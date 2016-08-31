I don’t trust polls. Polls can be faked. Pollster Tracy Costin made up results of polls she took and was sentenced to a prison term plus a stiff fine. She worked for big name politicians including Joe Lieberman and George W. Bush. Democrats have adopted the strategy of claiming they’re ahead in polls but we never learn what neighborhoods they are polling. Republicans are always underpolled and underrated in poll results. Big media is in the tank for the Democrats, another good reason to vote for Trump.
“Basically, this election is a war between the Main Stream Media and the social media, the Internet.”
Peter Brimelow on VDare.com
“The media’s only agenda is to elect a leftwing president.”
talk show host Dennis Prager 8-16-16
Studies have found the three most conservative states are 1. Wyoming 2. Mississippi 3. Idaho.
In 2014 it was found that 154,000 illegal aliens came into the USA through just one sector in Arizona. That’s a big hole. Of course the Open Borders crowd realize the invaders are pre-Democrats and have no desire to stop it.
“Let’s set the record straight: perpetual war is a tool of elitists and globalists to enslave the U.S. citizenry. While we are killing thousands of people abroad (most of whom are innocents) – all in the name of ‘liberating’ them – we are tightening the tyrannical noose around the necks of the American people.”
Pastor Chuck Baldwin on VDare.com 5-29-14
The savvy Lyn Nofziger (1924-2006), former top aide to Presidents Nixon and Reagan showed his political acumen by endorsing Steve Forbes over George W. Bush in the 2000 Republican Primary. Good for him. That’s how I voted. The Republican establishment hated Forbes just as it hates Donald Trump today.
