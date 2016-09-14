Random thoughts

Posted by
Admin
in Opinions
Wednesday, September 14. 2016
Comments (0)
R.I.P. Phyllis Schlafly, conservative icon (1924-2016). She singlehandedly stopped the Equal Rights Amendment from becoming law in the mid-1970s when both parties supported it and it passed both houses of Congress. She saw it correctly as a move for increased government control and social meddling. Phyllis has a great life story. She attended every Republican convention since 1952 and was there in 2016.
Georgia’s Nick Chubb in his first game in a year rolled up 222 yards against North Carolina and appears to be as good or better than before. For good college band music check out FightMusic.com. The Ole Miss band still has Dixie on the site. Yes, UGA is there.
VDARE.com has an interesting comparison hot off the presses, or the computer screen, comparing media treatment of quarterback Colin Kaepernick to that of baseball pitcher John Rocker (remember him?). Check the media take on Kaepernick’s freedom of speech (allowable) and denial of same to Rocker, about fifteen years back. How dare John Rocker speak his opinions? VDARE.com is a site I check daily, featuring writers so talented they are unlikely to hit your television screen or local newspaper.
No wonder big media hyped Carly Fiorina early in the Republican primaries. She is pro-open borders, and supported in-state tuition for illegals (a favorite cause of liberal Democrats). Carly seemed pleasant but we need someone intensely disliked by Karl Rove, Mitch McConnell, Reince Priebus, George Will and the Republican establishment generally. They all hate Donald Trump. Lead on, Donald!
When the Pope visited Cuba he avoided meeting with Cuban dissidents. “The big question: Why are the lives of Cuban dissidents less important than foreign criminal invaders who violate U.S. borders and immigration laws and actively steal from American citizens?”
John Lillpop on CapitolHillOutsiders.com
“If the Pope is so concerned with global warming, he should figure out if it is true.”
Houston talk host Michael Berry
“Liberals hate our guts, and it is a challenge not to return the sentiment.”
Saberpoint.blogspot.com

Never blindly follow the man because of the position he holds.
The Communist Party USA endorsed Obama for president in 2008 and 2012. The press won’t even call him a liberal. The CPUSA has endorsed Hillary Clinton for president this year. I doubt you will hear any mention of this on network news. The Commies are going for three terms in a row. Remember back when Gus Hall was a perennial Communist Party candidate for president? Democrat candidates are now acceptably leftist for the Communists. LewRockwell.com website says, “Hillary Clinton is the Communist Party candidate for president.”
We must be careful in criticizing Planned Parenthood. Zillionaire liberal Ross Perot could be offended. He and his equally liberal wife donated $1 million to Planned Parenthood, America’s leading abortion provider in 2013. Perot is also a big believer in gun control. When running for president, Perot called for a $1 per gallon additional gasoline tax to discourage gasoline usage - not a popular move. He later reduced it to fifty cents per gallon and actually put it into his platform. You can still look it up. He’s just one more tax and spend, out of touch Democrat.
“Government is the agent of those who are too refined to do their own mugging.”
Joseph Sobran  Sobran.com
Remember when today’s student athletes were called ballplayers?
Bumper sticker of the day: Don’t blame me – I voted for Goldwater!
So did I! Only 52 years ago.
MM
My e-mail address is marshallem40@comcast.net. Thanks for reading all the way to the bottom.
Marshall Miller
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Add Comment
E-Mail addresses will not be displayed and will only be used for E-Mail notifications.
 
   
 
Submitted comments will be subject to moderation before being displayed.
 
Content copyright ©The Dodge County News