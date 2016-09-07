Dear editor,
In a few months our eight-year nightmare will end, maybe.
Sadly, many people wish to prolong the lawlessness and corruption of Obama and Clinton. I want better for our country than the liars, thieves, and traitors they are giving us. The criminals want no law enforcement, and the cowards agree with them. Illegal aliens are invading America, and the cowards think this is fine. The government is totally corrupt, and yet again the cowards don’t care.
Half of all Americans do not work or pay taxes, so the burden on the other half has become overwhelming. Hard work and success are punished in this country, but freeloaders are heroes. Voters fall for the same tired old crap that has never worked and never will work.
Ignorance is rampant. Our country is being destroyed from within. Is the greatest experiment in history already over? One nation under God is no more. Shame on us.
Stan Evans
Letter to the editor
