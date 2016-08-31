Letter to the editor

Dear Dodge County News editor,
I would like to condone “TSGT” Joseph Bryan United States Air Force, retired.
On his letter in which he submitted to the paper following the terribly tragic week that Dodge County and its citizens have been faced with in quite some time. Both Mr. Bryan and myself could talk all day long on just what has been going on in other parts of our country these past several weeks, and even during this tragic loss of one of our own local Eastman Police officers who was tragically shot and killed for absolutely NO REASON, other than he was a police officer and therefore saw as a target by nothing more than a 24 year old child with a gun in his hand.
Officer Timothy Smith was simply responding to me of many such calls that he had gotten over his five or so year stretch with the Eastman, Dodge County Police Department, except this one call would be unlike ANY OTHER CALL he had ever been called to and would ultimately ever be called to, as upon his arrival to this call Officer Tim Smith had his life STOLEN AWAY FROM HIM, HIS CHILDREN AND SOON TO BE BRIDE WERE AT THAT TIME ALSO ROBBED OF THIS WONDERFUL HARMLESS MAN’s life as well.
There is not a person on this planet who knew Tim even slightly who wouldn’t tell you that he was the kind of person who would give you the shirt off of his back and I don’t use that as some sort of cliché, if Tim Smith came across you and you needed his shirt then his shirt you would have.
So many times we hear people talk about people being the kind of person that we have all heard that Tim Smith was, well, all jokes and all bull aside, Tim WAS THAT GUY!! He absolutely loved his community and cared about EACH and every single individual that make up the community of both The City of Eastman as well the entire county of Dodge County.
One thing that SEPARATES PLACES LIKE EASTMAN, COCHRAN AND HAWKINSVILLE is the fact that during this tragic event not one business was looted, not the first RIOT TOOK PLACE NOR DID WE HAVE THE FIRST HOME NOR BUSINESS BURNED DOWN TO THE GROUND OVER THIS ALREADY TRAGIC EVENT, WHILE IN ONE MAJOR UNITED STATES CITY, THE CITY OF  MILWAUKEE, THE CITIZENS THERE WERE ALL IN AN UPROAR OVER THE SHOOTING DEATH OF A LOCAL THUG. That had PURPOSELY POINTED A LOADED HAND GUN AT A BLACK POLICE OFFICER CAUSING THE MILWALKEE POLICE OFFICER TO FEEL THE NEED TO PROTECT HIMSELF AND SHOOT THE  YOUNG MAN WHO HAD IN TURN POINTED A LOADED HAND GUN AT!!
These days as police officers what are these men and women supposed to do just stand there and be shot and killed simply in order to avoid riots in their cities? I AM SORRY BUT I THINK NOT!! IF THESE PUNKS WANNA RUN AROUND AND THINK THEY’RE BETTER TRAINED THAN OUR LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICERS from the farthest reaches of the west coast into the most farthest reaches of the eastern United States, then by all means I feel that at this day and time there is nothing we can do or say to make these idiots understand that they’re simply wrong!!


Our police officers are ALL TRAINED in the means and ways of saving lives, even if it means putting their own life or lives in danger and put themselves in the direct line of fire if it will help to save the life or lives of another civilian. See officer Tim Smith had no idea he was about to go on his very last call as an Eastman, Dodge County Police officer and perhaps had he known it were to be his last call, who’s to say that he would have decided to NOT TAKE THAT CALL. IN RESPECT TO THE LATE OFFICER TIMOTHY SMITH, I SIMPLY DONT THINK HE WAS THAT TYPE OF PUBLIC SERVANT...I THINK HE WAS THE TYPE OF PUBLIC SERVANT THAT EVEN HAD HE KNOWN THAT THIS WAS TO BE HIS FINAL CALL AS AN EASTMAN, DODGE COUNTY POLICE OFFICER, HE WOULD HAVE ROLLED RIGHT ON UP AND WALKED RIGHT INTO THE SITUATION THE EXACT SAME WAY IN WHICH HE DID ON August 13, 2016. Where we all know now was Officer Smith’s Final Call as an Eastman, Dodge County Police officer.
I’m going to wrap this letter to the editor up by saying that had the big news outlets been on HAND to cover the funeral of slain police officer Tim Smith and shown just how communities like Eastman and Dodge County all came together in order to say goodbye to a local hero and showing places like Milwaukee, Chicago, and these other big cities that areLOOTING AND RIOTING AND MOST OF ALL BURNING THE PUBLIC AND PRIVATE PROPERTY OF LOCAL BUSINESS PEOPLE AND BUSINESS OWNERS JUST IS NOT THE ANSWER TO SUCH SERIOUS  EVENTS SUCH AS THE SHOOTING AND KILLING OF PEDESTRIANS BY THEIR LOCAL LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICERS!! IN ALL RESPECT WHEN SOME THUG POINTS A GUN AT A POLICE OFFICER THEY’RE ASKING TO GET THEMSELVES SHOT AND POSSIBLY KILLED!!!
Our Hearts go out to not only the family and friends of Officer Tim Smith of The Eastman, Dodge County Police Department, but to each and every police officer, men and women alike, who are some how killed in the line of their jobs. May God be at your sides EACH and every time you ALL GO OUT ON A NEW SHIFT. 
WITH TREMENDOUS RESPECT,
Raymond Wade Johnson, Jr.
