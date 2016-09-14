Legals September 14, 2016 Part 2
Wednesday, September 14. 2016
Legals September 14, 2016 Part 2
gpn 11
NOTICE OF SALE
UNDER POWER
GEORGIA, DODGE COUNTY
By virtue of the power of sale contained in the Deed to Secure Debt from THOMAS DAVID HOLT and TIMOTHY S. SMITH to MERCHANTS & CITIZENS BANK, dated January 29, 2009, recorded in Deed Book 625, pages 248-251, in the Office of the Clerk of Superior Court of Dodge County, Georgia, conveying the property described hereinafter to secure a Note in the original principal amount of $522,854.06, with interest thereon as set forth therein, for a total amount of $512,925.46 (as of August 29, 2016) being due, there will be sold at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, before the Courthouse door of Dodge County, Eastman, Georgia, during the legal hours of sale on the FIRST TUESDAY IN OCTOBER, 2016, the following described property, to-wit:
TRACT NUMBER ONE: ALL THAT CERTAIN TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND LYING AND BEING IN LAND LOT NUMBERS 50 AND 51 IN THE FIFTEENTH (15TH) LAND DISTRICT OF DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA, CONSISTING OF 191.55 ACRES, MORE OR LESS, AND BEING MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AND SHOWN AS 78.85 ACRE TRACT IN LAND LOT NUMBER 50 AND A 112.70 ACRE TRACT IN LAND LOT NUMBER 51 ON THAT CERTAIN PLAT OF SURVEY DATED APRIL 3, 1947, MADE FOR MRS. HIRHAM COOPER AND A. C. SANDERS BY JAKE D. HARRELL, SURVEYOR, AND FOUND RECORDED IN DEED BOOK 52 AT PAGE 435 IN THE DEED RECORDS OF DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA; SAID PLAT BEING INCORPORATED HEREIN AND MADE A PART HEREOF BY REFERENCE THERETO.
THIS IS THE SAME PROPERTY AS TRACT NUMBERS V AND VI IN THAT CERTAIN DEED DATED JUNE 5, 1997, FROM EVELYN S. HOLT TO JACK E. HOLT, JR. AND THOMAS DAVID HOLT AS FOUND RECORDED IN DEED BOOK 286 AT PAGES 116-118 IN THE DEED RECORDS OF DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA.
SUBJECT TO EXISTING EASEMENTS FOR PUBLIC ROADS AND UTILITIES.
TRACT NUMBER TWO: ALL THAT CERTAIN TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND LYING AND BEING IN LAND LOT NUMBERS 40 AND 41 IN THE FIFTEENTH (15TH) LAND DISTRICT OF DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA, CONSISTING OF A TOTAL OF 90.42 ACRES, MORE OR LESS, AND BEING MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AND SHOWN AS TRACT NUMBERS 1 AND 2 ON THAT CERTAIN PLAT OF SURVEY DATED MAY 31, 2006, MADE FOR JACK E. HOLT, JR. BY GRADY BONEY, GEORGIA REGISTERED LAND SURVEYOR, AND FOUND RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK 35 AT PAGE 219 IN THE DEED RECORDS OF DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA; SAID PLAT BEING INCORPORATED HEREIN AND MADE A PART HEREOF BY REFERENCE THERETO.
SUBJECT TO EXISTING EASEMENTS FOR PUBLIC ROADS AND UTILITIES.
TRACT NUMBER TWO IS CONVEYED SUBJECT TO THE RIGHTS OF PRICE COMMUNICATIONS WIRELESS, INC. ITS SUCCESSORS OR ASSIGNS, IN A LEASE AND RIGHT OF FIRST REFUSAL AS TO A PORTION OF TRACT NUMBER TWO, AS EVIDENCED BY THAT CERTAIN MEMORANDUM OF LEASE AND RIGHT OF FIRST REFUSAL DATED JULY 15, 1998, AS FOUND RECORDED IN DEED BOOK 323 AT PAGES 47-50 IN THE DEED RECORDS OF DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA.
The debt secured by said Deed to Secure Debt has been and is hereby declared due because of non-payment of the indebtedness when due and in the manner provided in the Note and Deed to Secure Debt. The debt remaining in default, the sale will be made for the purpose of paying the same and all expenses of sale, as provided in the Deed to Secure Debt and by law, including attorney’s fees, notice of intent to collect attorney’s fee having been given.
Said property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes, any assessments, liens, encumbrances, zoning ordinances, restrictions, covenants, and matters of record superior to the Deed to Secure Debt first set out above.
To the best knowledge and belief of the undersigned, the party in possession of the property is THOMAS DAVID HOLT AND TIMOTHY S. SMITH, or a tenant or tenants, and said property commonly has an address OF 855 HAWKINSVILLE HWY., EASTMAN, GA 31023.
Pursuant to O.C.G.A. §44-14-162.2, the name, address and telephone number of the individual or entity who shall have the authority to negotiate, amend, or modify all terms of the above described mortgage is as follows: MERCHANTS & CITIZENS BANK, 6 COLLEGE STREET, McRAE, GA 31055. Telephone: 229-868-5656. The foregoing notwithstanding, nothing in O.C.G.A. §44-14-162.2 shall be construed to require MERCHANTS & CITIZENS BANK to negotiate, amend or modify the terms of the Deed to Secure Debt described herein.
The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the Deed to Secure Debt.
THE MERCHANTS & CITIZENS BANK
ATTORNEY IN FACT FOR THOMAS DAVID HOLT AND
TIMOTHY S. SMITH
C. LEE CANNON, JR.
CANNON LAW FIRM, LLC
Attorneys for
The Merchants & Citizens Bank
Post Office Box 55270
McRae, Georgia 31055
Phone - 229-868-6065
Facsimile - 229-868-6063
gpn 11
NOTICE OF SALE UNDER
POWER IN SECURITY DEED
Under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in the security deed from EDWARD MICHAEL HORNE and JOHN ALAN HORNE to CITIZENS BANK & TRUST COMPANY, dated November 14, 1997, and recorded in Deed book 294, page 312-314, Dodge County Records, there will be sold by the undersigned at public outcry to the highest bidder before the Courthouse Door at Dodge County, Georgia, within the legal hours of sale, on the first Tuesday in October, 2016, the following described property:
ALL THAT TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND LYING AND BEING IN THE 15TH LAND DISTRICT OF DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA, AND BEING THAT PART OF LOT OF LAND NO. 186, CONTAINING 5 ACRES, MORE OR LESS, AS SHOWN ON THE PLAT OF A SURVEY MADE BY JIM H. ROSS, DODGE COUNTY SURVEYOR, IN JUNE 1976, AND RECORDED IN THE OFFICE OF THE CLERK OF DODGE SUPERIOR COURT IN PLAT BOOK 14, PAGE 192, AND BY REFERENCE INCORPORATED HEREIN AND BEING FURTHER DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: BEGIN AT THE POINT OF INTERSECTION OF THE NORTHWEST RIGHT OF WAY LINE OF STATE ROUTE 87 WITH THE NORTHEAST LOT LINE OF SAID LOT AND RUN ALONG SAID LOT LINE NORTH 43 DEGREES 30 MINUTES WEST A DISTANCE OF 346 FEET TO A STAKE; THENCE IN A DIRECTION OF SOUTH 43 DEGREES 6 MINUTES WEST A DISTANCE OF 630.5 FEET TO A STAKE; THENCE IN A DIRECTION OF SOUTH 43 DEGREES 30 MINUTES EAST A DISTANCE OF 348.2 FEET TO THE NORTHWEST RIGHT OF WAY LINE OF SAID STATE ROUTE 87; THENCE ALONG SAID RIGHT OF WAY LINE NORTH 42 DEGREES 6 MINUTES EAST 127.6 FEET AND NORTH 43 DEGREES 6 MINUTES EAST A DISTANCE OF 503.1 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING.
SUBJECT TO EXISTING EASEMENTS FOR RIGHTS OF WAY, PUBLIC ROADS AND UTILITIES.
The debt secured by said security deed has been and is hereby declared due because of, among other possible events of default, failure to make payments in accordance with the terms of said note. The debt remaining in default, this sale will be made for the purpose of paying the same, and all expenses of sale, including attorney’s fees.
Said property will be sold subject to ad valorem taxes which are due or which are a lien; matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property; and any assessments, liens, encumbrances, zoning ordinances, restrictions, covenants, and matters of record superior to the security deed being foreclosed.
CITIZENS BANK &
TRUST COMPANY
As Attorney-in-Fact for
EDWARD MICHAEL HORNE
AVERY LAW, LLC
110 S. Church Street
Dublin, Georgia 31021
478-353-0146
gpn 11
NOTICE OF SALE UNDER
POWER IN SECURITY DEED
Under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in the security deed from EDWARD MICHAEL HORNE to CITIZENS BANK & TRUST COMPANY, dated April 8, 1994, and recorded in Deed Book 239, page 740-742, Dodge County Records, there will be sold by the undersigned at public outcry to the highest bidder before the Courthouse Door at Dodge County, Georgia, within the legal hours of sale, on the first Tuesday in October, 2016, the following described property:
ALL THAT TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND LYING AND BEING IN LAND NO. 186 IN THE 15TH LAND DISTRICT OF DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA, CONSISTING OF .57 ACRE, MORE OR LESS, AND BEING MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: TO ESTABLISH THE POINT OF BEGINNING, BEGIN AT THE INTERSECTION FORMED BY THE NORTHEAST LAND LOT LINE OF SAID LAND LOT AND THE CENTERLINE OF STATE ROAD NO. 87; THENCE RUN ALONG THE NORTHEAST LAND LOT LINE IN A NORTHWESTERLY DIRECTION A DISTANCE OF 386.44 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING AND FROM SAID POINT OF BEGINNING, THUS ESTABLISHED, RUN THENCE SOUTH 43 DEGREES 06 MINUTES 00 SECONDS WEST A DISTANCE OF 140.24 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE RUN NORTH 43 DEGREES 30 MINUTES 00 SECONDS WEST A DISTANCE OF 176.51 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE RUN NORTH 43 DEGREES 06 MINUTES 00 SECONDS EAST A DISTANCE OF 140.24 FEET TO A POINT LOCATED ON THE NORTHWEST LOT LINE OF SAID LAND LOT; THENCE RUN ALONG SAID NORTHEAST LAND LOT LINE SOUTH 43 DEGREES 30 MINUTES 00 SECONDS EAST A DISTANCE OF 176.51 FEET BACK TO THE PLACE OR POINT OF BEGINNING. ACCORDING TO A PLAT OF SURVEY PREPARED BY JIM H. ROSS, DODGE COUNTY SURVEYOR, DATED 08/21/91, AND RECORDED IN THE OFFICE OF THE CLERK OF DODGE SUPERIOR COURT IN PLAT BOOK 20, PAGE 308, SAID PLAT AND THE RECORDING THEREOF BEING INCORPORATED HEREIN AND MADE A PART HEREOF BY REFERENCE FOR DESCRIPTIVE AND ALL OTHER LEGAL PURPOSES.
SUBJECT TO EXISTING EASEMENTS FOR RIGHTS OF WAY, PUBLIC ROADS AND UTILITIES.
The debt secured by said security deed has been and is hereby declared due because of, among other possible events of default, failure to make payments in accordance with the terms of said note.
The debt remaining in default, this sale will be made for the purpose of paying the same, and all expenses of sale, including attorney’s fees.
Said property will be sold subject to ad valorem taxes which are due or which are a lien; matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property; and any assessments, liens, encumbrances, zoning ordinances, restrictions, covenants, and matters of record superior to the security deed being foreclosed.
CITIZENS BANK &
TRUST COMPANY
As Attorney-in-Fact for
EDWARD MICHAEL HORNE
AVERY LAW, LLC
110 S. Church Street
Dublin, Georgia 31021
478-353-0146
gpn 11
NOTICE OF SALE
UNDER POWER
DODGE COUNTY
Pursuant to the Power of Sale contained in a Security Deed given by BETTY D RIDDLE AND ANTHONY T RIDDLE TO MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS, INC. AS A NOMINEE FOR COUNTRYWIDE HOME LOANS, INC. dated 4/6/2007 and recorded in Deed Book 574 Page 160 Dodge County, Georgia records; as last transferred to or acquired by DITECH FINANCIAL LLC F/K/A GREEN TREE SERVICING, LLC, conveying the after-described property to secure a Note in the original principal amount of $ 124,000.00, with interest at the rate specified therein, there will be sold by the undersigned at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the Courthouse door of Dodge County, Georgia (or such other area as designated by Order of the Superior Court of said county), within the legal hours of sale on October 04, 2016 (being the first Tuesday of said month unless said date falls on a Federal Holiday, in which case being the first Wednesday of said month), the following described property:
ALL THAT TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND LYING AND BEING IN THE CITY OF EASTMAN, DODGE COUNTY. GEORGIA, BEING A PART OF LAND LOT 20 IN THE 15TH LAND DISTRICT OF SAID COUNTY AND BEING MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AND SHOWN BY A PLAT OF SURVEY DATED FEBRUARY 10, 1999, DRAWN BY W.P. JOHNSON AND ASSOC., REGISTERED LAND SURVEYORS, PREPARED FOR EASTMAN REALTY INC. AND BEING IN BLOCK ‘A’ OF GREENWOOD HEIGHTS SUBDIVISION. SAID PARCEL OF LAND BEING MORE PARTICULARLY DELINEATED ON SAID PLAT AS BEING TRACT “B” AND FRONTING 150 FEET ON EVERGREEN CIRCLE. SAID PLAT BEING RECORDED IN THE OFFICE OF THE CLERK OF DODGE SUPERIOR COURT IN PLAT BOOK 29, PAGE 251. SAID PLAT AND THE RECORD THEREOF BEING INCORPORATED HEREIN FOR DESCRIPTIVE AND ALL OTHER LEGAL PURPOSES.
The debt secured by said Security Deed has been and is hereby declared due because of, among other possible events of default, failure to pay the indebtedness as and when due and in the manner provided in the Note and Security Deed. The debt remaining in default, this sale will be made for the purpose of paying the same and all expenses of this sale, as provided in the Security Deed and by law, including attorney’s fees (notice of intent to collect attorney’s fees having been given).
Said property is commonly known as 904 EVERGREEN CIRCLE, EASTMAN, GA 31023 together with all fixtures and personal property attached to and constituting a part of said property, if any.
TO THE BEST KNOWLEDGE AND BELIEF OF THE UNDERSIGNED, THE PARTY (OR PARTIES) IN POSSESSION OF THE SUBJECT PROPERTY IS (ARE): ANTHONY RIDDLE AND BETTY C. RIDDLE OR TENANT OR TENANTS.
DITECH FINANCIAL LLC is the entity or individual designated who shall have full authority to negotiate, amend and modify all terms of the mortgage.
DITECH FINANCIAL LLC
LOSS MITIGATION
7360 S. KYRENE ROAD
TEMPE, AZ 85283
1-800-643-0202
Note, however, that such entity or individual is not required by law to negotiate, amend or modify the terms of the loan.
Said property will be sold subject to: (a) any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but not yet due and payable), (b) unpaid water or sewage bills that constitute a lien against the property whether due and payable or not yet due and payable and which may not be of record, (c) the right of redemption of any taxing authority, (d) any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, and (e) any assessments, liens, encumbrances, zoning ordinances, restrictions, covenants, and matters of record superior to the Security Deed first set out above.
The sale will be conducted subject to (1) confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code; and (2) final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the Security Deed. Pursuant to O.C.G.A. Section 9-13-172.1, which allows for certain procedures regarding the rescission of judicial and non-judicial sales in the State of Georgia, the Deed Under Power and other foreclosure documents may not be provided until final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan as provided immediately above.
DITECH FINANCIAL LLC F/K/A GREEN TREE SERVICING, LLC
as agent and Attorney in Fact for
BETTY D RIDDLE AND
ANTHONY T RIDDLE
ALDRIDGE PITE, LLP
(formerly known as Aldridge Connors, LLP)
15 Piedmont Center
3575 Piedmont Road, N.E.
Suite 500
Atlanta, Georgia 30305
404-994-7400
1317-2181A
THIS LAW FIRM MAY BE ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. 1317-2181A
1015
NAME CHANGE
gpn 15
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF DODGE COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
In Re: LARRY LEE HOGGS
Petition to Change Name
Civil Action File No.: 16V-7925
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
Notice is hereby given that LARRY LEE HOGGS, the undersigned, filed his Petition to the Superior Court of Dodge County on September 2, 2016, praying for a change in his name to be established as LARRY LEE HOGUE.
Notice is hereby given pursuant to law to any interested or affected party to appear in said Court and to file objections to such name change. Objections must be filed with said Court within thirty (30) days of the filing of said Petition.
This 1st day of September, 2016.
JOSEPH I. MARCHANT, LLC
Post Office Box 4218
Eastman, Georgia 31023
Telephone: 478-374-1505
Facsimile: 478-374-1512
gpn 15
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF DODGE COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN RE: MICHAEL KEYAY GLENN, MICHAEL KEYHEART GLENN, ISAIAH TOOQUTE GLENN
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
Notice is hereby given that MICHAEL KEYAY GLENN filed a petition in the Superior Court of Dodge County on the 22nd day of August praying for the name of his Minor Son MICHAEL KEYHEART GLENN to be changed to MICHAEL KEYHEART TRUELOVE, for the name of his minor son ISAIAH TOOQUTE GLENN, be changed to ISAIAH TOOQUTE TRUELOVE, and for his name MICHAEL KEYAY GLENN, to be changed to KEYAY TRUELOVE.
Notice is hereby given to all interested or affected persons to appear in said Court and file objections to such name change. Objections must be filed within thirty (30) days if the filing of said petition.
This the 22nd day of August, 2016.
SMITH AND HARRINGTON
Attorneys at Law
P.O. Box 130
Eastman, Georgia 31023
Telephone: 478-374-3488
gpn 15
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF DODGE COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN RE: CANDICE ELISE TAYLOR KERSEY
CIVIL ACTION FILE NO.:
16V-7930
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
GEORGIA, DODGE COUNTY Notice is hereby given that CANDICE ELISE TAYLOR KERSEY, the undersigned, filed this petition to the Superior Court of DODGE County, Georgia on the 8th day of SEPTEMBER, 2016, praying for a change in the name of the petitioner from CANDICE ELISE TAYLOR KERSEY to CANDICE ELISE TAYLOR.
Notice is hereby given pursuant to law
to any interested or affected party to appear in said Court and to file objections to such name change.
Objections must be filed with said Court within 30 days of the filing of said petition.
This 7th day of September, 2016.
CANDICE E.T. KERSEY
Petitioner
1018
PROBATE NOTICES
gpn 18
PROBATE COURT OF DODGE COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN RE: Estate of WILSENE
BARBARA ANDREWS, deceased
ESTATE NO.: P-16-9010
PETITION FOR YEAR’S SUPPORT
NOTICE OF PETITION TO FILE FOR YEAR’S SUPPORT
The Petition of VICTOR F. ANDREWS, for Year’s Support form this Estate of WILSENE BARBARA ANDREWS, deceased, for decedent’s surviving spouse having been duly filed, all interested person are hereby notified to show cause, if any they have, on or before October 10, 2016, why said Petition should not be granted.
All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections, and must be filed on or before the time stated in the preceding sentence. All pleadings / objections must be signed before a notary public or before a probate court clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your pleading / objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party. Contact probate court personnel at the following address / telephone for the required filing fees. If any objections are filed, a Hearing will be scheduled at a later date in the Probate Court of the above named county, located at 5401 Anson Avenue, Eastman, Dodge County, Georgia. If no objections are filed, the Petition may be granted without a Hearing.
SO ORDERED this 9th day of September, 2016.
s/AL MCCRANIE
Judge of Probate Court
gpn 18
PROBATE COURT OF DODGE COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN RE: Estate of BARNEY FELTON JONES, JR., Deceased
Estate No.: P-16-9006
PETITION FOR LETTERS OF ADMINISTRATION
NOTICE
GEORGIA, DODGE COUNTY PROBATE COURT
TO: All interested persons:
TONYA JONES BROWN has petitioned to be appointed Administrator of the Estate of BARNEY FELTON JONES, JR., deceased, of said County. The petitioner has also applied for waiver of bond and/or grant of certain powers contained in O.C.G.A. § 53-12-261.)
All interested parties are hereby notified to show cause why said petition should not be granted.
All objections to the petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections, and must be filed with the Court on or before October 3, 2016.
All pleadings/objections must be signed under oath before a Notary Public or before a Probate Court Clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your pleadings/objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party. Contact probate court personnel at the following address/telephone number for the required amount of filing fees. If any objections are filed a hearing will be scheduled at a later date. If no objections are filed, the Petition may be granted without a hearing.
s/AL MCCRANIE,
Probate Judge
5401 Anson Avenue
Eastman, Georgia 31023
Telephone: 478-374-3775
JOSEPH I. MARCHANT, LLC
Attorney at Law
Post Office Box 4218
Eastman, Georgia 31023
Telephone No.: 478-374-1505
NOTICE OF SALE
UNDER POWER
GEORGIA, DODGE COUNTY
By virtue of the power of sale contained in the Deed to Secure Debt from THOMAS DAVID HOLT and TIMOTHY S. SMITH to MERCHANTS & CITIZENS BANK, dated January 29, 2009, recorded in Deed Book 625, pages 248-251, in the Office of the Clerk of Superior Court of Dodge County, Georgia, conveying the property described hereinafter to secure a Note in the original principal amount of $522,854.06, with interest thereon as set forth therein, for a total amount of $512,925.46 (as of August 29, 2016) being due, there will be sold at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, before the Courthouse door of Dodge County, Eastman, Georgia, during the legal hours of sale on the FIRST TUESDAY IN OCTOBER, 2016, the following described property, to-wit:
TRACT NUMBER ONE: ALL THAT CERTAIN TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND LYING AND BEING IN LAND LOT NUMBERS 50 AND 51 IN THE FIFTEENTH (15TH) LAND DISTRICT OF DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA, CONSISTING OF 191.55 ACRES, MORE OR LESS, AND BEING MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AND SHOWN AS 78.85 ACRE TRACT IN LAND LOT NUMBER 50 AND A 112.70 ACRE TRACT IN LAND LOT NUMBER 51 ON THAT CERTAIN PLAT OF SURVEY DATED APRIL 3, 1947, MADE FOR MRS. HIRHAM COOPER AND A. C. SANDERS BY JAKE D. HARRELL, SURVEYOR, AND FOUND RECORDED IN DEED BOOK 52 AT PAGE 435 IN THE DEED RECORDS OF DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA; SAID PLAT BEING INCORPORATED HEREIN AND MADE A PART HEREOF BY REFERENCE THERETO.
THIS IS THE SAME PROPERTY AS TRACT NUMBERS V AND VI IN THAT CERTAIN DEED DATED JUNE 5, 1997, FROM EVELYN S. HOLT TO JACK E. HOLT, JR. AND THOMAS DAVID HOLT AS FOUND RECORDED IN DEED BOOK 286 AT PAGES 116-118 IN THE DEED RECORDS OF DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA.
SUBJECT TO EXISTING EASEMENTS FOR PUBLIC ROADS AND UTILITIES.
TRACT NUMBER TWO: ALL THAT CERTAIN TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND LYING AND BEING IN LAND LOT NUMBERS 40 AND 41 IN THE FIFTEENTH (15TH) LAND DISTRICT OF DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA, CONSISTING OF A TOTAL OF 90.42 ACRES, MORE OR LESS, AND BEING MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AND SHOWN AS TRACT NUMBERS 1 AND 2 ON THAT CERTAIN PLAT OF SURVEY DATED MAY 31, 2006, MADE FOR JACK E. HOLT, JR. BY GRADY BONEY, GEORGIA REGISTERED LAND SURVEYOR, AND FOUND RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK 35 AT PAGE 219 IN THE DEED RECORDS OF DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA; SAID PLAT BEING INCORPORATED HEREIN AND MADE A PART HEREOF BY REFERENCE THERETO.
SUBJECT TO EXISTING EASEMENTS FOR PUBLIC ROADS AND UTILITIES.
TRACT NUMBER TWO IS CONVEYED SUBJECT TO THE RIGHTS OF PRICE COMMUNICATIONS WIRELESS, INC. ITS SUCCESSORS OR ASSIGNS, IN A LEASE AND RIGHT OF FIRST REFUSAL AS TO A PORTION OF TRACT NUMBER TWO, AS EVIDENCED BY THAT CERTAIN MEMORANDUM OF LEASE AND RIGHT OF FIRST REFUSAL DATED JULY 15, 1998, AS FOUND RECORDED IN DEED BOOK 323 AT PAGES 47-50 IN THE DEED RECORDS OF DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA.
The debt secured by said Deed to Secure Debt has been and is hereby declared due because of non-payment of the indebtedness when due and in the manner provided in the Note and Deed to Secure Debt. The debt remaining in default, the sale will be made for the purpose of paying the same and all expenses of sale, as provided in the Deed to Secure Debt and by law, including attorney’s fees, notice of intent to collect attorney’s fee having been given.
Said property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes, any assessments, liens, encumbrances, zoning ordinances, restrictions, covenants, and matters of record superior to the Deed to Secure Debt first set out above.
To the best knowledge and belief of the undersigned, the party in possession of the property is THOMAS DAVID HOLT AND TIMOTHY S. SMITH, or a tenant or tenants, and said property commonly has an address OF 855 HAWKINSVILLE HWY., EASTMAN, GA 31023.
Pursuant to O.C.G.A. §44-14-162.2, the name, address and telephone number of the individual or entity who shall have the authority to negotiate, amend, or modify all terms of the above described mortgage is as follows: MERCHANTS & CITIZENS BANK, 6 COLLEGE STREET, McRAE, GA 31055. Telephone: 229-868-5656. The foregoing notwithstanding, nothing in O.C.G.A. §44-14-162.2 shall be construed to require MERCHANTS & CITIZENS BANK to negotiate, amend or modify the terms of the Deed to Secure Debt described herein.
The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the Deed to Secure Debt.
THE MERCHANTS & CITIZENS BANK
ATTORNEY IN FACT FOR THOMAS DAVID HOLT AND
TIMOTHY S. SMITH
C. LEE CANNON, JR.
CANNON LAW FIRM, LLC
Attorneys for
The Merchants & Citizens Bank
Post Office Box 55270
McRae, Georgia 31055
Phone - 229-868-6065
Facsimile - 229-868-6063
gpn 11
NOTICE OF SALE UNDER
POWER IN SECURITY DEED
Under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in the security deed from EDWARD MICHAEL HORNE and JOHN ALAN HORNE to CITIZENS BANK & TRUST COMPANY, dated November 14, 1997, and recorded in Deed book 294, page 312-314, Dodge County Records, there will be sold by the undersigned at public outcry to the highest bidder before the Courthouse Door at Dodge County, Georgia, within the legal hours of sale, on the first Tuesday in October, 2016, the following described property:
ALL THAT TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND LYING AND BEING IN THE 15TH LAND DISTRICT OF DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA, AND BEING THAT PART OF LOT OF LAND NO. 186, CONTAINING 5 ACRES, MORE OR LESS, AS SHOWN ON THE PLAT OF A SURVEY MADE BY JIM H. ROSS, DODGE COUNTY SURVEYOR, IN JUNE 1976, AND RECORDED IN THE OFFICE OF THE CLERK OF DODGE SUPERIOR COURT IN PLAT BOOK 14, PAGE 192, AND BY REFERENCE INCORPORATED HEREIN AND BEING FURTHER DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: BEGIN AT THE POINT OF INTERSECTION OF THE NORTHWEST RIGHT OF WAY LINE OF STATE ROUTE 87 WITH THE NORTHEAST LOT LINE OF SAID LOT AND RUN ALONG SAID LOT LINE NORTH 43 DEGREES 30 MINUTES WEST A DISTANCE OF 346 FEET TO A STAKE; THENCE IN A DIRECTION OF SOUTH 43 DEGREES 6 MINUTES WEST A DISTANCE OF 630.5 FEET TO A STAKE; THENCE IN A DIRECTION OF SOUTH 43 DEGREES 30 MINUTES EAST A DISTANCE OF 348.2 FEET TO THE NORTHWEST RIGHT OF WAY LINE OF SAID STATE ROUTE 87; THENCE ALONG SAID RIGHT OF WAY LINE NORTH 42 DEGREES 6 MINUTES EAST 127.6 FEET AND NORTH 43 DEGREES 6 MINUTES EAST A DISTANCE OF 503.1 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING.
SUBJECT TO EXISTING EASEMENTS FOR RIGHTS OF WAY, PUBLIC ROADS AND UTILITIES.
The debt secured by said security deed has been and is hereby declared due because of, among other possible events of default, failure to make payments in accordance with the terms of said note. The debt remaining in default, this sale will be made for the purpose of paying the same, and all expenses of sale, including attorney’s fees.
Said property will be sold subject to ad valorem taxes which are due or which are a lien; matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property; and any assessments, liens, encumbrances, zoning ordinances, restrictions, covenants, and matters of record superior to the security deed being foreclosed.
CITIZENS BANK &
TRUST COMPANY
As Attorney-in-Fact for
EDWARD MICHAEL HORNE
AVERY LAW, LLC
110 S. Church Street
Dublin, Georgia 31021
478-353-0146
gpn 11
NOTICE OF SALE UNDER
POWER IN SECURITY DEED
Under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in the security deed from EDWARD MICHAEL HORNE to CITIZENS BANK & TRUST COMPANY, dated April 8, 1994, and recorded in Deed Book 239, page 740-742, Dodge County Records, there will be sold by the undersigned at public outcry to the highest bidder before the Courthouse Door at Dodge County, Georgia, within the legal hours of sale, on the first Tuesday in October, 2016, the following described property:
ALL THAT TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND LYING AND BEING IN LAND NO. 186 IN THE 15TH LAND DISTRICT OF DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA, CONSISTING OF .57 ACRE, MORE OR LESS, AND BEING MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: TO ESTABLISH THE POINT OF BEGINNING, BEGIN AT THE INTERSECTION FORMED BY THE NORTHEAST LAND LOT LINE OF SAID LAND LOT AND THE CENTERLINE OF STATE ROAD NO. 87; THENCE RUN ALONG THE NORTHEAST LAND LOT LINE IN A NORTHWESTERLY DIRECTION A DISTANCE OF 386.44 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING AND FROM SAID POINT OF BEGINNING, THUS ESTABLISHED, RUN THENCE SOUTH 43 DEGREES 06 MINUTES 00 SECONDS WEST A DISTANCE OF 140.24 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE RUN NORTH 43 DEGREES 30 MINUTES 00 SECONDS WEST A DISTANCE OF 176.51 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE RUN NORTH 43 DEGREES 06 MINUTES 00 SECONDS EAST A DISTANCE OF 140.24 FEET TO A POINT LOCATED ON THE NORTHWEST LOT LINE OF SAID LAND LOT; THENCE RUN ALONG SAID NORTHEAST LAND LOT LINE SOUTH 43 DEGREES 30 MINUTES 00 SECONDS EAST A DISTANCE OF 176.51 FEET BACK TO THE PLACE OR POINT OF BEGINNING. ACCORDING TO A PLAT OF SURVEY PREPARED BY JIM H. ROSS, DODGE COUNTY SURVEYOR, DATED 08/21/91, AND RECORDED IN THE OFFICE OF THE CLERK OF DODGE SUPERIOR COURT IN PLAT BOOK 20, PAGE 308, SAID PLAT AND THE RECORDING THEREOF BEING INCORPORATED HEREIN AND MADE A PART HEREOF BY REFERENCE FOR DESCRIPTIVE AND ALL OTHER LEGAL PURPOSES.
SUBJECT TO EXISTING EASEMENTS FOR RIGHTS OF WAY, PUBLIC ROADS AND UTILITIES.
The debt secured by said security deed has been and is hereby declared due because of, among other possible events of default, failure to make payments in accordance with the terms of said note.
The debt remaining in default, this sale will be made for the purpose of paying the same, and all expenses of sale, including attorney’s fees.
Said property will be sold subject to ad valorem taxes which are due or which are a lien; matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property; and any assessments, liens, encumbrances, zoning ordinances, restrictions, covenants, and matters of record superior to the security deed being foreclosed.
CITIZENS BANK &
TRUST COMPANY
As Attorney-in-Fact for
EDWARD MICHAEL HORNE
AVERY LAW, LLC
110 S. Church Street
Dublin, Georgia 31021
478-353-0146
gpn 11
NOTICE OF SALE
UNDER POWER
DODGE COUNTY
Pursuant to the Power of Sale contained in a Security Deed given by BETTY D RIDDLE AND ANTHONY T RIDDLE TO MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS, INC. AS A NOMINEE FOR COUNTRYWIDE HOME LOANS, INC. dated 4/6/2007 and recorded in Deed Book 574 Page 160 Dodge County, Georgia records; as last transferred to or acquired by DITECH FINANCIAL LLC F/K/A GREEN TREE SERVICING, LLC, conveying the after-described property to secure a Note in the original principal amount of $ 124,000.00, with interest at the rate specified therein, there will be sold by the undersigned at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the Courthouse door of Dodge County, Georgia (or such other area as designated by Order of the Superior Court of said county), within the legal hours of sale on October 04, 2016 (being the first Tuesday of said month unless said date falls on a Federal Holiday, in which case being the first Wednesday of said month), the following described property:
ALL THAT TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND LYING AND BEING IN THE CITY OF EASTMAN, DODGE COUNTY. GEORGIA, BEING A PART OF LAND LOT 20 IN THE 15TH LAND DISTRICT OF SAID COUNTY AND BEING MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AND SHOWN BY A PLAT OF SURVEY DATED FEBRUARY 10, 1999, DRAWN BY W.P. JOHNSON AND ASSOC., REGISTERED LAND SURVEYORS, PREPARED FOR EASTMAN REALTY INC. AND BEING IN BLOCK ‘A’ OF GREENWOOD HEIGHTS SUBDIVISION. SAID PARCEL OF LAND BEING MORE PARTICULARLY DELINEATED ON SAID PLAT AS BEING TRACT “B” AND FRONTING 150 FEET ON EVERGREEN CIRCLE. SAID PLAT BEING RECORDED IN THE OFFICE OF THE CLERK OF DODGE SUPERIOR COURT IN PLAT BOOK 29, PAGE 251. SAID PLAT AND THE RECORD THEREOF BEING INCORPORATED HEREIN FOR DESCRIPTIVE AND ALL OTHER LEGAL PURPOSES.
The debt secured by said Security Deed has been and is hereby declared due because of, among other possible events of default, failure to pay the indebtedness as and when due and in the manner provided in the Note and Security Deed. The debt remaining in default, this sale will be made for the purpose of paying the same and all expenses of this sale, as provided in the Security Deed and by law, including attorney’s fees (notice of intent to collect attorney’s fees having been given).
Said property is commonly known as 904 EVERGREEN CIRCLE, EASTMAN, GA 31023 together with all fixtures and personal property attached to and constituting a part of said property, if any.
TO THE BEST KNOWLEDGE AND BELIEF OF THE UNDERSIGNED, THE PARTY (OR PARTIES) IN POSSESSION OF THE SUBJECT PROPERTY IS (ARE): ANTHONY RIDDLE AND BETTY C. RIDDLE OR TENANT OR TENANTS.
DITECH FINANCIAL LLC is the entity or individual designated who shall have full authority to negotiate, amend and modify all terms of the mortgage.
DITECH FINANCIAL LLC
LOSS MITIGATION
7360 S. KYRENE ROAD
TEMPE, AZ 85283
1-800-643-0202
Note, however, that such entity or individual is not required by law to negotiate, amend or modify the terms of the loan.
Said property will be sold subject to: (a) any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but not yet due and payable), (b) unpaid water or sewage bills that constitute a lien against the property whether due and payable or not yet due and payable and which may not be of record, (c) the right of redemption of any taxing authority, (d) any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, and (e) any assessments, liens, encumbrances, zoning ordinances, restrictions, covenants, and matters of record superior to the Security Deed first set out above.
The sale will be conducted subject to (1) confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code; and (2) final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the Security Deed. Pursuant to O.C.G.A. Section 9-13-172.1, which allows for certain procedures regarding the rescission of judicial and non-judicial sales in the State of Georgia, the Deed Under Power and other foreclosure documents may not be provided until final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan as provided immediately above.
DITECH FINANCIAL LLC F/K/A GREEN TREE SERVICING, LLC
as agent and Attorney in Fact for
BETTY D RIDDLE AND
ANTHONY T RIDDLE
ALDRIDGE PITE, LLP
(formerly known as Aldridge Connors, LLP)
15 Piedmont Center
3575 Piedmont Road, N.E.
Suite 500
Atlanta, Georgia 30305
404-994-7400
1317-2181A
THIS LAW FIRM MAY BE ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. 1317-2181A
1015
NAME CHANGE
gpn 15
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF DODGE COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
In Re: LARRY LEE HOGGS
Petition to Change Name
Civil Action File No.: 16V-7925
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
Notice is hereby given that LARRY LEE HOGGS, the undersigned, filed his Petition to the Superior Court of Dodge County on September 2, 2016, praying for a change in his name to be established as LARRY LEE HOGUE.
Notice is hereby given pursuant to law to any interested or affected party to appear in said Court and to file objections to such name change. Objections must be filed with said Court within thirty (30) days of the filing of said Petition.
This 1st day of September, 2016.
JOSEPH I. MARCHANT, LLC
Post Office Box 4218
Eastman, Georgia 31023
Telephone: 478-374-1505
Facsimile: 478-374-1512
gpn 15
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF DODGE COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN RE: MICHAEL KEYAY GLENN, MICHAEL KEYHEART GLENN, ISAIAH TOOQUTE GLENN
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
Notice is hereby given that MICHAEL KEYAY GLENN filed a petition in the Superior Court of Dodge County on the 22nd day of August praying for the name of his Minor Son MICHAEL KEYHEART GLENN to be changed to MICHAEL KEYHEART TRUELOVE, for the name of his minor son ISAIAH TOOQUTE GLENN, be changed to ISAIAH TOOQUTE TRUELOVE, and for his name MICHAEL KEYAY GLENN, to be changed to KEYAY TRUELOVE.
Notice is hereby given to all interested or affected persons to appear in said Court and file objections to such name change. Objections must be filed within thirty (30) days if the filing of said petition.
This the 22nd day of August, 2016.
SMITH AND HARRINGTON
Attorneys at Law
P.O. Box 130
Eastman, Georgia 31023
Telephone: 478-374-3488
gpn 15
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF DODGE COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN RE: CANDICE ELISE TAYLOR KERSEY
CIVIL ACTION FILE NO.:
16V-7930
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
GEORGIA, DODGE COUNTY Notice is hereby given that CANDICE ELISE TAYLOR KERSEY, the undersigned, filed this petition to the Superior Court of DODGE County, Georgia on the 8th day of SEPTEMBER, 2016, praying for a change in the name of the petitioner from CANDICE ELISE TAYLOR KERSEY to CANDICE ELISE TAYLOR.
Notice is hereby given pursuant to law
to any interested or affected party to appear in said Court and to file objections to such name change.
Objections must be filed with said Court within 30 days of the filing of said petition.
This 7th day of September, 2016.
CANDICE E.T. KERSEY
Petitioner
1018
PROBATE NOTICES
gpn 18
PROBATE COURT OF DODGE COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN RE: Estate of WILSENE
BARBARA ANDREWS, deceased
ESTATE NO.: P-16-9010
PETITION FOR YEAR’S SUPPORT
NOTICE OF PETITION TO FILE FOR YEAR’S SUPPORT
The Petition of VICTOR F. ANDREWS, for Year’s Support form this Estate of WILSENE BARBARA ANDREWS, deceased, for decedent’s surviving spouse having been duly filed, all interested person are hereby notified to show cause, if any they have, on or before October 10, 2016, why said Petition should not be granted.
All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections, and must be filed on or before the time stated in the preceding sentence. All pleadings / objections must be signed before a notary public or before a probate court clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your pleading / objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party. Contact probate court personnel at the following address / telephone for the required filing fees. If any objections are filed, a Hearing will be scheduled at a later date in the Probate Court of the above named county, located at 5401 Anson Avenue, Eastman, Dodge County, Georgia. If no objections are filed, the Petition may be granted without a Hearing.
SO ORDERED this 9th day of September, 2016.
s/AL MCCRANIE
Judge of Probate Court
gpn 18
PROBATE COURT OF DODGE COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN RE: Estate of BARNEY FELTON JONES, JR., Deceased
Estate No.: P-16-9006
PETITION FOR LETTERS OF ADMINISTRATION
NOTICE
GEORGIA, DODGE COUNTY PROBATE COURT
TO: All interested persons:
TONYA JONES BROWN has petitioned to be appointed Administrator of the Estate of BARNEY FELTON JONES, JR., deceased, of said County. The petitioner has also applied for waiver of bond and/or grant of certain powers contained in O.C.G.A. § 53-12-261.)
All interested parties are hereby notified to show cause why said petition should not be granted.
All objections to the petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections, and must be filed with the Court on or before October 3, 2016.
All pleadings/objections must be signed under oath before a Notary Public or before a Probate Court Clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your pleadings/objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party. Contact probate court personnel at the following address/telephone number for the required amount of filing fees. If any objections are filed a hearing will be scheduled at a later date. If no objections are filed, the Petition may be granted without a hearing.
s/AL MCCRANIE,
Probate Judge
5401 Anson Avenue
Eastman, Georgia 31023
Telephone: 478-374-3775
JOSEPH I. MARCHANT, LLC
Attorney at Law
Post Office Box 4218
Eastman, Georgia 31023
Telephone No.: 478-374-1505
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)