Legals September 14, 2016 Part 2

NO­TICE OF SALE
UN­DER POW­ER
GEOR­GIA, DODGE COUN­TY
By vir­tue of the pow­er of sale con­tained in the Deed to Se­cure Debt from THO­MAS DA­VID HOLT and TI­MOTHY S. SMITH to MER­CHANTS & CIT­I­ZENS BANK, dat­ed Janu­ary 29, 2009, record­ed in Deed Book 625, pag­es 248-251, in the Of­fice of the Clerk of Su­pe­ri­or Court of Dodge Coun­ty, Geor­gia, con­vey­ing the prop­er­ty de­scribed here­i­naft­er to se­cure a Note in the origi­nal prin­ci­pal amount of $522,854.06, with in­ter­est there­on as set forth there­in, for a to­tal amount of $512,925.46 (as of Au­gust 29, 2016) be­ing due, there will be sold at pub­lic out­cry to the high­est bid­der for cash, be­fore the Court­house door of Dodge Coun­ty, East­man, Geor­gia, dur­ing the le­gal hours of sale on the FIRST TUES­DAY IN OC­TOB­ER, 2016, the fol­low­ing de­scribed prop­er­ty, to-wit:
TRACT NUMBER ONE: ALL THAT CER­TAIN TRACT OR PAR­CEL OF LAND LY­ING AND BE­ING IN LAND LOT NUMBERS 50 AND 51 IN THE FIF­TEENTH (15TH) LAND DIS­TRICT OF DODGE COUN­TY, GEOR­GIA, CON­SIST­ING OF 191.55 ACR­ES, MORE OR LESS, AND BE­ING MORE PAR­TICU­LAR­LY DE­SCRIBED AND SHOWN AS 78.85 ACRE TRACT IN LAND LOT NUMBER 50 AND A 112.70 ACRE TRACT IN LAND LOT NUMBER 51 ON THAT CER­TAIN PLAT OF SUR­VEY DAT­ED APRIL 3, 1947, MADE FOR MRS. HIR­HAM CO­OP­ER AND A. C. SAN­DERS BY JAKE D. HAR­RELL, SUR­VEYOR, AND FOUND RECORD­ED IN DEED BOOK 52 AT PAGE 435 IN THE DEED RECORDS OF DODGE COUN­TY, GEOR­GIA; SAID PLAT BE­ING IN­COR­PO­RAT­ED HERE­IN AND MADE A PART HERE­OF BY REF­ER­ENCE THERE­TO.
THIS IS THE SAME PROP­ER­TY AS TRACT NUMBERS V AND VI IN THAT CER­TAIN DEED DAT­ED JUNE 5, 1997, FROM EVE­LYN S. HOLT TO JACK E. HOLT, JR. AND THO­MAS DA­VID HOLT AS FOUND RECORD­ED IN DEED BOOK 286 AT PAG­ES 116-118 IN THE DEED RECORDS OF DODGE COUN­TY, GEOR­GIA.
SUB­JECT TO EX­IST­ING EASE­MENTS FOR PUB­LIC ROADS AND UTIL­I­TIES.
TRACT NUMBER TWO: ALL THAT CER­TAIN TRACT OR PAR­CEL OF LAND LY­ING AND BE­ING IN LAND LOT NUMBERS 40 AND 41 IN THE FIF­TEENTH (15TH) LAND DIS­TRICT OF DODGE COUN­TY, GEOR­GIA, CON­SIST­ING OF A TO­TAL OF 90.42 ACR­ES, MORE OR LESS, AND BE­ING MORE PAR­TICU­LAR­LY DE­SCRIBED AND SHOWN AS TRACT NUMBERS 1 AND 2 ON THAT CER­TAIN PLAT OF SUR­VEY DAT­ED MAY 31, 2006, MADE FOR JACK E. HOLT, JR. BY GRA­DY BONEY, GEOR­GIA REG­IS­TERED LAND SUR­VEYOR, AND FOUND RECORD­ED IN PLAT BOOK 35 AT PAGE 219 IN THE DEED RECORDS OF DODGE COUN­TY, GEOR­GIA; SAID PLAT BE­ING IN­COR­PO­RAT­ED HERE­IN AND MADE A PART HERE­OF BY REF­ER­ENCE THERE­TO.
SUB­JECT TO EX­IST­ING EASE­MENTS FOR PUB­LIC ROADS AND UTIL­I­TIES.
TRACT NUMBER TWO IS CON­VEYED SUB­JECT TO THE RIGHTS OF PRICE COM­MU­NI­CA­TIONS WIRE­LESS, INC. ITS SUC­CES­SORS OR AS­SIGNS, IN A LEASE AND RIGHT OF FIRST RE­FU­SAL AS TO A POR­TION OF TRACT NUMBER TWO, AS EV­I­DENCED BY THAT CER­TAIN MEM­O­RAN­DUM OF LEASE AND RIGHT OF FIRST RE­FU­SAL DAT­ED JULY 15, 1998, AS FOUND RECORD­ED IN DEED BOOK 323 AT PAG­ES 47-50 IN THE DEED RECORDS OF DODGE COUN­TY, GEOR­GIA.
The debt se­cured by said Deed to Se­cure Debt has been and is here­by de­clared due be­cause of non-pay­ment of the in­debt­ed­ness when due and in the man­ner pro­vid­ed in the Note and Deed to Se­cure Debt. The debt re­main­ing in de­fault, the sale will be made for the pur­pose of pay­ing the same and all ex­pens­es of sale, as pro­vid­ed in the Deed to Se­cure Debt and by law, in­clud­ing at­tor­ney’s fees, no­tice of int­ent to col­lect at­tor­ney’s fee hav­ing been given.
Said prop­er­ty will be sold sub­ject to any out­stand­ing ad valor­em tax­es, any as­ses­sments, liens, en­cum­branc­es, zon­ing or­di­nanc­es, re­stric­tions, cov­en­ants, and mat­ters of record su­pe­ri­or to the Deed to Se­cure Debt first set out above.
To the best knowl­edge and be­lief of the un­der­signed, the par­ty in pos­ses­sion of the prop­er­ty is THO­MAS DA­VID HOLT AND TI­MOTHY S. SMITH, or a ten­ant or ten­ants, and said prop­er­ty com­mon­ly has an ad­dress OF 855 HAW­KINS­VILLE HWY., EAST­MAN, GA 31023.
Pur­su­ant to O.C.G.A. §44-14-162.2, the name, ad­dress and tel­e­phone number of the in­di­vid­u­al or ent­i­ty who shall have the au­thor­i­ty to ne­go­tiate, amend, or mod­i­fy all terms of the above de­scribed mort­gage is as fol­lows: MER­CHANTS & CIT­I­ZENS BANK, 6 COL­LEGE STREET, Mc­RAE, GA 31055. Tel­e­phone: 229-868-5656. The fore­go­ing not­with­stand­ing, noth­ing in O.C.G.A. §44-14-162.2 shall be con­strued to re­quire MER­CHANTS & CIT­I­ZENS BANK to ne­go­tiate, amend or mod­i­fy the terms of the Deed to Se­cure Debt de­scribed here­in.
The sale will be con­duct­ed sub­ject (1) to con­fir­ma­tion that the sale is not pro­hibi­ted un­der the U.S. Bank­rupt­cy Code and (2) to fin­al con­fir­ma­tion and au­dit of the sta­tus of the loan with the hold­er of the Deed to Se­cure Debt.
THE MER­CHANTS & CIT­I­ZENS BANK
AT­TOR­NEY IN FACT FOR THO­MAS DA­VID HOLT AND
TI­MOTHY S. SMITH
C. LEE CAN­NON, JR.
CAN­NON LAW FIRM, LLC
At­tor­neys for
The Mer­chants & Cit­i­zens Bank
Post Of­fice Box 55270
Mc­Rae, Geor­gia 31055
Phone - 229-868-6065
Fac­si­mile - 229-868-6063
NO­TICE OF SALE UN­DER
POW­ER IN SE­CUR­I­TY DEED
Un­der and by vir­tue of the pow­er of sale con­tained in the se­cur­i­ty deed from ED­WARD MICHAEL HORNE and JOHN ALAN HORNE to CIT­I­ZENS BANK & TRUST COM­PA­NY, dat­ed No­vem­ber 14, 1997, and record­ed in Deed book 294, page 312-314, Dodge Coun­ty Records, there will be sold by the un­der­signed at pub­lic out­cry to the high­est bid­der be­fore the Court­house Door at Dodge Coun­ty, Geor­gia, with­in the le­gal hours of sale, on the first Tues­day in Oc­tob­er, 2016, the fol­low­ing de­scribed prop­er­ty:
ALL THAT TRACT OR PAR­CEL OF LAND LY­ING AND BE­ING IN THE 15TH LAND DIS­TRICT OF DODGE COUN­TY, GEOR­GIA, AND BE­ING THAT PART OF LOT OF LAND NO. 186, CON­TAIN­ING 5 ACR­ES, MORE OR LESS, AS SHOWN ON THE PLAT OF A SUR­VEY MADE BY JIM H. ROSS, DODGE COUN­TY SUR­VEYOR, IN JUNE 1976, AND RECORD­ED IN THE OF­FICE OF THE CLERK OF DODGE SU­PE­RI­OR COURT IN PLAT BOOK 14, PAGE 192, AND BY REF­ER­ENCE IN­COR­PO­RAT­ED HERE­IN AND BE­ING FUR­THER DE­SCRIBED AS FOL­LOWS: BE­GIN AT THE POINT OF IN­TER­SEC­TION OF THE NORTH­WEST RIGHT OF WAY LINE OF STATE RO­UTE 87 WITH THE NORTH­EAST LOT LINE OF SAID LOT AND RUN ALONG SAID LOT LINE NORTH 43 DE­GREES 30 MINUTES WEST A DIS­TANCE OF 346 FEET TO A STAKE; THENCE IN A DI­REC­TION OF SOUTH 43 DE­GREES 6 MINUTES WEST A DIS­TANCE OF 630.5 FEET TO A STAKE; THENCE IN A DI­REC­TION OF SOUTH 43 DE­GREES 30 MINUTES EAST A DIS­TANCE OF 348.2 FEET TO THE NORTH­WEST RIGHT OF WAY LINE OF SAID STATE RO­UTE 87; THENCE ALONG SAID RIGHT OF WAY LINE NORTH 42 DE­GREES 6 MINUTES EAST 127.6 FEET AND NORTH 43 DE­GREES 6 MINUTES EAST A DIS­TANCE OF 503.1 FEET TO THE POINT OF BE­GIN­NING.
SUB­JECT TO EX­IST­ING EASE­MENTS FOR RIGHTS OF WAY, PUB­LIC ROADS AND UTIL­I­TIES.
The debt se­cured by said se­cur­i­ty deed has been and is here­by de­clared due be­cause of, among oth­er pos­si­ble ev­ents of de­fault, fai­lure to make pay­ments in ac­cor­dance with the terms of said note. The debt re­main­ing in de­fault, this sale will be made for the pur­pose of pay­ing the same, and all ex­pens­es of sale, in­clud­ing at­tor­ney’s fees.
Said prop­er­ty will be sold sub­ject to ad valor­em tax­es which are due or which are a lien; mat­ters which might be dis­closed by an ac­cu­rate sur­vey and in­spec­tion of the prop­er­ty; and any as­sess­ments, liens, en­cum­branc­es, zon­ing or­di­nanc­es, re­stric­tions, cov­en­ants, and mat­ters of record su­pe­ri­or to the se­cur­i­ty deed be­ing fore­closed.
CIT­I­ZENS BANK &
TRUST COM­PA­NY
As At­tor­ney-in-Fact for
ED­WARD MICHAEL HORNE
AVERY LAW, LLC
110 S. Church Street
Du­blin, Geor­gia 31021
478-353-0146
NO­TICE OF SALE UN­DER
POW­ER IN SE­CUR­I­TY DEED
Un­der and by vir­tue of the pow­er of sale con­tained in the se­cur­i­ty deed from ED­WARD MICHAEL HORNE to CIT­I­ZENS BANK & TRUST COM­PA­NY, dat­ed April 8, 1994, and record­ed in Deed Book 239, page 740-742, Dodge Coun­ty Records, there will be sold by the un­der­signed at pub­lic out­cry to the high­est bid­der be­fore the Court­house Door at Dodge Coun­ty, Geor­gia, with­in the le­gal hours of sale, on the first Tues­day in Oc­tob­er, 2016, the fol­low­ing de­scribed prop­er­ty:
ALL THAT TRACT OR PAR­CEL OF LAND LY­ING AND BE­ING IN LAND NO. 186 IN THE 15TH LAND DIS­TRICT OF DODGE COUN­TY, GEOR­GIA, CON­SIST­ING OF .57 ACRE, MORE OR LESS, AND BE­ING MORE PAR­TICU­LAR­LY DE­SCRIBED AS FOL­LOWS: TO ES­TAB­LISH THE POINT OF BE­GIN­NING, BE­GIN AT THE IN­TER­SEC­TION FORMED BY THE NORTH­EAST LAND LOT LINE OF SAID LAND LOT AND THE CEN­TER­LINE OF STATE ROAD NO. 87; THENCE RUN ALONG THE NORTH­EAST LAND LOT LINE IN A NORTH­WEST­ER­LY DI­REC­TION A DIS­TANCE OF 386.44 FEET TO THE POINT OF BE­GIN­NING AND FROM SAID POINT OF BE­GIN­NING, THUS ES­TAB­LISHED, RUN THENCE SOUTH 43 DE­GREES 06 MINUTES 00 SEC­ONDS WEST A DIS­TANCE OF 140.24 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE RUN NORTH 43 DE­GREES 30 MINUTES 00 SEC­ONDS WEST A DIS­TANCE OF 176.51 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE RUN NORTH 43 DE­GREES 06 MINUTES 00 SEC­ONDS EAST A DIS­TANCE OF 140.24 FEET TO A POINT LO­CAT­ED ON THE NORTH­WEST LOT LINE OF SAID LAND LOT; THENCE RUN ALONG SAID NORTH­EAST LAND LOT LINE SOUTH 43 DE­GREES 30 MINUTES 00 SEC­ONDS EAST A DIS­TANCE OF 176.51 FEET BACK TO THE PLACE OR POINT OF BE­GIN­NING. AC­CORD­ING TO A PLAT OF SUR­VEY PRE­PARED BY JIM H. ROSS, DODGE COUN­TY SUR­VEYOR, DAT­ED 08/21/91, AND RECORD­ED IN THE OF­FICE OF THE CLERK OF DODGE SU­PE­RI­OR COURT IN PLAT BOOK 20, PAGE 308, SAID PLAT AND THE RECORD­ING THERE­OF BE­ING IN­COR­PO­RAT­ED HERE­IN AND MADE A PART HERE­OF BY REF­ER­ENCE FOR DE­SCRIP­TIVE AND ALL OTH­ER LE­GAL PUR­POS­ES.
SUB­JECT TO EX­IST­ING EASE­MENTS FOR RIGHTS OF WAY, PUB­LIC ROADS AND UTIL­I­TIES.
The debt se­cured by said se­cur­i­ty deed has been and is here­by de­clared due be­cause of, among oth­er pos­si­ble ev­ents of de­fault, fai­lure to make pay­ments in ac­cor­dance with the terms of said note.
The debt re­main­ing in de­fault, this sale will be made for the pur­pose of pay­ing the same, and all ex­pens­es of sale, in­clud­ing at­tor­ney’s fees.
Said prop­er­ty will be sold sub­ject to ad valor­em tax­es which are due or which are a lien; mat­ters which might be dis­closed by an ac­cu­rate sur­vey and in­spec­tion of the prop­er­ty; and any as­sess­ments, liens, en­cum­branc­es, zon­ing or­di­nanc­es, re­stric­tions, cov­en­ants, and mat­ters of record su­pe­ri­or to the se­cur­i­ty deed be­ing fore­closed.
CIT­I­ZENS BANK &
TRUST COM­PA­NY
As At­tor­ney-in-Fact for
ED­WARD MICHAEL HORNE
AVERY LAW, LLC
110 S. Church Street
Du­blin, Geor­gia 31021
478-353-0146
NO­TICE OF SALE
UN­DER POW­ER
DODGE COUN­TY
Pur­su­ant to the Pow­er of Sale con­tained in a Se­cur­i­ty Deed given by BET­TY D RID­DLE AND AN­THO­NY T RID­DLE TO MORT­GAGE ELEC­TRON­IC REG­IS­TRA­TION SYS­TEMS, INC. AS A NO­MI­NEE FOR COUN­TRY­WIDE HOME LOANS, INC. dat­ed 4/6/2007 and record­ed in Deed Book 574 Page 160 Dodge Coun­ty, Geor­gia records; as last trans­ferred to or ac­quired by DI­TECH FI­NAN­CIAL LLC F/K/A GREEN TREE SERV­IC­ING, LLC, con­vey­ing the af­ter-de­scribed prop­er­ty to se­cure a Note in the origi­nal prin­ci­pal amount of $ 124,000.00, with in­ter­est at the rate speci­fied there­in, there will be sold by the un­der­signed at pub­lic out­cry to the high­est bid­der for cash be­fore the Court­house door of Dodge Coun­ty, Geor­gia (or such oth­er area as des­ig­nat­ed by Or­der of the Su­pe­ri­or Court of said coun­ty), with­in the le­gal hours of sale on Oc­tob­er 04, 2016 (be­ing the first Tues­day of said month un­less said date falls on a Fed­er­al Holi­day, in which case be­ing the first Wed­nes­day of said month), the fol­low­ing de­scribed prop­er­ty:
ALL THAT TRACT OR PAR­CEL OF LAND LY­ING AND BE­ING IN THE CITY OF EAST­MAN, DODGE COUN­TY. GEOR­GIA, BE­ING A PART OF LAND LOT 20 IN THE 15TH LAND DIS­TRICT OF SAID COUN­TY AND BE­ING MORE PAR­TICU­LAR­LY DE­SCRIBED AND SHOWN BY A PLAT OF SUR­VEY DAT­ED FE­BRU­ARY 10, 1999, DRAWN BY W.P. JOHN­SON AND AS­SOC., REG­IS­TERED LAND SUR­VEYORS, PRE­PARED FOR EAST­MAN RE­AL­TY INC. AND BE­ING IN BLOCK ‘A’ OF GREEN­WOOD HEIGHTS SUB­DI­VI­SION. SAID PAR­CEL OF LAND BE­ING MORE PAR­TICU­LAR­LY DE­LIN­E­AT­ED ON SAID PLAT AS BE­ING TRACT “B” AND FRONT­ING 150 FEET ON EV­ER­GREEN CIR­CLE. SAID PLAT BE­ING RECORD­ED IN THE OF­FICE OF THE CLERK OF DODGE SU­PE­RI­OR COURT IN PLAT BOOK 29, PAGE 251. SAID PLAT AND THE RECORD THERE­OF BE­ING IN­COR­PO­RAT­ED HERE­IN FOR DE­SCRIP­TIVE AND ALL OTH­ER LE­GAL PUR­POS­ES.
The debt se­cured by said Se­cur­i­ty Deed has been and is here­by de­clared due be­cause of, among oth­er pos­si­ble ev­ents of de­fault, fai­lure to pay the in­debt­ed­ness as and when due and in the man­ner pro­vid­ed in the Note and Se­cur­i­ty Deed. The debt re­main­ing in de­fault, this sale will be made for the pur­pose of pay­ing the same and all ex­pens­es of this sale, as pro­vid­ed in the Se­cur­i­ty Deed and by law, in­clud­ing at­tor­ney’s fees (no­tice of int­ent to col­lect at­tor­ney’s fees hav­ing been given).
Said prop­er­ty is com­mon­ly known as 904 EV­ER­GREEN CIR­CLE, EAST­MAN, GA 31023 to­geth­er with all fix­tures and per­son­al prop­er­ty at­tached to and con­sti­tut­ing a part of said prop­er­ty, if any.
TO THE BEST KNOWL­EDGE AND BE­LIEF OF THE UN­DER­SIGNED, THE PAR­TY (OR PAR­TIES) IN POS­SES­SION OF THE SUB­JECT PROP­ER­TY IS (ARE): AN­THO­NY RID­DLE AND BET­TY C. RID­DLE OR TEN­ANT OR TEN­ANTS.
DI­TECH FI­NAN­CIAL LLC is the ent­i­ty or in­di­vid­u­al des­ig­nat­ed who shall have full au­thor­i­ty to ne­go­tiate, amend and mod­i­fy all terms of the mort­gage.
DI­TECH FI­NAN­CIAL LLC
LOSS MIT­I­GA­TION
7360 S. KYR­ENE ROAD
TEM­PE, AZ 85283
1-800-643-0202
Note, how­ev­er, that such ent­i­ty or in­di­vid­u­al is not re­quired by law to ne­go­tiate, amend or mod­i­fy the terms of the loan.
Said prop­er­ty will be sold sub­ject to: (a) any out­stand­ing ad valor­em tax­es (in­clud­ing tax­es which are a lien, but not yet due and pay­able), (b) un­paid wa­ter or sew­age bills that con­sti­tute a lien against the prop­er­ty wheth­er due and pay­able or not yet due and pay­able and which may not be of record, (c) the right of re­demp­tion of any tax­ing au­thor­i­ty, (d) any mat­ters which might be dis­closed by an ac­cu­rate sur­vey and in­spec­tion of the prop­er­ty, and (e) any as­sess­ments, liens, en­cum­branc­es, zon­ing or­di­nanc­es, re­stric­tions, cov­en­ants, and mat­ters of record su­pe­ri­or to the Se­cur­i­ty Deed first set out above.
The sale will be con­duct­ed sub­ject to (1) con­fir­ma­tion that the sale is not pro­hibi­ted un­der the U.S. Bank­rupt­cy Code; and (2) fin­al con­fir­ma­tion and au­dit of the sta­tus of the loan with the hold­er of the Se­cur­i­ty Deed. Pur­su­ant to O.C.G.A. Sec­tion 9-13-172.1, which al­lows for cer­tain pro­cedures re­gard­ing the re­scis­sion of ju­di­cial and non-ju­di­cial sales in the State of Geor­gia, the Deed Un­der Pow­er and oth­er fore­clo­sure docu­ments may not be pro­vid­ed un­til fin­al con­fir­ma­tion and au­dit of the sta­tus of the loan as pro­vid­ed im­me­diate­ly above.
DI­TECH FI­NAN­CIAL LLC F/K/A GREEN TREE SERV­IC­ING, LLC
as agent and At­tor­ney in Fact for
BET­TY D RID­DLE AND
AN­THO­NY T RID­DLE
AL­DRIDGE PITE, LLP
(for­mer­ly known as Al­dridge Con­nors, LLP)
15 Pied­mont Cen­ter
3575 Pied­mont Road, N.E.
Su­ite 500
Atlan­ta, Geor­gia 30305
404-994-7400
1317-2181A
THIS LAW FIRM MAY BE ACT­ING AS A DEBT COL­LEC­TOR AT­TEMPT­ING TO COL­LECT A DEBT. ANY IN­FOR­MA­TION OB­TAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PUR­POSE. 1317-2181A

NAME CHANGE
IN THE SU­PE­RI­OR COURT OF DODGE COUN­TY
STATE OF GEOR­GIA
In Re: LAR­RY LEE HOGGS
Pe­ti­tion to Change Name
Civil Ac­tion File No.: 16V-7925
NO­TICE OF PE­TI­TION TO CHANGE NAME
No­tice is here­by given that LAR­RY LEE HOGGS, the un­der­signed, filed his Pe­ti­tion to the Su­pe­ri­or Court of Dodge Coun­ty on Sep­tem­ber 2, 2016, pray­ing for a change in his name to be es­tab­lished as LAR­RY LEE HOGUE.
No­tice is here­by given pur­su­ant to law to any in­ter­est­ed or af­fect­ed par­ty to ap­pear in said Court and to file ob­jec­tions to such name change. Ob­jec­tions must be filed with said Court with­in thir­ty (30) days of the fil­ing of said Pe­ti­tion.
This 1st day of Sep­tem­ber, 2016.
JO­SEPH I. MARCH­ANT, LLC
Post Of­fice Box 4218
East­man, Geor­gia 31023
Tel­e­phone: 478-374-1505
Fac­si­mile: 478-374-1512
IN THE SU­PE­RI­OR COURT OF DODGE COUN­TY
STATE OF GEOR­GIA
IN RE: MICHAEL KEY­AY GLENN, MICHAEL KEY­HEART GLENN, ISAIAH TOOQ­UTE GLENN
NO­TICE OF PE­TI­TION TO CHANGE NAME
No­tice is here­by given that MICHAEL KEY­AY GLENN filed a pe­ti­tion in the Su­pe­ri­or Court of Dodge Coun­ty on the 22nd day of Au­gust pray­ing for the name of his Minor Son MICHAEL KEY­HEART GLENN to be changed to MICHAEL KEY­HEART TRUELOVE, for the name of his minor son ISAIAH TOOQ­UTE GLENN, be changed to ISAIAH TOOQ­UTE TRUELOVE, and for his name MICHAEL KEY­AY GLENN, to be changed to KEY­AY TRUELOVE.
No­tice is here­by given to all in­ter­est­ed or af­fect­ed per­sons to ap­pear in said Court and file ob­jec­tions to such name change. Ob­jec­tions must be filed with­in thir­ty (30) days if the fil­ing of said pe­ti­tion.
This the 22nd day of Au­gust, 2016.
SMITH AND HAR­RING­TON
At­tor­neys at Law
P.O. Box 130
East­man, Geor­gia 31023
Tel­e­phone: 478-374-3488
IN THE SU­PE­RI­OR COURT OF DODGE COUN­TY
STATE OF GEOR­GIA
IN RE: CAN­DICE ELISE TAYLOR KER­SEY
CIVIL AC­TION FILE NO.:
16V-7930
NO­TICE OF PE­TI­TION TO CHANGE NAME
GEOR­GIA, DODGE COUN­TY No­tice is here­by given that CAN­DICE ELISE TAYLOR KER­SEY, the un­der­signed, filed this pe­ti­tion to the Su­pe­ri­or Court of DODGE Coun­ty, Geor­gia on the 8th day of SEP­TEM­BER, 2016, pray­ing for a change in the name of the pe­ti­tion­er from CAN­DICE ELISE TAYLOR KER­SEY to CAN­DICE ELISE TAYLOR.
No­tice is here­by given pur­su­ant to law
to any in­ter­est­ed or af­fect­ed par­ty to ap­pear in said Court and to file ob­jec­tions to such name change.
Ob­jec­tions must be filed with said Court with­in 30 days of the fil­ing of said pe­ti­tion.
This 7th day of Sep­tem­ber, 2016.
CAN­DICE E.T. KER­SEY
Pe­ti­tion­er

PROBATE NOTICES
PROBATE COURT OF DODGE COUN­TY
STATE OF GEOR­GIA
IN RE: Es­tate of WIL­SENE
BAR­BARA AN­DREWS, de­ceased
ES­TATE NO.: P-16-9010
PE­TI­TION FOR YEAR’S SUP­PORT
NO­TICE OF PE­TI­TION TO FILE FOR YEAR’S SUP­PORT
The Pe­ti­tion of VIC­TOR F. AN­DREWS, for Year’s Sup­port form this Es­tate of WIL­SENE BAR­BARA AN­DREWS, de­ceased, for de­ced­ent’s sur­viv­ing spouse hav­ing been duly filed, all in­ter­est­ed per­son are here­by no­ti­fied to show cause, if any they have, on or be­fore Oc­tob­er 10, 2016, why said Pe­ti­tion should not be grant­ed.
All ob­jec­tions to the Pe­ti­tion must be in writ­ing, set­ting forth the grounds of any such ob­jec­tions, and must be filed on or be­fore the time stated in the pre­ced­ing sen­tence. All plead­ings / ob­jec­tions must be signed be­fore a no­tary pub­lic or be­fore a probate court clerk, and fil­ing fees must be ten­dered with your plead­ing / ob­jec­tions, un­less you qual­i­fy to file as an in­di­gent par­ty. Con­tact probate court per­son­nel at the fol­low­ing ad­dress / tel­e­phone for the re­quired fil­ing fees. If any ob­jec­tions are filed, a Hear­ing will be sched­uled at a lat­er date in the Probate Court of the above named coun­ty, lo­cat­ed at 5401 An­son Ave­nue, East­man, Dodge Coun­ty, Geor­gia. If no ob­jec­tions are filed, the Pe­ti­tion may be grant­ed with­out a Hear­ing.
SO OR­DERED this 9th day of Sep­tem­ber, 2016.
s/AL MCCRA­NIE
Judge of Probate Court
PROBATE COURT OF DODGE COUN­TY
STATE OF GEOR­GIA
IN RE: Es­tate of BARN­EY FEL­TON JONES, JR., De­ceased
Es­tate No.: P-16-9006
PE­TI­TION FOR LET­TERS OF AD­MIN­IS­TRA­TION
NO­TICE
GEOR­GIA, DODGE COUN­TY PROBATE COURT
TO: All in­ter­est­ed per­sons:
TON­YA JONES BROWN has pe­ti­tioned to be ap­point­ed Ad­min­is­tra­tor of the Es­tate of BARN­EY FEL­TON JONES, JR., de­ceased, of said Coun­ty. The pe­ti­tion­er has also ap­plied for waiv­er of bond and/or grant of cer­tain pow­ers con­tained in O.C.G.A. § 53-12-261.)
All in­ter­est­ed par­ties are here­by no­ti­fied to show cause why said pe­ti­tion should not be grant­ed.
All ob­jec­tions to the pe­ti­tion must be in writ­ing, set­ting forth the grounds of any such ob­jec­tions, and must be filed with the Court on or be­fore Oc­tob­er 3, 2016.
All plead­ings/ob­jec­tions must be signed un­der oath be­fore a No­tary Pub­lic or be­fore a Probate Court Clerk, and fil­ing fees must be ten­dered with your plead­ings/ob­jec­tions, un­less you qual­i­fy to file as an in­di­gent par­ty. Con­tact probate court per­son­nel at the fol­low­ing ad­dress/tel­e­phone number for the re­quired amount of fil­ing fees. If any ob­jec­tions are filed a hear­ing will be sched­uled at a lat­er date. If no ob­jec­tions are filed, the Pe­ti­tion may be grant­ed with­out a hear­ing.
s/AL MCCRA­NIE,
Probate Judge
5401 An­son Ave­nue
East­man, Geor­gia 31023
Tel­e­phone: 478-374-3775
JO­SEPH I. MARCH­ANT, LLC
At­tor­ney at Law
Post Of­fice Box 4218
East­man, Geor­gia 31023
Tel­e­phone No.: 478-374-1505




