Legals September 14, 2016 Part 1

1004
CONDEMNATIONS
gpn 04
NO­TICE OF SEI­ZURE OF
PER­SON­AL PROP­ER­TY VALUED AT LESS THAN $25,000.00
Pur­su­ant to O.C.G.A. § 16-13-49 (n), any par­ty claim­ing an in­ter­est in the fol­low­ing prop­er­ty is here­by no­ti­fied that on July 7, 2016, said prop­er­ty was seized by the un­der­signed agen­cy in Dodge Coun­ty, Geor­gia:
TWO HUNDRED FOR­TY SEV­EN DOL­LARS ($247.00) IN UNIT­ED STATES CUR­REN­CY AND A 1999 TOYO­TA CAR­MY, VIN#
JT2BG28K8X0359701
You are fur­ther no­ti­fied that you may file a claim with­in (30) days of the sec­ond pub­li­ca­tion of this no­tice of sei­zure by send­ing a claim com­ply­ing with the re­quire­ments of O.C.G.A. § 16-13-49 to the seiz­ing law en­force­ment agen­cy and to the dis­trict at­tor­ney by cer­ti­fied mail, re­turn re­ceipt re­quest­ed.
This 6th day of SEP­TEM­BER, 2016
CHRIS­TO­PHER C. GOR­DON
As­sis­tant Dis­trict At­tor­ney
Oco­nee Ju­di­cial Cir­cuit
P.O. Box 1027
5401 An­son Ave­nue, Room 200
East­man, GA 31023
Seiz­ing Agen­cy:
JOR­DAN PEA­VY
Oco­nee Drug Task Force
327 Pearl Bates Ave­nue
East­man, GA 31023
gpn 04
NO­TICE OF SEI­ZURE OF
PER­SON­AL PROP­ER­TY VALUED AT LESS THAN $25,000.00
Pur­su­ant to O.C.G.A. § 16-13-49 (n), any par­ty claim­ing an in­ter­est in the fol­low­ing prop­er­ty is here­by no­ti­fied that on July 7, 2016, said prop­er­ty was seized by the un­der­signed agen­cy in Dodge Coun­ty, Geor­gia:
ONE THOU­SAND FIVE
HUNDRED TWEN­TY ONE
DOL­LARS ($1,021.00) IN UNIT­ED STATES CUR­REN­CY
You are fur­ther no­ti­fied that you may file a claim with­in (30) days of the sec­ond pub­li­ca­tion of this no­tice of sei­zure by send­ing a claim com­ply­ing with the re­quire­ments of O.C.G.A. § 16-13-49 to the seiz­ing law en­force­ment agen­cy and to the dis­trict at­tor­ney by cer­ti­fied mail, re­turn re­ceipt re­quest­ed.
This 6th day of SEP­TEM­BER, 2016
CHRIS­TO­PHER C. GOR­DON
As­sis­tant Dis­trict At­tor­ney
Oco­nee Ju­di­cial Cir­cuit
P.O. Box 1027
5401 An­son Ave­nue, Room 200
East­man, GA 31023
Seiz­ing Agen­cy:
DAN­IEL GON­ZA­LEZ
Oco­nee Drug Task Force
327 Pearl Bates Ave­nue
East­man, GA 31023
gpn 04
NO­TICE OF SEI­ZURE OF
PER­SON­AL PROP­ER­TY VALUED AT LESS THAN $25,000.00
Pur­su­ant to O.C.G.A. § 16-13-49 (n), any par­ty claim­ing an in­ter­est in the fol­low­ing prop­er­ty is here­by no­ti­fied that on Au­gust 2, 2016, said prop­er­ty was seized by the un­der­signed agen­cy in Dodge Coun­ty, Geor­gia:
FIVE THOU­SAND FOUR HUNDRED THIR­TY DOL­LARS ($5,430.00) IN UNIT­ED STATES CUR­REN­CY; SMITH AND WES­SON, MOD­EL # 916A, SE­RI­AL # 632B35; ROS­SI 243, MOD­EL # R243MB, SE­RI­AL # CA044995; MOSS­BERG .270, MOD­EL # 100ATR, SE­RI­AL # BA055760; SAV­AGE 17 CAL, MOD­EL # 23R17, SE­RI­AL # 1238034; SPRING­FIELD .22, MOD­EL # 120A, SE­RI­AL # P427533; REM­ING­TON SPAR­TAN, MOD­EL 3 SPR100, MOD­EL # 04110128R; SEARS .22, MOD­EL 3T, SE­RI­AL # 37530; REM­ING­TON 30-06, MOD­EL # 7400, SE­RI­AL # B8151575; NEW ENG­LAND ARMS, MOD­EL # SBI, 12GA, MOD­EL # 250994; STE­VENS ARMS, MOD­EL # 16GA, SE­RI­AL # B9FE; JI­ME­NEZ ARMS 9MM, MOD­EL # J.A.NINE, SE­RI­AL # 252426; SMITH AND WES­SON, MOD­EL # 38SPL, SE­RI­AL # 4D89728 AND A ROHN GMBH MOD­EL # 38 SPE­ZAL, SE­RI­AL # 66648.
You are fur­ther no­ti­fied that you may file a claim with­in (30) days of the sec­ond pub­li­ca­tion of this no­tice of sei­zure by send­ing a claim com­ply­ing with the re­quire­ments of O.C.G.A. § 16-13-49 to the seiz­ing law en­force­ment agen­cy and to the dis­trict at­tor­ney by cer­ti­fied mail, re­turn re­ceipt re­quest­ed.
This 26th day of Au­gust, 2016
CHRIS­TO­PHER C. GOR­DON
As­sis­tant Dis­trict At­tor­ney
Oco­nee Ju­di­cial Cir­cuit
P.O. Box 1027
5401 An­son Ave­nue, Room 200
East­man, GA 31023
Seiz­ing Agen­cy:
TONY RID­DLE
Oco­nee Drug Task Force
327 Pearl Bates Ave­nue
East­man, GA 31023

1007
DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
gpn 07
NO­TICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDI­TORS
STATE OF GEOR­GIA
IN RE: ES­TATE OF DA­VID
RO­BERTS, DE­CEASED
All credi­tors of the Es­tate of Da­vid Ro­berts de­ceased, late of Dodge Coun­ty, are here­by no­ti­fied to render their de­mands to the un­der­signed ac­cord­ing to law, and all per­sons in­debt­ed to said Es­tate are re­quired to make im­me­diate pay­ment to the un­der­signed.
This 19th day of Au­gust, 2016.
CHAR­LOTTE ANN RO­BERTS,
Ex­ec­u­tor of the Last Will and Tes­ta­ment of DA­VID RO­BERTS, De­ceased
705 Ta­batha Drive
Os­teen, FL 32764
RO­BERT T. TUG­GLE, III
Dan­iel, Law­son, Tug­gle & Jer­ies, LLP
Post Of­fice Box 89
Per­ry, Geor­gia 31069
gpn 07
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
STATE OF GEORGIA
COUNTY OF DODGE
IN RE: ESTATE OF MAY R. TUCKER
ESTATE NO. P-16-9001
All creditors of the Estate of MAY R. TUCKER, late of Dodge County, deceased, are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted by law, and all persons indebted to said Estate are required to make immediate payment.
This 17th Day of August, 2016.
CO-EXECUTORS:
GAIL TUCKER CRAFTON
1277 Harpers Chapel Road
Chauncey, GA 31011
JILL TUCKER FISHER
153 Village Circle
Cochran, GA 31014
gpn 07
NO­TICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDI­TORS
All credi­tors of the Es­tate of KEN­NETH RO­LAND GRO­GAN, late of Dodge Coun­ty, de­ceased, are here­by no­ti­fied to render in their de­mands to the un­der­signed ac­cord­ing to law, and all per­sons in­debt­ed to said Es­tate are re­quired to make im­me­diate pay­ment.
This 7th day of Sep­tem­ber, 2016.
KEN­NETH MICHAEL GRO­GAN, Ad­min­is­tra­tor
c/o Lar­ry S. Pike, Esq.
Hol­land & Knight, LLP
1180 West Peach­tree Street, NW
Su­ite 1800
Atlan­ta, GA 30309

1011
FORECLOSURES
gpn 11
STATE OF GEOR­GIA
COUN­TY OF DODGE
NO­TICE OF SALE
UN­DER POW­ER
Be­cause of a de­fault un­der the terms of the Se­cur­i­ty Deed ex­e­cut­ed by BRIAN GAUL­KE AND CIN­DY GAUL­KE TO AMER­I­CAN GEN­ER­AL FI­NAN­CIAL SERV­IC­ES, INC. dat­ed Au­gust 12, 2008, and record­ed in Deed Book 613, Page 171, Dodge Coun­ty Records, said Se­cur­i­ty Deed hav­ing been last sold, as­signed, trans­ferred and con­veyed to U.S. BANK NA­TION­AL AS­SO­CIA­TION AS IN­DEN­TURE TRUS­TEE FOR SPRIN­GLEAF MORT­GAGE LOAN TRUST 2013-2, MORT­GAGE-BACKED NOTES, SER­IES 2013-2, se­cur­ing a Note in the origi­nal prin­ci­pal amount of $103,500.00, the hold­er there­of pur­su­ant to said Deed and Note there­by se­cured has de­clared the en­tire amount of said in­debt­ed­ness due and pay­able and, pur­su­ant to the pow­er of sale con­tained in said Deed, will on the first Tues­day, Oc­tob­er 4, 2016, dur­ing the le­gal hours of sale, be­fore the Court­house door in said Coun­ty, sell at pub­lic out­cry to the high­est bid­der for cash, the prop­er­ty de­scribed in said Deed, to-wit:
ALL THAT CER­TAIN PROP­ER­TY SIT­U­AT­ED IN THE COUN­TY OF DODGE, AND STATE OF GEOR­GIA, BE­ING DE­SCRIBED AS FOL­LOWS:??THAT TRACT OF LAND DES­IG­NAT­ED AS TRACT 4B, CON­TAIN­ING 8.412 ACR­ES IN LAND LOT 72 OF THE 19TH LAND DIS­TRICT OF DODGE COUN­TY, GEOR­GIA, AS SHOWN BY A PLAT OF SUR­VEY MADE BY ED­WIN L. THOMP­SON, SUR­VEYOR, DAT­ED APRIL 18, 2001, RECORD­ED IN PLAT BOOK 31, PAGE 115, DODGE COUN­TY RECORDS, AT EAST­MAN, GEOR­GIA, TO WHICH PLAT AND THE RECORD­ED COPY THERE­OF REF­ER­ENCE IS HERE­BY MADE FOR THE METES AND BOUNDS OF SAID PROP­ER­TY.
SAID PROP­ER­TY IS KNOWN AS 160 NO­BLES ROAD, CHESTER, GA 31206, TO­GETH­ER WITH ALL FIX­TURES AND PER­SON­AL PROP­ER­TY AT­TACHED TO AND CON­STI­TUT­ING A PART OF SAID PROP­ER­TY, IF ANY.
Said prop­er­ty will be sold sub­ject to any out­stand­ing ad valor­em tax­es (in­clud­ing tax­es which are a lien, wheth­er or not now due and pay­able), the right of re­demp­tion of any tax­ing au­thor­i­ty, any mat­ters which might be dis­closed by an ac­cu­rate sur­vey and in­spec­tion of the prop­er­ty, any as­sess­ments, liens, en­cum­branc­es, zon­ing or­di­nanc­es, re­stric­tions, cov­en­ants, and mat­ters of record su­pe­ri­or to the Se­cur­i­ty Deed first set out above.
The pro­ceeds of said sale will be ap­plied to the pay­ment of said in­debt­ed­ness and all ex­pens­es of said sale as pro­vid­ed in said Deed, and the bal­ance, if any, will be dis­trib­ut­ed as pro­vid­ed by law.
The sale will be con­duct­ed sub­ject (1) to con­fir­ma­tion that the sale is not pro­hibi­ted un­der the U.S. Bank­rupt­cy Code and (2) to fin­al con­fir­ma­tion and au­dit of the sta­tus of the loan with the se­cured credi­tor.
The prop­er­ty is or may be in the pos­ses­sion of BRIAN GAUL­KE AND CIN­DY GAUL­KE, suc­ces­sor in in­ter­est or ten­ant(s).
U.S. BANK NA­TION­AL
AS­SO­CIA­TION AS IN­DEN­TURE TRUS­TEE FOR SPRIN­GLEAF MORT­GAGE LOAN TRUST
2013-2, MORT­GAGE-BACKED NOTES, SER­IES 2013-2
as At­tor­ney-in-Fact for
BRIAN GAUL­KE AND
CIN­DY GAUL­KE
File no. 16-059436
SHAPIRO PEN­DER­GAST &
HAS­TY, LLP*
At­tor­neys and Coun­selors at Law
211 Per­i­met­er Cen­ter Park­way
Su­ite 300
Atlan­ta, GA 30346
gpn 11
NO­TICE OF SALE UN­DER
POW­ER IN SE­CUR­I­TY DEED
Un­der and by vir­tue of the pow­er of sale con­tained in the se­cur­i­ty deed from HEN­RIET­TA L. DAN­IELS to CIT­I­ZENS BANK & TRUST COM­PA­NY, dat­ed July 6, 2012, and record­ed in Deed book 712, page 168-170, Dodge Coun­ty Records, there will be sold by the un­der­signed at pub­lic out­cry to the high­est bid­der be­fore the Court­house Door at Dodge Coun­ty, Geor­gia, with­in the le­gal hours of sale, on the first Tues­day in Oc­tob­er, 2016, the fol­low­ing de­scribed prop­er­ty:
ALL THAT TRACT OR PAR­CEL OF LAND LY­ING AND BE­ING LOT OF LAND NUMBER 169 IN THE 15TH LAND DIS­TRICT OF DODGE COUN­TY, GEOR­GIA, MORE PAR­TICU­LAR­LY DE­SCRIBED AS BE­GIN­NING AT A POINT ON THE NORTH­WEST LOT LINE OF SAID LOT THAT IS LO­CAT­ED 982 FEET SOUTH­WEST FROM THE NORTH CORN­ER OF SAID LOT, SAID NORTH­WEST LOT LINE RUN­NING ALONG A COUN­TY ROAD AND FROM SAID POINT OF BE­GIN­NING RUN IN A DI­REC­TION OF SOUTH 44 DE­GREES EAST A DIS­TANCE OF 210 FEET TO AN IRON PIN; THENCE RUN­NING IN A DI­REC­TION OF SOUTH 46 DE­GREES WEST A DIS­TANCE OF 210 FEET TO AN IRON PIN; THENCE RUN­NING IN A DI­REC­TION OF NORTH 44 DE­GREES WEST A DIS­TANCE OF 210 FEET TO AN IRON SPIKE LO­CAT­ED ON THE NORTH­WEST LOT LINE OF SAID LOT; THENCE RUN­NING ALONG SAID NORTH­WEST LOT LINE IN A DI­REC­TION OF NORTH 46 DE­GREES EAST A DIS­TANCE OF 210 FEET TO THE POINT OF BE­GIN­NING, AND BE­ING THE SAME PROP­ER­TY SHOWN ON A PLAT OF A SUR­VEY MADE BY JIM H. ROSS, DODGE COUN­TY SUR­VEYOR, WHICH PLAT IS RECORD­ED IN THE OF­FICE OF DODGE SU­PE­RI­OR COURT IN PLAT BOOK 19, PAGE 136, SAID PLAT TO­GETH­ER WITH THE RECORD THERE­OF BE­ING BY REF­ER­ENCE IN­COR­PO­RAT­ED HERE­IN AND MADE A PART HERE­OF, SAID TRACT OF LAND CON­TAIN­ING ONE (1) ACR­ES, MORE OR LESS.
SUB­JECT TO EX­IST­ING EASE­MENTS FOR RIGHTS OF WAY, PUB­LIC ROADS AND UTIL­I­TIES.
The debt se­cured by said se­cur­i­ty deed has been and is here­by de­clared due be­cause of, among oth­er pos­si­ble ev­ents of de­fault, fai­lure to make pay­ments in ac­cor­dance with the terms of said note. The debt re­main­ing in de­fault, this sale will be made for the pur­pose of pay­ing the same, and all ex­pens­es of sale, in­clud­ing at­tor­ney’s fees.
Said prop­er­ty will be sold sub­ject to ad valor­em tax­es which are due or which are a lien; mat­ters which might be dis­closed by an ac­cu­rate sur­vey and in­spec­tion of the prop­er­ty; and any as­sess­ments, liens, en­cum­branc­es, zon­ing or­di­nanc­es, re­stric­tions, cov­en­ants, and mat­ters of record su­pe­ri­or to the se­cur­i­ty deed be­ing fore­closed.
CIT­I­ZENS BANK &
TRUST COM­PA­NY
As At­tor­ney-in-Fact for
HEN­RIET­TA L. DAN­IELS
AVERY LAW, LLC
110 S. Church Street
Du­blin, Geor­gia 31021
478-353-0146
gpn 11
NO­TICE OF SALE UN­DER
POW­ER IN SE­CUR­I­TY DEED
Un­der and by vir­tue of the pow­er of sale con­tained in the se­cur­i­ty deed from HEN­RIET­TA DAN­IELS to CIT­I­ZENS BANK & TRUST COM­PA­NY, dat­ed March 12, 2002, and record­ed in Deed book 403, page 51-53, Dodge Coun­ty Records, there will be sold by the un­der­signed at pub­lic out­cry to the high­est bid­der be­fore the Court­house Door at Dodge Coun­ty, Geor­gia, with­in the le­gal hours of sale, on the first Tues­day in Oc­tob­er, 2016, the fol­low­ing de­scribed prop­er­ty:
ALL THAT TRACT OR PAR­CEL OF LAND LY­ING AND BE­ING IN LOT OF LAND NUMBER 35 IN THE 14TH LAND DIS­TRICT OF DODGE COUN­TY, GEOR­GIA, MORE PAR­TICU­LAR­LY DE­SCRIBED AS BE­ING A POR­TION OF LOT NUMBER 6 AS SHOWN ON A PLAT OF A SUR­VEY OF THE HA­MIL­TON ES­TATE, WHICH PLAT IS RECORD­ED IN THE OF­FICE OF THE CLERK OF DODGE SU­PE­RI­OR COURT IN PLAT BOOK 1, PAGE 120-121, AND BE­ING THAT POR­TION OF LOT NUMBER 6 LY­ING SOUTH­EAST OF A PAVED ROAD RUN­NING FROM THE SOUTH­WEST LOT LINE IN A NORTH­EAST­ER­LY DI­REC­TION AND KNOWN AS THE SU­GAR CREEK ROAD, MORE PAR­TICU­LAR­LY DE­SCRIBED AS FOL­LOWS:BE­GIN AT THE POINT OF IN­TER­SEC­TION OF THE LINE DI­VID­ING LOT NUMBER 6 FROM LOT NUMBER 7 IN SAID SUB­DI­VI­SION WITH THE SOUTH­EAST RIGHT-OF-WAY LINE OF SAID SU­GAR CREEK ROAD AND RUN THENCE IN A SOUTH­EAST DI­REC­TION ALONG THE LINE DI­VID­ING LOT NUMBER 6 FROM LOT NUMBER 7 IN SAID SUB­DI­VI­SION A DIS­TANCE OF 160 FEET; THENCE AT RIGHT AN­GLES AND RUN IN A SOUTH­WEST DI­REC­TION A DIS­TANCE OF 130 FEET; THENCE AT RIGHT AN­GLES AND RUN­NING IN A NORTH­WEST DI­REC­TION A DIS­TANCE OF 160 FEET, MORE OR LESS, TO THE SOUTH­EAST RIGHT-OF-WAY LINE OF THE SU­GAR CREEK ROAD; THENCE RUN ALONG SAID SOUTH­EAST RIGHT-OF-WAY LINE OF SU­GAR CREEK ROAD IN A NORTH­EAST DI­REC­TION A DIS­TANCE OF 130 FEET, MORE OR LESS, TO THE POINT OF BE­GIN­NING CON­TAIN­ING ONE-HALF ACRE, MORE OR LESS, AND THERE BE­ING LO­CAT­ED ON SAID PROP­ER­TY THE RES­I­DENCE WHICH WAS OWNED BY ED­DIE BAT­TLE AT THE TIME OF HIS DEATH, SAID LANDS BE­ING BOUND­ED ON THE NORTH­EAST, SOUTH­EAST AND SOUTH­WEST BY LANDS OF S.C. CAD­WELL AND ON THE NORTH­WEST BY THE SU­GAR CREEK ROAD.
ALSO, ALL THAT PART OF LOT OF LAND NUMBER 35 IN THE 14TH LAND DIS­TRICT OF DODGE COUN­TY, GEOR­GIA, MORE PAR­TICU­LAR­LY DE­SCRIBED AS BE­ING ALL OF THAT POR­TION OF LOT NUMBER 6 AS SHOWN ON A PLAT OF A SUR­VEY OF THE HA­MIL­TON ES­TATE, WHICH IS RECORD­ED IN THE OF­FICE OF THE CLERK OF DODGE SU­PE­RI­OR COURT IN PLAT BOOK 1, PAG­ES 120-121, THAT LIES NORTH­WEST OF THE PAVED ROAD RUN­NING FROM THE SOUTH­WEST LOT LINE IN A NORTH­EAST­ER­LY DI­REC­TION AND KNOWN AS THE SU­GAR CREEK ROAD.
THE PLAT OF THE HA­MIL­TON ES­TATE, WHICH IS RECORD­ED IN PLAT BOOK 1, PAG­ES 120-121, CLERK’S OF­FICE, DODGE COUN­TY, GEOR­GIA, IS BY REF­ER­ENCE IN­COR­PO­RAT­ED HERE­IN AND MADE A PART HERE­OF.
SUB­JECT TO EX­IST­ING EASE­MENTS FOR RIGHTS OF WAY, PUB­LIC ROADS AND UTIL­I­TIES.
The debt se­cured by said se­cur­i­ty deed has been and is here­by de­clared due be­cause of, among oth­er pos­si­ble ev­ents of de­fault, fai­lure to make pay­ments in ac­cor­dance with the terms of said note. The debt re­main­ing in de­fault, this sale will be made for the pur­pose of pay­ing the same, and all ex­pens­es of sale, in­clud­ing at­tor­ney’s fees.
Said prop­er­ty will be sold sub­ject to ad valor­em tax­es which are due or which are a lien; mat­ters which might be dis­closed by an ac­cu­rate sur­vey and in­spec­tion of the prop­er­ty; and any as­sess­ments, liens, en­cum­branc­es, zon­ing or­di­nanc­es, re­stric­tions, cov­en­ants, and mat­ters of record su­pe­ri­or to the se­cur­i­ty deed be­ing fore­closed.
CIT­I­ZENS BANK &
TRUST COM­PA­NY
As At­tor­ney-in-Fact for
HEN­RIET­TA DAN­IELS
AVERY LAW, LLC
110 S. Church Street
Du­blin, Geor­gia 31021
478-353-0146
gpn 11
NO­TICE OF SALE UN­DER
POW­ER, DODGE COUN­TY
Pur­su­ant to the Pow­er of Sale con­tained in a Se­cur­i­ty Deed given by CYNTHIA S. OLIV­ER to MORT­GAGE ELEC­TRON­IC REG­IS­TRA­TION SYS­TEMS, INC. AS A NO­MI­NEE FOR HOME­OWN­ERS MORT­GAGE EN­TER­PRIS­ES, INC. dat­ed 1/13/2012 and record­ed in Deed Book 698 Page 44 and re-record­ed at Deed Book 698 Page 151 Dodge Coun­ty, Geor­gia records; as last trans­ferred to or ac­quired by WELLS FAR­GO BANK, NA, con­vey­ing the af­ter-de­scribed prop­er­ty to se­cure a Note in the origi­nal prin­ci­pal amount of $105,612.00, with in­ter­est at the rate speci­fied there­in, there will be sold by the un­der­signed at pub­lic out­cry to the high­est bid­der for cash be­fore the Court­house door of DODGE Coun­ty, Geor­gia (or such oth­er area as des­ig­nat­ed by Or­der of the Su­pe­ri­or Court of said coun­ty), with­in the le­gal hours of sale on OC­TOB­ER 04, 2016 (be­ing the first Tues­day of said month un­less said date falls on a Fed­er­al Holi­day, in which case be­ing the first Wed­nes­day of said month), the fol­low­ing de­scribed prop­er­ty:
TRACT 1: ALL THAT TRACT OR PAR­CEL OF LAND BE­ING A POR­TION OF ORIGI­NAL LAND LOT NO. 220 IN THE 13TH LAND DIS­TRICT OF DODGE COUN­TY, GEOR­GIA, BE­ING IN THE FORM OF A SQUARE, CON­TAIN­ING 4.65 ACR­ES, MORE OR LESS, AND BE­ING MORE PAR­TICU­LAR­LY DE­SCRIBED AS FOL­LOWS, TO WIT: BE­GIN AT THE EAST CORN­ER OF SAID LAND LOT N. 220 AND RUN THENCE SOUTH 44 DE­GREES 30 MINUTES WEST 1805 FEET ALONG THE SOUTH­EAST LAND LOT LINE OF SAID LAND LOT TO A POINT; THENCE NORTH 58 DE­GREES 30 MINUTES WEST 426 FEET TO A CON­CRETE MARK­ER ON THE NORTH­WEST RIGHT OF WAY LINE OF A PUB­LIC ROAD WHICH POINT IS THE EAST CORN­ER OF THE TRACT (in­clud­ing tax­es which are a lien, but not yet due and pay­able), (b) un­paid wa­ter or sew­age bills that con­sti­tute a lien against the prop­er­ty wheth­er due and pay­able or not yet due and pay­able and which may not be of record, (c) the right of re­demp­tion of any tax­ing au­thor­i­ty, (d) any mat­ters which might be dis­closed by an ac­cu­rate sur­vey and in­spec­tion of the prop­er­ty, and (e) any as­sess­ments, liens, en­cum­branc­es, zon­ing or­di­nanc­es, re­stric­tions, cov­en­ants, and mat­ters of record su­pe­ri­or to the Se­cur­i­ty Deed first set out above.
The sale will be con­duct­ed sub­ject to (1) con­fir­ma­tion that the sale is not pro­hibi­ted un­der the U.S. Bank­rupt­cy Code; and (2) fin­al con­fir­ma­tion and au­dit of the sta­tus of the loan with the hold­er of the Se­cur­i­ty Deed. Pur­su­ant to O.C.G.A. Sec­tion 9-13-172.1, which al­lows for cer­tain pro­cedures re­gard­ing the re­scis­sion of ju­di­cial and non-ju­di­cial sales in the State of Geor­gia, the Deed Un­der Pow­er and oth­er fore­clo­sure docu­ments may not be pro­vid­ed un­til fin­al con­fir­ma­tion and au­dit of the sta­tus of the loan as pro­vid­ed im­me­diate­ly above.
WELLS FAR­GO BANK, NA
as agent and At­tor­ney in Fact for
CYNTHIA S. OLIV­ER
AL­DRIDGE PITE, LLP (for­mer­ly known as Al­dridge Con­nors, LLP)
15 Pied­mont Cen­ter
3575 Pied­mont Road, N.E.
Su­ite 500
Atlan­ta, Geor­gia 30305
404-994-7400
1000-667511250A
THIS LAW FIRM MAY BE ACT­ING AS A DEBT COL­LEC­TOR AT­TEMPT­ING TO COL­LECT A DEBT. ANY IN­FOR­MA­TION OB­TAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PUR­POSE.
1000-667511250A
gpn 11
NO­TICE OF SALE
UN­DER POW­ER
STATE OF GEOR­GIA
COUN­TY OF DODGE
Un­der and by vir­tue of the pow­er of sale (the “Pow­er of Sale”) con­tained in that cer­tain Deed to Se­cure Debt (the “Se­cur­i­ty Deed”) given by GEORGE T. WING­ATE AND JU­DITH K. WING­ATE TO CO­LO­NY BANK OF DODGE COUN­TY dat­ed June 6, 2008, record­ed in Deed Book 608, Page 33, Clerk’s Of­fice, Dodge Su­pe­ri­or Court, con­vey­ing the af­ter-de­scribed prop­er­ty, through the open-end pro­vi­sions there­in, to se­cure that cer­tain Prom­is­sory Note (the “Note”) from GEORGE T. WING­ATE AND JU­DITH K. WING­ATE TO CO­LO­NY BANK dat­ed April 24, 2013 in the origi­nal prin­ci­pal amount of Eighty-Nine Thou­sand Sev­en Hundred Four­teen and 34/100 Dol­lars ($89,714.34), with in­ter­est there­on as set forth there­in, Co­lo­ny Bank be­ing the cur­rent hold­er there­of, there will be a sale at pub­lic out­cry to the high­est bid­der for cash be­fore the court­house door of Dodge Coun­ty, Geor­gia, with­in the le­gal hours of sale on the first Tues­day of Oc­tob­er, 2016, the fol­low­ing de­scribed prop­er­ty (the “Prop­er­ty”):
ALL THAT TRACT OR PAR­CEL OF LAND LY­ING AND BE­ING IN LAND LOT 79 OF THE 20TH LAND DIS­TRICT OF DODGE COUN­TY, GEOR­GIA, AND BE­ING MORE PAR­TICU­LAR­LY DE­SCRIBED AS FOL­LOWS: TO FIND THE POINT OF BE­GIN­NING OF THE TRACT HERE­IN CON­VEYED, COM­MENCE AT THE NORTH CORN­ER OF LAND LOT 79 AND RUN THENCE ALONG THE NORTH­EAST LOT LINE IN A SOUTH­EAST DI­REC­TION A DIS­TANCE OF 55 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE RUN SOUTH 45 DE­GREES 42 MINUTES WEST A DIS­TANCE OF 766.06 FEET TO A POINT, THIS BE­ING THE POINT OF BE­GIN­NING OF THE TRACT HERE­IN CON­VEYED AND FROM SAID POINT, THUS ES­TAB­LISHED, THENCE RUN SOUTH 41 DE­GREES 57 MINUTES EAST A DIS­TANCE OF 189.67 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE RUN SOUTH 08 DE­GREES 10 MINUTES WEST A DIS­TANCE OF 107.73 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE RUN SOUTH 23 DE­GREES 14 MINUTES WEST A DIS­TANCE OF 84.05 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE RUN SOUTH 67 DE­GREES 24 MINUTES WEST A DIS­TANCE OF 93.06 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE RUN NORTH 42 DE­GREES 38 MINUTES WEST A DIS­TANCE OF 252.93 FEET TO A POINT IN THE SOUTH­EAST RIGHT OF WAY LINE OF WEST LAKE DRIVE; THENCE RUN ALONG SAID SOUTH­EAST RIGHT OF WAY LINE NORTH 45 DE­GREES 42 MINUTES EAST A DIS­TANCE OF 250 FEET BACK TO THE PLACE OR POINT OF BE­GIN­NING. SAID TRACT BE­ING FUR­THER DE­SCRIBED AS LOT 4 ON THAT CER­TAIN PLAT OF SUR­VEY PRE­PARED BY CAREY E. TREAD­WELL, GA R.L.S. #1538, ON AU­GUST 27, 1982, SAID PLAT BE­ING MADE A PART HERE­OF BY THIS REF­ER­ENCE THERE­TO.
ALSO CON­VEYED HERE­BY IS THE AC­CESS TO AND ALL RIGHTS AND PRIV­I­LEG­ES TO THE USE OF A PRI­VATE LAKE AD­JOIN­ING SAID PROP­ER­TY WHICH WERE GRANT­ED TO GEORGE T. WING­ATE IN A WAR­RAN­TY DEED DAT­ED NO­VEM­BER 1, 1983, FROM PART­NER­SHIP COM­POSED OF FRED R. BEN­NETT, JR., VIR­GI­NIA L. BEN­NETT AND MARY ALICE B. LONG.
THIS BE­ING THE SAME PROP­ER­TY CON­VEYED BY WAR­RAN­TY DEED DAT­ED MARCH 11, 1992 FROM GEORGE T. WING­ATE TO JU­DITH K. WING­ATE, FILED MARCH 16, 1992 AND RECORD­ED ON MARCH 23, 1992 WITH THE CLERK OF SU­PE­RI­OR COURT OF DODGE COUN­TY IN DEED BOOK 225, PAG­ES 567-568.
The debt se­cured by said Se­cur­i­ty Deed has been and is here­by de­clared due be­cause of, among oth­er pos­si­ble ev­ents of de­fault, fai­lure to pay the in­debt­ed­ness as and when due and in the man­ner pro­vid­ed in the Note and Se­cur­i­ty Deed. The debt re­main­ing in de­fault, this sale will be made for the pur­pose of pay­ing same and, ad­di­tion­al­ly, all ex­pens­es of this sale, as pro­vid­ed in the Se­cur­i­ty Deed and by law, in­clud­ing with­out lim­i­ta­tion at­tor­ney fees (the sta­tu­tory no­tice of int­ent to col­lect at­tor­ney fees hav­ing been served).
Said Prop­er­ty will be sold sub­ject to any out­stand­ing ad valor­em tax­es (in­clud­ing tax­es that are a lien, but not yet due and pay­able); mat­ters that may be dis­closed by an ac­cu­rate sur­vey and/or in­spec­tion of the prop­er­ty; as­sess­ments, liens, en­cum­branc­es, zon­ing or­di­nanc­es, re­stric­tions, cov­en­ants; and mat­ters of record su­pe­ri­or to the Se­cur­i­ty Deed.
Ad­di­tion­al­ly, this sale will be con­duct­ed sub­ject to (1) con­fir­ma­tion that the sale is not pro­hibi­ted un­der the U.S. Bank­rupt­cy Code and (2) fin­al con­fir­ma­tion and au­dit of the sta­tus of the loans with the hold­er of the Se­cur­i­ty Deed.
No­tice to the debtor as re­quired by O.C.G.A. § 44-14-162.2 has been given. Please note that CO­LO­NY BANK, lo­cat­ed at the busi­ness ad­dress of 115 SOUTH GRANT STREET, FITZ­GER­ALD, GEOR­GIA 31750, is the ent­i­ty that has the full au­thor­i­ty to ne­go­tiate, amend or mod­i­fy the terms of the loan docu­ments. Co­lo­ny Bank can be con­tact­ed through the fol­low­ing rep­re­sen­ta­tive: MICHAEL N. WHITE, ESQ., JAMES-BATES-BRAN­NAN-GRO­O­VER-LLP, 231 RIV­ER­SIDE DRIVE, MAC­ON, GEOR­GIA, 31201; TEL: (478) 742-4280.
CO­LO­NY BANK, as suc­ces­sor by merg­er to CO­LO­NY BANK OF DODGE COUN­TY
as At­tor­ney-in-Fact for
GEORGE T. WING­ATE AND
JU­DITH K. WING­ATE
MICHAEL N. WHITE, ESQ.
JAMES-BATES-BRAN­NAN
GRO­O­VER-LLP
231 Riv­er­side Drive
P.O. Box 4283
Mac­on, Geor­gia 31208-4283
This Law Firm is act­ing as a debt col­lec­tor and is at­tempt­ing to col­lect a debt. Any in­for­ma­tion ob­tained will be used for that pur­pose.




