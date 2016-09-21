Commissioners approve purchase of goal posts

Four-football goal posts will be a new addition at the Dodge County Recreation Department in the near future. Dodge County Recreation Director Travis Niblett went before the Dodge County Board of Commissioners requesting funding for the goal posts.
Niblett told commissioners that the recreation department did not have any goal posts currently and he felt the upgrade would add to the future football players in Dodge County. He submitted bids from Hobbs Sporting Goods for $4774.90, R&S Sports for $6,148.00 and The Sports Shop for $6,900.00.
According to interim county manager Bobby Peacock, the funds are available through the Special Purchase Local Option Sales Tax.
Commissioner Jr. Howell made the motion, seconded by Brian Watkins to accept the low bid and allow Niblett to purchase the goal posts. Commissioners Karen Cheek, Dan McCranie, Howell and Watkins all voted in favor the purchase. Commissioner Terry Niblett abstained from voting.
Sharon Cobb Flanagan, of the Dodge County Farmer’s Market Authority, informed commissioners that she had presented a letter requesting funding for the farmer’s market for 2017. She added that on October 1, a pumpkin painting contest will be held and on October 8, a pie eating contest is scheduled.
