Random thoughts

R.I.P. Phyllis Schlafly, conservative icon (1924-2016). She singlehandedly stopped the Equal Rights Amendment from becoming law in the mid-1970s when both parties supported it and it passed both houses of Congress. She saw it correctly as a move for increased government control and social meddling. Phyllis has a great life story. She attended every Republican convention since 1952 and was there in 2016.
Georgia’s Nick Chubb in his first game in a year rolled up 222 yards against North Carolina and appears to be as good or better than before. For good college band music check out FightMusic.com. The Ole Miss band still has Dixie on the site. Yes, UGA is there.
VDARE.com has an interesting comparison hot off the presses, or the computer screen, comparing media treatment of quarterback Colin Kaepernick to that of baseball pitcher John Rocker (remember him?). Check the media take on Kaepernick’s freedom of speech (allowable) and denial of same to Rocker, about fifteen years back. How dare John Rocker speak his opinions? VDARE.com is a site I check daily, featuring writers so talented they are unlikely to hit your television screen or local newspaper.
No wonder big media hyped Carly Fiorina early in the Republican primaries. She is pro-open borders, and supported in-state tuition for illegals (a favorite cause of liberal Democrats). Carly seemed pleasant but we need someone intensely disliked by Karl Rove, Mitch McConnell, Reince Priebus, George Will and the Republican establishment generally. They all hate Donald Trump. Lead on, Donald!
When the Pope visited Cuba he avoided meeting with Cuban dissidents. “The big question: Why are the lives of Cuban dissidents less important than foreign criminal invaders who violate U.S. borders and immigration laws and actively steal from American citizens?”
John Lillpop on CapitolHillOutsiders.com
“If the Pope is so concerned with global warming, he should figure out if it is true.”
Houston talk host Michael Berry
“Liberals hate our guts, and it is a challenge not to return the sentiment.”
Saberpoint.blogspot.com
Random thoughts
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)