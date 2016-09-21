America’s last chance

Posted by
Admin
in Opinions
Wednesday, September 21. 2016
Comments (0)
Why can’t Dr. Jill Stein, leftwing (of course), Green Party presidential candidate, get on the Georgia ballot? She could get one or two percent of the vote nationally, coming up big for the conservative side in a close race.
“There is no next time. This is America’s last chance.”
James Kirkpatrick on VDARE.com 9-13-16
To me James Kirkpatrick is one of America’s great writers. I’ve never seen him on television or in a daily newspaper. Have you? That shows how good he is!
Regarding Donald Trump’s speech in mid-August:
“It was brilliant and masterful. Evidence of this is that AOL News is in a state of mental breakdown, screeching about a ‘furor’ created by the speech, especially the part where he spoke directly to middle-class black people whose neighborhoods have been destroyed by crime and poverty, thanks to a half century of iron-fisted rule by Democratic Party machines.”
Thomas DiLorenzo on LewRockwell.com  8-20-16
The Demo Monopoly Medialeft is still in hideous Hill’s corner.
“Sorry, friends, if you are # Never Trump then you are # 4 Hillary.”
Richard Viguerie on StoneZone.com
As of November 5, 2012 gasoline was up $2,000 per family per year since Obama took office.            
“I’m such an old coot that I can still remember when unmarried women were sometimes embarrassed when they found out they were pregnant.”
columnist Joseph Sobran  Sobran.com 12-11-06
In 2012 we had a choice between business turnaround expert moderate Mitt vs. reelecting a teleprompter-dependent corrupt big city machine politician from Chicago who had never run anything. The voters blew that one. Mitt was honest – imagine that, but wasn’t good at hitting back at his detractors. Donald Trump is.
The last Republican to carry Minnesota for president was Richard Nixon in 1972. Pennsylvania hasn’t gone Republican for president since George Bush I carried it in 1988.

There were seven daily newspapers in New York City for years. Four went out of business.
In 2008 Obama the moderate said he was against gay marriage. Now he says he’s for it. He always voted for gun control in the Senate and pushes hard for it today, while in 2008 he claimed to support gun rights. Anything to get elected for a certified leftist.
Obama was the first U.S. president to receive an endorsement from the Communist Party USA. The Commies liked what they saw and endorsed him again in 2012. This year they will try to make it three elections in a row. Don’t let them do it. The CPUSA endorsed Hillary Clinton in 2016.
Good websites – no need to capitalize: CanadaFreePress.com, EagleForum.org, SaveOleMiss.com, FightMusic.com  (college band music), ColoradoGuy.com, DelsJourney.com, CumbresToltec.com, SpeedTrap.org, ConservativeHideout.com, TheoSpark.net, TheBlackSphere.net, IlanaMercer.com, TheAbsurdReport.com, DrudgeReport.com, DailyKenn.com, CraigShirley.com, EconomicNoise.com, SusanInGlendale.com, RonaldKessler.com, MRC.org, AIM.org, RightWingNews.com, TheOtherMcCain.com, FoliageNetwork.com, US-English.org, DissidentProf.com, Breitbart.com, LiberalLogic101.com, LibertyUnbound.com, DennisPrager.com, LauraIngraham.com, LifeZette.com, AWDude.com, CBNNews.com, Ace.Mu.Nu, ROOTforAmerica.com, Saberpoint.blogspot.com, MallardFillmore.com, LloydMarcus.com, GunOwners.org.
Ace of Spades HQ (ace.mu.nu) reminds us - “Remember: John Kerry easily won the exit polls in 2004, leading to the ‘Seven Hour Presidency.’”
Bumper sticker of the day: SPEAK ENGLISH.
Thanks for reading The Right Side all the way to the bottom. My e-mail address is marshallem40@comcast.net.
Marshall Miller
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Add Comment
E-Mail addresses will not be displayed and will only be used for E-Mail notifications.
 
   
 
Submitted comments will be subject to moderation before being displayed.
 
Content copyright ©The Dodge County News