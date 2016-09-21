Why can’t Dr. Jill Stein, leftwing (of course), Green Party presidential candidate, get on the Georgia ballot? She could get one or two percent of the vote nationally, coming up big for the conservative side in a close race.
“There is no next time. This is America’s last chance.”
James Kirkpatrick on VDARE.com 9-13-16
To me James Kirkpatrick is one of America’s great writers. I’ve never seen him on television or in a daily newspaper. Have you? That shows how good he is!
Regarding Donald Trump’s speech in mid-August:
“It was brilliant and masterful. Evidence of this is that AOL News is in a state of mental breakdown, screeching about a ‘furor’ created by the speech, especially the part where he spoke directly to middle-class black people whose neighborhoods have been destroyed by crime and poverty, thanks to a half century of iron-fisted rule by Democratic Party machines.”
Thomas DiLorenzo on LewRockwell.com 8-20-16
The Demo Monopoly Medialeft is still in hideous Hill’s corner.
“Sorry, friends, if you are # Never Trump then you are # 4 Hillary.”
Richard Viguerie on StoneZone.com
As of November 5, 2012 gasoline was up $2,000 per family per year since Obama took office.
“I’m such an old coot that I can still remember when unmarried women were sometimes embarrassed when they found out they were pregnant.”
columnist Joseph Sobran Sobran.com 12-11-06
In 2012 we had a choice between business turnaround expert moderate Mitt vs. reelecting a teleprompter-dependent corrupt big city machine politician from Chicago who had never run anything. The voters blew that one. Mitt was honest – imagine that, but wasn’t good at hitting back at his detractors. Donald Trump is.
The last Republican to carry Minnesota for president was Richard Nixon in 1972. Pennsylvania hasn’t gone Republican for president since George Bush I carried it in 1988.
