Legals for September 21, 2016 Part 2
Wednesday, September 21. 2016
NOTICE OF SALE UNDER
POWER, DODGE COUNTY
Pursuant to the Power of Sale contained in a Security Deed given by CYNTHIA S. OLIVER to MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS, INC. AS A NOMINEE FOR HOMEOWNERS MORTGAGE ENTERPRISES, INC. dated 1/13/2012 and recorded in Deed Book 698 Page 44 and re-recorded at Deed Book 698 Page 151 Dodge County, Georgia records; as last transferred to or acquired by WELLS FARGO BANK, NA, conveying the after-described property to secure a Note in the original principal amount of $105,612.00, with interest at the rate specified therein, there will be sold by the undersigned at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the Courthouse door of DODGE County, Georgia (or such other area as designated by Order of the Superior Court of said county), within the legal hours of sale on OCTOBER 04, 2016 (being the first Tuesday of said month unless said date falls on a Federal Holiday, in which case being the first Wednesday of said month), the following described property:
TRACT 1: ALL THAT TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND BEING A PORTION OF ORIGINAL LAND LOT NO. 220 IN THE 13TH LAND DISTRICT OF DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA, BEING IN THE FORM OF A SQUARE, CONTAINING 4.65 ACRES, MORE OR LESS, AND BEING MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS, TO WIT: BEGIN AT THE EAST CORNER OF SAID LAND LOT N. 220 AND RUN THENCE SOUTH 44 DEGREES 30 MINUTES WEST 1805 FEET ALONG THE SOUTHEAST LAND LOT LINE OF SAID LAND LOT TO A POINT; THENCE NORTH 58 DEGREES 30 MINUTES WEST 426 FEET TO A CONCRETE MARKER ON THE NORTHWEST RIGHT OF WAY LINE OF A PUBLIC ROAD WHICH POINT IS THE EAST CORNER OF THE TRACT OF LAND HEREBY DESCRIBED AND THE BEGINNING POINT OF THIS DESCRIPTION; THENCE AT RIGHT ANGLES SOUTHWESTWARDLY ALONG THE RIGHT OF WAY LINE OF SAID ROAD 450 FEET TO A CONCRETE MARKER; THENCE AT RIGHT ANGLES NORTHWESTWARDLY 450 FEET TO A CONCRETE MARKER; THENCE AT RIGHT ANGLES NORTHEASTWARDLY 450 FEET TO A CONCRETE MARKER AND THENCE AT RIGHT ANGLES SOUTHEASTWARDLY 450 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING, ALL AS WILL APPEAR BY REFERENCE TO A PLAT OF SURVEY THEREOF BY DANIEL P. O’CONNOR, SURVEYOR, DATED APRIL 1961, AND RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK 4, PAGE 174, OFFICE OF THE CLERK OF SUPERIOR COURT OF DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA.
TRACT 2: ALL THAT TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND BEING A PORTION OF ORIGINAL LAND LOT NO. 220 IN THE 13TH LAND DISTRICT OF DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA, AND BEING MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS, TO-WIT: TO FIND THE BEGINNING POINT, COMMENCE AT THE EAST COMER OF SAID LAND LOT N. 220 AND RUNNING THENCE SOUTH 44 DEGREES 30 MINUTES WEST 1805 FEET ALONG THE SOUTHEAST LAND LOT LINE OF SAID LAND LOT TO A POINT ON SAID LAND LOT LINE; THENCE NORTH 58 DEGREES 30 MINUTES WEST 426 FEET TO A CONCRETE MARKER ON THE NORTHWEST RIGHT OF WAY LINE OF A PUBLIC ROAD AND THE BEGINNING POINT OF THIS DESCRIPTION; THENCE FROM SAID BEGINNING POINT, AS ESTABLISHED, NORTH 58 DEGREES 30 MINUTES WEST A DISTANCE OF 450 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE IN A NORTHEASTERLY DIRECTION PARALLEL TO THE NORTHWEST RIGHT OF WAY LINE OF THE AFORESAID PUBLIC ROAD AND AT A DISTANCE OF 450 FEET NORTHWESTWARDLY THEREFROM, A DISTANCE OF 50 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE SOUTH 58 DEGREES 30 MINUTES EAST THE DISTANCE OF 450 FEET TO A POINT LOCATED ON THE NORTHWEST RIGHT OF WAY OF THE AFORESAID PUBLIC ROAD; THENCE IN A SOUTHWESTERLY DIRECTION, ALONG THE NORTHWEST RIGHT OF WAY OF THE AFORESAID PUBLIC ROAD, A DISTANCE OF 50 FEET TO A CONCRETE MARKER AND THE POINT OF BEGINNING OF THIS DESCRIPTION. SAID TRACT OR LAND IS IN THE FORM OF A RECTANGLE WITH A WIDTH AND FRONTAGE OF 50 FEET ON THE NORTHWEST RIGHT OF WAY OF THAT CERTAIN PAVED PUBLIC ROAD EXTENDING FROM U. S. HIGHWAY NO. 341 TO AND THROUGH THE JAYBIRD SPRINGS COMMUNITY, AND RUNNING BACK FROM SAID PUBLIC ROAD. IN EQUAL WIDTH, A DISTANCE OF 450 FEET. SAID TRACT OF LAND BEING FURTHER DESCRIBED AS BEING CONTIGUOUS TO THAT CERTAIN TRACT OF LAND CONVEYED BY B. J. O’CONNOR TO JAMES B. O’CONNOR BY DEED DATED MAY 29, 1961, AS WILL BE FOUND RECORDED IN DEED BOOK 90, PAGE 224. OFFICE OF THE CLERK OF SUPERIOR COURT OF DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA.
THE ABOVE TWO TRACTS OF LAND BEING THE SAME AND IDENTICAL LANDS CONVEYED BY JAMES B. O’ CONNOR, SR. TO LAURA H. BURCH BY DEED DATED NOVEMBER 24, 2004, RECORDED IN DEED BOOK 493, PAGES 230-232. IN THE OFFICE OF THE CLERK OF SUPERIOR COURT OF DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA.
SUBJECT TO EXISTING EASEMENTS FOR PUBLIC ROADS AND UTILITIES.
The debt secured by said Security Deed has been and is hereby declared due because of, among other possible events of default, failure to pay the indebtedness as and when due and in the manner provided in the Note and Security Deed. The debt remaining in default, this sale will be made for the purpose of paying the same and all expenses of this sale, as provided in the Security Deed and by law, including attorney’s fees (notice of intent to collect attorney’s fees having been given).
Said property is commonly known as 977 JAYBIRD SPRINGS ROAD, CHAUNCEY, GA 31011 together with all fixtures and personal property attached to and constituting a part of said property, if any.
To the best knowledge and belief of the undersigned, the party (or parties) in possession of the subject property is (are): CYNTHIA S. OLIVER or tenant or tenants.
WELLS FARGO BANK, NA is the entity or individual designated who shall have full authority to negotiate, amend and modify all terms of the mortgage.
WELLS FARGO BANK, NA
LOSS MITIGATION
3476 STATEVIEW BOULEVARD
FORT MILL, SC 29715
1-800-678-7986
Note, however, that such entity or individual is not required by law to negotiate, amend or modify the terms of the loan.
Said property will be sold subject to: (a) any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but not yet due and payable), (b) unpaid water or sewage bills that constitute a lien against the property whether due and payable or not yet due and payable and which may not be of record, (c) the right of redemption of any taxing authority, (d) any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, and (e) any assessments,
liens, encumbrances, zoning ordinances, restrictions, covenants, and matters of record superior to the Security Deed first set out above.
The sale will be conducted subject to (1) confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code; and (2) final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the Security Deed. Pursuant to O.C.G.A. Section 9-13-172.1, which allows for certain procedures regarding the rescission of judicial and non-judicial sales in the State of Georgia, the Deed Under Power and other foreclosure documents may not be provided until final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan as provided immediately above.
WELLS FARGO BANK, NA
as agent and Attorney in Fact for
CYNTHIA S. OLIVER
ALDRIDGE PITE, LLP (formerly known as Aldridge Connors, LLP)
15 Piedmont Center
3575 Piedmont Road, N.E.
Suite 500
Atlanta, Georgia 30305
404-994-7400
1000-667511250A
THIS LAW FIRM MAY BE ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
1000-667511250A
NOTICE OF SALE
UNDER POWER
STATE OF GEORGIA
COUNTY OF DODGE
Under and by virtue of the power of sale (the “Power of Sale”) contained in that certain Deed to Secure Debt (the “Security Deed”) given by GEORGE T. WINGATE AND JUDITH K. WINGATE TO COLONY BANK OF DODGE COUNTY dated June 6, 2008, recorded in Deed Book 608, Page 33, Clerk’s Office, Dodge Superior Court, conveying the after-described property, through the open-end provisions therein, to secure that certain Promissory Note (the “Note”) from GEORGE T. WINGATE AND JUDITH K. WINGATE TO COLONY BANK dated April 24, 2013 in the original principal amount of Eighty-Nine Thousand Seven Hundred Fourteen and 34/100 Dollars ($89,714.34), with interest thereon as set forth therein, Colony Bank being the current holder thereof, there will be a sale at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the courthouse door of Dodge County, Georgia, within the legal hours of sale on the first Tuesday of October, 2016, the following described property (the “Property”):
ALL THAT TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND LYING AND BEING IN LAND LOT 79 OF THE 20TH LAND DISTRICT OF DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA, AND BEING MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: TO FIND THE POINT OF BEGINNING OF THE TRACT HEREIN CONVEYED, COMMENCE AT THE NORTH CORNER OF LAND LOT 79 AND RUN THENCE ALONG THE NORTHEAST LOT LINE IN A SOUTHEAST DIRECTION A DISTANCE OF 55 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE RUN SOUTH 45 DEGREES 42 MINUTES WEST A DISTANCE OF 766.06 FEET TO A POINT, THIS BEING THE POINT OF BEGINNING OF THE TRACT HEREIN CONVEYED AND FROM SAID POINT, THUS ESTABLISHED, THENCE RUN SOUTH 41 DEGREES 57 MINUTES EAST A DISTANCE OF 189.67 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE RUN SOUTH 08 DEGREES 10 MINUTES WEST A DISTANCE OF 107.73 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE RUN SOUTH 23 DEGREES 14 MINUTES WEST A DISTANCE OF 84.05 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE RUN SOUTH 67 DEGREES 24 MINUTES WEST A DISTANCE OF 93.06 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE RUN NORTH 42 DEGREES 38 MINUTES WEST A DISTANCE OF 252.93 FEET TO A POINT IN THE SOUTHEAST RIGHT OF WAY LINE OF WEST LAKE DRIVE; THENCE RUN ALONG SAID SOUTHEAST RIGHT OF WAY LINE NORTH 45 DEGREES 42 MINUTES EAST A DISTANCE OF 250 FEET BACK TO THE PLACE OR POINT OF BEGINNING. SAID TRACT BEING FURTHER DESCRIBED AS LOT 4 ON THAT CERTAIN PLAT OF SURVEY PREPARED BY CAREY E. TREADWELL, GA R.L.S. #1538, ON AUGUST 27, 1982, SAID PLAT BEING MADE A PART HEREOF BY THIS REFERENCE THERETO.
ALSO CONVEYED HEREBY IS THE ACCESS TO AND ALL RIGHTS AND PRIVILEGES TO THE USE OF A PRIVATE LAKE ADJOINING SAID PROPERTY WHICH WERE GRANTED TO GEORGE T. WINGATE IN A WARRANTY DEED DATED NOVEMBER 1, 1983, FROM PARTNERSHIP COMPOSED OF FRED R. BENNETT, JR., VIRGINIA
L. BENNETT AND MARY ALICE B. LONG.
THIS BEING THE SAME PROPERTY CONVEYED BY WARRANTY DEED DATED MARCH 11, 1992 FROM GEORGE T. WINGATE TO JUDITH K. WINGATE, FILED MARCH 16, 1992 AND RECORDED ON MARCH 23, 1992 WITH THE CLERK OF SUPERIOR COURT OF DODGE COUNTY IN DEED BOOK 225, PAGES 567-568.
The debt secured by said Security Deed has been and is hereby declared due because of, among other possible events of default, failure to pay the indebtedness as and when due and in the manner provided in the Note and Security Deed. The debt remaining in default, this sale will be made for the purpose of paying same and, additionally, all expenses of this sale, as provided in the Security Deed and by law, including without limitation attorney fees (the statutory notice of intent to collect attorney fees having been served).
Said Property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes that are a lien, but not yet due and payable); matters that may be disclosed by an accurate survey and/or inspection of the property; assessments, liens, encumbrances, zoning ordinances, restrictions, covenants; and matters of record superior to the Security Deed.
Additionally, this sale will be conducted subject to (1) confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) final confirmation and audit of the status of the loans with the holder of the Security Deed.
Notice to the debtor as required by O.C.G.A. § 44-14-162.2 has been given. Please note that COLONY BANK, located at the business address of 115 SOUTH GRANT STREET, FITZGERALD, GEORGIA 31750, is the entity that has the full authority to negotiate, amend or modify the terms of the loan documents. Colony Bank can be contacted through the following representative: MICHAEL N. WHITE, ESQ., JAMES-BATES-BRANNAN-GROOVER-LLP, 231 RIVERSIDE DRIVE, MACON, GEORGIA, 31201; TEL: (478) 742-4280.
COLONY BANK, as successor by merger to COLONY BANK OF DODGE COUNTY
as Attorney-in-Fact for
GEORGE T. WINGATE AND JUDITH K. WINGATE
MICHAEL N. WHITE, ESQ.
JAMES-BATES-BRANNAN-GROOVER-LLP
231 Riverside Drive
P.O. Box 4283
Macon, Georgia 31208-4283
This Law Firm is acting as a debt collector and is attempting to collect a debt. Any information obtained will be used for that purpose.
NAME CHANGE
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF DODGE COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN RE: MICHAEL KEYAY GLENN, MICHAEL KEYHEART GLENN, ISAIAH TOOQUTE GLENN
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
Notice is hereby given that MICHAEL KEYAY GLENN filed a petition in the Superior Court of Dodge County on the 22nd day of August praying for the name of his Minor Son MICHAEL KEYHEART GLENN to be changed to MICHAEL KEYHEART TRUELOVE, for the name of his minor son ISAIAH TOOQUTE GLENN, be changed to ISAIAH TOOQUTE TRUELOVE, and for his name MICHAEL KEYAY GLENN, to be changed to KEYAY TRUELOVE.
Notice is hereby given to all interested or affected persons to appear in said Court and file objections to such name change. Objections must be filed within thirty (30) days if the filing of said petition.
This the 22nd day of August, 2016.
SMITH AND HARRINGTON
Attorneys at Law
P.O. Box 130
Eastman, Georgia 31023
Telephone: 478-374-3488
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF DODGE COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN RE: CANDICE ELISE TAYLOR KERSEY
CIVIL ACTION FILE NO.:
16V-7930
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
GEORGIA, DODGE COUNTY
Notice is hereby given that CANDICE ELISE TAYLOR KERSEY, the undersigned, filed this petition to the Superior Court of DODGE County, Georgia on the 8th day of SEPTEMBER, 2016,
praying for a change in the name of the petitioner from CANDICE ELISE TAYLOR KERSEY to CANDICE ELISE TAYLOR.
Notice is hereby given pursuant to law to any interested or affected party to appear in said Court and to file objections to such name change.
Objections must be filed with said Court within 30 days of the filing of said petition.
This 7th day of September, 2016.
CANDICE E.T. KERSEY
Petitioner
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF DODGE COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
In Re: LARRY LEE HOGGS
Petition to Change Name
Civil Action File No.: 16V-7925
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
Notice is hereby given that LARRY LEE HOGGS, the undersigned, filed his Petition to the Superior Court of Dodge County on September 2, 2016, praying for a change in his name to be established as LARRY LEE HOGUE.
Notice is hereby given pursuant to law to any interested or affected party to appear in said Court and to file objections to such name change. Objections must be filed with said Court within thirty (30) days of the filing of said Petition.
This 1st day of September, 2016.
JOSEPH I. MARCHANT, LLC
Post Office Box 4218
Eastman, Georgia 31023
Telephone: 478-374-1505
Facsimile: 478-374-1512
PROBATE NOTICES
PROBATE COURT OF DODGE COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN RE: Estate of WILSENE
BARBARA ANDREWS, deceased
ESTATE NO.: P-16-9010
PETITION FOR YEAR’S SUPPORT
NOTICE OF PETITION TO FILE FOR YEAR’S SUPPORT
The Petition of VICTOR F. ANDREWS, for Year’s Support form this Estate of WILSENE BARBARA ANDREWS, deceased, for decedent’s surviving spouse having been duly filed, all interested person are hereby notified to show cause, if any they have, on or before October 10, 2016, why said Petition should not be granted.
All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections, and must be filed on or before the time stated in the preceding sentence.
All pleadings / objections must be signed before a notary public or before a probate court clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your pleading / objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party. Contact probate court personnel at the following address / telephone for the required filing fees. If any objections are filed, a Hearing will be scheduled at a later date in the Probate Court of the above named county, located at 5401 Anson Avenue, Eastman, Dodge County, Georgia. If no objections are filed, the Petition may be granted without a Hearing.
SO ORDERED this 9th day of September, 2016.
s/AL MCCRANIE
Judge of Probate Court
PROBATE COURT OF DODGE COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN RE: Estate of BARNEY FELTON JONES, JR., Deceased
Estate No.: P-16-9006
PETITION FOR LETTERS OF
ADMINISTRATION
NOTICE
GEORGIA, DODGE COUNTY
PROBATE COURT
TO: All interested persons:
TONYA JONES BROWN has petitioned to be appointed Administrator of the Estate of BARNEY FELTON JONES, Jr., deceased, of said County. The petitioner has also applied for waiver of bond and/or grant of certain powers contained in O.C.G.A. § 53-12-261.) All interested parties are hereby notified to show cause why said petition should not be granted. All objections to the petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections, and must be filed with the Court on or before October 3, 2016.
All pleadings/objections must be signed under oath before a Notary Public or before a Probate Court Clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your pleadings/objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party. Contact probate court personnel at the following address/telephone number for the required amount of filing fees. If any objections are filed a hearing will be scheduled at a later date. If no objections are filed, the Petition may be granted without a hearing.
s/AL MCCRANIE,
Probate Judge
5401 Anson Avenue
Eastman, Georgia 31023
Telephone: 478-374-3775
JOSEPH I. MARCHANT, LLC
Attorney at Law
Post Office Box 4218
Eastman, Georgia 31023
Telephone No.: 478-374-1505
PROBATE COURT OF DODGE COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN RE: Estate of WILSENE
BARBARA ANDREWS, deceased
ESTATE NO.: P-16-9010
PETITION FOR YEAR’S SUPPORT
NOTICE OF PETITION TO FILE FOR YEAR’S SUPPORT
The Petition of VICTOR F. ANDREWS, for Year’s Support form this Estate of WILSENE BARBARA ANDREWS, deceased, for decedent’s surviving spouse having been duly filed, all interested person are hereby notified to show cause, if any they have, on or before October 10, 2016, why said Petition should not be granted.
All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections, and must be filed on or before the time stated in the preceding sentence.
All pleadings / objections must be signed before a notary public or before a probate court clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your pleading / objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party. Contact probate court personnel at the following address / telephone for the required filing fees. If any objections are filed, a Hearing will be scheduled at a later date in the Probate Court of the above named county, located at 5401 Anson Avenue, Eastman, Dodge County, Georgia. If no objections are filed, the Petition may be granted without a Hearing.
SO ORDERED this 9th day of September, 2016.
s/AL MCCRANIE
Judge of Probate Court
PROBATE COURT OF DODGE COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN RE: Estate of BARNEY FELTON JONES, JR., Deceased
Estate No.: P-16-9006
PETITION FOR LETTERS OF
ADMINISTRATION
NOTICE
GEORGIA, DODGE COUNTY
PROBATE COURT
TO: All interested persons:
TONYA JONES BROWN has petitioned to be appointed Administrator of the Estate of BARNEY FELTON JONES, Jr., deceased, of said County. The petitioner has also applied for waiver of bond and/or grant of certain powers contained in O.C.G.A. § 53-12-261.) All interested parties are hereby notified to show cause why said petition should not be granted. All objections to the petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections, and must be filed with the Court on or before October 3, 2016.
All pleadings/objections must be signed under oath before a Notary Public or before a Probate Court Clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your pleadings/objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party. Contact probate court personnel at the following address/telephone number for the required amount of filing fees. If any objections are filed a hearing will be scheduled at a later date. If no objections are filed, the Petition may be granted without a hearing.
s/AL MCCRANIE,
Probate Judge
5401 Anson Avenue
Eastman, Georgia 31023
Telephone: 478-374-3775
JOSEPH I. MARCHANT, LLC
Attorney at Law
Post Office Box 4218
Eastman, Georgia 31023
Telephone No.: 478-374-1505
