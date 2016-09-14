Legals September 14, 2016 Part 1
Wednesday, September 14. 2016
Legals September 14, 2016 Part 1
CONDEMNATIONS
NOTICE OF SEIZURE OF
PERSONAL PROPERTY VALUED AT LESS THAN $25,000.00
Pursuant to O.C.G.A. § 16-13-49 (n), any party claiming an interest in the following property is hereby notified that on July 7, 2016, said property was seized by the undersigned agency in Dodge County, Georgia:
TWO HUNDRED FORTY SEVEN DOLLARS ($247.00) IN UNITED STATES CURRENCY AND A 1999 TOYOTA CARMY, VIN#
JT2BG28K8X0359701
You are further notified that you may file a claim within (30) days of the second publication of this notice of seizure by sending a claim complying with the requirements of O.C.G.A. § 16-13-49 to the seizing law enforcement agency and to the district attorney by certified mail, return receipt requested.
This 6th day of SEPTEMBER, 2016
CHRISTOPHER C. GORDON
Assistant District Attorney
Oconee Judicial Circuit
P.O. Box 1027
5401 Anson Avenue, Room 200
Eastman, GA 31023
Seizing Agency:
JORDAN PEAVY
Oconee Drug Task Force
327 Pearl Bates Avenue
Eastman, GA 31023
NOTICE OF SEIZURE OF
PERSONAL PROPERTY VALUED AT LESS THAN $25,000.00
Pursuant to O.C.G.A. § 16-13-49 (n), any party claiming an interest in the following property is hereby notified that on July 7, 2016, said property was seized by the undersigned agency in Dodge County, Georgia:
ONE THOUSAND FIVE
HUNDRED TWENTY ONE
DOLLARS ($1,021.00) IN UNITED STATES CURRENCY
You are further notified that you may file a claim within (30) days of the second publication of this notice of seizure by sending a claim complying with the requirements of O.C.G.A. § 16-13-49 to the seizing law enforcement agency and to the district attorney by certified mail, return receipt requested.
This 6th day of SEPTEMBER, 2016
CHRISTOPHER C. GORDON
Assistant District Attorney
Oconee Judicial Circuit
P.O. Box 1027
5401 Anson Avenue, Room 200
Eastman, GA 31023
Seizing Agency:
DANIEL GONZALEZ
Oconee Drug Task Force
327 Pearl Bates Avenue
Eastman, GA 31023
NOTICE OF SEIZURE OF
PERSONAL PROPERTY VALUED AT LESS THAN $25,000.00
Pursuant to O.C.G.A. § 16-13-49 (n), any party claiming an interest in the following property is hereby notified that on August 2, 2016, said property was seized by the undersigned agency in Dodge County, Georgia:
FIVE THOUSAND FOUR HUNDRED THIRTY DOLLARS ($5,430.00) IN UNITED STATES CURRENCY; SMITH AND WESSON, MODEL # 916A, SERIAL # 632B35; ROSSI 243, MODEL # R243MB, SERIAL # CA044995; MOSSBERG .270, MODEL # 100ATR, SERIAL # BA055760; SAVAGE 17 CAL, MODEL # 23R17, SERIAL # 1238034; SPRINGFIELD .22, MODEL # 120A, SERIAL # P427533; REMINGTON SPARTAN, MODEL 3 SPR100, MODEL # 04110128R; SEARS .22, MODEL 3T, SERIAL # 37530; REMINGTON 30-06, MODEL # 7400, SERIAL # B8151575; NEW ENGLAND ARMS, MODEL # SBI, 12GA, MODEL # 250994; STEVENS ARMS, MODEL # 16GA, SERIAL # B9FE; JIMENEZ ARMS 9MM, MODEL # J.A.NINE, SERIAL # 252426; SMITH AND WESSON, MODEL # 38SPL, SERIAL # 4D89728 AND A ROHN GMBH MODEL # 38 SPEZAL, SERIAL # 66648.
You are further notified that you may file a claim within (30) days of the second publication of this notice of seizure by sending a claim complying with the requirements of O.C.G.A. § 16-13-49 to the seizing law enforcement agency and to the district attorney by certified mail, return receipt requested.
This 26th day of August, 2016
CHRISTOPHER C. GORDON
Assistant District Attorney
Oconee Judicial Circuit
P.O. Box 1027
5401 Anson Avenue, Room 200
Eastman, GA 31023
Seizing Agency:
TONY RIDDLE
Oconee Drug Task Force
327 Pearl Bates Avenue
Eastman, GA 31023
DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN RE: ESTATE OF DAVID
ROBERTS, DECEASED
All creditors of the Estate of David Roberts deceased, late of Dodge County, are hereby notified to render their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said Estate are required to make immediate payment to the undersigned.
This 19th day of August, 2016.
CHARLOTTE ANN ROBERTS,
Executor of the Last Will and Testament of DAVID ROBERTS, Deceased
705 Tabatha Drive
Osteen, FL 32764
ROBERT T. TUGGLE, III
Daniel, Lawson, Tuggle & Jeries, LLP
Post Office Box 89
Perry, Georgia 31069
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
STATE OF GEORGIA
COUNTY OF DODGE
IN RE: ESTATE OF MAY R. TUCKER
ESTATE NO. P-16-9001
All creditors of the Estate of MAY R. TUCKER, late of Dodge County, deceased, are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted by law, and all persons indebted to said Estate are required to make immediate payment.
This 17th Day of August, 2016.
CO-EXECUTORS:
GAIL TUCKER CRAFTON
1277 Harpers Chapel Road
Chauncey, GA 31011
JILL TUCKER FISHER
153 Village Circle
Cochran, GA 31014
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
All creditors of the Estate of KENNETH ROLAND GROGAN, late of Dodge County, deceased, are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said Estate are required to make immediate payment.
This 7th day of September, 2016.
KENNETH MICHAEL GROGAN, Administrator
c/o Larry S. Pike, Esq.
Holland & Knight, LLP
1180 West Peachtree Street, NW
Suite 1800
Atlanta, GA 30309
FORECLOSURES
STATE OF GEORGIA
COUNTY OF DODGE
NOTICE OF SALE
UNDER POWER
Because of a default under the terms of the Security Deed executed by BRIAN GAULKE AND CINDY GAULKE TO AMERICAN GENERAL FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC. dated August 12, 2008, and recorded in Deed Book 613, Page 171, Dodge County Records, said Security Deed having been last sold, assigned, transferred and conveyed to U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION AS INDENTURE TRUSTEE FOR SPRINGLEAF MORTGAGE LOAN TRUST 2013-2, MORTGAGE-BACKED NOTES, SERIES 2013-2, securing a Note in the original principal amount of $103,500.00, the holder thereof pursuant to said Deed and Note thereby secured has declared the entire amount of said indebtedness due and payable and, pursuant to the power of sale contained in said Deed, will on the first Tuesday, October 4, 2016, during the legal hours of sale, before the Courthouse door in said County, sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, the property described in said Deed, to-wit:
ALL THAT CERTAIN PROPERTY SITUATED IN THE COUNTY OF DODGE, AND STATE OF GEORGIA, BEING DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS:??THAT TRACT OF LAND DESIGNATED AS TRACT 4B, CONTAINING 8.412 ACRES IN LAND LOT 72 OF THE 19TH LAND DISTRICT OF DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA, AS SHOWN BY A PLAT OF SURVEY MADE BY EDWIN L. THOMPSON, SURVEYOR, DATED APRIL 18, 2001, RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK 31, PAGE 115, DODGE COUNTY RECORDS, AT EASTMAN, GEORGIA, TO WHICH PLAT AND THE RECORDED COPY THEREOF REFERENCE IS HEREBY MADE FOR THE METES AND BOUNDS OF SAID PROPERTY.
SAID PROPERTY IS KNOWN AS 160 NOBLES ROAD, CHESTER, GA 31206, TOGETHER WITH ALL FIXTURES AND PERSONAL PROPERTY ATTACHED TO AND CONSTITUTING A PART OF SAID PROPERTY, IF ANY.
Said property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, whether or not now due and payable), the right of redemption of any taxing authority, any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments, liens, encumbrances, zoning ordinances, restrictions, covenants, and matters of record superior to the Security Deed first set out above.
The proceeds of said sale will be applied to the payment of said indebtedness and all expenses of said sale as provided in said Deed, and the balance, if any, will be distributed as provided by law.
The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the secured creditor.
The property is or may be in the possession of BRIAN GAULKE AND CINDY GAULKE, successor in interest or tenant(s).
U.S. BANK NATIONAL
ASSOCIATION AS INDENTURE TRUSTEE FOR SPRINGLEAF MORTGAGE LOAN TRUST
2013-2, MORTGAGE-BACKED NOTES, SERIES 2013-2
as Attorney-in-Fact for
BRIAN GAULKE AND
CINDY GAULKE
File no. 16-059436
SHAPIRO PENDERGAST &
HASTY, LLP*
Attorneys and Counselors at Law
211 Perimeter Center Parkway
Suite 300
Atlanta, GA 30346
NOTICE OF SALE UNDER
POWER IN SECURITY DEED
Under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in the security deed from HENRIETTA L. DANIELS to CITIZENS BANK & TRUST COMPANY, dated July 6, 2012, and recorded in Deed book 712, page 168-170, Dodge County Records, there will be sold by the undersigned at public outcry to the highest bidder before the Courthouse Door at Dodge County, Georgia, within the legal hours of sale, on the first Tuesday in October, 2016, the following described property:
ALL THAT TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND LYING AND BEING LOT OF LAND NUMBER 169 IN THE 15TH LAND DISTRICT OF DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA, MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS BEGINNING AT A POINT ON THE NORTHWEST LOT LINE OF SAID LOT THAT IS LOCATED 982 FEET SOUTHWEST FROM THE NORTH CORNER OF SAID LOT, SAID NORTHWEST LOT LINE RUNNING ALONG A COUNTY ROAD AND FROM SAID POINT OF BEGINNING RUN IN A DIRECTION OF SOUTH 44 DEGREES EAST A DISTANCE OF 210 FEET TO AN IRON PIN; THENCE RUNNING IN A DIRECTION OF SOUTH 46 DEGREES WEST A DISTANCE OF 210 FEET TO AN IRON PIN; THENCE RUNNING IN A DIRECTION OF NORTH 44 DEGREES WEST A DISTANCE OF 210 FEET TO AN IRON SPIKE LOCATED ON THE NORTHWEST LOT LINE OF SAID LOT; THENCE RUNNING ALONG SAID NORTHWEST LOT LINE IN A DIRECTION OF NORTH 46 DEGREES EAST A DISTANCE OF 210 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING, AND BEING THE SAME PROPERTY SHOWN ON A PLAT OF A SURVEY MADE BY JIM H. ROSS, DODGE COUNTY SURVEYOR, WHICH PLAT IS RECORDED IN THE OFFICE OF DODGE SUPERIOR COURT IN PLAT BOOK 19, PAGE 136, SAID PLAT TOGETHER WITH THE RECORD THEREOF BEING BY REFERENCE INCORPORATED HEREIN AND MADE A PART HEREOF, SAID TRACT OF LAND CONTAINING ONE (1) ACRES, MORE OR LESS.
SUBJECT TO EXISTING EASEMENTS FOR RIGHTS OF WAY, PUBLIC ROADS AND UTILITIES.
The debt secured by said security deed has been and is hereby declared due because of, among other possible events of default, failure to make payments in accordance with the terms of said note. The debt remaining in default, this sale will be made for the purpose of paying the same, and all expenses of sale, including attorney’s fees.
Said property will be sold subject to ad valorem taxes which are due or which are a lien; matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property; and any assessments, liens, encumbrances, zoning ordinances, restrictions, covenants, and matters of record superior to the security deed being foreclosed.
CITIZENS BANK &
TRUST COMPANY
As Attorney-in-Fact for
HENRIETTA L. DANIELS
AVERY LAW, LLC
110 S. Church Street
Dublin, Georgia 31021
478-353-0146
NOTICE OF SALE UNDER
POWER IN SECURITY DEED
Under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in the security deed from HENRIETTA DANIELS to CITIZENS BANK & TRUST COMPANY, dated March 12, 2002, and recorded in Deed book 403, page 51-53, Dodge County Records, there will be sold by the undersigned at public outcry to the highest bidder before the Courthouse Door at Dodge County, Georgia, within the legal hours of sale, on the first Tuesday in October, 2016, the following described property:
ALL THAT TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND LYING AND BEING IN LOT OF LAND NUMBER 35 IN THE 14TH LAND DISTRICT OF DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA, MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS BEING A PORTION OF LOT NUMBER 6 AS SHOWN ON A PLAT OF A SURVEY OF THE HAMILTON ESTATE, WHICH PLAT IS RECORDED IN THE OFFICE OF THE CLERK OF DODGE SUPERIOR COURT IN PLAT BOOK 1, PAGE 120-121, AND BEING THAT PORTION OF LOT NUMBER 6 LYING SOUTHEAST OF A PAVED ROAD RUNNING FROM THE SOUTHWEST LOT LINE IN A NORTHEASTERLY DIRECTION AND KNOWN AS THE SUGAR CREEK ROAD, MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS:BEGIN AT THE POINT OF INTERSECTION OF THE LINE DIVIDING LOT NUMBER 6 FROM LOT NUMBER 7 IN SAID SUBDIVISION WITH THE SOUTHEAST RIGHT-OF-WAY LINE OF SAID SUGAR CREEK ROAD AND RUN THENCE IN A SOUTHEAST DIRECTION ALONG THE LINE DIVIDING LOT NUMBER 6 FROM LOT NUMBER 7 IN SAID SUBDIVISION A DISTANCE OF 160 FEET; THENCE AT RIGHT ANGLES AND RUN IN A SOUTHWEST DIRECTION A DISTANCE OF 130 FEET; THENCE AT RIGHT ANGLES AND RUNNING IN A NORTHWEST DIRECTION A DISTANCE OF 160 FEET, MORE OR LESS, TO THE SOUTHEAST RIGHT-OF-WAY LINE OF THE SUGAR CREEK ROAD; THENCE RUN ALONG SAID SOUTHEAST RIGHT-OF-WAY LINE OF SUGAR CREEK ROAD IN A NORTHEAST DIRECTION A DISTANCE OF 130 FEET, MORE OR LESS, TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING CONTAINING ONE-HALF ACRE, MORE OR LESS, AND THERE BEING LOCATED ON SAID PROPERTY THE RESIDENCE WHICH WAS OWNED BY EDDIE BATTLE AT THE TIME OF HIS DEATH, SAID LANDS BEING BOUNDED ON THE NORTHEAST, SOUTHEAST AND SOUTHWEST BY LANDS OF S.C. CADWELL AND ON THE NORTHWEST BY THE SUGAR CREEK ROAD.
ALSO, ALL THAT PART OF LOT OF LAND NUMBER 35 IN THE 14TH LAND DISTRICT OF DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA, MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS BEING ALL OF THAT PORTION OF LOT NUMBER 6 AS SHOWN ON A PLAT OF A SURVEY OF THE HAMILTON ESTATE, WHICH IS RECORDED IN THE OFFICE OF THE CLERK OF DODGE SUPERIOR COURT IN PLAT BOOK 1, PAGES 120-121, THAT LIES NORTHWEST OF THE PAVED ROAD RUNNING FROM THE SOUTHWEST LOT LINE IN A NORTHEASTERLY DIRECTION AND KNOWN AS THE SUGAR CREEK ROAD.
THE PLAT OF THE HAMILTON ESTATE, WHICH IS RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK 1, PAGES 120-121, CLERK’S OFFICE, DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA, IS BY REFERENCE INCORPORATED HEREIN AND MADE A PART HEREOF.
SUBJECT TO EXISTING EASEMENTS FOR RIGHTS OF WAY, PUBLIC ROADS AND UTILITIES.
The debt secured by said security deed has been and is hereby declared due because of, among other possible events of default, failure to make payments in accordance with the terms of said note. The debt remaining in default, this sale will be made for the purpose of paying the same, and all expenses of sale, including attorney’s fees.
Said property will be sold subject to ad valorem taxes which are due or which are a lien; matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property; and any assessments, liens, encumbrances, zoning ordinances, restrictions, covenants, and matters of record superior to the security deed being foreclosed.
CITIZENS BANK &
TRUST COMPANY
As Attorney-in-Fact for
HENRIETTA DANIELS
AVERY LAW, LLC
110 S. Church Street
Dublin, Georgia 31021
478-353-0146
NOTICE OF SALE UNDER
POWER, DODGE COUNTY
Pursuant to the Power of Sale contained in a Security Deed given by CYNTHIA S. OLIVER to MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS, INC. AS A NOMINEE FOR HOMEOWNERS MORTGAGE ENTERPRISES, INC. dated 1/13/2012 and recorded in Deed Book 698 Page 44 and re-recorded at Deed Book 698 Page 151 Dodge County, Georgia records; as last transferred to or acquired by WELLS FARGO BANK, NA, conveying the after-described property to secure a Note in the original principal amount of $105,612.00, with interest at the rate specified therein, there will be sold by the undersigned at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the Courthouse door of DODGE County, Georgia (or such other area as designated by Order of the Superior Court of said county), within the legal hours of sale on OCTOBER 04, 2016 (being the first Tuesday of said month unless said date falls on a Federal Holiday, in which case being the first Wednesday of said month), the following described property:
TRACT 1: ALL THAT TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND BEING A PORTION OF ORIGINAL LAND LOT NO. 220 IN THE 13TH LAND DISTRICT OF DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA, BEING IN THE FORM OF A SQUARE, CONTAINING 4.65 ACRES, MORE OR LESS, AND BEING MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS, TO WIT: BEGIN AT THE EAST CORNER OF SAID LAND LOT N. 220 AND RUN THENCE SOUTH 44 DEGREES 30 MINUTES WEST 1805 FEET ALONG THE SOUTHEAST LAND LOT LINE OF SAID LAND LOT TO A POINT; THENCE NORTH 58 DEGREES 30 MINUTES WEST 426 FEET TO A CONCRETE MARKER ON THE NORTHWEST RIGHT OF WAY LINE OF A PUBLIC ROAD WHICH POINT IS THE EAST CORNER OF THE TRACT (including taxes which are a lien, but not yet due and payable), (b) unpaid water or sewage bills that constitute a lien against the property whether due and payable or not yet due and payable and which may not be of record, (c) the right of redemption of any taxing authority, (d) any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, and (e) any assessments, liens, encumbrances, zoning ordinances, restrictions, covenants, and matters of record superior to the Security Deed first set out above.
The sale will be conducted subject to (1) confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code; and (2) final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the Security Deed. Pursuant to O.C.G.A. Section 9-13-172.1, which allows for certain procedures regarding the rescission of judicial and non-judicial sales in the State of Georgia, the Deed Under Power and other foreclosure documents may not be provided until final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan as provided immediately above.
WELLS FARGO BANK, NA
as agent and Attorney in Fact for
CYNTHIA S. OLIVER
ALDRIDGE PITE, LLP (formerly known as Aldridge Connors, LLP)
15 Piedmont Center
3575 Piedmont Road, N.E.
Suite 500
Atlanta, Georgia 30305
404-994-7400
1000-667511250A
THIS LAW FIRM MAY BE ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
1000-667511250A
NOTICE OF SALE
UNDER POWER
STATE OF GEORGIA
COUNTY OF DODGE
Under and by virtue of the power of sale (the “Power of Sale”) contained in that certain Deed to Secure Debt (the “Security Deed”) given by GEORGE T. WINGATE AND JUDITH K. WINGATE TO COLONY BANK OF DODGE COUNTY dated June 6, 2008, recorded in Deed Book 608, Page 33, Clerk’s Office, Dodge Superior Court, conveying the after-described property, through the open-end provisions therein, to secure that certain Promissory Note (the “Note”) from GEORGE T. WINGATE AND JUDITH K. WINGATE TO COLONY BANK dated April 24, 2013 in the original principal amount of Eighty-Nine Thousand Seven Hundred Fourteen and 34/100 Dollars ($89,714.34), with interest thereon as set forth therein, Colony Bank being the current holder thereof, there will be a sale at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the courthouse door of Dodge County, Georgia, within the legal hours of sale on the first Tuesday of October, 2016, the following described property (the “Property”):
ALL THAT TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND LYING AND BEING IN LAND LOT 79 OF THE 20TH LAND DISTRICT OF DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA, AND BEING MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: TO FIND THE POINT OF BEGINNING OF THE TRACT HEREIN CONVEYED, COMMENCE AT THE NORTH CORNER OF LAND LOT 79 AND RUN THENCE ALONG THE NORTHEAST LOT LINE IN A SOUTHEAST DIRECTION A DISTANCE OF 55 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE RUN SOUTH 45 DEGREES 42 MINUTES WEST A DISTANCE OF 766.06 FEET TO A POINT, THIS BEING THE POINT OF BEGINNING OF THE TRACT HEREIN CONVEYED AND FROM SAID POINT, THUS ESTABLISHED, THENCE RUN SOUTH 41 DEGREES 57 MINUTES EAST A DISTANCE OF 189.67 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE RUN SOUTH 08 DEGREES 10 MINUTES WEST A DISTANCE OF 107.73 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE RUN SOUTH 23 DEGREES 14 MINUTES WEST A DISTANCE OF 84.05 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE RUN SOUTH 67 DEGREES 24 MINUTES WEST A DISTANCE OF 93.06 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE RUN NORTH 42 DEGREES 38 MINUTES WEST A DISTANCE OF 252.93 FEET TO A POINT IN THE SOUTHEAST RIGHT OF WAY LINE OF WEST LAKE DRIVE; THENCE RUN ALONG SAID SOUTHEAST RIGHT OF WAY LINE NORTH 45 DEGREES 42 MINUTES EAST A DISTANCE OF 250 FEET BACK TO THE PLACE OR POINT OF BEGINNING. SAID TRACT BEING FURTHER DESCRIBED AS LOT 4 ON THAT CERTAIN PLAT OF SURVEY PREPARED BY CAREY E. TREADWELL, GA R.L.S. #1538, ON AUGUST 27, 1982, SAID PLAT BEING MADE A PART HEREOF BY THIS REFERENCE THERETO.
ALSO CONVEYED HEREBY IS THE ACCESS TO AND ALL RIGHTS AND PRIVILEGES TO THE USE OF A PRIVATE LAKE ADJOINING SAID PROPERTY WHICH WERE GRANTED TO GEORGE T. WINGATE IN A WARRANTY DEED DATED NOVEMBER 1, 1983, FROM PARTNERSHIP COMPOSED OF FRED R. BENNETT, JR., VIRGINIA L. BENNETT AND MARY ALICE B. LONG.
THIS BEING THE SAME PROPERTY CONVEYED BY WARRANTY DEED DATED MARCH 11, 1992 FROM GEORGE T. WINGATE TO JUDITH K. WINGATE, FILED MARCH 16, 1992 AND RECORDED ON MARCH 23, 1992 WITH THE CLERK OF SUPERIOR COURT OF DODGE COUNTY IN DEED BOOK 225, PAGES 567-568.
The debt secured by said Security Deed has been and is hereby declared due because of, among other possible events of default, failure to pay the indebtedness as and when due and in the manner provided in the Note and Security Deed. The debt remaining in default, this sale will be made for the purpose of paying same and, additionally, all expenses of this sale, as provided in the Security Deed and by law, including without limitation attorney fees (the statutory notice of intent to collect attorney fees having been served).
Said Property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes that are a lien, but not yet due and payable); matters that may be disclosed by an accurate survey and/or inspection of the property; assessments, liens, encumbrances, zoning ordinances, restrictions, covenants; and matters of record superior to the Security Deed.
Additionally, this sale will be conducted subject to (1) confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) final confirmation and audit of the status of the loans with the holder of the Security Deed.
Notice to the debtor as required by O.C.G.A. § 44-14-162.2 has been given. Please note that COLONY BANK, located at the business address of 115 SOUTH GRANT STREET, FITZGERALD, GEORGIA 31750, is the entity that has the full authority to negotiate, amend or modify the terms of the loan documents. Colony Bank can be contacted through the following representative: MICHAEL N. WHITE, ESQ., JAMES-BATES-BRANNAN-GROOVER-LLP, 231 RIVERSIDE DRIVE, MACON, GEORGIA, 31201; TEL: (478) 742-4280.
COLONY BANK, as successor by merger to COLONY BANK OF DODGE COUNTY
as Attorney-in-Fact for
GEORGE T. WINGATE AND
JUDITH K. WINGATE
MICHAEL N. WHITE, ESQ.
JAMES-BATES-BRANNAN
GROOVER-LLP
231 Riverside Drive
P.O. Box 4283
Macon, Georgia 31208-4283
This Law Firm is acting as a debt collector and is attempting to collect a debt. Any information obtained will be used for that purpose.
