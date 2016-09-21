Dear editor,
To the voters of Dodge County, I want to ask you a few questions. Do you have doors to your dwelling? Do the doors have locks on them? Do you lock your doors? Why do you have the doors? Why the locks? Why do you lock them? If you are like most people, they are there for protection of you and your loved ones as well as your property inside your home. They are there to protect from uninvited and unknown person entering without your consent. You may even have a fence around your property which also provides some security, depending upon size, type etc.
Is the locked door to your dwelling racist? Or is it just caution about who you let have access to your home? Or who you let inside among your children and loved ones? Or what you may have to fear or regret if there were no locked door, or no door at all? The harm that could come about by the wrong individuals entering your dwelling is unthinkable. Isn’t the door and lock there to help prevent tragedy from those unknown to you and what they may be capable of doing?
Wouldn’t it be better if we knew who was at the door before we opened it? Therefore, we have the locks. If there were no door, nor any locks, anyone could come in without permission and take and do whatever they wanted at will, once they are inside.
Folks, the same is to be said for the protection and security of our borders. We need more scrutiny of those trying to enter. We need leadership that will protect American lives and interest. We can’t just open the borders and let everyone in without knowing who they are and what their intention are toward us, and without having out consent. That is all Donald Trump is saying he will do, protect out borders as we ourselves protect out homes with locks and doors. People, that in not racist, that is just plain common sense.
Iris M. Morris
Letter to the editor
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)