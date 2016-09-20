Skip to first row site navigation
Skip to second row site navigation
Skip to news entries
Skip to archive page
Skip to double wide sidebar
Skip to tabbed sidebar
Skip to left sidebar
Home
Edward "Pops" Glisson
The Dodge County News
Top Stories
Sports
Crime Reports
Opinions
Deaths
Legals
Classifieds
e-edition
Edward "Pops" Glisson
Posted by
Admin
in
Deaths
Tuesday, September 20. 2016
Comments (0)
Age: 77
Deceased: September 16, 2016
Arrangements: Stokes-Southerland Funeral Home
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (
Linear
| Threaded)
No comments
Add Comment
Name
Email
Homepage
In reply to
[ Top level ]
Comment
E-Mail addresses will not be displayed and will only be used for E-Mail notifications.
Remember Information?
Subscribe to this entry
Submitted comments will be subject to moderation before being displayed.
Comments
former rec supporter
about
Commissioners approve purchase of goal posts
Thu, Sep 22, 2016 - 09:56 AM
Of course daddy abstained from voting on the goal post for the rec department. Don't people realize the nepotism t [...]
anon
about
Eastman council remembers Smith, commends community
Fri, Sep 09, 2016 - 10:40 PM
I agree completely! Been watching for years. Plea Bargain, one after another...How the hell do you plea Bargain a [...]
anon
about
Eastman council remembers Smith, commends community
Wed, Sep 07, 2016 - 05:39 PM
And the court system keep these thugs off the streets that little baby girl wouldn't have to grow up without her d [...]
DC citizen
about
Eastman council remembers Smith, commends community
Wed, Sep 07, 2016 - 06:23 AM
I wonder if any changes have been made from this tragedy to prevent it from happening again, first I think all off [...]
Joey Marchant
about
Letter to the editor
Thu, Aug 25, 2016 - 10:23 PM
Sgt. Bryan: Had you been here this week, you would have seen your hometown pull together like never before. The [...]
Recent Stories
Dooly County Bobcats beat Dodge County Indians
Thursday, September 22 2016
Legals for September 21, 2016 Part 1
Wednesday, September 21 2016
Legals for September 21, 2016 Part 2
Wednesday, September 21 2016
Dodge County Lady Indians stay undefeated in region play
Wednesday, September 21 2016
Letter to the editor
Wednesday, September 21 2016
Archives
September 2016
August 2016
July 2016
Recent...
Older...
Keyword Tags
Powered by
s9y
&
Optional Necessity
•
Admin
Content copyright ©The Dodge County News