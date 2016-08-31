A Dodge County High School senior was killed in a one vehicle accident on Sunday, August 28.
Anthony Erick Craddock, age 18, died when he apparently lost control of the car he was driving, ran off the roadway and hit a tree.
Craddock and two passengers were traveling toward Eastman on Fair Haven Road when he apparently lost control of the car, ran off the right side of the road, ran through a ditch and hit a tree. The vehicle then caught on fire. Craddock was not able to get out of the vehicle.
The two passengers were injured. The male passenger was taken to Dodge County Hospital and the female passenger was flown by helicopter to a hospital in Macon. The accident happened at approximately 8:16 p.m.
Further details from the Georgia State Patrol were not available at presstime.
The driver of the vehicle above was killed in the crash and two passengers were injured.
Dodge County High School senior dies in car wreck
