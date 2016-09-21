Dodge County Lady Indians stay undefeated in region play

They will wrap up regular season play with a pair of good games. On Saturday, Dodge will play Veterans for a 11:00 a.m. start. The final regular season game will be a real big one on Tuesday as they travel to Cochran to play Bleckley County.
Both Dodge and West Laurens had early chances to score in the early innings. The teams both left three runners on base in the first three innings. Haley Holloway was strong on the mound for Dodge as she allowed just two hits and she had five strikeouts through the first five innings. The Lady Indians had their chance but couldn’t get the big hit as they left seven runners on base through the first five innings.
Dodge would grab the lead in the sixth. Aniyah Black led off the inning with a single and she took second on an error. She would steal third. The original call was that she was out, but an over rule by the home plate umpire said she didn’t have the ball. The safe call was absolutely the right call. Two batters later, Caitlyn Gooch hit a sacrifice fly to score Black for a 1-0 Dodge lead.
I almost forgot this(it’s been a bunch of games) back in the fourth. Jade Dowdy hit a long drive down the left field line. It had plenty of distance but was called foul. Folks, it was real, real close but I think the umpire got it right and it would have been a three run homer.
Back to the game, the Lady Indians Raiders would rally in the seventh as they tied the game at 1-1 with two outs in the seventh. They would score one in the eighth to take a 2-1 win. Abby Manning had a pair of hits for Dodge including a double.
Dodge hit the road on Tuesday back for region play at North East Macon. The Lady Indians grabbed the lead right away as Holloway, Sara Lann, and Macy Rogers had singles and run scored. Rogers hit drove in a run and Dodge took a 4-0 lead.
Jade Dowdy got the start on the mound for Dodge. She struck out the side in the first and the Lady Indians went to bat in the second. Dodge got a RBI from Lann, Abby Manning, and Kiley Dix as the lead reached 11-0. After a second run scoring hit from Lann and other few runs for a 16-0 game, Dodge gave the Lady Raiders all three outs by stepping off the base and ending the inning.
Dodge added a pair of runs in the third as Hailey Hickman and Ashley Maxwell scored for a 18-0 game. Meanwhile on the mound, Dowdy didn’t allow a base runner for a perfect game as she added 7 strikeouts.
The Wednesday game against North East was delayed due to bus trouble. Freshman, Aniyah Black got her first start on the mound for the Lady Indians. She walked the lead off batter, but she would quickly be erased as catcher Faith Manning threw her out trying to steal. Black would strikeout the next two batters to end the inning. Julianna Bellflower and Faith Manning would both reach base and steal second. Black, Margaret Simmons, and Caitlyn Gooch would drive in runs for a 3-0 Dodge lead. Abby Manning would triple home, a run and Macy Rogers would drive in another for a 5-0 lead. Kiley Dix and Jenna Hickman would score and Faith Manning would add a RBI for a 8-0 Dodge lead after the first.
Black would retire the Lady Raiders in order in the second. Simmons would double to deep center to lead off. She would score on a single by Abby Manning for a 9-0 game. Kiley Dix would triple home Manning for a 10-0 lead after the second.
Black would have an easy third as she had a pair of strikeouts to give her five on the day. Julianna Bellflower would take double to lead off the third and score on a single by Faith Manning for a 11-0 game. Black would single her home for a 12-0 game. Simmons would walk and Gooch would single home Black for a 13-0 lead. Gooch would steal second and the game would end as Abby Manning would drive home Gooch for a 15-0 final. Black would get the no-hitter in her debut.
The Lady Indians wrapped up their busy week on Thursday as they hosted Dublin. The game was scoreless going to the top of the second. Dublin would have runners on the corners with nobody out against Holloway. The senior would battle back with a pair of strikeouts to get out of the inning with no runs scored.
Dodge would get the bats going in the second. Simmons would walk and steal second. Holloway would single her home to give Dodge a 1-0 lead. Gooch would single and steal second. Sara Lann would single home Holloway for a 2-0 lead.
Two batters later, Amber Maxwell would walk with the bases loaded, Gooch would score for a 3-0 game. Julianna Bellflower would single home a pair of runs for a 5-0 lead. Jade Dowdy, Simmons, and Holloway would drive in runs to cap off a nine run second and a 9-0 lead going to the third. It would be much more than enough for Holloway as she struck out the side in the fifth for a 9-0 final. She ended the game with nine strikeouts.