Make Presentation

Servants of God Ministry made a special presentation to the Eastman Police Department at the Eastman City Council meeting on Monday, September 12, at Eastman City Hall Council Chambers. Ladies of the ministry presented two framed signature mattes of most of the law enforcement officials that attended Eastman Police Officer Tim Smith’s funeral on Thursday, August 18, 2016, to the Eastman Police Department. Officer Smith was gunned down by a suspect on Main Street in Eastman as he responded to a suspicious person report on Saturday, August 13, 2016. (Photo by Chuck Eckles)