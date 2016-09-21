Legals for September 21, 2016 Part 1
Wednesday, September 21. 2016
CONDEMNATIONS
NOTICE OF SEIZURE OF
PERSONAL PROPERTY VALUED AT LESS THAN $25,000.00
Pursuant to O.C.G.A. § 16-13-49 (n), any party claiming an interest in the following property is hereby notified that on July 7, 2016, said property was seized by the undersigned agency in Dodge County, Georgia:
ONE THOUSAND FIVE
HUNDRED TWENTY ONE
DOLLARS ($1,521.00) IN UNITED STATES CURRENCY.
You are further notified that you may file a claim within (30) days of the second publication of this notice of seizure by sending a claim complying with the requirements of O.C.G.A. § 16-13-49 to the seizing law enforcement agency and to the district attorney by certified mail, return receipt requested.
This 6th day of SEPTEMBER, 2016
CHRISTOPHER C. GORDON
Assistant District Attorney
Oconee Judicial Circuit
P.O. Box 1027
5401 Anson Avenue, Room 200
Eastman, GA 31023
Seizing Agency:
DANIEL GONZALEZ
Oconee Drug Task Force
327 Pearl Bates Avenue
Eastman, GA 31023
NOTICE OF SEIZURE OF
PERSONAL PROPERTY VALUED AT LESS THAN $25,000.00
Pursuant to O.C.G.A. § 16-13-49 (n), any party claiming an interest in the following property is hereby notified that on August 2, 2016, said property was seized by the undersigned agency in Dodge County, Georgia:
FIVE THOUSAND FOUR HUNDRED THIRTY DOLLARS ($5,430.00) IN UNITED STATES CURRENCY; SMITH AND WESSON, MODEL # 916A, SERIAL # 632B35; ROSSI 243, MODEL # R243MB, SERIAL # CA044995; MOSSBERG .270, MODEL # 100ATR, SERIAL # BA055760; SAVAGE 17 CAL, MODEL # 23R17, SERIAL # 1238034; SPRINGFIELD .22, MODEL # 120A, SERIAL # P427533; REMINGTON SPARTAN, MODEL 3 SPR100, MODEL # 04110128R; SEARS .22, MODEL 3T, SERIAL # 37530; REMINGTON 30-06, MODEL # 7400, SERIAL # B8151575; NEW ENGLAND ARMS, MODEL # SBI, 12GA, MODEL # 250994; STEVENS ARMS, MODEL # 16GA, SERIAL # B9FE; JIMENEZ ARMS 9MM, MODEL # J.A.NINE, SERIAL # 252426; SMITH AND WESSON, MODEL # 38SPL, SERIAL # 4D89728 AND A ROHN GMBH MODEL # 38 SPEZAL, SERIAL # 66648.
You are further notified that you may file a claim within (30) days of the second publication of this notice of seizure by sending a claim complying with the requirements of O.C.G.A. § 16-13-49 to the seizing law enforcement agency and to the district attorney by certified mail, return receipt requested.
This 26th day of August, 2016
CHRISTOPHER C. GORDON
Assistant District Attorney
Oconee Judicial Circuit
P.O. Box 1027
5401 Anson Avenue, Room 200
Eastman, GA 31023
Seizing Agency:
TONY RIDDLE
Oconee Drug Task Force
327 Pearl Bates Avenue
Eastman, GA 31023
NOTICE OF SEIZURE OF
PERSONAL PROPERTY VALUED AT LESS THAN $25,000.00
Pursuant to O.C.G.A. § 16-13-49 (n), any party claiming an interest in the following property is hereby notified that on July 7, 2016, said property was seized by the undersigned agency in Dodge County, Georgia:
TWO HUNDRED FORTY SEVEN DOLLARS ($247.00) IN UNITED STATES CURRENCY AND A 1999 TOYOTA CARMY,
VIN# JT2BG28K8X0359701
You are further notified that you may file a claim within (30) days of the second publication of this notice of seizure by sending a claim complying with the requirements of O.C.G.A. § 16-13-49 to the seizing law enforcement agency and to the district attorney by certified mail, return receipt requested.
This 6th day of SEPTEMBER, 2016
CHRISTOPHER C. GORDON
Assistant District Attorney
Oconee Judicial Circuit
P.O. Box 1027
5401 Anson Avenue, Room 200
Eastman, GA 31023
Seizing Agency:
JORDAN PEAVY
Oconee Drug Task Force
327 Pearl Bates Avenue
Eastman, GA 31023
DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
Notice to Debtors
and Creditors
RE: Estate of BARBARA F. SCARBORO, deceased
All creditors of the Estate of BARBARA F. SCARBORO, deceased, late of Dodge County, Georgia, are hereby notified to render their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment to Executor.
This 13th day of September, 2016.
REGINA L. YOUNG, Executor
2271 Reedy Spring Church Road
Rentz, GA 31075
NOTICE TO DEBTORS
AND CREDITORS
All creditors of the Estate of KENNETH ROLAND GROGAN, late of Dodge County, deceased, are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said Estate are required to make immediate payment.
This 7th day of September, 2016.
KENNETH MICHAEL GROGAN, Administrator
c/o Larry S. Pike, Esq.
Holland & Knight, LLP
1180 West Peachtree Street, NW
Suite 1800
Atlanta, GA 30309
FORECLOSURES
NOTICE OF SALE UNDER
POWER IN SECURITY DEED
Under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in the security deed from EDWARD MICHAEL HORNE to CITIZENS BANK & TRUST COMPANY, dated April 8, 1994, and recorded in Deed Book 239, page 740-742, Dodge County Records, there will be sold by the undersigned at public outcry to the highest bidder before the Courthouse Door at Dodge County, Georgia, within the legal hours of sale, on the first Tuesday in October, 2016, the following described property:
ALL THAT TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND LYING AND BEING IN LAND NO. 186 IN THE 15TH LAND DISTRICT OF DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA, CONSISTING OF .57 ACRE, MORE OR LESS, AND BEING MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: TO ESTABLISH THE POINT OF BEGINNING, BEGIN AT THE INTERSECTION FORMED BY THE NORTHEAST LAND LOT LINE OF SAID LAND LOT AND THE CENTERLINE OF STATE ROAD NO. 87; THENCE RUN ALONG THE NORTHEAST LAND LOT LINE IN A NORTHWESTERLY DIRECTION A DISTANCE OF 386.44 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING AND FROM SAID POINT OF BEGINNING, THUS ESTABLISHED, RUN THENCE SOUTH 43 DEGREES 06 MINUTES 00 SECONDS WEST A DISTANCE OF 140.24 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE RUN NORTH 43 DEGREES 30 MINUTES 00 SECONDS WEST A DISTANCE OF 176.51 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE RUN NORTH 43 DEGREES 06 MINUTES 00 SECONDS EAST A DISTANCE OF 140.24 FEET TO A POINT LOCATED ON THE NORTHWEST LOT LINE OF SAID LAND LOT; THENCE RUN ALONG SAID NORTHEAST LAND LOT LINE SOUTH 43 DEGREES 30 MINUTES 00 SECONDS EAST A DISTANCE OF 176.51 FEET BACK TO THE PLACE OR POINT OF BEGINNING. ACCORDING TO A PLAT OF SURVEY PREPARED BY JIM H. ROSS, DODGE COUNTY SURVEYOR, DATED 08/21/91, AND RECORDED IN THE OFFICE OF THE CLERK OF DODGE SUPERIOR COURT IN PLAT BOOK 20, PAGE 308, SAID PLAT AND THE RECORDING THEREOF BEING INCORPORATED HEREIN AND MADE A PART HEREOF BY REFERENCE FOR DESCRIPTIVE AND ALL OTHER LEGAL PURPOSES.
SUBJECT TO EXISTING EASEMENTS FOR RIGHTS OF WAY, PUBLIC ROADS AND UTILITIES.
The debt secured by said security deed has been and is hereby declared due because of, among other possible events of default, failure to make payments in accordance with the terms of said note. The debt remaining in default, this sale will be made for the purpose of paying the same, and all expenses of sale, including attorney’s fees.
Said property will be sold subject to ad valorem taxes which are due or which are a lien; matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property; and any assessments, liens, encumbrances, zoning ordinances, restrictions, covenants, and matters of record superior to the security deed being foreclosed.
CITIZENS BANK &
TRUST COMPANY
As Attorney-in-Fact for
EDWARD MICHAEL HORNE
AVERY LAW, LLC
110 S. Church Street
Dublin, Georgia 31021
478-353-0146
STATE OF GEORGIA
COUNTY OF DODGE
NOTICE OF SALE
UNDER POWER
Because of a default under the terms of the Security Deed executed by BRIAN GAULKE AND CINDY GAULKE TO AMERICAN GENERAL FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC. dated August 12, 2008, and recorded in Deed Book 613, Page 171, Dodge County Records, said Security Deed having been last sold, assigned, transferred and conveyed to U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION AS INDENTURE TRUSTEE FOR SPRINGLEAF MORTGAGE LOAN TRUST 2013-2, MORTGAGE-BACKED NOTES, SERIES 2013-2, securing a Note in the original principal amount of $103,500.00, the holder thereof pursuant to said Deed and Note thereby secured has declared the entire amount of said indebtedness due and payable and, pursuant to the power of sale contained in said Deed, will on the first Tuesday, October 4, 2016, during the legal hours of sale, before the Courthouse door in said County, sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, the property described in said Deed, to-wit:
ALL THAT CERTAIN PROPERTY SITUATED IN THE COUNTY OF DODGE, AND STATE OF GEORGIA, BEING DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS:??THAT TRACT OF LAND DESIGNATED AS TRACT 4B, CONTAINING 8.412 ACRES IN LAND LOT 72 OF THE 19TH LAND DISTRICT OF DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA, AS SHOWN BY A PLAT OF SURVEY MADE BY EDWIN L. THOMPSON, SURVEYOR, DATED APRIL 18, 2001, RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK 31, PAGE 115, DODGE COUNTY RECORDS, AT EASTMAN, GEORGIA, TO WHICH PLAT AND THE RECORDED COPY THEREOF REFERENCE IS HEREBY MADE FOR THE METES AND BOUNDS OF SAID PROPERTY.
SAID PROPERTY IS KNOWN AS 160 NOBLES ROAD, CHESTER, GA 31206, TOGETHER WITH ALL FIXTURES AND PERSONAL PROPERTY ATTACHED TO AND CONSTITUTING A PART OF SAID PROPERTY, IF ANY.
Said property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, whether or not now due and payable), the right of redemption of any taxing authority, any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments, liens, encumbrances, zoning ordinances, restrictions, covenants, and matters of record superior to the Security Deed first set out above.
The proceeds of said sale will be applied to the payment of said indebtedness and all expenses of said sale as provided in said Deed, and the balance, if any, will be distributed as provided by law.
The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the secured creditor.
The property is or may be in the possession of BRIAN GAULKE AND CINDY GAULKE, successor in interest or tenant(s).
U.S. BANK NATIONAL
ASSOCIATION AS INDENTURE TRUSTEE FOR SPRINGLEAF MORTGAGE LOAN TRUST 2013-2, MORTGAGE-BACKED NOTES, SERIES 2013-2
as Attorney-in-Fact for
BRIAN GAULKE AND
CINDY GAULKE
File no. 16-059436
SHAPIRO PENDERGAST &
HASTY, LLP*
Attorneys and Counselors at Law
211 Perimeter Center Parkway
Suite 300
Atlanta, GA 30346
NOTICE OF SALE
UNDER POWER
DODGE COUNTY
Pursuant to the Power of Sale contained in a Security Deed given by BETTY D RIDDLE AND ANTHONY T RIDDLE TO MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS, INC. AS A NOMINEE FOR COUNTRYWIDE HOME LOANS, INC. dated 4/6/2007 and recorded in Deed Book 574 Page 160 Dodge County, Georgia records; as last transferred to or acquired by DITECH FINANCIAL LLC F/K/A GREEN TREE SERVICING, LLC, conveying the after-described property to secure a Note in the original principal amount of $ 124,000.00, with interest at the rate specified therein, there will be sold by the undersigned at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the
Courthouse door of Dodge County, Georgia (or such other area as designated by Order of the Superior Court of said county), within the legal hours of sale on October 04, 2016 (being the first Tuesday of said month unless said date falls on a Federal Holiday, in which case being the first Wednesday of said month), the following described property:
ALL THAT TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND LYING AND BEING IN THE CITY OF EASTMAN, DODGE COUNTY. GEORGIA, BEING A PART OF LAND LOT 20 IN THE 15TH LAND DISTRICT OF SAID COUNTY AND BEING MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AND SHOWN BY A PLAT OF SURVEY DATED FEBRUARY 10, 1999, DRAWN BY W.P. JOHNSON AND ASSOC., REGISTERED LAND SURVEYORS, PREPARED FOR EASTMAN REALTY INC. AND BEING IN BLOCK ‘A’ OF GREENWOOD HEIGHTS SUBDIVISION. SAID PARCEL OF LAND BEING MORE PARTICULARLY DELINEATED ON SAID PLAT AS BEING TRACT “B” AND FRONTING 150 FEET ON EVERGREEN CIRCLE. SAID PLAT BEING RECORDED IN THE OFFICE OF THE CLERK OF DODGE SUPERIOR COURT IN PLAT BOOK 29, PAGE 251. SAID PLAT AND THE RECORD THEREOF BEING INCORPORATED HEREIN FOR DESCRIPTIVE AND ALL OTHER LEGAL PURPOSES.
The debt secured by said Security Deed has been and is hereby declared due because of, among other possible events of default, failure to pay the indebtedness as and when due and in the manner provided in the Note and Security Deed. The debt remaining in default, this sale will be made for the purpose of paying the same and all expenses of this sale, as provided in the Security Deed and by law, including attorney’s fees (notice of intent to collect attorney’s fees having been given).
Said property is commonly known as 904 EVERGREEN CIRCLE, EASTMAN, GA 31023 together with all fixtures and personal property attached to and constituting a part of said property, if any.
TO THE BEST KNOWLEDGE AND BELIEF OF THE UNDERSIGNED, THE PARTY (OR PARTIES) IN POSSESSION OF THE SUBJECT PROPERTY IS (ARE): ANTHONY RIDDLE AND BETTY C. RIDDLE OR TENANT OR TENANTS.
DITECH FINANCIAL LLC is the entity or individual designated who shall have full authority to negotiate, amend and modify all terms of the mortgage.
DITECH FINANCIAL LLC
LOSS MITIGATION
7360 S. KYRENE ROAD
TEMPE, AZ 85283
1-800-643-0202
Note, however, that such entity or individual is not required by law to negotiate, amend or modify the terms of the loan.
Said property will be sold subject to: (a) any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but not yet due and payable), (b) unpaid water or sewage bills that constitute a lien against the property whether due and payable or not yet due and payable and which may not be of record, (c) the right of redemption of any taxing authority, (d) any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, and (e) any assessments, liens, encumbrances, zoning ordinances, restrictions, covenants, and matters of record superior to the Security Deed first set out above.
The sale will be conducted subject to (1) confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code; and (2) final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the Security Deed. Pursuant to O.C.G.A. Section 9-13-172.1, which allows for certain procedures regarding the rescission of judicial and non-judicial sales in the State of Georgia, the Deed Under Power and other foreclosure documents may not be provided until final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan as provided immediately above.
DITECH FINANCIAL LLC F/K/A GREEN TREE SERVICING, LLC
as agent and Attorney in Fact for
BETTY D RIDDLE AND
ANTHONY T RIDDLE
ALDRIDGE PITE, LLP
(formerly known as Aldridge Connors, LLP)
15 Piedmont Center
3575 Piedmont Road, N.E.
Suite 500
Atlanta, Georgia 30305
404-994-7400
1317-2181A
THIS LAW FIRM MAY BE ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. 1317-2181A
NOTICE OF SALE UNDER
POWER IN SECURITY DEED
Under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in the security deed from EDWARD MICHAEL HORNE and JOHN ALAN HORNE to CITIZENS BANK & TRUST COMPANY, dated November 14, 1997, and recorded in Deed book 294, page 312-314, Dodge County Records, there will be sold by the undersigned at public outcry to the highest bidder before the Courthouse Door at Dodge County, Georgia, within the legal hours of sale, on the first Tuesday in October, 2016, the following described property:
ALL THAT TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND LYING AND BEING IN THE 15TH LAND DISTRICT OF DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA, AND BEING THAT PART OF LOT OF LAND NO. 186, CONTAINING 5 ACRES, MORE OR LESS, AS SHOWN ON THE PLAT OF A SURVEY MADE BY JIM H. ROSS, DODGE COUNTY SURVEYOR, IN JUNE 1976, AND RECORDED IN THE OFFICE OF THE CLERK OF DODGE SUPERIOR COURT IN PLAT BOOK 14, PAGE 192, AND BY REFERENCE INCORPORATED HEREIN AND BEING FURTHER DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: BEGIN AT THE POINT OF INTERSECTION OF THE NORTHWEST RIGHT OF WAY LINE OF STATE ROUTE 87 WITH THE NORTHEAST LOT LINE OF SAID LOT AND RUN ALONG SAID LOT LINE NORTH 43 DEGREES 30 MINUTES WEST A DISTANCE OF 346 FEET TO A STAKE; THENCE IN A DIRECTION OF SOUTH 43 DEGREES 6 MINUTES WEST A DISTANCE OF 630.5 FEET TO A STAKE; THENCE IN A DIRECTION OF SOUTH 43 DEGREES 30 MINUTES EAST A DISTANCE OF 348.2 FEET TO THE NORTHWEST RIGHT OF WAY LINE OF SAID STATE ROUTE 87; THENCE ALONG SAID RIGHT OF WAY LINE NORTH 42 DEGREES 6 MINUTES EAST 127.6 FEET AND NORTH 43 DEGREES 6 MINUTES EAST A DISTANCE OF 503.1 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING.
SUBJECT TO EXISTING EASEMENTS FOR RIGHTS OF WAY, PUBLIC ROADS AND UTILITIES.
The debt secured by said security deed has been and is hereby declared due because of, among other possible events of default, failure to make payments in accordance with the terms of said note. The debt remaining in default, this sale will be made for the purpose of paying the same, and all expenses of sale, including attorney’s fees.
Said property will be sold subject to ad valorem taxes which are due or which are a lien; matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property; and any assessments, liens, encumbrances, zoning ordinances, restrictions, covenants, and matters of record superior to the security deed being foreclosed.
CITIZENS BANK &
TRUST COMPANY
As Attorney-in-Fact for
EDWARD MICHAEL HORNE
AVERY LAW, LLC
110 S. Church Street
Dublin, Georgia 31021
478-353-0146
NOTICE OF SALE
UNDER POWER
GEORGIA, DODGE COUNTY
By virtue of the power of sale con-
tained in the Deed to Secure Debt from THOMAS DAVID HOLT and TIMOTHY S. SMITH to MERCHANTS & CITIZENS BANK, dated January 29, 2009, recorded in Deed Book 625, pages 248-251, in the Office of the Clerk of Superior Court of Dodge County, Georgia, conveying the property described hereinafter to secure a Note in the original principal amount of $522,854.06, with interest thereon as set forth therein, for a total amount of $512,925.46 (as of August 29, 2016) being due, there will be sold at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, before the Courthouse door of Dodge County, Eastman, Georgia, during the legal hours of sale on the FIRST TUESDAY IN OCTOBER, 2016, the following described property, to-wit:
TRACT NUMBER ONE: ALL THAT CERTAIN TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND LYING AND BEING IN LAND LOT NUMBERS 50 AND 51 IN THE FIFTEENTH (15TH) LAND DISTRICT OF DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA, CONSISTING OF 191.55 ACRES, MORE OR LESS, AND BEING MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AND SHOWN AS 78.85 ACRE TRACT IN LAND LOT NUMBER 50 AND A 112.70 ACRE TRACT IN LAND LOT NUMBER 51 ON THAT CERTAIN PLAT OF SURVEY DATED APRIL 3, 1947, MADE FOR MRS. HIRHAM COOPER AND A. C. SANDERS BY JAKE D. HARRELL, SURVEYOR, AND FOUND RECORDED IN DEED BOOK 52 AT PAGE 435 IN THE DEED RECORDS OF DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA; SAID PLAT BEING INCORPORATED HEREIN AND MADE A PART HEREOF BY REFERENCE THERETO.
THIS IS THE SAME PROPERTY AS TRACT NUMBERS V AND VI IN THAT CERTAIN DEED DATED JUNE 5, 1997, FROM EVELYN S. HOLT TO JACK E. HOLT, JR. AND THOMAS DAVID HOLT AS FOUND RECORDED IN DEED BOOK 286 AT PAGES 116-118 IN THE DEED RECORDS OF DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA.
SUBJECT TO EXISTING EASEMENTS FOR PUBLIC ROADS AND UTILITIES.
TRACT NUMBER TWO: ALL THAT CERTAIN TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND LYING AND BEING IN LAND LOT NUMBERS 40 AND 41 IN THE FIFTEENTH (15TH) LAND DISTRICT OF DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA, CONSISTING OF A TOTAL OF 90.42 ACRES, MORE OR LESS, AND BEING MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AND SHOWN AS TRACT NUMBERS 1 AND 2 ON THAT CERTAIN PLAT OF SURVEY DATED MAY 31, 2006, MADE FOR JACK E. HOLT, JR. BY GRADY BONEY, GEORGIA REGISTERED LAND SURVEYOR, AND FOUND RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK 35 AT PAGE 219 IN THE DEED RECORDS OF DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA; SAID PLAT BEING INCORPORATED HEREIN AND MADE A PART HEREOF BY REFERENCE THERETO.
SUBJECT TO EXISTING EASEMENTS FOR PUBLIC ROADS AND UTILITIES.
TRACT NUMBER TWO IS CONVEYED SUBJECT TO THE RIGHTS OF PRICE COMMUNICATIONS WIRELESS, INC. ITS SUCCESSORS OR ASSIGNS, IN A LEASE AND RIGHT OF FIRST REFUSAL AS TO A PORTION OF TRACT NUMBER TWO, AS EVIDENCED BY THAT CERTAIN MEMORANDUM OF LEASE AND RIGHT OF FIRST REFUSAL DATED JULY 15, 1998, AS FOUND RECORDED IN DEED BOOK 323 AT PAGES 47-50 IN
THE DEED RECORDS OF DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA.
The debt secured by said Deed to Secure Debt has been and is hereby declared due because of non-payment of the indebtedness when due and in the manner provided in the Note and Deed to Secure Debt. The debt remaining in default, the sale will be made for the purpose of paying the same and all expenses of sale, as provided in the Deed to Secure Debt and by law, including attorney’s fees, notice of intent to collect attorney’s fee having been given.
Said property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes, any assessments, liens, encumbrances, zoning ordinances, restrictions, covenants, and matters of record superior to the Deed to Secure Debt first set out above.
To the best knowledge and belief of the undersigned, the party in possession of the property is THOMAS DAVID HOLT AND TIMOTHY S. SMITH, or a tenant or tenants, and said property commonly has an address OF 855 HAWKINSVILLE HWY., EASTMAN, GA 31023.
Pursuant to O.C.G.A. §44-14-162.2, the name, address and telephone number of the individual or entity who shall have the authority to negotiate, amend, or modify all terms of the above described mortgage is as follows: MERCHANTS & CITIZENS BANK, 6 COLLEGE STREET, McRAE, GA 31055. Telephone: 229-868-5656. The foregoing notwithstanding, nothing in O.C.G.A. §44-14-162.2 shall be construed to require MERCHANTS & CITIZENS BANK to negotiate, amend or modify the terms of the Deed to Secure Debt described herein.
The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the Deed to Secure Debt.
THE MERCHANTS &
CITIZENS BANK
ATTORNEY IN FACT FOR THOMAS DAVID HOLT AND TIMOTHY S. SMITH
C. LEE CANNON, JR.
CANNON LAW FIRM, LLC
Attorneys for
The Merchants & Citizens Bank
Post Office Box 55270
McRae, Georgia 31055
Phone - 229-868-6065
Facsimile - 229-868-6063
