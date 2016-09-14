The Eastman Police Department is experiencing another rash of vehicle break-ins. Some vehicles have had the windows broken, so please remove items from your vehicles at night. Please make sure all of your firearms serial numbers are recorded, in case you do have theft, the serial numbers can be entered as stolen. If you see anyone suspicious in your neighborhood please call 911 immediately.
The Eastman Police Department reported the following arrest made from September 6, 2016 through September 13, 2016.
Lorena Trice, age 26, of Cochran, was arrested for license: driving while license suspended/revoked, and speeding.
Johnnie Fluellen, age 38, of Eastman, was arrested for financial transaction card theft and financial transaction card fraud.
Erica Stidhum, age 29, of Chester, was arrested for giving false name/address/date of birth to officer and license: driving without license.
Earl Robertson, age 53, of Eastman, was arrested for probation violation and headlight requirements.
Clifton Harrell, age 49, of Eastman, was arrested for battery(family violence) and cruelty to children 1st degree.
Charles Sheffield, age 17, of Eastman, was arrested for affray.
Arnesia Rozier, age 20, of Eastman, was arrested for battery(family violence).
Juvenile, age 15, was arrested for obstructing law enforcement officers, affray and disorderly conduct.
The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrest made from September 6, 2016 to Sept 9, 2016.
Huriah Kareem Bledsoe, age 37, of Warner Robins, was arrested for a bench warrant.
Tabatha Murray, age 41, of Eastman, was arrested for probation violation.
More vehicle break-ins occur
