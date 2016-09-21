Updated: Commissioners approve purchase of goal posts

Wednesday, September 21. 2016
Four-football goal posts will be a new addition at the Dodge County Recreation Department in the near future. Dodge County Recreation Director Travis Niblett went before the Dodge County Board of Commissioners requesting funding for the goal posts.

Niblett told commissioners that the recreation department did not have any goal posts currently and he felt the upgrade would add to the future football players in Dodge County. He submitted bids from Hobbs Sporting Goods for $4774.90, R&S Sports for $6,148.00 and The Sports Shop for $6,900.00.

According to interim county manager Bobby Peacock, the funds are available through the Special Purchase Local Option Sales Tax.

Commissioner Jr. Howell made the motion, seconded by Brian Watkins to accept the low bid and allow Niblett to purchase the goal posts. Commissioners Karen Cheek, Dan McCranie, Howell and Watkins all voted in favor the purchase. Commissioner Terry Niblett abstained from voting.

Sharon Cobb Flanagan, of the Dodge County Farmer’s Market Authority, informed commissioners that she had presented a letter requesting funding for the farmer’s market for 2017. She added that on October 1, a pumpkin painting contest will be held and on October 8, a pie eating contest is scheduled.

Dodge County Chief Tax Assessor Dale Jones reported that the 2016 County Ad Valorem Tax Digest had been sent to the Georgia Department of Revenue and that notification has been received that all was in order.

Jones also stated that Cindy Eckles and George Watson had taken the oath to become members of the tax assessors board and she stated that Eckles had completed her first course. Watson would be taking his class in January 2017.

Interim Eastman-Dodge County Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Charles Williams went before the commissioners updating them on the proposed new sign for the National Guard Armory being renamed the Carter Martin Building. Commissioner Cheek asked Peacock if funds were available in the contingency fund and

Peacock stated that he would have to get back to the commissioners on it. No decision was made to move forward with the renaming and sign.

Williams also reminded commissioners of the upcoming chamber affairs set for October 6 and the annual Heart of Georgia Air Show and Cruise In set for November 5. He added that Aremac had received their certification for processing rolling heat treated parts and were currently looking for employees.

The next meeting is scheduled for October 3, 2016 at 6:00 p.m.
#1 former rec supporter on 09/22/16 at 09:56 AM [Reply]
Of course daddy abstained from voting on the goal post for the rec department. Don't people realize the nepotism that happens in this county.
