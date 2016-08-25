Eastman council remembers Smith, commends community

By Taelor Rye
At its August 21 meeting, the Eastman City Council discussed that, following the murder of Eastman Police Officer Tim Smith, the community came together in a somewhat unexpected capacity.
City manager Jason Cobb stated, “What I want to do on behalf on the city is tell the community thank you for the support that we received here. It was, I’d say, one of the darkest hours of this city, and the community came together in a way that I’d never seen in my ten years of living here.”
City council members Ronnie Woodard and Milton Johnson echoed the sentiment of other councilors, as Woodard stated, “I was proud to be a member of this community and this county.” Johnson said, “It was a very profound event for me as well,” detailing his emotional response to Smith’s interment.
City council member Buddy Pittman relayed, “That was probably one of the most amazing things that I’ve ever seen and situations that I’ve ever participated in… The citizens of Eastman and Dodge County should be commended.” Pittman continued by praising local law enforcement as well as law enforcement representatives from other areas.
City council member Prince Dawson stated, “I was real proud to see the way the entire community came together and the way they supported each other – the police department, the community – and see how something that could have gone the other way became a shining star of what Dodge County and the City of Eastman can be.”
Chairman Raymond Mullis went on to note the strength and efforts of two individuals, saying, “We had two people that worked with the city that went beyond their position… That’s Mrs. Becky (Sheffield, Eastman Chief of Police) and Jason Cobb.”
Mullis then presented Sheffield with a framed copy of a picture of her receiving a folded American flag at the burial on behalf of his family.
Sheffield remarked, “Without a doubt, I would have never dreamed how the people of Dodge County came out.”
Regarding city manager Jason Cobb, she continued, “God knows I can’t say enough about Jason… Y’all will never know how much I appreciate what y’all did… I hope to God that I never have to go through anything like this again because this has been a trying time.”
Eastman City Council Chairman Raymond Mullis presents Eastman Police Chief Becky Sheffield with a picture.
