ty; and any as­sess­ments, liens, en­cum­branc­es, zon­ing or­di­nanc­es, re­stric­tions, cov­en­ants, and mat­ters of record su­pe­ri­or to the se­cur­i­ty deed be­ing fore­closed.
CIT­I­ZENS BANK &
TRUST COM­PA­NY
As At­tor­ney-in-Fact for
ED­WARD MICHAEL HORNE
AVERY LAW, LLC
110 S. Church Street
Du­blin, Geor­gia 31021
478-353-0146
gpn 11
NO­TICE OF SALE
UN­DER POW­ER
GEOR­GIA, DODGE COUN­TY
By vir­tue of the pow­er of sale con­-
tained in the Deed to Se­cure Debt from THO­MAS DA­VID HOLT and TI­MOTHY S. SMITH to MER­CHANTS & CIT­I­ZENS BANK, dat­ed Janu­ary 29, 2009, record­ed in Deed Book 625, pag­es 248-251, in the Of­fice of the Clerk of Su­pe­ri­or Court of Dodge Coun­ty, Geor­gia, con­vey­ing the prop­er­ty de­scribed here­i­naft­er to se­cure a Note in the origi­nal prin­ci­pal amount of $522,854.06, with in­ter­est there­on as set forth there­in, for a to­tal amount of $512,925.46 (as of Au­gust 29, 2016) be­ing due, there will be sold at pub­lic out­cry to the high­est bid­der for cash, be­fore the Court­house door of Dodge Coun­ty, East­man, Geor­gia, dur­ing the le­gal hours of sale on the FIRST TUES­DAY IN OC­TOB­ER, 2016, the fol­low­ing de­scribed prop­er­ty, to-wit:
TRACT NUMBER ONE: ALL THAT CER­TAIN TRACT OR PAR­CEL OF LAND LY­ING AND BE­ING IN LAND LOT NUMBERS 50 AND 51 IN THE FIF­TEENTH (15TH) LAND DIS­TRICT OF DODGE COUN­TY, GEOR­GIA, CON­SIST­ING OF 191.55 ACR­ES, MORE OR LESS, AND BE­ING MORE PAR­TICU­LAR­LY DE­SCRIBED AND SHOWN AS 78.85 ACRE TRACT IN LAND LOT NUMBER 50 AND A 112.70 ACRE TRACT IN LAND LOT NUMBER 51 ON THAT CER­TAIN PLAT OF SUR­VEY DAT­ED APRIL 3, 1947, MADE FOR MRS. HIR­HAM CO­OP­ER AND A. C. SAN­DERS BY JAKE D. HAR­RELL, SUR­VEYOR, AND FOUND RECORD­ED IN DEED BOOK 52 AT PAGE 435 IN THE DEED RECORDS OF DODGE COUN­TY, GEOR­GIA; SAID PLAT BE­ING IN­COR­PO­RAT­ED HERE­IN AND MADE A PART HERE­OF BY REF­ER­ENCE THERE­TO.
THIS IS THE SAME PROP­ER­TY AS TRACT NUMBERS V AND VI IN THAT CER­TAIN DEED DAT­ED JUNE 5, 1997, FROM EVE­LYN S. HOLT TO JACK E. HOLT, JR. AND THO­MAS DA­VID HOLT AS FOUND RECORD­ED IN DEED BOOK 286 AT PAG­ES 116-118 IN THE DEED RECORDS OF DODGE COUN­TY, GEOR­GIA.
SUB­JECT TO EX­IST­ING EASE­MENTS FOR PUB­LIC ROADS AND UTIL­I­TIES.
TRACT NUMBER TWO: ALL THAT CER­TAIN TRACT OR PAR­CEL OF LAND LY­ING AND BE­ING IN LAND LOT NUMBERS 40 AND 41 IN THE FIF­TEENTH (15TH) LAND DIS­TRICT OF DODGE COUN­TY, GEOR­GIA, CON­SIST­ING OF A TO­TAL OF 90.42 ACR­ES, MORE OR LESS, AND BE­ING MORE PAR­TICU­LAR­LY DE­SCRIBED AND SHOWN AS TRACT NUMBERS 1 AND 2 ON THAT CER­TAIN PLAT OF SUR­VEY DAT­ED MAY 31, 2006, MADE FOR JACK E. HOLT, JR. BY GRA­DY BONEY, GEOR­GIA REG­IS­TERED LAND SUR­VEYOR, AND FOUND RECORD­ED IN PLAT BOOK 35 AT PAGE 219 IN THE DEED RECORDS OF DODGE COUN­TY, GEOR­GIA; SAID PLAT BE­ING IN­COR­PO­RAT­ED HERE­IN AND MADE A PART HERE­OF BY REF­ER­ENCE THERE­TO.
SUB­JECT TO EX­IST­ING EASE­MENTS FOR PUB­LIC ROADS AND UTIL­I­TIES.
TRACT NUMBER TWO IS CON­VEYED SUB­JECT TO THE RIGHTS OF PRICE COM­MU­NI­CA­TIONS WIRE­LESS, INC. ITS SUC­CES­SORS OR AS­SIGNS, IN A LEASE AND RIGHT OF FIRST RE­FU­SAL AS TO A POR­TION OF TRACT NUMBER TWO, AS EV­I­DENCED BY THAT CER­TAIN MEM­O­RAN­DUM OF LEASE AND RIGHT OF FIRST RE­FU­SAL DAT­ED JULY 15, 1998, AS FOUND RECORD­ED IN DEED BOOK 323 AT PAG­ES 47-50 IN
THE DEED RECORDS OF DODGE COUN­TY, GEOR­GIA.
The debt se­cured by said Deed to Se­cure Debt has been and is here­by de­clared due be­cause of non-pay­ment of the in­debt­ed­ness when due and in the man­ner pro­vid­ed in the Note and Deed to Se­cure Debt. The debt re­main­ing in de­fault, the sale will be made for the pur­pose of pay­ing the same and all ex­pens­es of sale, as pro­vid­ed in the Deed to Se­cure Debt and by law, in­clud­ing at­tor­ney’s fees, no­tice of int­ent to col­lect at­tor­ney’s fee hav­ing been given.
Said prop­er­ty will be sold sub­ject to any out­stand­ing ad valor­em tax­es, any as­ses­sments, liens, en­cum­branc­es, zon­ing or­di­nanc­es, re­stric­tions, cov­en­ants, and mat­ters of record su­pe­ri­or to the Deed to Se­cure Debt first set out above.
To the best knowl­edge and be­lief of the un­der­signed, the par­ty in pos­ses­sion of the prop­er­ty is THO­MAS DA­VID HOLT AND TI­MOTHY S. SMITH, or a ten­ant or ten­ants, and said prop­er­ty com­mon­ly has an ad­dress OF 855 HAW­KINS­VILLE HWY., EAST­MAN, GA 31023.
Pur­su­ant to O.C.G.A. §44-14-162.2, the name, ad­dress and tel­e­phone number of the in­di­vid­u­al or ent­i­ty who shall have the au­thor­i­ty to ne­go­tiate, amend, or mod­i­fy all terms of the above de­scribed mort­gage is as fol­lows: MER­CHANTS & CIT­I­ZENS BANK, 6 COL­LEGE STREET, Mc­RAE, GA 31055. Tel­e­phone: 229-868-5656. The fore­go­ing not­with­stand­ing, noth­ing in O.C.G.A. §44-14-162.2 shall be con­strued to re­quire MER­CHANTS & CIT­I­ZENS BANK to ne­go­tiate, amend or mod­i­fy the terms of the Deed to Se­cure Debt de­scribed here­in.
The sale will be con­duct­ed sub­ject (1) to con­fir­ma­tion that the sale is not pro­hibi­ted un­der the U.S. Bank­rupt­cy Code and (2) to fin­al con­fir­ma­tion and au­dit of the sta­tus of the loan with the hold­er of the Deed to Se­cure Debt.
THE MER­CHANTS &
CIT­I­ZENS BANK
AT­TOR­NEY IN FACT FOR THO­MAS DA­VID HOLT AND TI­MOTHY S. SMITH
C. LEE CAN­NON, JR.
CAN­NON LAW FIRM, LLC
At­tor­neys for
The Mer­chants & Cit­i­zens Bank
Post Of­fice Box 55270
Mc­Rae, Geor­gia 31055
Phone - 229-868-6065
Fac­si­mile - 229-868-6063
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Add Comment
E-Mail addresses will not be displayed and will only be used for E-Mail notifications.
 
   
 
Submitted comments will be subject to moderation before being displayed.
 
Content copyright ©The Dodge County News