Legals for September 21, 2016 Part 2

Wednesday, September 21. 2016
gpn 11
NO­TICE OF SALE UN­DER
POW­ER, DODGE COUN­TY
Pur­su­ant to the Pow­er of Sale con­tained in a Se­cur­i­ty Deed given by CYNTHIA S. OLIV­ER to MORT­GAGE ELEC­TRON­IC REG­IS­TRA­TION SYS­TEMS, INC. AS A NO­MI­NEE FOR HOME­OWN­ERS MORT­GAGE EN­TER­PRIS­ES, INC. dat­ed 1/13/2012 and record­ed in Deed Book 698 Page 44 and re-record­ed at Deed Book 698 Page 151 Dodge Coun­ty, Geor­gia records; as last trans­ferred to or ac­quired by WELLS FAR­GO BANK, NA, con­vey­ing the af­ter-de­scribed prop­er­ty to se­cure a Note in the origi­nal prin­ci­pal amount of $105,612.00, with in­ter­est at the rate speci­fied there­in, there will be sold by the un­der­signed at pub­lic out­cry to the high­est bid­der for cash be­fore the Court­house door of DODGE Coun­ty, Geor­gia (or such oth­er area as des­ig­nat­ed by Or­der of the Su­pe­ri­or Court of said coun­ty), with­in the le­gal hours of sale on OC­TOB­ER 04, 2016 (be­ing the first Tues­day of said month un­less said date falls on a Fed­er­al Holi­day, in which case be­ing the first Wed­nes­day of said month), the fol­low­ing de­scribed prop­er­ty:
TRACT 1: ALL THAT TRACT OR PAR­CEL OF LAND BE­ING A POR­TION OF ORIGI­NAL LAND LOT NO. 220 IN THE 13TH LAND DIS­TRICT OF DODGE COUN­TY, GEOR­GIA, BE­ING IN THE FORM OF A SQUARE, CON­TAIN­ING 4.65 ACR­ES, MORE OR LESS, AND BE­ING MORE PAR­TICU­LAR­LY DE­SCRIBED AS FOL­LOWS, TO WIT: BE­GIN AT THE EAST CORN­ER OF SAID LAND LOT N. 220 AND RUN THENCE SOUTH 44 DE­GREES 30 MINUTES WEST 1805 FEET ALONG THE SOUTH­EAST LAND LOT LINE OF SAID LAND LOT TO A POINT; THENCE NORTH 58 DE­GREES 30 MINUTES WEST 426 FEET TO A CON­CRETE MARK­ER ON THE NORTH­WEST RIGHT OF WAY LINE OF A PUB­LIC ROAD WHICH POINT IS THE EAST CORN­ER OF THE TRACT OF LAND HERE­BY DE­SCRIBED AND THE BE­GIN­NING POINT OF THIS DE­SCRIP­TION; THENCE AT RIGHT AN­GLES SOUTH­WEST­WARD­LY ALONG THE RIGHT OF WAY LINE OF SAID ROAD 450 FEET TO A CON­CRETE MARK­ER; THENCE AT RIGHT AN­GLES NORTH­WEST­WARD­LY 450 FEET TO A CON­CRETE MARK­ER; THENCE AT RIGHT AN­GLES NORTH­EAST­WARD­LY 450 FEET TO A CON­CRETE MARK­ER AND THENCE AT RIGHT AN­GLES SOUTH­EAST­WARD­LY 450 FEET TO THE POINT OF BE­GIN­NING, ALL AS WILL AP­PEAR BY REF­ER­ENCE TO A PLAT OF SUR­VEY THERE­OF BY DAN­IEL P. O’CON­NOR, SUR­VEYOR, DAT­ED APRIL 1961, AND RECORD­ED IN PLAT BOOK 4, PAGE 174, OF­FICE OF THE CLERK OF SU­PE­RI­OR COURT OF DODGE COUN­TY, GEOR­GIA.
TRACT 2: ALL THAT TRACT OR PAR­CEL OF LAND BE­ING A POR­TION OF ORIGI­NAL LAND LOT NO. 220 IN THE 13TH LAND DIS­TRICT OF DODGE COUN­TY, GEOR­GIA, AND BE­ING MORE PAR­TICU­LAR­LY DE­SCRIBED AS FOL­LOWS, TO-WIT: TO FIND THE BE­GIN­NING POINT, COM­MENCE AT THE EAST COMER OF SAID LAND LOT N. 220 AND RUN­NING THENCE SOUTH 44 DE­GREES 30 MINUTES WEST 1805 FEET ALONG THE SOUTH­EAST LAND LOT LINE OF SAID LAND LOT TO A POINT ON SAID LAND LOT LINE; THENCE NORTH 58 DE­GREES 30 MINUTES WEST 426 FEET TO A CON­CRETE MARK­ER ON THE NORTH­WEST RIGHT OF WAY LINE OF A PUB­LIC ROAD AND THE BE­GIN­NING POINT OF THIS DE­SCRIP­TION; THENCE FROM SAID BE­GIN­NING POINT, AS ES­TAB­LISHED, NORTH 58 DE­GREES 30 MINUTES WEST A DIS­TANCE OF 450 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE IN A NORTH­EAST­ER­LY DI­REC­TION PAR­AL­LEL TO THE NORTH­WEST RIGHT OF WAY LINE OF THE AFORE­SAID PUB­LIC ROAD AND AT A DIS­TANCE OF 450 FEET NORTH­WEST­WARD­LY THERE­FROM, A DIS­TANCE OF 50 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE SOUTH 58 DE­GREES 30 MINUTES EAST THE DIS­TANCE OF 450 FEET TO A POINT LO­CAT­ED ON THE NORTH­WEST RIGHT OF WAY OF THE AFORE­SAID PUB­LIC ROAD; THENCE IN A SOUTH­WEST­ER­LY DI­REC­TION, ALONG THE NORTH­WEST RIGHT OF WAY OF THE AFORE­SAID PUB­LIC ROAD, A DIS­TANCE OF 50 FEET TO A CON­CRETE MARK­ER AND THE POINT OF BE­GIN­NING OF THIS DE­SCRIP­TION. SAID TRACT OR LAND IS IN THE FORM OF A REC­TAN­GLE WITH A WIDTH AND FRON­TAGE OF 50 FEET ON THE NORTH­WEST RIGHT OF WAY OF THAT CER­TAIN PAVED PUB­LIC ROAD EX­TEND­ING FROM U. S. HIGH­WAY NO. 341 TO AND THROUGH THE JAY­BIRD SPRINGS COM­MUN­I­TY, AND RUN­NING BACK FROM SAID PUB­LIC ROAD. IN EQUAL WIDTH, A DIS­TANCE OF 450 FEET. SAID TRACT OF LAND BE­ING FUR­THER DE­SCRIBED AS BE­ING CON­TIG­U­OUS TO THAT CER­TAIN TRACT OF LAND CON­VEYED BY B. J. O’CON­NOR TO JAMES B. O’CON­NOR BY DEED DAT­ED MAY 29, 1961, AS WILL BE FOUND RECORD­ED IN DEED BOOK 90, PAGE 224. OF­FICE OF THE CLERK OF SU­PE­RI­OR COURT OF DODGE COUN­TY, GEOR­GIA.
THE ABOVE TWO TRACTS OF LAND BE­ING THE SAME AND IDEN­TI­CAL LANDS CON­VEYED BY JAMES B. O’ CON­NOR, SR. TO LAU­RA H. BURCH BY DEED DAT­ED NO­VEM­BER 24, 2004, RECORD­ED IN DEED BOOK 493, PAG­ES 230-232. IN THE OF­FICE OF THE CLERK OF SU­PE­RI­OR COURT OF DODGE COUN­TY, GEOR­GIA.
SUB­JECT TO EX­IST­ING EASE­MENTS FOR PUB­LIC ROADS AND UTIL­I­TIES.
The debt se­cured by said Se­cur­i­ty Deed has been and is here­by de­clared due be­cause of, among oth­er pos­si­ble ev­ents of de­fault, fai­lure to pay the in­debt­ed­ness as and when due and in the man­ner pro­vid­ed in the Note and Se­cur­i­ty Deed. The debt re­main­ing in de­fault, this sale will be made for the pur­pose of pay­ing the same and all ex­pens­es of this sale, as pro­vid­ed in the Se­cur­i­ty Deed and by law, in­clud­ing at­tor­ney’s fees (no­tice of int­ent to col­lect at­tor­ney’s fees hav­ing been given).
Said prop­er­ty is com­mon­ly known as 977 JAY­BIRD SPRINGS ROAD, CHAUN­CEY, GA 31011 to­geth­er with all fix­tures and per­son­al prop­er­ty at­tached to and con­sti­tut­ing a part of said prop­er­ty, if any.
To the best knowl­edge and be­lief of the un­der­signed, the par­ty (or par­ties) in pos­ses­sion of the sub­ject prop­er­ty is (are): CYNTHIA S. OLIV­ER or ten­ant or ten­ants.
WELLS FAR­GO BANK, NA is the ent­i­ty or in­di­vid­u­al des­ig­nat­ed who shall have full au­thor­i­ty to ne­go­tiate, amend and mod­i­fy all terms of the mort­gage.
WELLS FAR­GO BANK, NA
LOSS MIT­I­GA­TION
3476 STATE­VIEW BOUL­E­VARD
FORT MILL, SC 29715
1-800-678-7986
Note, how­ev­er, that such ent­i­ty or in­di­vid­u­al is not re­quired by law to ne­go­tiate, amend or mod­i­fy the terms of the loan.
Said prop­er­ty will be sold sub­ject to: (a) any out­stand­ing ad valor­em tax­es (in­clud­ing tax­es which are a lien, but not yet due and pay­able), (b) un­paid wa­ter or sew­age bills that con­sti­tute a lien against the prop­er­ty wheth­er due and pay­able or not yet due and pay­able and which may not be of record, (c) the right of re­demp­tion of any tax­ing au­thor­i­ty, (d) any mat­ters which might be dis­closed by an ac­cu­rate sur­vey and in­spec­tion of the prop­er­ty, and (e) any as­sess­ments,
liens, en­cum­branc­es, zon­ing or­di­nanc­es, re­stric­tions, cov­en­ants, and mat­ters of record su­pe­ri­or to the Se­cur­i­ty Deed first set out above.
The sale will be con­duct­ed sub­ject to (1) con­fir­ma­tion that the sale is not pro­hibi­ted un­der the U.S. Bank­rupt­cy Code; and (2) fin­al con­fir­ma­tion and au­dit of the sta­tus of the loan with the hold­er of the Se­cur­i­ty Deed. Pur­su­ant to O.C.G.A. Sec­tion 9-13-172.1, which al­lows for cer­tain pro­cedures re­gard­ing the re­scis­sion of ju­di­cial and non-ju­di­cial sales in the State of Geor­gia, the Deed Un­der Pow­er and oth­er fore­clo­sure docu­ments may not be pro­vid­ed un­til fin­al con­fir­ma­tion and au­dit of the sta­tus of the loan as pro­vid­ed im­me­diate­ly above.
WELLS FAR­GO BANK, NA
as agent and At­tor­ney in Fact for
CYNTHIA S. OLIV­ER
AL­DRIDGE PITE, LLP (for­mer­ly known as Al­dridge Con­nors, LLP)
15 Pied­mont Cen­ter
3575 Pied­mont Road, N.E.
Su­ite 500
Atlan­ta, Geor­gia 30305
404-994-7400
1000-667511250A
THIS LAW FIRM MAY BE ACT­ING AS A DEBT COL­LEC­TOR AT­TEMPT­ING TO COL­LECT A DEBT. ANY IN­FOR­MA­TION OB­TAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PUR­POSE.
1000-667511250A
gpn 11
NO­TICE OF SALE
UN­DER POW­ER
STATE OF GEOR­GIA
COUN­TY OF DODGE
Un­der and by vir­tue of the pow­er of sale (the “Pow­er of Sale”) con­tained in that cer­tain Deed to Se­cure Debt (the “Se­cur­i­ty Deed”) given by GEORGE T. WING­ATE AND JU­DITH K. WING­ATE TO CO­LO­NY BANK OF DODGE COUN­TY dat­ed June 6, 2008, record­ed in Deed Book 608, Page 33, Clerk’s Of­fice, Dodge Su­pe­ri­or Court, con­vey­ing the af­ter-de­scribed prop­er­ty, through the open-end pro­vi­sions there­in, to se­cure that cer­tain Prom­is­sory Note (the “Note”) from GEORGE T. WING­ATE AND JU­DITH K. WING­ATE TO CO­LO­NY BANK dat­ed April 24, 2013 in the origi­nal prin­ci­pal amount of Eighty-Nine Thou­sand Sev­en Hundred Four­teen and 34/100 Dol­lars ($89,714.34), with in­ter­est there­on as set forth there­in, Co­lo­ny Bank be­ing the cur­rent hold­er there­of, there will be a sale at pub­lic out­cry to the high­est bid­der for cash be­fore the court­house door of Dodge Coun­ty, Geor­gia, with­in the le­gal hours of sale on the first Tues­day of Oc­tob­er, 2016, the fol­low­ing de­scribed prop­er­ty (the “Prop­er­ty”):
ALL THAT TRACT OR PAR­CEL OF LAND LY­ING AND BE­ING IN LAND LOT 79 OF THE 20TH LAND DIS­TRICT OF DODGE COUN­TY, GEOR­GIA, AND BE­ING MORE PAR­TICU­LAR­LY DE­SCRIBED AS FOL­LOWS: TO FIND THE POINT OF BE­GIN­NING OF THE TRACT HERE­IN CON­VEYED, COM­MENCE AT THE NORTH CORN­ER OF LAND LOT 79 AND RUN THENCE ALONG THE NORTH­EAST LOT LINE IN A SOUTH­EAST DI­REC­TION A DIS­TANCE OF 55 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE RUN SOUTH 45 DE­GREES 42 MINUTES WEST A DIS­TANCE OF 766.06 FEET TO A POINT, THIS BE­ING THE POINT OF BE­GIN­NING OF THE TRACT HERE­IN CON­VEYED AND FROM SAID POINT, THUS ES­TAB­LISHED, THENCE RUN SOUTH 41 DE­GREES 57 MINUTES EAST A DIS­TANCE OF 189.67 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE RUN SOUTH 08 DE­GREES 10 MINUTES WEST A DIS­TANCE OF 107.73 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE RUN SOUTH 23 DE­GREES 14 MINUTES WEST A DIS­TANCE OF 84.05 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE RUN SOUTH 67 DE­GREES 24 MINUTES WEST A DIS­TANCE OF 93.06 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE RUN NORTH 42 DE­GREES 38 MINUTES WEST A DIS­TANCE OF 252.93 FEET TO A POINT IN THE SOUTH­EAST RIGHT OF WAY LINE OF WEST LAKE DRIVE; THENCE RUN ALONG SAID SOUTH­EAST RIGHT OF WAY LINE NORTH 45 DE­GREES 42 MINUTES EAST A DIS­TANCE OF 250 FEET BACK TO THE PLACE OR POINT OF BE­GIN­NING. SAID TRACT BE­ING FUR­THER DE­SCRIBED AS LOT 4 ON THAT CER­TAIN PLAT OF SUR­VEY PRE­PARED BY CAREY E. TREAD­WELL, GA R.L.S. #1538, ON AU­GUST 27, 1982, SAID PLAT BE­ING MADE A PART HERE­OF BY THIS REF­ER­ENCE THERE­TO.
ALSO CON­VEYED HERE­BY IS THE AC­CESS TO AND ALL RIGHTS AND PRIV­I­LEG­ES TO THE USE OF A PRI­VATE LAKE AD­JOIN­ING SAID PROP­ER­TY WHICH WERE GRANT­ED TO GEORGE T. WING­ATE IN A WAR­RAN­TY DEED DAT­ED NO­VEM­BER 1, 1983, FROM PART­NER­SHIP COM­POSED OF FRED R. BEN­NETT, JR., VIR­GI­NIA
L. BEN­NETT AND MARY ALICE B. LONG.
THIS BE­ING THE SAME PROP­ER­TY CON­VEYED BY WAR­RAN­TY DEED DAT­ED MARCH 11, 1992 FROM GEORGE T. WING­ATE TO JU­DITH K. WING­ATE, FILED MARCH 16, 1992 AND RECORD­ED ON MARCH 23, 1992 WITH THE CLERK OF SU­PE­RI­OR COURT OF DODGE COUN­TY IN DEED BOOK 225, PAG­ES 567-568.
The debt se­cured by said Se­cur­i­ty Deed has been and is here­by de­clared due be­cause of, among oth­er pos­si­ble ev­ents of de­fault, fai­lure to pay the in­debt­ed­ness as and when due and in the man­ner pro­vid­ed in the Note and Se­cur­i­ty Deed. The debt re­main­ing in de­fault, this sale will be made for the pur­pose of pay­ing same and, ad­di­tion­al­ly, all ex­pens­es of this sale, as pro­vid­ed in the Se­cur­i­ty Deed and by law, in­clud­ing with­out lim­i­ta­tion at­tor­ney fees (the sta­tu­tory no­tice of int­ent to col­lect at­tor­ney fees hav­ing been served).
Said Prop­er­ty will be sold sub­ject to any out­stand­ing ad valor­em tax­es (in­clud­ing tax­es that are a lien, but not yet due and pay­able); mat­ters that may be dis­closed by an ac­cu­rate sur­vey and/or in­spec­tion of the prop­er­ty; as­sess­ments, liens, en­cum­branc­es, zon­ing or­di­nanc­es, re­stric­tions, cov­en­ants; and mat­ters of record su­pe­ri­or to the Se­cur­i­ty Deed.
Ad­di­tion­al­ly, this sale will be con­duct­ed sub­ject to (1) con­fir­ma­tion that the sale is not pro­hibi­ted un­der the U.S. Bank­rupt­cy Code and (2) fin­al con­fir­ma­tion and au­dit of the sta­tus of the loans with the hold­er of the Se­cur­i­ty Deed.
No­tice to the debtor as re­quired by O.C.G.A. § 44-14-162.2 has been given. Please note that CO­LO­NY BANK, lo­cat­ed at the busi­ness ad­dress of 115 SOUTH GRANT STREET, FITZ­GER­ALD, GEOR­GIA 31750, is the ent­i­ty that has the full au­thor­i­ty to ne­go­tiate, amend or mod­i­fy the terms of the loan docu­ments. Co­lo­ny Bank can be con­tact­ed through the fol­low­ing rep­re­sen­ta­tive: MICHAEL N. WHITE, ESQ., JAMES-BATES-BRAN­NAN-GRO­O­VER-LLP, 231 RIV­ER­SIDE DRIVE, MAC­ON, GEOR­GIA, 31201; TEL: (478) 742-4280.
CO­LO­NY BANK, as suc­ces­sor by merg­er to CO­LO­NY BANK OF DODGE COUN­TY
as At­tor­ney-in-Fact for
GEORGE T. WING­ATE AND JU­DITH K. WING­ATE
MICHAEL N. WHITE, ESQ.
JAMES-BATES-BRAN­NAN-GRO­O­VER-LLP
231 Riv­er­side Drive
P.O. Box 4283
Mac­on, Geor­gia 31208-4283
This Law Firm is act­ing as a debt col­lec­tor and is at­tempt­ing to col­lect a debt. Any in­for­ma­tion ob­tained will be used for that pur­pose.

1015
NAME CHANGE
gpn 15
IN THE SU­PE­RI­OR COURT OF DODGE COUN­TY
STATE OF GEOR­GIA
IN RE: MICHAEL KEY­AY GLENN, MICHAEL KEY­HEART GLENN, ISAIAH TOOQ­UTE GLENN
NO­TICE OF PE­TI­TION TO CHANGE NAME
No­tice is here­by given that MICHAEL KEY­AY GLENN filed a pe­ti­tion in the Su­pe­ri­or Court of Dodge Coun­ty on the 22nd day of Au­gust pray­ing for the name of his Minor Son MICHAEL KEY­HEART GLENN to be changed to MICHAEL KEY­HEART TRUELOVE, for the name of his minor son ISAIAH TOOQ­UTE GLENN, be changed to ISAIAH TOOQ­UTE TRUELOVE, and for his name MICHAEL KEY­AY GLENN, to be changed to KEY­AY TRUELOVE.
No­tice is here­by given to all in­ter­est­ed or af­fect­ed per­sons to ap­pear in said Court and file ob­jec­tions to such name change. Ob­jec­tions must be filed with­in thir­ty (30) days if the fil­ing of said pe­ti­tion.
This the 22nd day of Au­gust, 2016.
SMITH AND HAR­RING­TON
At­tor­neys at Law
P.O. Box 130
East­man, Geor­gia 31023
Tel­e­phone: 478-374-3488
gpn 15
IN THE SU­PE­RI­OR COURT OF DODGE COUN­TY
STATE OF GEOR­GIA
IN RE: CAN­DICE ELISE TAYLOR KER­SEY
CIVIL AC­TION FILE NO.:
16V-7930
NO­TICE OF PE­TI­TION TO CHANGE NAME
GEOR­GIA, DODGE COUN­TY
No­tice is here­by given that CAN­DICE ELISE TAYLOR KER­SEY, the un­der­signed, filed this pe­ti­tion to the Su­pe­ri­or Court of DODGE Coun­ty, Geor­gia on the 8th day of SEP­TEM­BER, 2016,
pray­ing for a change in the name of the pe­ti­tion­er from CAN­DICE ELISE TAYLOR KER­SEY to CAN­DICE ELISE TAYLOR.
No­tice is here­by given pur­su­ant to law to any in­ter­est­ed or af­fect­ed par­ty to ap­pear in said Court and to file ob­jec­tions to such name change.
Ob­jec­tions must be filed with said Court with­in 30 days of the fil­ing of said pe­ti­tion.
This 7th day of Sep­tem­ber, 2016.
CAN­DICE E.T. KER­SEY
Pe­ti­tion­er
gpn 15
IN THE SU­PE­RI­OR COURT OF DODGE COUN­TY
STATE OF GEOR­GIA
In Re: LAR­RY LEE HOGGS
Pe­ti­tion to Change Name
Civil Ac­tion File No.: 16V-7925
NO­TICE OF PE­TI­TION TO CHANGE NAME
No­tice is here­by given that LAR­RY LEE HOGGS, the un­der­signed, filed his Pe­ti­tion to the Su­pe­ri­or Court of Dodge Coun­ty on Sep­tem­ber 2, 2016, pray­ing for a change in his name to be es­tab­lished as LAR­RY LEE HOGUE.
No­tice is here­by given pur­su­ant to law to any in­ter­est­ed or af­fect­ed par­ty to ap­pear in said Court and to file ob­jec­tions to such name change. Ob­jec­tions must be filed with said Court with­in thir­ty (30) days of the fil­ing of said Pe­ti­tion.
This 1st day of Sep­tem­ber, 2016.
JO­SEPH I. MARCH­ANT, LLC
Post Of­fice Box 4218
East­man, Geor­gia 31023
Tel­e­phone: 478-374-1505
Fac­si­mile: 478-374-1512

1018
PROBATE NOTICES
gpn 18
PROBATE COURT OF DODGE COUN­TY
STATE OF GEOR­GIA
IN RE: Es­tate of WIL­SENE
BAR­BARA AN­DREWS, de­ceased
ES­TATE NO.: P-16-9010
PE­TI­TION FOR YEAR’S SUP­PORT
NO­TICE OF PE­TI­TION TO FILE FOR YEAR’S SUP­PORT
The Pe­ti­tion of VIC­TOR F. AN­DREWS, for Year’s Sup­port form this Es­tate of WIL­SENE BAR­BARA AN­DREWS, de­ceased, for de­ced­ent’s sur­viv­ing spouse hav­ing been duly filed, all in­ter­est­ed per­son are here­by no­ti­fied to show cause, if any they have, on or be­fore Oc­tob­er 10, 2016, why said Pe­ti­tion should not be grant­ed.
All ob­jec­tions to the Pe­ti­tion must be in writ­ing, set­ting forth the grounds of any such ob­jec­tions, and must be filed on or be­fore the time stated in the pre­ced­ing sen­tence.
All plead­ings / ob­jec­tions must be signed be­fore a no­tary pub­lic or be­fore a probate court clerk, and fil­ing fees must be ten­dered with your plead­ing / ob­jec­tions, un­less you qual­i­fy to file as an in­di­gent par­ty. Con­tact probate court per­son­nel at the fol­low­ing ad­dress / tel­e­phone for the re­quired fil­ing fees. If any ob­jec­tions are filed, a Hear­ing will be sched­uled at a lat­er date in the Probate Court of the above named coun­ty, lo­cat­ed at 5401 An­son Ave­nue, East­man, Dodge Coun­ty, Geor­gia. If no ob­jec­tions are filed, the Pe­ti­tion may be grant­ed with­out a Hear­ing.
SO OR­DERED this 9th day of Sep­tem­ber, 2016.
s/AL MCCRA­NIE
Judge of Probate Court
gpn 18
PROBATE COURT OF DODGE COUN­TY
STATE OF GEOR­GIA
IN RE: Es­tate of BARN­EY FEL­TON JONES, JR., De­ceased
Es­tate No.: P-16-9006
PE­TI­TION FOR LET­TERS OF
AD­MIN­IS­TRA­TION
NO­TICE
GEOR­GIA, DODGE COUN­TY
PROBATE COURT
TO: All in­ter­est­ed per­sons:
TON­YA JONES BROWN has pe­ti­tioned to be ap­point­ed Ad­min­is­tra­tor of the Es­tate of BARN­EY FEL­TON JONES, Jr., de­ceased, of said Coun­ty. The pe­ti­tion­er has also ap­plied for waiv­er of bond and/or grant of cer­tain pow­ers con­tained in O.C.G.A. § 53-12-261.) All in­ter­est­ed par­ties are here­by no­ti­fied to show cause why said pe­ti­tion should not be grant­ed. All ob­jec­tions to the pe­ti­tion must be in writ­ing, set­ting forth the grounds of any such ob­jec­tions, and must be filed with the Court on or be­fore Oc­tob­er 3, 2016.
All plead­ings/ob­jec­tions must be signed un­der oath be­fore a No­tary Pub­lic or be­fore a Probate Court Clerk, and fil­ing fees must be ten­dered with your plead­ings/ob­jec­tions, un­less you qual­i­fy to file as an in­di­gent par­ty. Con­tact probate court per­son­nel at the fol­low­ing ad­dress/tel­e­phone number for the re­quired amount of fil­ing fees. If any ob­jec­tions are filed a hear­ing will be sched­uled at a lat­er date. If no ob­jec­tions are filed, the Pe­ti­tion may be grant­ed with­out a hear­ing.
s/AL MCCRA­NIE,
Probate Judge
5401 An­son Ave­nue
East­man, Geor­gia 31023
Tel­e­phone: 478-374-3775
JO­SEPH I. MARCH­ANT, LLC
At­tor­ney at Law
Post Of­fice Box 4218
East­man, Geor­gia 31023
Tel­e­phone No.: 478-374-1505
