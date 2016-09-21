Dear editor,
With this ever so important presidential election coming in just eight short weeks from now perhaps a fait accompli has already happen. Democratic presidential nominee, the ultimate harridan herself, Hillary Clinton embodies the ugliest of American character in innumerable actions of uncontested lies and deceit, and to add to that, the stubborn ignorance, selfishness, greed, and personal ideology of the democrat voter ahead of the country. This shameful charlatan now becomes a real threat to the future of our country, and who are the complete fools that are in accomplice to the destruction of this once great country? A good percentage is of the so-called “Never Trump” movement. They are republican voters who will not vote for the republican nominee Donald Trump (RINO’S “republican in name only” congressional representative) whose interest is their own self-interest, and finally, the lazy A-- trailer trash who doesn’t vote, but belly ache when the election doesn’t go their way!
Now there’s a conundrum to figure out. Which is a more disreputable and louche person? The democrat voter or the republican voter mentioned in this opinion letter?
My vote goes to All of the above. Heck it worked on my college SAT scores, why not here too!
TSGT. Joseph Bryan, U.S.A. F. Ret
Letter to the editor
