R.I.P. Officer Tim Smith.
Legendary Georgia Coach Vince Dooley and his star player Herschel Walker both endorsed Donald Trump for president – good move. The Communist Party USA endorsed Barack Obama both times he ran and Hillary Clinton this year, trying for three victories in a row. Don’t let them win. The Supreme Court could be lost forever with one leftist presidential term. I notice Sam Nunn and his daughter have donated money to the Clinton campaign but I haven’t found out how much. The Commie Party has given up running a candidate and apparently likes the Democrats just fine.
“Yes, we are at the point where a presidential candidate’s position of not being actively opposed to the Bill of Rights is a key selling point.”
Kurt Schlichter on IJR.com Dec. 2015
“Typically, white liberals prefer to eschew the evils of racial segregation while preferring to live in racially segregated neighborhoods.”
DailyKenn.blogspot.com
The choice is between globalism and Americanism.
Think a billion isn’t big? The Red Lobster restaurant chain sold for $2.1 billion in May 2014.
Half the Democrats in the U.S. Senate signed the letter demanding the Washington Redskins change the name. No Republican would sign it. Herman Cain calls it distraction tactics. Polls consistently show over 40 percent of Native Americans do not care.
When Florida flip-flopper politician Charlie Crist went from Republican to Independent, he deleted the pro-life section from his website. He later joined the Democrats, where the previous pro-life sentiments would not be welcome.
Bumper sticker of the day: OBAMACARE Doesn’t Care.
Random thoughts
