Letter to the editor

Dear editor,
On behalf of the State Bar of Georgia, I wish to extend congratulations to Oconee Judicial Circuit District Attorney Timothy G. Vaughn on being named District Attorney of the Year recently by the Prosecuting Attorneys’ Council of Georgia.
Mr. Vaughn is well-deserving of this recognition in light of his more than three decades of exemplary service as a prosecutor, including his 22 years as district attorney for the Oconee Circuit, which includes Bleckley, Dodge, Montgomery, Pulaski, Telfair and Wheeler counties.
Georgia’s district attorneys fulfill a vital role in our criminal justice system. We salute Mr. Vaughn on his accomplishments in office, which have earned him this prestigious statewide honor.
Sincerely,
Patrick T. O’Connor
President, State Bar of Georgia
